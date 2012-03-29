What's new

Bangladesh Air Force

Ok this photo was taken from another photo displayed in BANGLADESH ARMED FORCES HARDWARE SHOW 2012.

which helo is this??? Model?? Harbin Z9?

Maybe this is Photoshopped, but as it was shown in the show, means we are getting it.

557193_218140921626820_100002927417032_397200_2018584220_n.jpg


Discuss!
 
bd_4_ever said:
It is written "Bangladesh Shena Bahini"..means its for the army. Z-9 is going to be procured for the navy..so this should not be Z-9 afaik.


Dont think its for the army. The enblem on the tail is BAF's. Harbin or dauphan is meant for the navy. So i think botched up photoshop here. Anyways need more time to confirm claims
 
ok bro. Any idea about that Howitzr below the helo?
 
I couldn't go to the show, just found some photos taken by others. Will share more After friday prayer.
 
Avisheik said:
Dont think its for the army. The enblem on the tail is BAF's. Harbin or dauphan is meant for the navy. So i think botched up photoshop here. Anyways need more time to confirm claims
its for army! look at this photo! Army aviation is written below Z9. MBT200 and Nora also shown..............

554555_218142444960001_100002927417032_397211_1189109460_n.jpg
 

