5 customs officials martyred during intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan

ghazi52

ghazi52

April 18, 2024

Zahid Imdad
April 18, 2024

Five customs officials were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday.

A press release from the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Customs said the officials were ambushed by “unknown assailants in a dastardly attack and fired upon with automatic weapons” while conducting the IBO at Daraban Road near Sagguu village around 3:30pm.

“Despite all odds, they remained committed to their mission, serving the nation with honour and distinction. Their courage in the face of adversity serves as a shining example of gallantry,” the statement said.

It identified the martyrs as intelligence officer Aslam Khan, Havaldars Inayat Ullah Khan and Akbar Zaman and Sepoys Iftikhar Alam and Shahab Ali.

“Pakistan Customs Service unflinchingly resolves to continue to serve Pakistan and contribute to the welfare of the nation,” the press release said, adding that the department’s officers and officials extended their condolences to the martyrs’ heirs and families.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incident, expressed regret and directed the police to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

The chief minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for them.

He directed that the best medical treatment be given to those injured in the incident.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif also strongly condemned the incident.

“Cowardly actions of miscreants can not shake the resolve of law enforcement agencies,” he said.

www.dawn.com

5 customs officials martyred during intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan

KP CM Gandapur condemns incidents, orders provision of best medical treatment to the injured.
www.dawn.com
 
How can it be intelligence based operations were they given wrong intelligence and ambushed ? That is very high casualty.
 
They got to that point ( I think to collect the money, and something went wrong, custom officers in that area are highly corrupt, but I know they are poorly equipped, simple AK 47). They knew where to go,
I know the area. So poor guys got this. RIP.
I don't think this is terror act, I might be wrong.
 

