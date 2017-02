"Tehran seems to be more important to Islamabad and Ankara than the Gulf countries" Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash.

Erdogan, Nawaz discuss Middle East situation

As a result of this threat UAE is delivering a clear message to both Pakistan and Turkey.

Turkey------Report

EXCLUSIVE: UAE 'funnelled money to Turkish coup plotters'

#TurkeyCoup

Palestinian exile and Emirati middleman Dahlan was in contact with cleric Gulen before coup attempt, Turkish sources claim Palestinian exile and Emirati middleman Dahlan was in contact with cleric Gulen before coup attempt, Turkish sources claim