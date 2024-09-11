What's new

An explanation about the context of the Quranic text

Mankind must come to know the fact that only and only the Quran is the actual revealed word of God for people of this era and there is no sustainable doubt about it at all. However to understand the Quranic text purposefully properly we human beings need help and support of each other as much as we can give each other as well as we can get from each other so that we human beings could benefit most possible and take most possible advantage of the purpose based proper guidance of the Quran purposefully properly. The fact is if our elders and colleagues as well as youngsters did not help us at all then we could not know things we came to know due to their help and support. This is why any purpose based proper information from prophets and messengers of God as well as rest of human beings we can get is good for us so that we could develop purpose based proper sense from that about the Quran as well as the world in which we are born and live. However only and only God sent purpose based proper information is free of faults so any other information we get from any other source we must make sure as much as it is humanly possible for us that it is true and right before using it for the purpose we need to use it for. The Quran cannot be understood purposefully properly at all without following this path for its purpose based proper understanding. The main thing for us to ensure is the fact that the Quranic text is interpreted purposefully properly and not translated so that one does not end up with contradictions and conflicts as well as lacks of needed necessary information in one’s interpretation of the Quran which then becomes attributed to the actual Quranic text which then appear as contradictions and conflicts within the Quranic text or between the Quranic text and the self evident facts about the real world realities or which shows lack of needed necessary information missing from the Quranic text. If this happens then people will not be able to make sense of purpose from the Quran nor the way to fulfil that purpose. This is why any interpretation of the Quran by anyone is invalid if it contains such contradictions and conflicts or lacks of needed necessary information when it is possible to interpret the Quranic text without such contradictions and conflicts or lacks of necessary information. I will explain these points yet further as we go along on this journey of discovery for making purpose based proper sense of the Quranic text purposefully properly so one has to be steadfast and consistent in undertaking this journey of learning and understanding things as they ought to be understood and acted upon.​

From now onwards I need to explain some vitally important very basic terms which all people must come to know so that they could see how they are supposed to be related, connected or interlinked to each other otherwise they cannot make purpose based proper sense to people so they cannot understand the Quranic text in its purpose based proper context. The Quran is a book that claims to be from God and it gives people a project to complete. It is because God decided to express himself so he created his kingdom of creation for expressing himself through his creativity as well as gave mankind freewill and his purpose based proper guidance for them as to what they are to think, plan and do to complete their given or assigned project. The project is, mankind must bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of God. Since all projects involve thoughts, processes and mechanism whereby the end products are achieved therefore what these terms mean and how they are related or linked and interconnected needs to be understood purposefully properly. Since each and every project involves thoughts and ideas for various purposes therefore in case of any project the overall ideology becomes most important because it tells about the main or whole purpose of the project which also has relevant sub ideologies as well. The main ideology of the Quranic project is all about mankind themselves bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of God for ensuring well being of each and every human being with their own help and support for each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly instead of their rivalry and animosity against each other whereby they end up harmed and destroyed by hands of each other due to securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense.​

Now to bring about such a purpose based proper human community this project involves people and things and when people and things become involved then they need to be organised and regulated and managed purposefully properly so that the end goal or objective, target or purpose or product could be achieved or this mission could be accomplished purposefully properly. This is why a purpose based proper human society, association or organisation becomes absolutely necessary and to manage people and things people must organise and regulate themselves hence politics also become absolutely necessary to get the end product or to complete the project. So purpose based proper politics are all about managing people and things in such a way whereby the project could be completed successfully and purposefully properly. In order to achieve the end product human society or people involved must manage people and things in such a way that a culture conducive to the end product comes about. In other words a friendly environment needs to be brought about wherein people and things could be managed smoothly to produce the required or needed end result. The end result needed in this case is to fulfil the needs of each and every person purposefully properly and that is what purpose based proper Quranic economic system is all about and it has to be all about that. This is why mankind must come to know what ideology, society, politics, culture and economy mean in the purpose based proper Quranic context. In order to organise and regulate people and things purposefully properly mankind also need to know what systems, structures, procedures and practices are and what they are all about ie what they are, what they do, how they do it and why they do it etc etc. That is because projects involve systems, structures, procedures and practices. A system is any complete unit of any sort which serves its purpose for which it is brought about, came about or it is created and maintained. It is or it has to be complete within itself by having all its parts which make it what it is. For example, a bike is a system with all its parts. So is a car or aeroplane or a government or a human body etc etc. In a human body all its parts are inside it and they are connected together in such a way which make it a purposefully properly functioning human being eg body, brain, heart, lungs, kidneys etc etc etc.​

Structure is the way the parts of a system are located and interconnected to work together to make the thing what it is to be able to function for the purpose it is supposed to serve. For example, in a human body heart, lungs, kidneys etc etc are located and interconnected to make the human body function as a human being. In a building if it is house then its structure includes bedrooms, public rooms, lounge, sitting rooms, kitchens, bathrooms etc etc. In a governing system there are various departments which are mostly located within the country and they are interlinked to work together to help the government or governing body function as a governing system etc etc. Procedures are ways the way departments of a government work to fulfil their functions within a governing system. For example, a passport office tells people what they need to do and how to get their passports made so when they follow the recommended procedure they get their passports made. Practices are the ways people follow the laid down procedures so that purpose for which a government department is set up produces the end result. For example, a passport office has its own procedure which people follow and get their passports made etc etc. So one can see how projects, processes and mechanisms interconnect. They can also see how ideologies, societies, politics, cultures and economics interconnect and what part systems, structures, procedures and practices play in this whole thing. This is why all these things need people to educate themselves about them and get trained about them to gain needed skills about them so that they could understand what is going on in their human world and whether it is being done purposefully properly or not and so that they think, plan and do things which need to be thought, planned and done purposefully properly. This is why there has to be consistency through and through or things will make no sense and nothing will get done purposefully properly. So one can see why purpose based proper education and training of people is absolutely necessary so that they could gain the needed skills to think, plan and do what needs to be thought, planned and done if we truly want our human world to be good for human beings to live in.​

Not only the Quran wants mankind to bring about a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer for themselves but this is what human beings themselves also need for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly for the multiple reasons contained in this explanation of things. So it should be very much obvious for all people from this explanation what actual way of life and rule of law of Islam is or has to be if the Quran is from God in actual fact. Islam is a purpose based proper program for mankind with goals for them to accomplish according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines. This is why it is a project assigned for mankind as a mission to carry out and complete by their creator and sustainer. The purpose, goal or objective of project for mankind is to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in the human world in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. Why mankind must bring about a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer? It is because on one hand it is a requirement of the creator and sustainer of mankind to do so but on the other hand it is also absolutely necessary need of human beings themselves as well so that they could have a purpose based proper blissful, dignified and secure existence as a purpose based proper human community.​

Think about it, which of us human being is born in this world all by himself? The answer is none. All of us are born through other people who bring us in this world and we have no choice in this matter. Which of us after our births looks after oneself needing no help and full support of others? The clear cut answer again is none. So if we cannot come into this world without other people bringing us into it and if we cannot look after ourselves therefore need other people to raise us then does that not clearly tell us that we need other people for our help and support? Not only that we also need to be raised purposefully properly to be good human beings we need to be so that we too could do the very same for all the other people who come into this world and need our help and full support. This means we need to become and remain a purpose based proper human community so that we help and support each other by being helpful, useful and productive human beings for each other in our human world so that we could have blissful, dignified and secure existence as a purpose based proper human community. Another undeniable reason for that is, many of us reach old age so we need help and full support of others till we die. Does this not tell us we need to be looked after purposefully properly by each other so that we are all happy to live with each other? Yet another fact is, we humans as individuals cannot fulfil all our needs and wants all by ourselves. For example, we cannot grow our own food. We cannot make our own clothes and houses. We cannot educate and train ourselves and learn skills without help and full support of other people. This means we need to distribute tasks we need to carry out between ourselves as a purpose based proper human community so that things could be done purposefully properly through our purpose based proper coordination and management of people and things. These like reasons make it absolutely clear that human beings cannot have good life in this world or in hereafter without being helpful and useful for each other.​

It is because we definitely need help and full support of each other therefore we need to purposefully properly educate, train and instil needed skills in each other so that we all become useful and productive members of our purpose based proper human community according to the best of our God given abilities. In other words we need to brainwash, indoctrinate and condition each other for this purpose for these reasons so that we could bring about and maintain an environment in the human world which is conducive, friendly, compassionate, loving and respectful for all human beings. So that we could look after each other by giving each other all the needed help and support the best we can and so that we could get the needed help and support the best we can with compassion, respect and love for each other. So one can see why, how and what kind of human society and institutions we human beings need to bring about and maintain so that with help and full support of each other we could have the best possible life we can have by complementing each other purposefully properly. This is what actual way of life and rule of law of actual Islam is which has to be based purposefully properly upon the Quran. This is what purpose based proper Islam is all about. This is what Islamic purpose based proper education and training are all about so that all people could have the needed purpose based proper education, training and skills to fulfil and complete this project purposefully properly by being able to think, plan and do what needs to thought, planned and done. This is why mankind cannot afford to waste their time in thinking, planning and doing things which take them in the opposite direction or in any other aimless direction. This is why people need to prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them. This is why they need to study the kingdom of creation of their creator and sustainer as well so that they could interpret his provided purpose based proper guidance in the Quran purposefully properly for becoming and remaining a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom. It is because the creation and the revelation of the creator and sustainer for mankind need to be understood in light of each other.​

This is why all those people who reject and oppose these things and create needless disputes, divisions, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between mankind are enemies of God as well as humanity. These like people come about because they do not prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer purposefully properly. This makes it very obvious and clear for mankind which interpretations of the Quran are purpose based proper and which are works of ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained, unskilled, foolish and unthinking people or which are works of people who have misguiding, misleading, confusing and manipulative harmful and destructive agendas against humanity. Regardless of what foolish people are up to the Quran is the main book upon which way of life and rule of law of Islam are based. To understand the Quran purposefully properly it is absolutely necessary for a person to establish or accept an already established undisputable purpose based proper foundation to interpret the Quranic text purposefully properly according to that. This purpose based proper foundation is facts about real world realities which none can deny and which stare in the face of the whole of mankind throughout times and places in the human world all the time and of which I have already mentioned some here in this explanation. To do that people also need to understand all the human languages people use in the human world. The question is, why learning some human languages is of vitally importance for individuals? Reason 1)people must learn their own mother tongue to the best of their God given abilities. To do this is vitally important because otherwise one cannot communicate with other human beings effectively for expressing what is in one's own mind to others. Not only that but also one cannot even understand what others are trying to express which is in their minds. Each person's life begins between a people among whom one is born. So there is no escape from learning one's mother tongue. If one is good at learning one's own mother tongue then it makes it very easy for a person to learn other languages.​

Reason 2)the other language one has to learn is the one which is language of the most advanced and progressed people at any given time if one is not born among such people oneself. It is because they develop their language as they progress, develop and prosper with time. It is because they learn new things as well as invent new things for which they need modified or completely new words. Backward people do not develop and progress so they lack prosperity as well as they do not invent new things nor learn new things so they become stuck and remain stagnant or even regress with time due to standing still or going backwards, so their languages also remain backward and very limited. This is why if a people want to grow, develop and progress then they have no choice but they must link themselves with such people or they will become and remain stagnant or keep on regressing instead of growing, progressing, developing and prospering so they will in time to come end up in a terrible painful state of existence and suffer horrific harms and destructions by hands of each other due to not being able to meet their necessary needs and wants. Reason 3)another language people must learn is the one which gives them their purpose based proper moral foundation. It is because without purpose based proper moral foundation no people can advance and progress beyond a limit due to their infighting over things sooner or later to have them any way they can from each other at each other's expense. The moral can only and only come from God alone and not humanity because humans do not have the capacity to come up with absolute moral values. Even if they get absolute moral values from God they still need to understand them purposefully properly which in itself is uphill task for human beings. This is why moral values are absolute from the stand point of God but relative from stand point of humanity because they still need to take their time for learning and making purpose based proper sense of them. Since moral values come from God therefore learning language of the God sent scripture is absolutely necessary for mankind. Moreover since people need to get support of rest of humanity for the God sent moral values therefore they also need to learn other human languages as well because without knowing them they cannot extend purpose based proper moral foundation to them in order to become and remain united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous.​

So anyone who has learned the needed sense of making purpose based proper sense of things should be able to see how things are interconnected in this regard which gives things their purpose based proper context. Sources of Islamic constitution and its laws are; the Quran according to its confirmably true purpose based proper interpretations, the confirmably true purpose based proper Hadith (or Hadees) both chain of narrators wise as well as interpretations wise, qiyas or qayaas means analogy in Islamic jurisprudence for making needed necessary changes to Islamic constitution and for legislating any new laws about things which are not already told about in the Quran or in prophetic precedents, jumhur means majority opinion of true scholars of Islam regarding a legal matter and ijma means unanimity or consensus between true scholars of Islam about making some changes to Islamic constitution and its laws about activities of people for having, using and doing things. For a people in a place to live according to governing system of true Islam they must know these things as individuals and they must teach them to others as well as they must agree upon them otherwise they can never live as Muslims anywhere in the human world at all. This is why no interpretation of the Quran can be accepted true and valid unless it is consistence within itself as well as it is consistent with the real world realities. This is why no Hadith and its interpretation can be accepted true unless it is consistent with the consistent purpose based proper Quranic interpretations as well as with the real world realities. No analogy can be accepted true and valid unless it is consistent with the true interpretations of the Quran and the true interpretations of the true Hadith. Likewise no majority opinion of true scholars or their unanimity or consensus is acceptable against the truly valid purpose based proper interpretations of the Quran and the truly valid purpose based proper interpretations of the verifiably true Hadith.​

