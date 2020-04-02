What's new

CoronaVirus in US - Updates & Discussion

xJPKNsf.png


https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
 
So, When COVID-19 hit Iran a while back, Some Americans used it as an opportunity to put their a-holeness on display. This @IronHeart "clash of civilizations" racist a-hole who thinks they are the peak of human civilization while we are a bunch of sand niggers that need to be taken care of:

tGL1WEX.png


And this @TruthSeeker guy who thinks he is the source of enlightenment while we are dwelling in the darkness:

OcHgbxI.png


So now, For the educational benefit of PDF readers, I have a question. Given the shortage of toilet paper in the US, Were you two able to wipe your a$$es last time you took a sh!t?
 
Updates: "247142" total cases along with "6155" death toll and still counting.
The pace of the increasing numbers are getting really scary
upload_2020-4-3_10-12-8.png
 
Really man. I don't know what these Americans think of themselves. Take out petro dollars and I can definitely say these people are not better then dogs.

DO NOTE that there are still good people in USA fighting against these good for nothing aholes.
 
OMG, more than "10668" new cases in a less than an hour, wtf??
Updates:"258,100" along with "6594" death toll and counting

upload_2020-4-3_11-3-10.png
 
The situation is burning hot in the US when you look at the number of infected cases, way hotter than anywhere else. The US is now completely naked as the crisis reveals how incompetent it is.
 
Updates: "277,999" total cases,along with "7,392" death toll
"20,000" new cases in less than a day
upload_2020-4-3_21-44-33.png
 
