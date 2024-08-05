23,400 Americans crusade soldiers serving in the Israeli army. The guardian

A Guardian report reveals that there are 60,000 Americans living in illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank, as well as some 23,400 Americans serving in the Israeli army. Many are posting videos on social media showing them committing war crimes in Gaza. The US should be prosecuting them, but isn't.The Guardian ends its report by quoting Oona Hathaway, an academic at Yale Law School: "The US government could prosecute these US citizens if they participate in war crimes. Politically, however, that’s unlikely, for all the obvious reasons.”"For all the obvious reasons." That's how the article ends.Wouldn't you just love to see the Guardian and Prof Hathaway explain exactly what those reasons are? But apparently they are so "obvious" the Guardian and an academic at a prestige university feel, as ever, there is no need to put them into words.