Why Muslims need confirmably and verifiably true interpretations of the Quran as well as of the true Hadith? To be able to live by actual or true or real purpose based proper Islam. The Quran tells mankind what they ought to think, plan and do, why and how. The Hadith are historical records of prophetic time which are supposed to be having records of precedents that were set by the prophet and earlier generations which lived by actual or provably true Islam. This information from the past can be helpful for present and future generations of mankind if it is available and intact. Otherwise people will have to work harder to get the needed information direct from the Quran itself and the real world realities. It is because otherwise actual purpose based proper Islam cannot be known therefore it cannot be adopted and practiced in reality. Analogy, majority and unanimity or consensus is also of vital importance because if people do not agree upon something then it cannot be put in to practice by them or disputes, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between them will start over things. So again actual Islam will not become and remain a reality in the human world. This should make it very obvious for people why people who claim to be Muslims cannot ignore, avoid or neglect these like points because they are of such vital importance. This is why people must learn sense of making purpose based proper sense of things so that they could save themselves from being misdirected and misled by each other. For so long as they will keep themselves ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained and unskilled by not preparing themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind purposefully properly they will remain in a terribly painful and humiliating state of existence in here as well as in hereafter.​

Islam is not just a way of life and a rule of law based governing system but a way of life and rule of law whereby mankind are supposed to fulfil the purpose for which their creator and sustainer has created them. That purpose is not and cannot be beliefs and practices which waste time of people as individuals and as groups and they are also harmful and destructive for humanity. Because God has designed the world in which each and everything depends upon other things for its existence and survival therefore nothing can exist in this world on its own or in isolation. This world has been created by God for mankind to fulfil his assigned purpose for them by using his provisions therefore mankind have been given the authority to use this world and things in it purposefully properly. This is why all those governing systems which people come up with but they are not based upon purpose based proper guidance of God for mankind they are declared invalid and they not acceptable to God so they should not be accepted by humanity as well. What mankind live by are governing systems which are anti Islam because they do not let mankind fulfil the purpose for which God has created them and for which he has guided them purposefully properly. This is why religion and secularism based governing systems and their economic systems such as capitalism and communism or socialism are not acceptable to actual Islam as well as its true supporters. This is why democracy be it single party system or multiparty system is also not acceptable. It is because way of life or rule of law of Islam based upon the Quran purposefully properly does not allow grouping between people. This is why all sects be they based upon religious differences or political differences or class differences are not acceptable. It is because Islam gives maximum possible freedom to individuals to think, plan and act according to the Quran purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human community in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer.​

Religion and secularism are anti Islam because they mislead people through false sense of security whereby secular and religious leading people fool masses through each other. One may ask, what harms and destructions can religion and secularism inflict upon humanity? For a start they can waste time of human beings by making them think, plan and do things which have no benefits for them in living their lives purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human community. We only have 24 hours in a day. We need 8 hours for rest. We also need 8 hours for work. So we have only 8 hours to think, plan and do all other things we need to do such as preparing ourselves for rest or work. This includes getting things of need ie shopping, cooking, cleaning, looking after kids etc etc. So we have very limited time left to waste it on things which have nothing at all to do with living our lives such as studying and practicing religious ritualism. For example, people usually say prayer ritual only takes a few minutes. This is because they never think about what they are saying. It is because you cannot perform prayer ritual unless and until you learn things about it purposefully properly otherwise your prayer is declared invalid so it means nothing at all. The differences of opinions about performance of prayer are as many as there are number of people who perform prayer ritual. One mullah of one sect tells you to do your prayer one way and another the other way. So a person becomes totally confused what one actually needs to do to be in good books of God. The same is true about any other religious ritual or practice. Who has the time to find out what is the right position in any religious matter? So it is therefore very much obvious that religious beliefs and practices are a total waste of people's time which they do not have in the first place to begin with. These religious scholars, clerics, priests and preachers spend many years of their lives for studying these things yet they fail to get them right and that is why even they themselves differ in their opinions about prayers.​

This is why all mullahs of all religions, all rulers and politicians and all money lenders and economists and their backers and supporters are donkeys with useless books laden upon their backs. They write thousands of useless books so on one hand they waste their own time and on the other hand their readers also waste their own time when they read them. All these people can use their time better if they produce things which people need in actual fact and which are useful and beneficial for mankind. It is because people need to do far too many things which they are not doing for the betterment of humanity which will only ensure their own well being as individuals. If people are at odds with each other in the human population in the human world then human population is not going to do well at all and that means terrible painful suffering for human being themselves. However for so long as people will have religious and secular ambitions and desires they will keep on developing religious and secular mindsets, attitudes and behaviours so they can never be free of troubles and problems between themselves. Therefore there cannot take place any real change in their world for the best possible outcome for humanity no matter what they think, plan and do. It is because they do not have any worthy purpose based proper reason to live for so they do not and they cannot have any purpose based proper way to achieve it. Religious and secular people are like headless chickens. Such directionless people go in each and every direction aimlessly just for sake of it because they go in any direction they are facing and they continue in that direction regardless of its consequences upon their livelihood and living conditions due to their senselessness and stupidity. As for the religiously minded people all they do is complain and cry to God for their miserable state of existence without trying to purposefully properly learn the scripture of God he sent for them to think, plan and do what he tells them in order to change things for the best possible for themselves. These points clearly show why many people do not believe in existence of God. It is because they are ignorant about actual message of God as they did not prepare themselves purposefully properly for studying the real world realities and for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly.​

The day mankind will actually start doing that they will come to know actual knowledge they need to know for making the human world the best possible beautiful place for themselves with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. Till then they will continue using religion, politics and economics for bringing about and maintaining the environment of insecurity, instability, harm and destruction for humanity throughout the human world by competing and rivalling against each other. Instead of one for all and all for one they have gone for one against all and all against one ideology. There is no doubt where they are going to end up unless they repent and reform by leaving the way of life they live by and adopt the way of life God has advised for them. It is due to such pressure which each and every person puts upon others as individuals all people are suffering from worry and anxiety all the time throughout the human world because there is no safety and security at all for individuals in the human world. This is why so many people in the world end up committing suicide and so many harm and even kill each other as well as so many are on various kinds of drugs and anti depressants etc etc. Who is doing all this to humanity other than people who have established this kind of system and maintain it and the masses being stupid for letting this happen in their world when people need no proof for seeing the fact that they need help and full support of each other all the time. Who is giving us wrong education, training and skills to exploit, manipulate and abuse each other? We hear about top schools, colleges and universities in the world but is this the best people they have produced who have failed humanity instead of making it successful? We have Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard and MIT graduates, masters and doctors yet this is where they have brought us human beings at the very edge of harm and destruction by hands of each other. It is time educational institutions and training centres gave people purpose based proper education and training as well as skills so that people could build the best possible human world for humanity of which we all could be proud. For the time being not only madrasa graduate mullahs are stooges and lapdogs of rulers and money lenders but so are all others who come out of any so called educational institutions and training centres which serve religion and secularism, capitalism and communism or socialism or single party and multiparty democratic systems. We need education, training and skills which unite us human beings and not divide us. None can point out any such institution in whole of the human world. People thereby have been sleep walking into state of existence which has been harming and destroying them by hands of each other. This will continue happening till people wake up and change their track for their best possible future..​

People need purpose based proper institutions which serve humanity according to purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer or human suffering will continue due to their own ignorance and stupidity due to which they hate each other and fight like enemies and due to which they compete against and rival each other for dominating each other for undermining each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense and so they end up harmed and destroyed by hands of each other. All this necessitates that we human beings must try and do all we can to put things right in the human world if we truly want humanity to do the best it can with help and full support of each other. This is why people must help and support each other fully for getting educated, trained and skilled for this very objective and purpose. Islam is not a religion and it cannot be a religion if it is truly from creator and sustainer of this kingdom of his creation rather it has to be a governing system for mankind to live and abide by. Even people who claim Islam is a governing system as well as a religion are utterly wrong for the reasons I have explained in my this work. A religion is nothing more than some baseless make beliefs and useless ritual practices which have no benefits at all for humanity. This should be very obvious to anyone who reads through this explanation. I do not accept ritualism as part of Islam because it wastes time of people which could be better used for doing what needs to be done for managing people and things purposefully properly. Moreover I say Islam is a governing system because that is the reality which we all observe all the time throughout the human world ie no one comes into this world all by oneself. After coming into this world no one looks after oneself or raises oneself. All people who survive till old age need looking after by others. All people who suffer any accident which affect their functionality need help and support of others. Anyone can develop debilitating, crippling and paralysing health problems at any time at any stage during one's life time be one a child, an adult or an elderly person so one needs help and support of others. No one can meet all one's needs such as food, clothes, shelter, education, training and skills all by oneself so all of us need help and full support of each other and that help and support we need from each other with compassion, respect and love and not with abuse, exploitation and manipulation or black-mailing. All these are such facts about which no ruler, mullah or money lender can disagree. Nor any theist, atheist, scientist or philosopher can dare disagree.​

These facts call upon humanity to have a purpose based proper governing system in place which could help them fulfil their these needs compassionately and respectfully as well as with love for each other. These facts force any individual to interpret the Quranic text in this context so that there comes about a good purpose based proper human community or society in the kingdom of God and so that it is maintained by mankind. This gives humanity such a huge task which leaves no room and no time for anyone to waste it for baseless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices in the name of God. This is why Islam is a governing system as a mission for mankind from God for bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom according to his purpose based proper Quranic guidance for mankind. This is why rulers, money lenders and users as well as mullahs and their blind supporters and backers are ignorant fools who have their own baseless ideas and practices which they call Islam. These people are mentally so damaged that they cannot see beyond their self invented beliefs and practices which they try to impose upon the rest of humanity by any ways and means they can. Since Islam is a purpose based proper governing system therefore it needs a worldwide purpose based proper movement for its purpose based proper establishment and maintenance in the human world. Therefore people need purpose based proper education, training and skills for thinking, planning and doing that in order to complete the project or mission. Wasting time here and there can only and only prove a setback for this project or mission and therefore for humanity at large. This is why people who claim to be Muslims almost all of them have become worthless and useless in the human world. They are busy fighting each other over nonissues which do not matter at all for humanity at large.​

In fact this is the main reason all movements started by anyone including mullahs have failed because they have no worthwhile objectives to aim for which could attract human support worldwide. Who wants to die or kill for making people worship one God, for praying 5 times daily to one God, for fasting for one month for one God, for a little bit of charity for others for one God or for visiting a small worthless structure in Makkah Saudi Arabia once in a lifetime? People are not that stupid, they know these things cannot be from God but since governing authorities in place in the human world enforce their self made laws to keep their hold on masses so they devise various methods, processes and mechanisms as their projects to keep people in the dark and under their control as much as possible and for as long as they can. This is why they fund all kinds of so called educational and training institutions including schools, colleges, universities as well as religious schools throughout the human world because they are all their stooges or lapdogs. The so called the very best institutions like Oxford and Harvard etc have failed to produce scholars of the Quran worth the name. Why? Because people in these like institutions are puppets of the decision makers whom they represent as their front men before the ignorant masses. This is why for so long as people will not get purpose based proper education, training and skills needed for bringing about the best possible human world the human world will never change for the best possible state of existence it can have. As explained, each and every person is product of his own environment. It is because each and every person comes from a particular background ie a particular place or area in the human world and parents, siblings, relatives and wider society of which one is a part by being born in it. The way of life which raises a people and helps them survive becomes their way of life so over generations they get used to living by a particular way of life and make their rule of law according to that to suit themselves. Particularly those who lead them and dominate them make sure these people live by their way of life and their rule of law. This is why each and every person becomes and remains brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned that way till one is forced to change for one reason or another and so some people rebel against their own dominant people and environment, way of life and rule of law because they become a hurdle or an obstacle in their way for one reason or another. This is how environments come about and affect their people and their people affect their environments ie people create their own environments and environments create their own people which is a continuous interaction based process.​

So if we human beings want to help each other change our mindsets, attitudes and behaviours for the best then the only effective way for doing that is purpose based proper education, training and skills. Random approaches cannot be as effective as they need to be in this process for a change. Coercion and use of force is going to cause big problems and plenty of bloodshed. It is because no one wants to leave their own comfort zone be one of the dominant people or the undermined people. This is why a worthy purpose based proper program is needed for people to carry out with goals worth pursuing according to guidelines worth adhering too so that thereby people could be inspired, motivated and moved and so that that momentum could be maintained. This is why the Quran is the best possible guidance for mankind to abide by according to its purpose based proper interpretation. It is absolutely necessary for mankind to live by the Quran because otherwise the best possible state of existence is not possible for them because without people organising and regulating themselves purposefully properly they cannot have a life worth living due to lack of purpose based proper coordination between themselves. People throughout the human world are thinking, planning and doing things haphazardly due to competing against each other and rivalling each other instead of cooperating with each other and complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why almost all projects by people are in a mess because independent individuals and companies do things the way it suits them instead of coordinating their works by cooperating and complementing each other. This is why they cannot even lay down a road purposefully properly because they have divided their works between different competing rival people and companies. That is why when one company comes and lays down a new road another comes and digs it up to lay pipe work. After that another one comes and digs it up again to lay wirings for electricity, phone and internet etc etc. This is why over all governing system is absolutely necessary so that coordination, cooperation and complementation could be achieved otherwise a lot of manpower and resources go to waste through negative competition between people and companies. All these are methods used by dominant people in human populations for fooling ignorant masses in their human populations who lack sense of purpose as well as sense of what their rulers are doing to them who claim to serve them.​

