Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned, interim govt to run country: army chief

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned, interim govt to run country: army chief

Reuters | AFP | Dawn.com
August 5, 2024

Passersby look at a burnt vehicle along a street amid anti-government protests in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. — AFP


Passersby look at a burnt vehicle along a street amid anti-government protests in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. — AFP


Bangladesh's army chief Wakeruz Zaman addresses the country on Aug 5, 2024. — screengrab via DawnNewsTV


Bangladesh’s army chief Wakeruz Zaman addresses the country on Aug 5, 2024. — screengrab via DawnNewsTV


Bangladesh’s army chief Wakeruz Zaman said on Monday he will form an interim government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Dhaka in the face of overwhelming protests.

Since late July, Bangladesh has been engulfed by protests and violence that has so far claimed the lives of at least 300 people, according to an AFP tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.

Protesting student groups have demanded the scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs, which escalated into a campaign to seek the ouster of Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition.

Earlier today, students in Bangladesh called for a march to Dhaka in defiance of a nationwide curfew, a day after deadly clashes in the country killed at least 91 people.

“We will form an interim government,” Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television, adding Hasina had resigned.



www.dawn.com

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned, interim govt to run country: army chief

Source says Hasina left her Dhaka palace for a “safer place”; service providers say internet access widely restricted.
www.dawn.com
 

Who is the Bangladesh army chief who announced Hasina’s resignation?

In a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, Wakeruz Zaman has also worked closely with Hasina.

Reuters
August 5, 2024

Just over a month after he became Bangladesh’s army chief, General Wakeruz Zaman has been thrust into the limelight, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on Monday.

Bangladesh has been engulfed by protests and violence that began last month after student groups demanded the scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs. That escalated into a campaign to seek the ouster of Hasina, who has been in power for 15 years and most recently swept to a fourth straight term in January.

Nearly 250 people have been killed in the violence.

Zaman, 58, assumed the duties of army chief on June 23 for a period of three years — the normal tenure for the position.

Born in Dhaka in 1966, he is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, the daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, who was army chief from 1997 to 2000.

Zaman holds a master’s degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College, London, according to the Bangladesh Army website.

Prior to becoming the army chief, he served as the Chief of General Staff for a little over six months — a role in which he oversaw, among other things, military operations and intelligence, Bangladesh’s role in UN peacekeeping operations, and budget.

In a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, he has also worked closely with Hasina, serving as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Zaman has also been associated with the modernization of the army, the army website said.

As protests rocked the country once again this month, Zaman called upon army personnel to ensure the security of people’s lives, properties, and important state installations.
 

Protesters tear down statue of PM's father​


One demonstrator has told the BBC that a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Ganabhaban - the prime minister's official residence - is being demolished by protestors.

He was Sheikh Hasina's father and an independence movement leader.

Sayem Faruk tells the BBC that the scenes are reminiscent of Saddam Hussein's statue being taken down in Iraq in 2003. He says people are attacking the statue.

Some personal cars of ministers abandoned in the area are also being damaged by the crowd, while other people are climbing on top of armoured vehicles, Faruk says.

He adds that army troops on the streets seem relieved by Hasina's departure.
 

Protesters loot prime minister's official residence​


A screenshot from footage showing protesters carrying chairs and a sofa from PM Sheikh Hasina's residence in Dhaka
Image source,Channel 24

A screenshot from footage showing protesters carrying chairs and a sofa from PM Sheikh Hasina's residence in Dhaka

Footage has now emerged showing protesters looting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital Dhaka.

Some of the demonstrators are seen carrying chairs and what looks like a sofa from the Ganabhaban residence.
 

How Bangladesh's protests ended Sheikh Hasina's 15-year reign​

Anbarasan Ethirajan
BBC News

p0jgh450.jpg



Shots heard and objects thrown at deadly anti-government protests in Bangladesh

“One, two, three, four, Sheikh Hasina is a dictator!"

