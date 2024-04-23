Cop martyred; young man executed by TTP in Khyber

April 23, 2024KHYBER: A policeman was martyred when suspected militants opened fire at him in Landi Kotal, while a young Tirah resident was executed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan affiliates in Bar Qambarkhel area of the valley on Sunday.An official at the Shah Kas police centre said unidentified militants gunned down constable, Aminullah in Sultankhel locality.Following the incident, he said law enforcement personnel conducted a search operation in the area, but could not apprehend anyone. He said the martyred policeman was affiliated with the District Special Branch.The martyred policeman was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Sultankhel area. Nobody owned responsibility of the targeted killing.Meanwhile, reports received from Tirah valley said militants affiliated with banned TTP kidnapped Kinaan, a young resident of Sra Cheena area of Bar Qambarkhel, and kept him in their captivity for some days on suspicion of spying for the security agencies operating in the area.Sources said the TTP men took a confessional statement from the abducted man and later released his video after he was executed. The militants dumped the body in a deserted place. The incident sparked fear in the region.Meanwhile, Frontier Corps (North) and customs officials seized prohibited bore weapons and ammunition from two vehicles coming from Afghanistan via Torkham border on Monday.Officials said that the seized weapons and ammunition included three M-16 rifles, two Bretta pistols, 4,000 rounds of AK-47 rifles, bolts of eight AK-47 rifles, five pistol magazines, 8,000 rounds of 9mm pistol along with one pistol without a barrel and 40 springs of AK-47 rifle.They said the weapons were concealed in secret cavities of the vehicles with the drivers trying to smuggle them into Pakistan.