This is why people need to become sensible so that they could change the governing system to the one which suits them in actual fact or they will be kept on made fool of each and every time by their dominant people and so they will keep on suffering the terrible consequences by hands of each other without an end in sight. Suppose a person wants to get a house built for himself then first of all he has to get all the needed information about it and make purpose based proper sense of it. After doing that he needs to carefully plan the work and the process to be involved as well as get all the people and things needed for completion of this project. After that he need to coordinate and manage to organise and regulate involved people and things so that each and every person does what one is suppose to do and each and every thing is put in place where it ought to be. All this needs carefully worked out program and plan as well as execution before one could end up with the end product ie a house one wanted to get built. The Quran is a building map for building, raising or erecting a purpose based proper human societal building. The day human beings come to know this map purposefully properly and turn it into a reality in the real world from then they will have a great life worth living. So Islam is not at all about giving people an excuse to sit idle and do nothing at all with their lives other than praising their God. It is because it is the most demanding ideology for mankind due to being an assigned mission by God for mankind to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community so the harder they will work for it with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly the better life they will have in here as well as in hereafter. Without the Quran people will keep on thinking and doing things the way they have been and they will keep on suffering terribly painfully by hands of each other without any end in sight. So choice is very clear for humanity to make and reap the benefits and advantages or keep on facing the terrible consequences for what they think, plan and do against each other.​

From this explanation it should be very obvious for each and very sensible person that we human beings need each other no matter what. It is because our needs cannot become fulfilled without each other. Since none can argue against this fact, now it is only and only up to us human beings how we get each other to come together so that we could get our needs and wants met. We can do that willingly or by use of our tricks and force against each other. We can do this by providing each other with the needed purpose based proper education and training for having all the needed skills for this very purpose and reap the benefits as a positive outcome or we can trap and blackmail each other instead and suffer the consequences by hands of each other with no end in sight for our troubles and problems with each other. This is why all governing systems in the human world no matter whatever names we give them can only and only be for our serving each other happily, compassionately and respectfully with dignity or for our controlling each other by making fool of each other or by using negative incentives or force. It is because we are driven by our drives for whatever we do or not do. Fear, hunger, thirst, sex etc etc. This is why all governing systems control us either for ensuring our own well being through our help and support of each other by our purpose based proper complementing each other or for our own harm and destruction by hands of each other by entrapping each other by using various manipulative processes. methods and mechanisms. Whichever governing systems we use therefore gives our intentions for each other away or makes them obvious. If we will think and do things harmful and destructive way then we all will be forced to commit crimes against each other because we will be driving each other away from each other and that way we will be alienating each other and forcing each other into all kinds of crimes against each other. Our campaigns, struggles, strives, fights and wars will be for dominating each other for undermining each other for securing our own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense. This is why and this is how we will end up harming and destroying each other. This is how a human population which thinks and does things this way criminalises its people. This is why all such human populations become criminals in the eyes of God and humanity. Also these like are the reason each and every human population is forced and bound to brainwash, indoctrinate and condition its people so that they could function at some level in some way, be it good or bad. All because human beings pay no purpose based proper attention to what their purpose of existence is or has to be so that they could organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community in this world for accomplishing or fulfilling that purpose or mission.​

This is why and this is how we can come to see who is truly sincere with message of God and humanity for ensuring well being of mankind and who is a hypocrite and a deceiver or a devil in disguise due to one's preparing oneself purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon it purposefully properly or not doing so by avoiding or neglecting or ignoring it and that way keeping oneself ignorant about it or remaining ignorant about it. If our over all picture about the purpose of our existence is incorrect therefore harmful and destructive for us then whatever we will think, plan and do will not and cannot benefit us purposefully properly as a human population. This is why it is vitally important that we have the best possible over all picture in our minds as to how we wish to live and what for. So one can see how vitally important it is for human beings to pay purpose based proper attention to their existence so that they do not waste away their lives by living their lives for all the wrong reasons. From this explanation it should be very, very clear for all sensible human beings that there have been operating only and only three types of governing systems in the human world no matter whatever names some people have been giving them for their own reasons and purposes. One, authoritarian governing system, two, governing system God and three, mixed governing system. All kinds of authoritarian governing systems were always invented and imposed by dominant people over the rest whom they subdued and controlled as they liked to exploit, manipulate and use them abusively to further their own agendas. In this type of governing systems people were either masters or slaves for each other always. Throughout human world these types of governing systems were always dominant for most of the times in most of the places. The God sent governing systems were also brought about but they were maintained only for very short periods of time and within very limited places in the human world. So if mankind want to live a good life then they must organise and regulate themselves for this very purpose or they cannot have a good life at all no matter what. This means mankind need to be trapped or controlled by each other for this purpose by some sort of mechanism. People can control each other only and only psychologically and physically. Psychologically they can convince each other to not to have harmful and destructive ambitions and desires against each other and therefore that can help them stop themselves from having harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against each other. Physically they can put in place mechanisms which can help them keep an eye on each other just for preventative and protective measures.​

In this explanation I clarify all major economic systems including actual Islamic economic system and anyone is welcome to bring any economic system which any person of any version of religion or secularism thinks is equally good or even better than Islamic economic system. I intend to try to prove thereby beyond any reasonable doubt that all versions of religion and secularism are harmful and destructive for humanity. Not only that but I also intend to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Islamic governing system is the best system for humanity to live by. All mullahs of all religions and all leading people of all versions of secularism act against humanity this is why the human world is in a terrible state of existence that it is in. This is why people have no choice but to adopt Islamic governing system and remain purposefully properly faithful to it if they wish to get out of crisis in the human world and they want to stay out of crisis in the future as well. So mullahs and their thoughtless supporters and backers are warned to not to promote Islam as a religion because Islam is not a religion but a purpose based proper governing system. It forbids ruling of some people by others to control them in order to use them for their own harmful and destructive agendas and instead it tells mankind Allah alone is their God, owner and ruler. So they should live by his advised purpose based proper way of life and rule of law which are based upon his purpose based proper guidance for mankind and so they should serve humanity according to it as their service to their creator and sustainer. All because Allah tells mankind he has created them for a set purpose which can only be fulfilled by a particular way of life and a particular rule of law which can lead them to their own unity, peace, progress and prosperity as a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom. For that reason people need to prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon his purpose based proper guidance for mankind purposefully properly which is with them in form of the Quran. The Quran contains a purpose based proper program for mankind to carry it out by accomplishing its goals according to guidelines provided in it so that they could reach heights of excellence and so that they could have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence in here as well as in hereafter. This is actual Islam and anything other than that is not Islam at all.



In any case all mullahs were always ignorant fools because either they were not capable of thinking and understanding the actual Quranic message purposefully properly or they were used by rulers as their stooges to further their own agendas and they did not figure this out and so they were foolish enough to be used that way by them. In either case the blame rests upon them for the state of Muslim ummah. It is because the very first question to answer for oneself for anyone who claims to be a Muslim or a non-Muslim is, is Islam a religion or a governing system? Why this question arises? It arises because when a human being comes into this world he comes into this world through other people. One does not raise oneself rather other people raise him. The fact is, where other people are involved or become involved or remain involved then their organisation and regulation is or becomes and remains a necessity. It is because if they do not organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community for these like reasons then they cannot fulfil these objectives or goals purposefully properly as they should be fulfilled by them for their own good. This is why Islam is not a religion but a governing system for mankind from their creator and sustainer. It could not be and cannot be a religion at all if it is truly from God rather it out of necessity has to be a governing system for organising and regulating human beings into a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. Why? Because each and every human being needs help and full support of other human beings otherwise one cannot come into this world, one cannot raise oneself, one cannot look after oneself when one grows old, one cannot look after oneself if one by mistake or by accident becomes invalid or incapacitated or disabled etc etc. Not only that but one may have or develop health problems at any stage during one's life when one needs help and support of others. So one can see why God has given humanity a perfect purpose based proper governing system in order to ensure well being of mankind through their own help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly for these like reasons. These are not the only reasons why people need each other rather there are also other reasons as well. For example, none of the human beings can meet all one's needs and wants all by oneself. Now think about what are daily needs of a human being and how they can be met. From footwear, clothes, food, shelter, education, training and skills etc etc etc.



The other main reason why people need a purpose based proper governing system is, so that they stick together for peace between themselves so that they could make the needed necessary progress for their prosperity in order to meet their daily needs. Think about if people will not stick together and instead they will get involved in disputes, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between themselves for dominance over each other for undermining each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other's expense then how will they be able to help and support each other to ensure well being of each other without which they cannot come into the human world or remain in existence in a beautiful way as they should? Any sensibly person knows for a fact that if one's needs and wants are not met then one's lifeline is cut off. This is why where people can meet needs of each other but they do not then instead of friends they become and remain enemies of each other. Since the Quran wants people to become and remain a united and peaceful brotherhood of humanity as an ummah therefore people must think, plan and do all they can to help and support each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why five pillars of Islam are and have to be primary or main or key or fundamental aims and objectives of the Quran based constitution according to which Islamic laws are to be legislated and formed. TOWHEED and SALAAH simply mean gathering of mankind together under one true God as an ummah ideologically as well as practically for their unity. For the sake of God who has made himself known to mankind through his scriptures, prophets and messengers from among mankind themselves throughout times and places as their sole creator and sustainer, owner and ruler. He started his revelations with Adam and completed them with Muhammad. This is why TOWHEED does not mean belief in one God who wants people to worship him ritualistically. This is why SALAAH does not mean prayer ritual. Moreover SALAAH ritual cannot be performed in the human world due to days and nights in the human world not being constant and consistent and one cannot face towards KAABAH in Makkah during prayer due to the earth itself being a round or spherical object. Not only that but also there is not enough room or space for all people to gather in Makkah to pray together. Moreover day and night do not occur at the same time all over the earth. For that reason all people who claim to be religious Muslims cannot perform prayer ritual at the same time in the human world to show their unity as a people.​

For the very same reasons SOWM does not mean holding back oneself from eating and drinking etc etc but to hold oneself back from thinking and doing anything which causes break up or dismantling of the purpose based proper human community that is brought about because this unity also needs to be maintained. Hungry and thirsty people cannot carry out their daily tasks due to lack of energy and attention deficit. Moreover day and night times are not consistent on the earth therefore such way of fasting cannot be performed in the human world. Days and nights are very, very long near poles of the earth. So how could God tell people to believe and practice such things as are impossible to believe and practice? For the very same reasons ZAKAAH does not mean 2.5% charity for poor but to think and do all one can for growth, development and strengthening of the purpose based proper human community for expanding it in all directions in the human world and in each and every way which is good because that ensures its well being. ZAKAAT the way it is told by mullahs can only and only divide people who claim to be Muslims by keeping a few Muslims very, very rich and therefore very, very powerful and all the rest poor and therefore weak and that way it can cause or create and maintain tensions between rich and poor Muslims. This also gives rise to rulers and ruled or masters and slaves. This makes such Islam a controlling, exploiting, manipulating and abusing mechanism whereby some people can abuse others in the very name of God, Islam and Quran. Whereas Islam is a governing system according to which ummah selects and employs officials for serving the purpose based proper human community for sake of God and not for ruling community. This is why Muslim government officials are put in place by ummah for serving people and not for ruling them. Islam does not allow divisions and sectarianism this is why it has nothing at all to do with charity concept whereby some people look to others for fulfilling their needs as if they are their Gods and masters. In Islam people are not allowed to dispossess each other of things of need by any harmful and destructive ways and means instead they are duty bound by God to ensure well being of each other as a purpose based proper human community in his who alone owns all there is in his kingdom of creation.​

For the very same reasons HAJJ does not mean a journey to Makkah in Saudi Arabia for visiting a cubical stone structure called kaabah but a sacred journey or undertaking by the purpose based proper human community for bringing about a place or land or kingdom wherein live or reside or stay or dwell people of the purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for them. This is why once these people have a place to live in by actual Islamic way of life and governing system they are to maintain it according to the best of their God given abilities in line with the purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind. So HAJJ is all about purposefully properly campaigning, striving, struggling and fighting for purposefully properly bringing about and establishing as well as maintaining a purpose based proper human community in a place according to purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. Moreover people who claim to be Muslims their population is nearly two billion in the human world and it is continuously increasing and the place for gathering of people for HAJJ is not vast enough to accommodate that many people. On one hand God tells people to come freely to it and on the other there is not enough space to accommodate people so they are stopped from coming there. Can such a commandment be from God? So one can see why mullahs and their supporters and backers are a brain dead people who believe and do senseless things and call them Islamic. This is the purpose based proper Islam according to the Quranic teaching which is not a religion but a governing system for humanity. Islam is not and cannot be a religion because religion is always invented by mankind themselves and it has been mainly used by anti Islamic governing systems and rulers for diverting and misdirecting mankind from thinking, planning and doing things God told mankind to think, plan and do for their own good for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why religion has been backed up by all dominant people always throughout human world because it gives them freedom to use and abuse rest of people at will in the very name of God to further their own harmful and destructive agendas against humanity with help of so called religious scholars and religious leaders. I am explaining in detail benefits and advantages of God given governing system but can any mullahs or mullahs supporters and backers explain the benefits and advantages of their religion? Can any secular leaders and supporters or backers do the same for their secularism? No way.​