The words had become a rallying cry for young Bangladeshis in recent weeks - and on Monday their fury ended the prime minister's 15-year reign.

The 76-year-old Ms Hasina had ruled the South Asian nation of 170 million with an iron fist since 2009 - just a month ago, protests demanding her resignation would have been unthinkable.

But by Monday morning, she was stuck in a deadly stalemate. It had been several days since the top court scrapped the job quotas that originally sparked the protests in early July. But the agitation continued, morphing into an anti-government movement that wanted her out of power.

What finally tipped the scales was the ferocity of the clashes between the protesters and police on Sunday. Nearly 300 people are estimated have died in the violence so far but Sunday alone saw at least 90 people, including 13 police officers, killed - the worst single-day casualty in protests in Bangladesh’s recent history.

Critics called it a “carnage”, even as Ms Hasina stood her ground.

Bangladesh PM resigns and flees country: Follow live

And yet, tens of thousands took to the streets on Monday, many of them marching towards the capital Dhaka, in defiance of a nationwide curfew.

Bangladeshis, it appeared, no longer feared bullets. What had been a political movement was now a mass uprising.

Ms Hasina's decision was also hastened by the military, which would have put pressure on her to step down. The army, which has ruled Bangladesh in the past and is still hugely respected, has an outsized influence over the country's politics.

The violence from the weekend as well as the prospect of facing fresh rounds of massive protests would have made the military establishment re-think its options.

Junior officers had already raised concerns about being asked to fire on civilians in a meeting with the military chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, on Friday.

What lies ahead is less clear but General Waker-Uz-Zaman is in talks with "various stakeholders", including opposition parties and civil society groups to find an "interim" solution, a high-level source familiar with the matter tells the BBC.

Getty Images Bangladeshi students and activists are shouting slogans during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement rally at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 3, 2024,

Getty Images

The protests have spread beyond students to become a wider movement
It is no surprise that Ms Hasina has fled to India. It's unclear what counsel she received from across the border but Bangladesh's giant neighbour has been a crucial ally of hers throughout.

It is partly why, as her popularity diminished, strong sentiment against India grew within Bangladesh.

Delhi always viewed its foothold in Bangladesh as key to the security of the seven landlocked states in India's north-east, some of which share a border with Bangladesh. Ms Hasina has given transit rights to India to make sure goods from its mainland make it to those states.

She also clamped down on anti-India militant groups based in Bangladesh, a key issue in India.

But in recent weeks, Delhi faced a dilemma - by backing its unpopular ally, it risked alienating a mass movement and damaging its long-term relationship with Bangladesh. Ms Hasina's resignation has solved that problem.

Sheikh Hasina: The pro-democracy icon who became an autocrat​


Why is the Bangladeshi government facing so much anger?​


The daughter of Bangladesh's founding president, Sheikh Hasina had been the world’s longest-serving female head of government.

Her father was assassinated with most of the family in a military coup in 1975 - only Ms Hasina and her younger sister survived as they were travelling abroad at the time.

After living in exile in India, she returned to Bangladesh in 1981 and joined hands with other political parties to lead a popular uprising for democracy that made her a national icon.

Ms Hasina was first elected to power in 1996 but later lost to her rival Begum Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 2001.

She came back to power in 2009 in polls held under a caretaker government.

Her time in power was rife with accusations of forced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, and the crushing of opposition figures and her critics - she denied the charges, and her government often accused the main opposition parties of fuelling protests.

In recent weeks too, Ms Hasina and her party - the Awami League - blamed their political opponents for the unrest that gripped the country.

But this time, the anger was louder than ever before. It was certainly the most serious challenge Ms Hasina had faced since taking office after a contentious election win in January.

For weeks, she had refused to resign, even calling the protesters "terrorists" at one point.

But the realisation that the force of the security establishment couldn't keep people off the steets does not augur well for any leader - least of all an embattled one.
 

