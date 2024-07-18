32 dead in Bangladesh unrest, protesters set fire to state TV network

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
32 dead in Bangladesh unrest, protesters set fire to state TV networkReuters | AFP
July 18, 2024
Students take part in the ongoing anti-quota protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 18. — AFP
Bangladeshi students set fire to the country’s state broadcaster on Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on the network seeking to calm escalating clashes that have killed at least 32 people.
Hundreds of protesters demanding reform of civil service hiring rules fought back and overwhelmed riot police who had fired at them with rubber bullets.
The incensed crowd chased the retreating officers to BTV‘s headquarters in the capital Dhaka, then set ablaze the network’s reception building and dozens of vehicles parked outside.
“Many people” were trapped inside as the fire spread, the broadcaster said in a Facebook post, but an official from the station later told AFP that they had safely evacuated the building.
Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1846454/3...nrest-protesters-set-fire-to-state-tv-network