From this explanation of mine one should be able to see what Islam is or can be and what Islam is not and cannot be. Islam is a purpose based proper way of life for mankind to live by which can ensure their well being which no other way of life or rule law can do for humanity. All other ways of life and rules of laws can only and only lead mankind to their own harm and destruction by hands of each other sooner or later. So it should be very clear from my explanation, the Quran wants mankind to have a purpose based proper one over all government in the human world according to it. It lays down the basis or foundation upon which that government should be based. This means borderless and moneyless world that is purposefully properly managed by people themselves according the best of their God given abilities with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. Instead of people raising armies for fighting each other they are to rise as an army of people who are purposefully properly educated, trained, skilled and experienced in carrying out purpose based proper program of God for mankind by accomplishing its goals according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines purposefully properly. Mankind will have to survey their world to see what is available for them in there and how much and where it is located and they will have to work out ways to get it and make use of it for the good of whole of humanity. The Quran wants people to have an open and fully transparent human community as a single family wherein all people think, plan and do what is best possible for all the rest of them. The overall government in the name of God is to be managed and run by people themselves by employing various other governing bodies at subordinate levels so that well being of each and every person in the purpose based proper human community is purposefully properly ensured. The office holders of all governing bodies are to be appointed or are to be put in place by purpose based proper human community to serve it and not for ruling and controlling it. All institutions and their officials are to abide by constitution its laws as put in place by the community.​

As pointed out already by me, it is not possible for mankind to come into existence all by themselves and to survive without help and support of each other. In addition to those points one should also realise that we humans cannot even fulfil our own daily needs as individuals without help and support of each other. For example, both man and woman need each other to reproduce if they wish to continue human generations. None of us can do each and everything we need and want for ourselves as individuals. We cannot grow our own food for ourselves, we cannot prepare our food for ourselves. We cannot make our own footwear for ourselves, we cannot make our clothes for ourselves. We cannot make our own houses for ourselves. Not only that we need each other to educate each other to train each other to help gain skills and experience through help and support of each other and the list goes on and on. This is why we have no choice but to organise and regulate ourselves into a group or human society or community so that with help and support of each other we could manage all works we need to carry out to meet our own needs and wants by dividing and distributing our tasks between ourselves. These works we can then easily manage if we help and support each other purposefully properly by complementing each other purposefully properly.​

However if we will not do this then we cannot do anything at all and soon troubles between us are bound to break out because we will start disputing, competing, rivalling and fighting with each other over anything and everything and then nothing can get done because we have a fixed amount of time in a 24 hour day in which we can either fight each other or help each other. So the very idea that you should mind your own business I will do what i like does not let us get very far. This is why we cannot give each other freedom to do whatever we like or the human world cannot function purposefully properly the way it should. This is why it is important that we limit our freedom on basis of some worthwhile objectives which help humanity function the best possible it can. The Quran teaches mankind those objectives and gives them a purpose based proper program to carry out by accomplishing its goals according to its guidelines purposefully properly. This is why the Quran is the best and the most important book in the human world today. However, even though the Quran claims to be the book from God yet its purpose based proper understanding and abiding by that depends fully and wholly or completely upon people themselves. This is why the main question is, why it is not just difficult but impossible to translate the Quran purposefully properly? I will cover most of the main reasons as to why the Quran is difficult or impossible to translate but it is of vital importance that people understand two main points very well. One, the Quran being word of God and its understanding depending upon people means people need to realise the fact that human beings cannot know mind of God without applying some kind of process, method and mechanism which work reasonably well so that this project could be understood by them and completed the way it should be completed.​

The project is all about human beings bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for mankind. This limits meanings of all the words used in the Quran because it gives them a definite purpose based proper context. This is why anyone who is ignorant of this point will not be able to pay any attention to this very point and translate the Quranic text as one likes instead of interpreting it purposefully properly. The other reason why anyone will misrepresent the Quran is, because one has some agenda against the Quranic program for humanity. Again anyone who will do so is bound to be the most foolish person because otherwise why anyone will take the risk for going against God his creator and sustainer as well as against humanity which brought him into this world and raised him to be a good citizen of their human world. Such people no matter what they may claim to be and what their supporters and backers may think about them, they cannot be called educated, trained and skilled or expert people who do this to book of God and to humanity. The other main point why the Quranic text cannot be translated is, the Quranic text is full of verses which have multiples parallel meanings some of which are correct and consistent with each other and expand what is told in the actual text of the Quran. This is the main reason why the Quranic text has to be interpreted rather than being translated. This way the Quran conveys much more information within the lesser amount of text. This is the main reason why the Quranic text has multiple readings. These points force each and every person who wishes to understand the Quran purposefully properly not to translate it but instead interpret it contextually and rationally. This stops people from mistranslating, misinterpreting and misrepresenting it because that way the purpose based proper sense of the Quranic text which the Quran wants to convey to humanity will be lost making it very difficult to understand the Quranic text purposefully properly. This is why original text of the Quran is important because it helps to keep things purposefully proper as they should be. For example, in the Quran we see words like NAHAAR and LAIL but they do not only mean day and night but time periods of good days and bad days in life of a human population. In word for word translations if we use one word for a word then the rest of sense which that word is supposed to conveys through explanation is definitely lost. This is why the Quranic text at best can only and only be purposefully properly interpreted or explained and cannot be translated at all. This is why all Quranic translations are either 100% wrong or lack the clarity the Quranic text conveys. So the Quran must never be translated but instead it should always be explained but purposefully properly because that is the only way it can benefit humanity and not any other way. If any people will misinterpret it, be it deliberately or mistakenly then it will definitely not guide people purposefully properly and that can make matters worse for humanity than they actually are. It is because for human beings to deal with the Quran the way it should not be dealt with has its own terribly serious consequences for mankind.​

It is high time for people to ask each other some far reaching serious and tough questions throughout the human world. For example, what are the certificates and degrees of people worth from the so called the best educational institutions and training centres in the human world? It is because those degree holders do not have purpose based proper education, training and skills to solve human world problems to fix them purposefully properly and instead they are responsible for creating them and making things yet worse and more difficult for mankind. All we see is they have created many groups of people and they are all only and only fighting against each other as well as among themselves. Take religious people for example. They are fighting each other eg Hindus, Parsees, Jews, Christians, Muslims and Sikhs etc etc. This fight did not start today rather they all have been fighting each other always ever since they were brought about or came about. It is a fact that Hindus have been fighting Hindus, Christians have been fighting Christians and Muslims have been fighting Muslims etc etc. Black and white people have been fighting each other as well as blacks have been fighting blacks and whites have been fighting whites. Same has been going on in the secular world where one secular party or group has been busy fighting all the rest and even people within each secular party or group have been fighting with all the rest in their own parties and groups. We can also talk about so called human families. Each family is fighting with all the others in the human world. Not only that there are always fights going on within the human families themselves. Parents and children fight each other, children themselves fight each other so what have human beings learned from each other and what have they been teaching each other? Hence the question, are these the right kind of education, training and skills we are teaching each other and learning from each other? All this is a clear proof that people who think they are good and civilised people are in fact not so. All this is happening in the human world because people have no purpose based proper moral compass or sense so we are forcing each other to be criminals and then we complain about it as to why so and so is thinking, planning and doing such and such or this and that or the other to us.​

The human world is so full of all kinds of problems and troubles which we all can see clearly yet we are diverting each other's attention from all these vitally important matters to things which are useless such a various kinds of entertainments be they in form of music, songs, movies, games and game shows etc etc. Not only that we are letting manpower go to waste by harming and destroying billions of human lives for what? Likewise religions and money mechanisms were used to divert our attention from problems which needed solving through creating baseless and unfounded, time wasting, harmful and destructive beliefs and ritualistic practices. We were told to look for saviours and forgiveness of our sins rather than preparing people for things to think, plan and do which needed to be thought, planned and done for bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of our creator and sustainer. We were told God will sort out things for us if we prayed to God sincerely and seriously etc etc. Who built religious temples and placed in them paid priests but why? So it is time for people to correct their direction for thinking things through thoroughly but purposefully properly. People talk about American values and British values, Indian values and Chinese values, eastern values and western values, secular values and religious values etc etc. No one is thinking about universal values which their creator and sustainer has provided them with to live and abide by. If anything these values are masked by false religious beliefs, practices and teachings in the very name of God. The very same is true about all other political, social, cultural and economic values, ideologies and practices people are taught in so called secular institutions. So does any human at all qualify for being called a decent human being in the whole of the human world today? Education does not mean just learning random information and wasting our time or training ourselves for useless things by ignoring the actual issues which stare us right in the face all the time. What good is education and training about playing football for learning football skills if we have to grow our food?​

This is why all our education, training and skills have to be purpose based proper or they will prove useless. If we want to make our human world a great place for ourselves then that is the kind of education, training and skills we need to learn and teach each other or we are wasting our time and energy on thinking, planning and doing wrong things. If we do not learn and teach sense to each other that turns humanity into awesome, marvellous and wonderful creation of God then whatever happens to each and every one of us human beings by hands of each other we deserve it. This is why people must stop participating and interacting in things which are unimportant and they must start participating and interacting in things which matter for humanity. That is what will most definitely prove mankind are not stupid but sensible species. I am not saying music, songs, dance or playing football, hockey or basket ball etc etc not good because they too are good but only when we have sorted out our problems which humanity as a whole. In other words we need to prioritise things purposefully properly. For example, to live we need clean air to breath, so what have we done to get that? For to live we need clean water to drink, so what have we done about that so far? To live we need to grow sufficient healthy food to survive, so what have we done about that for last thousands of years? Instead we have been getting education, training and skills to fight each other so that we could dominate each other for undermining each other for securing our petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense and that way we have harming an destroying each other using various false pretexts and excuses or justifications against each other. Religious people have been fighting over origins and meanings of words in their scriptures the while their secular opponents have been using those disputes between them to discredit the scriptures so that they could think, plan and do what they like to fulfil their harmful and destructive ambitions and desires against humanity. In fact one can see people fighting over origins and meanings of words used in the Quran in order to try and discredit it but they have no solid foundation to base their arguments upon as one can see in this explanation of mine about these things. This is why their explanations and evidences have no value at all. This is despite the fact that mullahs spend their lifetimes for learning what they claim Islam to be. They tell you ways to understand the Quranic text but those ways do not work because they themselves are confused about them. I am pointing out these like things in this explanation of mine. This is why it is up to individuals to go through my explanation and see if my explanations and evidences make the sense I wish to convey or not. Mullahs and their students are like frogs in the well or they are like donkeys which are carrying useless books on their backs without knowing what is actually written in them and why. I rather use my time which could benefit others than waste it on arguing with brainless mullahs and their supporters and backers. People who wish to know mullah Islam they can read books of people who belong to different religions and sects. It is because these books not only expose them but they expose them fully.​

Mullahs claim their beliefs and practices have been transmitted to them consistently generation after generation so they cannot be wrong. Problem is, this notion in itself is false because of differences of opinions, beliefs and practices people have formed, invented and adopted. Can any mullah prove that there are no differences of opinion between believers and disbelievers? Can any mullah prove that there are no differences of opinions between people who claim to be believers or people who claim to be disbelievers? If these are facts then it proves mullahs are foolish who claim unanimity and consensus as well as consistency of opinions about anything at all. This is why humanity needs a rule as a solid foundation whereby it could judge what is true and what false or what is right and what is wrong. A purpose based proper rule which works purposefully properly for all people in the human world purposefully properly. This is why the Quran should not be interpreted according to baseless harmful and destructive beliefs and practices of people but according to a solid purpose based proper rules which provide firm foundation for its purpose based proper interpretation or explanation. It is because people are products of their own cultures and environments and the Quran wants to bring them out of their cultures and environments so that they could become fair minded human beings worth the name. It is because each people are programmed, brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned by their own environments and so long as they stick to them they cannot judge things as they should be judged. This is why instead of interpreting and explaining the Quran the way it should be for the purpose it is sent for, people try to bend it according to their own cultures and environments. This is why humanity remains in depths of darkness of ignorance instead of stepping into the light of knowledge. But there is still hope that one day mankind will find their way to mount of light of knowledge. Hopefully that day comes sooner rather than later. For that reason it should be very clear that almost all people in the human world still have totally wrong understanding of the God sent scripture and the world in which they are born and live. It is because people who have interpreted the information in the scripture and the information about the real world realities they have followed the wrong path as if they deliberately wanted to divert and misdirect humanity from the right path whereby they should live their lives in actual fact. However this is result of their lack of purpose based proper understanding of revelation and creation of their creator and sustainer because they have been confusing each other due to working against each other instead of working with each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why they say God is good yet they do not hesitate from attributing to him all kinds of nonsense which reflects badly upon being of God.​

The real issue for humanity is their own existence and survival and not existence of God and nature of being of God. It is because comprehensive nature of being of God is beyond comprehensive understanding of mankind no matter what they think and do to try and understand nature of God in detail. It is because people come from various backgrounds or environments so they try to make sense of things within those contexts which do not and cannot work in case of God issue. It is because God is someone beyond direct experience of mankind and human experience is not very good within the human world. Therefore unless and until human beings try to understand the holy scripture and the world in which they are born and live they can never make purpose based proper sense of these things purposefully properly. For this reason and purpose they have no choice but to think outside of their environmental boxes they have boxed themselves in. For so long as people will try to bend holy scripture to justify their own environments from which they come they can never interpret the holy scripture purposefully properly. The reason the holy scripture needs to be interpreted outside their environmental boxes is because it is an external source of information. So if it is not understood that way then it cannot be interpreted as it should be. This is why I stated several facts regarding real world realities about which none can rationally and logically consistently dare to disagree. On that basis and in that purpose based proper context holy scripture and real world realities are to be understood and interpreted or explained and not in any other context because all other contexts which people try to employ are clearly wrong and the reason they are wrong is because they contradict my stated undisputable facts. This is why even dominant people in the human populations such as rulers, priests and money lenders cannot dare disagree with these facts. The same is true about atheists, theists, scientists, politicians or religious scholars etc etc. This is why when a Hindu makes the claim about Ram Raj or kingdom of Ram then it can only and only mean a way of life and a rule of law which ensures well being of humanity with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other. Any other nonsensical claim cannot be justified by any Hindu at all. The very same is true about any Christian who makes the claim about kingdom of God. Because that too can only and only mean a way of life and a rule of law which ensures well being of mankind in this world with help and full support of each other. The same is true about Islam when any Muslim makes the claim that Islam will rule the human world. Anyone who tries to interpret any such claim any other way is clearly ignorant or lying because that claim clearly contradicts the undisputable facts which I have stated already as to how much mankind depend upon each other for their blissful, dignified and secure state of existence.​

This is why Ram, Christ or Muhammad etc etc are good people only if they campaigned, struggled, strove and fought for ensuring well being of mankind through help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly and not otherwise. This is why Hinduism, Christianity or Islam etc etc are only good ways of life and rules of law or governing systems if they are for ensuring well being of mankind through their own complementing each other purposefully properly. It is because otherwise they are only and only means of exploitation, manipulation and abusive use of mankind by each other which can only and only harm and destroy humanity by hands of each other. The very same is true about secularism, democracy, capitalism, communism and socialism no matter what PhD degree holders philosophers and doctors tell us against my stated facts to fool people in support of their nonsensical claims. This is why if dominant, disadvantaged and undermined people want the best possible human world for themselves then they must give up their harmful and destructive desires and ambitions as well as their harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against each other otherwise that kind of world is not going to come about all by itself. This is why any way of life and any rule of law which is claimed in the name of the creator and sustainer must be consistent with undisputable self evident facts stated by me because that is the way God has set up this world to work. So if people want the best possible human world then they have no choice but to spread this message between mankind throughout the human world. People write many books about many things but none about the Quran as to how it should be purposefully properly understood and acted upon. It is because their primary objective is not to give others purpose based proper education, training and skills but to make money and to become famous at the expense of each other. One has to only look at copyright laws for example whereas all people have been copying each other right from the day they were born. Each and every person has been copying his parents, brothers and sisters, relatives and members of wider human society. It is because otherwise people could not have learned anything from each other at all. Our intellectual property comes from our common human ancestors and it is not our own. By not leaving sources of knowledge open for humanity and not helping and supporting each other with purpose based proper education, training and skills we are playing a very negative role against each other in order to exploit, manipulate and abuse each other when we know for a fact that we need help and full support of each other for our coming into this world and our survival through complementing each other purposefully properly.​

This is why we must identify those elements in our human populations who brainwash, indoctrinate and condition us to think, plan and act against each other and help them repent and reform and if they do not then they should be isolated or even eliminated due to their presence posing certain danger to humanity and its blissful, dignified and secure existence. All such people are enemies of God as well as enemies of humanity who needlessly create divisions, hatred, animosities, rivalries, disputes, conflicts, fights and wars between human beings so that that way they could gain dominance over others by undermining them so that then they could exploit, manipulate and use them abusively for their own harmful and destructive agendas which are harmful and destructive for humanity. It is these like people who are behind all kinds of needless, useless, unwanted, harmful and destructive debates and discussions as entertainments whereby they try to keep people away from discussing and debating actual issues which matter for humanity for ensuring its well being purposefully properly. The very same people are behind misinterpretations and misrepresentations of the God sent scripture and the misinformation about the real world realities for the very same reasons and purposes. Their certificates and degrees are not worth the paper they are written upon. That is because each school of thought rejects ideologies of all the others. For example, Hindus reject understanding of their scriptures by all others. Parsees reject understanding of their scriptures by all others. Jews do the same and so do Christians, Muslims and Sikhs etc etc. So whose qualifications are worth anything at all unless they are based upon the self evident facts which benefit humanity as whole? The case is very same within various sects of a religion ie one sect does not accept interpretations and explanations of their scripture by all others. So people in the human world need to wake up and start thinking, planning and doing what needs to be done rather than being led by people who have harmful and destructive ambitions and desires as well as harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against humanity. However rather than bringing about revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions they should try their best to bring about education, training and skills based revolution by helping and supporting each other purposefully properly worldwide. Otherwise painful state of existence will continue for billions of people throughout the human world by hands of each other. So there is no point in complaining about it if one is not doing what one is supposed to do to eliminate this state of existence for human beings throughout the human world.​

Humanity has tried and tested various governing systems throughout times and places but nothing has worked for it save the purpose based proper governing system which was based upon purpose based proper guidance of its creator and sustainer for them. This too failed each time it was installed and put in place when people failed to maintain it by keeping up with it. Also once it failed then it was never reinstalled till people went through a lot of needless painful suffering by hands of each other and so they were forced to bring it about with help of prophets and messengers of their creator and sustainer. This also happened during life time of the last and final prophet and messenger of creator and sustainer of this kingdom of creation. Now the torch of purpose based proper guidance of creator and sustainer of the kingdom of this creation has passed onto mankind themselves as his missionaries so the Quranic governing system can only and only be brought about by people themselves. This is why the Quranic governing system is not going to become a reality in the human world till mankind make each other suffer terribly and they see no way out of their such a horrible state of existence. Even then it will only become a reality if people will prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon it purposefully properly and not otherwise. How soon humanity can bring about the Quranic governing system depends upon how many of them shoulder this mission and how hard they work for it. If more and more people get involved then it will take less time but if less and less people will get involved then it will take longer and longer to come about. Meanwhile terrible painful suffering of mankind by hands of each other will continue throughout the human world. Human painful suffering by hands of each other will only end when people will start living and abiding by purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly. This means all people as individuals must have freedom of thought, planning and actions for this purpose. This means capitalism, communism and socialism must end as well as religion, secularism and party based democracy. The Quran does not allow any kind of harmful and destructive divisions and discriminations or groupings between people whereby they could become divided and remain divided and in conflict with each other by keep on competing, rivalling and fighting against each other as rivals and enemies. This is why dominant harmful and destructive elements within the human populations must be brought under purpose based proper rule of law or they must be isolated or eliminated altogether. The Quranic rule of law does not allow anyone to take control of any person or thing either by fooling or tricking them or by force. It is because God’s world belongs to all the people in his world. So things can be shared between people by their consent and agreement alone.​

This is why each and every person has the right to have his needs and wants fulfilled as well as each and every person must play his given role by rest of human population so long as that role is according to the purpose based proper Quranic guidance for mankind and it proves to be good for humanity. This is why the Quran challenges humanity to bring forth any governing system which is like the Quranic governing system or it is even better than it otherwise humanity must live and abide by it for ensuring its own well being through help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. The Quranic way of life and rule of law give all individuals freedom to make choices and decisions about things but they must prepare themselves for it through purpose based proper education, training and skills purposefully properly. Their decisions about issues are to be based upon their unanimity or according to their majority as individuals. The Quranic democratic system is a party-less and classless democratic system. This is why it is very different from a single party system as well as multiparty system where people support only their own parties and their own classes. Tokenism is not allowed by the Quranic governing system. In the Quranic context justice means a rule of law which ensures well being of all human beings as individuals so the law also has to be fair for fair judgement of a case. If law is already biased in favour of or against someone then fair judgement of issues or cases will become impossible. It is because the human world is run and managed by exploiters, manipulators and abusive users of mankind therefore they have employed such interpreters of God sent scripture who misinterpreted it in order to misdirect and misguide people so that rulers and money lenders have free hand to rule, exploit and misuse masses as if they are their Gods and masters instead of Allah. They did this to try to prove the Quranic text is worse than what people write and its advised way of life and rule of law are worse than what people themselves have put in place. This is why all places of religious worship and all religious schools are funded by those who benefit from their existence. I have not detailed these things because if people will read books which people have written against each other they contain all these details as to how masses are controlled by authoritarian and imperial powers.​

Only and only if people will study the Quran purposefully properly the way it ought to be understood only and only then they will come to realise what is going on in the human world and why or how. Why human world is all messed up and who is responsible for it in actual fact. Only and only then mankind will try to come out of their comfort zones and put things right as they should be. Worldwide governments and people who live under their rule are all divided into many groups on various grounds due to their very different backgrounds such as religious, social, political, cultural and economic from which they come. That is why they do not have the very same moral values and they cannot have the very same moral values because they hardly agree upon anything at all in the human world. This is why absolute moral value have to come for them from an external source ie their creator and sustainer. This is why the Quran must be sought, received, studied, accepted and acted upon by them purposefully properly. People instead of bending the Quranic message according to their own wishes they must bend, mould and model themselves according to it. This is only possible for humanity if they will understand the Quran as it ought to be understood. People take issue of sex very seriously in their human populations. The question is, why they do that? For the very same reasons as people are held back from fulfilling their other needs such as sense of safety and security, food and drink etc etc. Just as dominant people try their best to control food and drink of masses so they try their best to control their sexual needs so that that way they could control their ambition and desires as well as their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours so that then they could exploit, manipulate and use them abusively for fulfilling or furthering their own agendas against humanity. The question is, what is sexual morality according to the Quran? The fact is humanity is driven by its drives such as fear, hunger, thirst and sex etc etc. In other words according to human beings their own needs and wants dictate their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours. Their needs are their drives which motivate them to act because they give rise to their desires and ambitions upon which they act as it suits them. This is why each and every human population is controlled by its own environment and its own environment is controlled by its own human population. Human beings pass on their life experiences to each other and particularly to their future generations but still it is their own human life experience which is based upon their exploitations, manipulations and abusive uses of each other beyond which they cannot see or go all by themselves. However the Quran on the other hand brings in an over all picture to human mind if they could try and understand it as it ought to be understood ie purposefully properly.​

The Quranic message is not going to make any sense to humanity if people will not try to think outside the box they have built themselves around themselves and they have boxed themselves in it. It is because the Quran is not a human product but an external source of information for humanity. This is why in the Quranic context sexual morality is nothing like the sexual morality as it is thought about, brought about, understood and lived by humanity. Human understanding of sexual morality is based upon their own baseless ideas and practices which came about because of dominant and powerful people from among themselves who have been devising methods and mechanisms whereby they have been exploiting and blackmailing each other in various ways for controlling each other as much as they could. The Quran in contrast to that gives solid foundation to humanity to live by. Because the Quran tells mankind to live and act as a single human family or an ummah therefore it tells all of them to ensure well being of each other purposefully properly by complementing each other purposefully properly. This means blood, colour, race and area based relationships between people are not important at all and instead purpose based proper ideological based relationships according to the Quran are of vital importance. This is why human family must organise and regulate itself on that basis alone to be able to benefit and take advantage of the Quranic message. So each and every community related decision must be made by the community as a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. This is why individual family system does not exist in actual Islam or Islamic governing system and it is not important nor needed instead all people are free to think, plan and do things as it mainly suits the purpose based proper human community as well as its individual members. Each and every person must therefore treat its community elders as his own elders as well as its community children as his own children. This being the case no one needs his own family at all. This is why sexual relations are also open which means anyone can have sex with anyone as and when one needs or wants provided the involved people agree with each other and they have consent of each other but reproduction is to be decided and controlled by the purpose based proper human community so that people do not reproduce unwanted and needless children which the purpose based proper human community cannot look after purposefully properly because it has only a limited capacity to be able to things the best it can. Since it is peoples’ own responsibility as a purpose based proper human community to look after and raise children the best possible way purposefully properly therefore it has to be the community decision how many children should the community produced so that they could be looked after and raised as they ought to be raised and looked after.​

So they must not reproduce unwanted children or children whom they cannot look after and raise purposefully properly. People can have single sexual partners as well as multiple. It is entirely their own decision to make ie of the involved people. No matter what people must ensure they are compassionate towards each other and that they love and respect each other as well as complement each other purposefully properly. There should not be any exploitation, manipulation or abusive use of each other at all in the purpose based proper human community. The ummah due to being an open and a transparent purpose based proper human community does not have any marriage concept in it at all whereby people try to create their own individual families and get involved in power struggles against each other for dominating each other to become dynasties to transfer their legacies to their children in form of power and wealth etc etc. On the contrary legacy of purpose based proper human community is, holding on to purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for mankind and passing it onto to their future generations faithfully and purposefully properly. This is how power and wealth of purpose based proper human community also passes onto its future generations. It is because of power and wealth dominant powerful and wealthy people only get married into alike status people to gain and maintain more and more power and wealth from the rest of human populations by exploiting, manipulating and using them abusively. This is why these people invented and imposed religious beliefs and practices about marriage as well upon the rest of human populations so that thereby they could make those people fools in the very name of God and control them. This is why dominant people do not give undermined and enslaved people any rights at all instead enslaved people need to fight them to secure their rights from them but then religious elite comes to their defence by telling people at large you have no right to disobey these people because it is will of God that these people have been given power and wealth to rule over you people. This is why and this is how these people control each and everything whereby rest of humanity could fulfil its needs and wants which also includes exploitative, manipulative and abusive sexual rules and regulations as well and marriage is also one of them whereby men dispossess women folk of their rights and possessions just as powerful and wealthy men dispossess undermined men. They mistreat same sex relationships for the very same reasons when the fact is all people are creations of God regardless of their sexual gender or orientation.​

The fact is, when a people are deprived of things of their needs whereby they could fulfil their needs then frustration settles in and revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions become inevitable. This is why all religious people are evil and devils in disguise due to their ignorance and stupidity. So people who go to Hindu, Parsee, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Sikh or any other religious temples are not good people but supporters of devils. They by their these like baseless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices help harm and destroy humanity but due to their ignorance and foolishness they do not realise this fact. Likewise due to their ignorance and stupidity as well as due to their conditioning, indoctrination and brainwashing undermined and enslaved people are manipulated by worldwide governments and people who run places, lands, countries and kingdoms who themselves are front-men of those who hide behind them. They have devised all these exploitative, manipulative and abusive processes, methods and mechanisms because that is their actual project to use humanity for their own evil harmful and destructive agendas. To make transition from the ways of life and rules of laws whereby people are living their lives they need to devise a carefully planned method and mechanisms so that they could bring about and maintain Quranic way of life and rule of law so that they could have the needed freedom to have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence as a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. As for the sexual reproduction process, it is very much obvious throughout the living world. For example, look at plants, animals, insects, birds and even human beings. People themselves breed various species of animals as they like. Even when people get married their families look for suitable partners for boys and girls. We will find sex anywhere and everywhere. Not all human being wear clothes in the human world rather many walk about naked. So does it not look stupid that some try to tell others to cover up themselves in order to stop people from having sexual urges and feelings towards each other when this is the way God has chosen to continue existence of most of living things if not all generation after generation including human beings? Sexual urges and feelings are as natural as feeling hungry or thirsty. We will look stupid to tell each other hide food and water so that hunger and thirst disappear from minds of people.​

People have sexual experiences even during their sleep ie while dreaming so sexual feelings or urges cannot be masked or suppressed no matter what just as hunger and thirst cannot be masked or suppressed. It is because some people try to mask and suppress sexual feelings and urges of other people that is why people use other ways to relieve their sexual frustration, urges and feelings when they are stopped from doing so the natural way. If people will not organise and regulate themselves sensibly for food and water they will kill each other to try to stay alive at the expense of each other. After all food chain is designed that way and that is why human beings kill animals for their food. Because some people try to stop, prevent and hinder others from fulfilling their needs and wants the right way that they end up stealing and robbing things from each other. Likewise people fulfil their sexual needs any way they can when they are stopped from doing so the natural way. This is what leads mankind to criminal acts like theft and stealing as well as robberies and rapes etc etc. If people will not let things happen purposefully properly and they will not do things purposefully properly then they will end up at odds with each other in many different ways. Moreover after a while all these perversions including sexual perversion become a normal experience for them. This is why the Quran leaves mankind free to organise and regulate their own human populations purposefully properly in this respect. It is because it tells them to look after each other purposefully properly therefore it controls their reproduction by telling them don’t reproduce as many as you cannot look after as you should as a purpose based proper human community. This is why it tells people to avoid reproducing genetically damaged off spring or such reproduction will cause you problems as a purpose based proper community. It is because people ought to reproduce such off springs which are useful and productive so that they could carry out purpose based proper program of their creator and sustainer by accomplishing its goals according to his provided guidelines purposefully properly. This is why purpose based proper human community must not allow reproduction by such people about whom it becomes clear that they have damaged genetic material for their reproduction. This does not mean that those reproduced genetically damaged people should not be looked after purposefully properly rather they should be but such reproductions must be limited and avoided as much as it is humanly possible so that mankind have healthy people to be able to accomplish what humanity needs to accomplish. God did not create genetically damage people but he did give people the right to choose so some of their choices caused them these like problems just like the rest of problems people cause for each other by thinking, planning and doing things the way they should not.​

However as human world is becoming more and more learned and knowledgeable so they should make better and better choices so that their future generations have less and less problems to worry about and to take care of. There is no point in mankind making ignorance based wrong choices and decisions and then blaming God for them after receiving the results of their own bad decisions and wrong choices. God has provided all things people needed for fulfilling his assigned purpose for them including his purpose based proper guidance for them so it is up to mankind themselves to become learned about his revelation and creation to do what is purposefully proper and right for them to do and reap the benefits. Mankind therefore must create and maintain purpose based proper institutions wherein they are educated, trained and looked after purposefully properly with love and due respect be they children, adults or old folks. When they will become organised and regulated the way the Quran advises then mankind will only have inevitable problems and not any needless problems which they create with each other all by themselves due to working against each other instead of complementing each other purposefully properly as members of a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for mankind. God wants people to be fully transparent for each other so that there is no need for deception through plotting and scheming between themselves against each other due to having no harmful and destructive intentions towards and motives against each other. Instead they should have benevolent and advantageous intentions and motives for each other otherwise they cannot ensure well being of each other with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. This does not mean people do not need to wear clothes because they do due to saving themselves from harmful and destructive elements such as weather conditions. Just as people should protect themselves against animals which pose dangers to them so there are creatures invisible to naked eye which could cause fatal diseases to human beings and so they can prove dangerous for them. The other main point for mankind to remember is the fact that they come from their own individual backgrounds so they cannot come to the Quranic way of life and rule of law all at once rather this needs a purpose based proper worked out plan which they ought to follow through purposefully properly. That is first they themselves must gain purpose based proper education, training and skills as individuals and then they must pass them on to rest of human beings to gain that sort of education, training and skills whereby they could fulfil the assign mission of God for them.​

Only when there comes about sufficient support for the actual Quranic way of life and rule of law people should start living and abiding by them in a place as a purpose based proper human community purposefully properly by bringing about such a place in the human world. If things are not done purposefully properly and sensibly by people who are involved in this campaign, struggle and fight for ensuring well being of mankind then things could turn even uglier than they already are instead of what is intended or aimed for due to people thinking, planning and doing harmful and destructive things to each other in contravention of the God sent scripture for them. The Quranic way of life and rule of law cannot be imposed upon human beings by force or by tricks and by making fool of them. If the Quranic way of life and rule of law are good for mankind then people themselves will come forth and impose them upon themselves for their own blissful, dignified and secure state of existence as a purpose based proper human community so there is no need for their imposition by force by some people over others. From all this explanation it should be very much obvious for people that there is no such a thing called marriage in governing system of Islam nor any needless covering up. It is because in mullah made Islam women in particular are deprived of independence and when some people depend upon others for things of their needs and wants then they are exploited, manipulated and abused by their masters and abusers just as dominant people exploit, manipulate and abuse undermined people in their human populations throughout the human world. This is what causes revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions in human populations when many if not most people get fed up with the existing set up for exploitation, manipulation and abuse in a human population in the human world. However when there is no an established Islamic governing system in the human world then whatever way of life and rule of law human beings are living by that is how Muslims must also live till they establish the Islamic governing system in a piece of land. This is why when there is no an established purpose based proper Islamic governing system already in a place in the human world then the only duty of each and every Muslim be it male or female is to think, plan and do all they can to try their best according to their God given abilities to bring it about by campaigning, struggling, striving and fighting for it wherein purpose based proper way of life and rule of law could be adopted, practiced and implemented by mankind purposefully properly. Unless and until purpose based proper Quranic way of life and rule of law are purposefully properly established and maintained by mankind there is not going to be any purpose based proper unity, peace, progress and prosperity for them and therefore no blissful, dignified and secure state of existence for them.​

This is why Muslims must wake up to actual Islam and let go of their religion and secularism which are nothing more than a set of useless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices. The sooner they will do that the better it will be for them as well as the rest of humanity. One can see on various platforms so many useless debates and discussion on issues which do not matter at all for humanity at large because they do not address the actual problems which people pose for each other and which actually cause them problems. As explained already, each and every person is product of his own environment. It is because each and every person comes from a particular background ie a particular place, area or location in the human world and parents, siblings, relatives and wider society of which one is a part by being born in it. The way of life which raises a people and helps them survive becomes their way of life so over generations they get used to living by a particular way of life and make their rule of law according to that to suit themselves. Particularly those who lead them and dominate them make sure these people live by their way of life and their rule of law. This is why each and every person becomes and remains brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned that way till one is forced to change for one reason or another and so some people rebel against their own dominant people and environment, way of life and rule of law because they become a hurdle or an obstacle in their way for one reason or another. This is how environments come about and affect their people and their people affect their environments ie people create their environments and environments create their people which is a continuous interaction based process. So if we human beings want to help each other change our mindsets, attitudes and behaviours for the best then the only effective way for doing that is purpose based proper education, training and skills. Random approaches cannot be as effective as they need to be in this process for a change. Coercion and use of force is going to cause big problems and plenty of bloodshed. It is because no one wants to leave their own comfort zone be one of the dominant people or the undermined people. This is why a worthy purpose based proper program is needed for people to carry out with goals worth pursuing according to guidelines worth adhering to so that thereby people could be inspired, motivated and moved and so that that momentum could be build and maintained. This is why the Quran is the best possible guidance for mankind to abide by according to its purpose based proper interpretation and explanation.​

It is absolutely necessary for mankind to live by the Quran because otherwise the best possible state of existence is not possible for them because without people organising and regulating themselves purposefully properly they cannot have a life worth living due to lack of purpose based proper coordination between themselves. People throughout the human world are thinking and doing things haphazardly due to rivalling and competing against each other instead of cooperating with each other and complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why almost all projects by people are in a mess because independent individuals and companies do things the way it suits them instead of coordinating their works by cooperating and complementing each other. This is why they cannot even lay down a road purposefully properly because they have divided their works between different competing people and companies. That is why when one company comes and lays down a new road another comes and digs it up to lay pipe work. After that another one turn up and digs the road up again to lay cables and wirings for electricity, phone and internet etc etc. This is why over all governing system is absolutely necessary so that coordination, cooperation and complementation could be achieved otherwise a lot of manpower and resources go to waste through negative competition between people and companies. All these are methods used by dominant people in human populations for fooling ignorant people in their human populations who lack sense of purpose as well as sense of what their rulers are doing to them who claim to serve them. This is why people themselves need to become sensible so that they could change the governing system to the one which suits them the most in actual fact or they will be kept on made fool of each and every time by each other and so they will keep on suffering the terrible consequences by hands of each other without end in sight. Suppose a person wants to get a house built for himself then first of all he has to get all the needed information about it and make purpose based proper sense of it. After doing that he needs to carefully plan the work and the process to be involved as well as get all the people and things needed for completion of this project. After that he need to organise and regulate involved people and things so that each and every person does what one is suppose to do and each and everything is put in place where it ought to be. This is how a purpose based proper human society or community is supposed to be raised and maintained. All this needs carefully worked out program and plan as well as execution before one could end up with the end product ie a house one wanted to get built. The Quran is a building map for building, raising or erecting a purpose based proper human societal building. The day human beings come to know this map purposefully properly and turn it into a reality in the real world they will have a great life worth living.​

So actual Islam is not at all about giving people an excuse to sit idle and do nothing at all with their lives other than praising their Lord. It is because it is the most demanding ideology for mankind due to being an assigned mission by God for mankind to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community so the harder they will work for it with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly the better life they will have in here as well as in hereafter. Without the Quran people will keep on thinking and doing things the way they have been and they will keep on suffering terribly painfully by hands of each other without any end in sight. So choice is very clear for humanity to make and reap the benefits and advantages or keep on facing the terrible consequences for what they think and do against each other.​

 
Too long to read and tiresome. I was scanning or skimming it and gave up. Make it ten times shorter and it will still be long. Furthermore, much of your thoughts are not based on the Quran and you should not make it sound like it is.

You have the idea that Quran is a people managing system when Quran says it isn't (verses 6-107, 17-54, 39-41, 42-6).

We can't separate faith and submission toward God, worship, truth, morality, ethics, laws, fairness, justice and mercy from the Quran, which are qualities of righteous leaders (and people). The Prophet was a walking Quran.
 
Last edited:
Do people need to become and remain a purpose based proper human community in the human world or not? If they do then why and if they do not then why not? Moreover if they do then what are they doing to achieve this objective?

1)In my view, it is absolutely necessary for humans to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in the human world. Why? Because we human beings do not come into this world all by ourselves nor we give our consent for coming into this world to those who bring us into this world. No scientist, no clergy, no politician can dare to disagree with me on this fact. It is because this is a fact about which we are all fully aware. It means we depend upon others for coming into this world or in other words other people bring us into this world without our consent or agreement.

2)After we are born into this world, we cannot and we do not look after and raise ourselves, so other people look after us and raise us as they like or as they can. This also means we depend on other people for looking after us and raising us. Again none can disagree about this fact either.

3)When we human beings grow old again we need others to look after us. Another fact of life with which none can disagree.

4)We human beings are prone to making mistakes and some mistakes by us cause such accidents which incapacitate or invalidate or disable or cripple us. This also makes us dependent upon others for looking after us.

5)During a person's lifetime be one a child, adult or an old person anyone can develop a crippling disease so one needs help and full support of others to live one's life. This means we all need each other for our coming into this world as well as for our continuous survival.

6)We human beings as individuals cannot grow and prepare our own food, make our own footwear, our own clothes, our own houses nor can we educate and train ourselves or learn skills we need for living in this world purposefully properly. All these facts clearly tell all of us we need each other for having a life in this world worth living.

7)However, we all come from various backgrounds, cultures, atmospheres and environments which have turned us into enemies of each other so we see all people are always at war with each other in our human world. Instead of trying to understand things purposefully properly and solving problems we all face we are still busy creating more and more problems with each other and yet we claim to be a moral people. This means we need an external source for reference of our morality because we all have serious problems with definitions of our moral values which are different from each other. This means our moral values are relative and not absolute. This is why our moral values change with times and places or situations.

8)Even if we try to get our moral values from an external source eg from an alleged God sent scripture still we have problems because to make purpose based proper sense of universal moral values from such a scripture we still need to educate and train ourselves purposefully properly to get the needed skills or we will twist God sent scripture as we see fit to justify our own cultures, atmospheres and environments from which we come therefore we will be back to square one or back to drawing board. So what should we do to overcome our this problem?

9)On one hand these like stated facts tell us we need each other with which none can disagree but on the other we are enemies of each other so how can we bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in the human world? This is why we need to know who is dividing us and keeping us divided and why or how so that we could reverse things.

As I have already explained some facts which cannot be disputed by anyone regardless of one's background they very clearly tell us human beings the fact that we need to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community for having and maintaining a life worth living. It is because if we do need help and full support of each other for living in this world the best we can then we need to help and support each other with compassion, respect and love otherwise our human world cannot be the best it can be because if people will not help and support each other for the right reasons and the right way then they will end up exploiting, manipulating, abusing and blackmailing each other because regardless we like it or not we do need each other for fulfilling our needs for which we fully depend upon each other. This is how we are naturally interlinked and interconnected. So is it not then better and more sensible for us that we get fully engaged and involved with each other the right way for the right purpose rather than getting involved with each other the wrong way for the wrong purposes? That is because the right way will help us become and remain united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous purposefully properly and the wrong way will put us at odds with each other and in permanent conflict with each other and that way it will harm and destroy us by hands of each other.

This means we need unity, peace, progress and prosperity as our aims and objectives for which we could become and remain united to have peace between us in order to progress to be prosperous as a purpose based proper human community in our human world. This means we need to help each other educate and train ourselves purposefully properly to have all the needed skills so that we could carry out all the needed works for this purpose. This is why we need to take these aims and objectives most seriously as a mission or a project so that we could turn this idea into a reality purposefully properly. It is because we cannot change our human world for the best possible just by sitting idle or by getting involved in irrelevant activities which take us away from these aims and objectives or by getting involved in fights with each other. Building and maintaining a purpose based proper human community is just like building a house. For building a house we gather needed skilled people and things which help us do that eg builders, bricklayers, plasterers, joiners, carpenters, glaziers, electricians, plumbers, painters, decorators etc etc and bricks, mortar, cement, sand, plaster, pipes, cables, paint etc etc. Likewise for building and maintaining a purpose based proper human community we need to gather people and things which help us build a purpose based proper human community. However once we have people and things they need to be organised and regulated purposefully properly so that we could end up with the intended end result or product.

This is why we need to know some words and their meanings and how they connect to each other. The fact is, no matter whatever we want to accomplish or achieve or do or someone else tells us to accomplish, achieve or do we start with thoughts that come to our minds. We take them as projects which involve processes and mechanisms. Suppose it comes to my mind that I want to build a bike. To build a bike will become my project or an objective to achieve or accomplish which will involve needed processes and mechanisms so that I could end up with a bike as the final result or output or outcome or end product. Since this project will involve people and things therefore I will have to have an over all ideology and I will have to plan things according to it. So I will need to collect the needed information for the project and make sure I understand the information purposefully properly so that I could plan things for it and then get the needed people and things for it. After that I need to manage people and things in such a way whereby I could end up with a bike. This is why if I want to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in the human world then I will have to do similar activities for that purpose as well. For bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in the human world I will have to have an ideological basis for it to begin with. Once I have that information and its purpose based proper understanding then I will have to gather people on that basis for that purpose by sharing that very information with them. I will also have to get purpose based proper things for completing this projects so that I could end up with my intended objective. So a project can be anything anyone wants to do or is told to do eg an assignment to complete. Process is a series of planned steps and stages through which the project has to go through or has to be put through so that it could complete or becomes completed. Mechanism is the way ideas, people and things are brought together or put together to ensure the completion of the project.

This is why to come to know what a project, process and mechanisms is and how all these terms are connected to each other is absolutely necessary. Likewise one has to know what are ideology, society, politics, culture and economics and how all these terms are interlinked with each other in order to bring about the intended end result. It is because without a purpose based proper ideology a purpose based proper human community or society cannot be brought about and maintained purposefully properly. Community or society is nothing other than a group of people who are involved for accomplishing or completing the project who are purposefully properly organised and regulated so that the intended end result could be achieved. Since people and things need to be organised and regulated or managed or coordinated for completing the intended project therefore the need for politics. Politics means processes and mechanism involved for governing, managing, handling or dealing with people and things in such a way so that the intended end result could be achieved. Ideology helps people come together and bring needed things together and politics help them manage them smoothly by organising and regulating them so that a culture or an atmosphere or an environment is brought about and maintained which is conducive or helpful for achieving the intended end result. Economics is all about people meeting needs and wants of people as a purpose based proper human community purposefully properly by their own purpose based proper hard work.

Not only that but terms like systems, structures, procedures and practices also need to be understood purposefully properly. A system is anything as a complete unit which serves some purpose. For example, a sewing machine, a bike, a car, an aeroplane, a tv, a human body, a plant or tree, a government are systems. They are complete units within themselves because they have all their parts which make them what they are. Structures are parts of systems which are located and interconnected within their given perimeters so that the units could function as units of which they are parts. For example, in a bike there are wheels, handle, seat, brakes, pedals, gears etc etc. They all work together to make the bike a bike. Likewise government is a governing system with its structure or departments which are interlinked so that it exists as a fully functioning unit or system for serving its purpose. Procedures are the ways the units and their parts work to fulfil their functions. For example, a driving licence department works in a particular way for issuing driving licences. Likewise practice is following of the laid down procedures by the offices of a department to get things done. For example, to get a passport made, a person has to follow the procedure that is laid down by the passport office. If that procedure is followed by a person purposefully properly then one will get his passport made by the office. So one can see how vitally important it is for people to understand things purposefully properly or things do not make sense at all and people remain confused and chaos is the end result. This is why only that information and its purpose based proper understanding count which is purposeful and proper otherwise random information and its random understanding only create chaos, confusion, anarchy, disorder and lawlessness therefore comes about mismanagement and mishandling of people and things or corruption. This is why people must get purpose based proper education, training and skills or they will be conditioned, indoctrinated and brainwashed by those who want to control them by taking away their freedom as much as they can. This is how these explained terms need to be understood for judging how the human world works and whether it is working purposefully properly as it should or not.

As already explained in light of my stated indisputable facts that it is absolutely necessary for us human beings to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in the human world. This means we need to learn human languages as many as we can. Why? There are at least four indisputable main reasons due to which we must learn human languages as many as we can. 1)We are born amongst a people so we need to communicate whatever is in our minds or our thoughts to each other otherwise we cannot get help and support of each other and we cannot give help and support to each other the way we should for the purpose we should. 2)We must learn the language of a people who are most developed and most advanced in our own time be they anywhere in the human world because they will explore, discover or come across and invent new things therefore they will need to modify their language to talk about new things by using old or already existing words or signs by modifying them or they will invent completely new words and signs for them. It is because without using a language which can serve this purpose we cannot talk with each other about things effectively or purposefully properly as we should for our purpose based proper understanding of the things.

3)We must learn the language of the source from which we can get or derive our universal moral codes and values because without knowing that language we will become or remain dependent upon others who may not have their thinking level according to the standard or level which is required for purpose based proper understanding of the source from which we are supposed to derive or get our moral codes or values. For example, English spoken by a small child is not as good as of an adult or a grown up person. Likewise English spoken by an uneducated, untrained and unskilled person is not and cannot be as good as of a purposefully properly educated, trained and skilled person. This is why due to these gaps in knowledge about things people could derive different meanings from the very same moral code and moral value providing source text which instead of uniting people could cause them to fall into needless and unnecessary differences, disputes, conflicts, fights and wars with each other. All because only and only purpose based proper understanding as well as purpose based proper use of moral codes and values can unite us and keep us united and together for the purpose or goal or objective for which we human beings need our unity or we end up as losers.

4) We must also learn other human languages than our own as many as we can so that we could share the information with each other in the whole of human world which we get from the purpose based proper source of moral codes and values otherwise how can we convince each other about what is true or false and why or how or what is right and constructive as well as advantageous and benevolent for us or wrong, harmful and destructive for us and why or how? Therefore if we will not learn languages which people speak then we cannot communicate with each other the needed necessary information so we cannot have unity of purpose or goal or objective between mankind and without unity of purpose or objectives or goal we cannot have peace between us. Without unity and peace between people in the human world we cannot make the progress which we can through unity of purpose and goal or objective due to conflicts, fights and wars between ourselves.

Another vitally important point to understand is, should the universal moral code and value source be translated word for word or interpreted and explained purposefully properly? The best possible answer is, it should never be translated word for word because if it is from God then human beings cannot read mind of God so they cannot directly understand his message purposefully properly. This is why they will have to devise a mechanism whereby they could try and arrive at what God actually means by his message for mankind. This is why human beings must prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of God for mankind purposefully properly. This means people must come to know some vitally important facts regarding human intelligence and language. This is why an alleged message of God instead of word for word translation it should always be interpreted and explained for any given time period so that its remaining consistent with human discovered real world realities could be proven constantly as well as consistently as such which can only and only become evident and obvious for mankind in their own times and places due to progress and discoveries they are going to make. Also moral code and value source text uses less text for conveying more information which means if it is translated word for word instead of interpretation and explanation then rest of information which that text conveys will not come to light for humanity. These two are the main factors due to which the text of moral code and moral value source has to be interpreted and explained and not translated word for word.

Now some more facts which people must come to know before they can try and understand the actual alleged message of God for mankind. These facts will be explained in a bit more detail as we go along in this writing.

1)What is intelligence and how does one get it? This point is of utmost importance because to understand anything at all one has to have this faculty or capability or one cannot understand anything at all to begin with.

2)What is knowledge and how does one get it? Without knowing this, one remains totally lost. This is why anyone without purpose based proper knowledge about something remains ignorant and confused or in doubt about it.

3)What is meant by purpose and why it is important to know about it? Nothing can make purpose based proper sense without a proper or valid purpose based study. It is because understanding of anything at all requires a purpose based proper context and context of anything cannot be known without knowing the actual purpose of it. So this involves use of trial and error method.

4)One has to know what is direct learning so that one could see what it involves and why or how. This helps one decide what to accept as true and right and why or how or what not to accept as true and right and why not.

5)One has to know what is indirect learning so that one could see what it involves, why and how. This too will help one decide what to accept as true and right as well as why and how and what not to accept as true and right and why not.

6)What are rules of judgement, where do they come from and why they are needed and how they are obtained or gotten and used?

7)What is cherry picking or process of elimination and why it is used and how it is used?

Beside these there are other vitally important facts also which one has to know well before one could understand an alleged revelation from God such as follow.

1)What is human language and where has it come from and how? What are words and where do they come from and what are meanings of words and where do they come from?

2)What is language of God and is it possible for human beings to understand it, why and how? What is the mechanism involved in the process of decoding an alleged message from God?

3)Why purpose based proper dictionaries tell us about origin, uses and modifications of a word and what does it tell us about usage of human language.

4)Why and how people expanded meanings of words in human languages instead of inventing totally new words each time things did not work unless a new meaning was given to a word?

5)How can expansion of meanings of words be valid for past or ancient or earlier people but not for current people or for people who are yet to come if they use exactly the same basis for it?

Besides these facts there are yet other facts one has to know before a human being could understand or really know something purposefully properly otherwise nothing can make purpose based proper sense to a human being. For example,

1) We humans need light to see things that need to be seen by us otherwise we cannot see what needs to be seen.

2) We human beings also need eyes that can see what needs to be seen otherwise having light alone is not going to be of any use.

3) We human beings need things that need to be seen by us otherwise just having light and eyes on their own mean nothing at all.

4) Having all these still remain useless unless we have intelligence or intellectual ability to be able to make sense of things if they are suppose to be understood by us.

5) All these things still remain useless unless we have a proper context for them to make purpose based proper sense of them.

6) The question is, where from can we get the purpose based proper context of things in which they could be understood purposefully properly or that they could make purpose based proper sense to us human beings?

7) The context of things comes from their purpose for which they are made or designed or planned or for which they came about. So where do the purposes of things come from?

8) The only one who can tell us actual purpose of a thing in actual fact is the one who has made or designed or planned it. Anything we ourselves assume or guess or conjecture can only be a possibility at the most and not necessarily a reality. To go for endless possibilities when we already have information about something is not a good idea or the right way to go about things because that will waste a lot of our time and energy needlessly hence the need for using cherry picking method.

9) This is why dismissing God and revelation of God altogether to begin with leads us into chaos and confusion therefore anarchy about anything and everything because we are then left only and only to all kinds of possibilities and uncertainties and therefore we end up nowhere so we fall into terrible identity crisis from which we can never come out or get out.

This clearly shows how vitally important it is to know the true purpose of something to begin with because true purpose gives us right direction to go in rather than going nowhere at all other than going in circles and ending up in all sorts of mental and physical problems.

Let me now try and explain some points I stated earlier in a bit of detail so that one could understand what I am trying to convey.

What is direct learning method? It is about how we human beings learn things after we come into this world. It is vitally important to realise that we are born with ability or faculty to figure out things all by ourselves to begin with. Had we not been born with ability to figure out things or with discerning faculty then we could not learn anything at all because to figure out things one has to have inbuilt ability to do so. This is why we are able to self program and our this ability to figure out things is a gift from God ie we are born with it. However learning things ie figuring out things takes time and a lot of practice, experience and hard work.

After birth people learn all they can that is within their direct reach by directly interacting with it ie by experimenting with it. This is how they learn how to use the information they get from their own five senses. They learn things step by step and each step helps them move on to the next step or next level.

This is how one learns how to use one's brain, senses and body mechanisms. This is why we are able to use our limbs and sit up or crawl or stand up or walk or run etc etc. This is how we learn how to read and write or how to drive and make or operate machines etc etc. Each and everything we do it needs a lot of practice to get hang of it. Direct learning does have a flaw and that is we cannot learn all things by direct interaction with all things and also we make loads of mistakes about things till we get them right by keep trying. It is because naturally we are made this way to learn from our mistakes by way of trial and error method. Think about how many times we human beings fall when we are learning how to sit up properly or when we are trying to learn crawling or when we are learning how to stand up or walk or run etc etc. It is a very demanding and taxing situation. In other words learning anything and everything was not a piece of cake at all for us rather it was a constant uphill struggle for us.

This direct learning we call it our life experience or scientific method because we come to know things by experimenting with them directly during whole of our life. Any new information we get we judge it on basis of what we already know. If it fits our already gained experience or model we already have in our minds then it is fine but if not then thinking process restarts by deconstruction and reconstruction or restructuring of information ie we try and refine or readjust information till it all fits in well with each other or we ignore it till we get more information that helps fit it in our inner model in our minds purposefully properly. This is how our inner model of the world keeps changing with time. This is why we keep changing our minds about things as we learn more and more about them with each passing moment.

After getting hang of direct learning we need to learn things indirectly and that is because not all things are within our own easy reach directly. This is why to know about things out of our own direct reach we depend on various other things including people and mechanisms they invent to overcome their limitations as much as they can. The main point in indirect learning is that if something is not within my own reach directly then it does not mean it is not within reach of anyone else either. If I am in one place then other people are in other places therefore I can tell them information about things within my reach in the place where I am and they can tell me information about things within their reach. This is what we call sharing or exchanging information with one another or each other. Here all we are doing is sharing with each other our personal direct experiences. This is what we do in our leaning institutions eg schools, colleges and universities. This is what we call teaching and learning. There are many ways whereby people share information with one another throughout the world.

However, just as we have problem with direct learning which we call human error so we have an additional problem with indirect learning as well. This problem is people lying to each other or passing on to each other false information as true. This problem is solved to some degree through formation of rules of judgement whereby we can try and catch out lies of each other in order to reach the actual truth regarding any matter of concern. So one can see how important it is to know rules of judgement and their proper use or one can never come to know the truth regarding anything at all. It is this kind of ignorance that leaves people utterly confused about things. This is how simple minded or ignorant or foolish people end up manipulated or used abusively by those who have harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours and because they are cleverer than themselves who use them for furthering their own harmful and destructive agendas. This is why learning sense of making purpose based proper sense of things and having purpose based proper knowledge about things is of vital importance.

Rules of judgement are known by all lawyers throughout the human world and many others as well so no need to go into much detail about them.

The main thing in rules of judgement is consistency in a statement. So any inconsistent statement is either incomplete or defective or faulty or is false. Word evidence means two things a)testimony=witness statement or explanation by a witness through words and b)related facts or objects or real things that are related or relevant to the statement. Word proof means the best possible rationally consistent explanation of something. This will be explained in detail later on.

Suppose a witness makes a statement that I saw a person shooting someone twice in the chest with a gun. This statement could be true or false. The explanation given by the witness will be accepted true if what witness says is backed up by the available evidences or involved or related facts or objects as well. For example, the gun is recovered which is the murder weapon and fingerprints confirm it as a murder weapon. The two bullets are taken out of the dead body from its chest and the ballistic tests confirm that these bullets came out of the gun which was used in the shooting etc etc.

On the other hand if a witness is mistaken or is lying then either his witness statement will contradict itself or will not match the related evidences or facts. In either case the witness will be proven a defective or a false witness.

So one can see how rules are derived from certain situations to decide matters or cases or issues or affairs etc the best they can be solved or dealt with. For example, from here we can clearly see that all claims or accusations or statements which contradict one another cannot be true. The only possibility here is that only one of them may be true or could be true. For example, one person may claim that only one person was involved in a killing but the other person may claim that there were two persons involved. So either one person could be telling the truth or the other but both cannot be telling the truth because they differ about the facts. However, which of them is telling the truth and which of them is lying needs to be investigated otherwise the truth cannot be known.

Similarly a person whose statement or story or explanation contradicts itself or available facts or self evident facts cannot be true. This is how such like rules help us find out the truth about things as much as it is humanly possible for us.

The Process of investigation about things must also be known or one cannot investigate anything at all to find the truth.

Investigation never starts automatically just for sake of it rather it always starts when something comes up which needs to be investigated. In other words we need some reason or purpose which forces us to start an investigation about something.

Investigation involves process of elimination or isolation whereby we try to limit things to only needed things by ignoring all else that is irrelevant. This is also called a cherry picking process and it is used anywhere and everywhere. Why? Because we human beings do not have infinite time on our hands for dealing with infinite number of possibilities involved in things otherwise. To know these like points is of utmost importance.

Let say, two people are walking along a road and they come across a dead body of a person. They report it to the authorities. What are the authorities going to do and why? The authorities will have to establish on basis of available evidences what happened to the dead person or what caused his or her death. They ought to have a standard procedure for investigation of these like cases. They will go through a list of likely possibilities and look at the available evidences and that way they will eliminate those possibilities one by one which cannot be true. They can look at possibility whether this person was murdered or was this person killed by an accident, did the person commit suicide or he died a natural death etc etc. This is how each line of inquiry is exhausted and the death of the person is declared as one of the possibilities. For example, if a suicide note is found beside a dead body and gun and the bullet hole through the head of the dead person then it will look as if the person has committed suicide etc etc.

Process of elimination is used anywhere and everywhere to save time and energy. For example, if one has a headache and goes to a doctor, the doctor will not put on his machines right away and check him out in every way. That will be unnecessary because it will be a waste of time and energy. Instead the doctor will ask the patient what is wrong with you. In reply patient will say, I have a headache. Now doctor will only need to concentrate on what could be the cause of it and see what will cure it and that is how that problem is solved. The already existing information in a database will be found very helpful for any and every field including medical field. Standard ailments will have standard remedies. However if anything new comes up then full investigation will need to take place and database will also need to be updated for any future such cases.

Even at home we use process of elimination or cherry picking. For example, If I want to cook a chicken then I will make a list of things that will be needed for this purpose. Then I will go to a shop and get things I need instead of carrying the whole shop stuff with me back to my home. So if we have the purpose in mind for being or having or using or doing something then that helps us isolate things or minimise possibilities and that helps us get to the end result very quickly without wasting too much time or energy due to giving us context in which to tackle things or deal with them.

Likewise there are various other vitally important things as well which one has to know before one could decide things such as laws of nature as to what they are and how do we humans come to know them. Are these laws permanent or temporary and why they cannot be violated etc etc. What is proof and proving about. In this writing I will be discussing anything and everything about God and revelation in a purposeful way. All vitally important things will be explained in this thread in their own places when I explain their related things. So now one can decide for oneself, can anyone come to know anything at all purposefully properly without knowing these like things first? No way. If anyone thinks one can then I need to know how.

Origin of human language is nothing difficult to understand if we look at it in its purpose based proper context.

1)What is human language and where has it come from why and how? To begin with think about need for communication between people and between people and things as well as between things. So language is nothing more than a way of communication between people and between people and things and between things. Now think about what are words and signs or gestures and where do they come from and what are meanings of words and signs or gestures and where do they come from?

Basically human language is nothing more than some gestures and some noises. Even animals have their own languages to communicate with one another. To some degree all animals can understand each other or can make some meaningful sense by observing behaviours of each other and that is why they can interact with each other in the very same environment the way they do. However human language is a work of higher degree much more above other animals.

It begins with birth of a child who is born with ability to self program or to figure out things all by himself. This is how a child learns and builds on that learning more and more as time passes and so his life experience keeps on increasing or expanding. The main thing to understand is an interaction between a human mother and her baby. How they code and decode each other's gestures and noises and this is how coding and decoding of gestures and noises begins. For example, a human baby cries or gives a signal to his mother. Mother interprets this noise as a need for some attention from her by her baby. She due to her experience with her baby comes to know her baby cries when he is hungry or needs his nappy changed or when something else is bothering the baby etc etc. With time her hunches or conjectures or guesses about baby keep coming true. This is the beginning of human language ie of gestures or words and their meanings. For example, crying means to shout or to raise voice or alarm or draw attention or express happiness or sadness or sorrow or grief or regret or unhappiness etc etc. So one can see how a single and very simple act could mean so many things which are expressed in so many words in so many different ways. Then as a human baby starts talking he uses the very same word for everything till he learns more words for more things the baby wants to express.

As time passes and baby grows the baby begins to make different kinds of noises which his mother interprets by guessing and this is how a database becomes built up in the mind of the mother and likewise in the mind of the baby. Eventually these noise and gesture patterns are called words and signs between a particular group of people who have been interacting with each other over a long period of time. These codes we call words or signs are not understood by people of other groups because they did not interact with these people but likewise they also developed their own languages the same way. However if we place a person from outside into a group they can still communicate with each other but not at higher level rather just at very basic level ie they go back to gestures and noises or baby language and build on that from there onwards.

Since this is the way humans have invented or they have come up with their language or they have learned their language so if we place a human baby in any group of people he will be able to learn their language the same way without any problems. Not only that even if adult people from different languages live among another people they too can learn their languages by interacting with them. It is because we know the mechanism involved in learning a language ie all we do is learn coding and decoding in a new style that is consistent with new spoken or sign language.

Since we know origin of human language and its development therefore we know the mechanisms that are involved in all this process. We know how what we call words or signs got their meanings and mechanism. This is why anyone can give meanings to words and signs at any time as and when the need arises to do so. Therefore the questions like, why purpose based proper dictionaries tell us about origin and uses of a word and what does it tell us about usage of human language? Why and how people expanded meanings of words in human languages instead of inventing totally new words each time things did not work for them unless a new meaning was given to a word? So the idea that new meanings cannot be given to already existing words or signs is totally wrong because how can expansion of meanings of words or signs be valid for ancient or past people but not for current or people to come in the future if they use exactly the same basis or methods or mechanisms for doing so?

2)What can be the language of message of God for mankind and is it possible for human beings to decode and understand it, why and how? In other words what is the mechanism involved in the process of sending and receiving of the message of God for humanity and how decoding of language of message of God for mankind is achieved by mankind?

Just as one person sends message to another person through a medium of communication which carries the message so God also uses a carrier or transmission line or a communication method which is called purposefully perfect method of God’s communication to humanity or JIBREEL in Arabic. This carrier or transmission line is such that on one end it is operated by God for modulation of his message for mankind by using it and on the other end a human is enabled to recover the message of God from it by demodulating the message from it. This is why the alleged message of God for this final era is called the Quran. This is the reason why the Quran is called message of God because it came from God or it originates from God but it is also a human recreation so it is a human creation as well due to whatever part is played in this process by human beings. It is something like people using a microphone, amplifier and a speaker. The vice of a person to amplifier does not itself go through the amplifier rather it operates the amplifier through a microphone and likewise the amplifier operates the speaker at the other end and so we hear the voice of a person which is not the actual voice of the person. However it is faithful reproduction of the original voice or sound or message. This is why the message is at the same time of a person as well as of an amplifier due to the process that is involved.

As for the language of the message of God, it can be in any of the languages with which people are already familiar. However just as people do not understand languages of each other because they belong to separate groups due to not interacting with each other directly so people are not part of a group where they have God as a member of their group with whom they have interacted directly. This is why God is a stranger for people and so is his use of language for his message. However since people know how languages work and what mechanisms are involved in them therefore people are able to decode language of God as well provided they are familiar with things already explained in detail for this reason and purpose.

This is why anyone who claims to understand the message from God must demonstrate one's familiarity with the process and involved mechanisms in decoding message of God. Interpretation or explanation of message of God is not a simple task but a responsibility of a highest possible degree. It is because in a way one is trying to act as a spokes person for God to rest of humanity. Moreover getting things wrong also has terrible consequences for humanity and that is why humanity must do all it can according to the best of its God given abilities to interpret or explain the message of God as best as possible and purposefully properly. If people will interpret or explain message of God wrongly then they will never find the actual message of God but its opposite which will portray God as a devil or a monster or tyrant or bully or an oppressor instead of all good and perfect being. Message of God cannot be translated at all but only and only can be interpreted and that is because there are verses in the Quran which have parallel complementary meanings as well which no translation can accommodate but only and only interpretation or explanation can.

Only after knowing these like points in detail one can qualify to talk about God, his revelation and humanity otherwise not. It does not matter how many degrees or certificates one has from the top religious and secular educational institutions and training centres from around the world for studying secular and religious or ideologies or societies or politics or cultures or economics or sciences or philosophies etc etc. More key points will be explained as we go along. Rational consistency is of utmost and vital importance from start to finish. All things are supposed to be interlinked or interdependent or interconnected because they are part of the very same program of God be it revelation of God or creation of God. This is why first one must come to know purpose based proper way of life and rule of law that are allegedly advised by God for mankind through his revealed scriptures for purpose based proper guidance of mankind through his prophets and messengers or missionaries. After all this explanation we come to the question, why God has created this kingdom of his creation and particularly us human beings? It is because God decided to express himself and he did so in two ways ie through his creation and his revelation.

1)God gave human beings abilities to understand and use his creation and revelation purposefully properly but he left it entirely up to them to do so. The reason God gave freedom of choice to people and created them knowing nothing at all is so that people self program and find out all they need to know by themselves about God and things freely so that they could appreciate God as God wants them to do if they so choose or do their own things and face consequences God alerts or informs or warns them about.

2)God created human beings and gave them a task to complete or set them a goal to achieve for which he put mankind through a constant struggle or hard work. The question is, what is that assignment from God for human beings? It is to turn this world into a paradise for themselves with help and full support of each other according to the guidance provided for them by God himself. Here the first question one has to ask oneself is what is the best possible life people can have in this world and how can they bring it about? What is in it for human beings? A great life in this world for human beings as well as a reward for them for doing so in hereafter as well.

3)What is in it for God? Appreciation by human beings as God wanted for himself from human beings due to which he expressed himself and created all things including human beings and guided human beings for that very reason. This is why human beings think of God as a being full of nothing but goodness through and through. First of all God is appreciated or highly valued or regarded because he has guided humanity purposefully properly towards a great life in this world and once human beings follow that purpose based proper guidance purposefully properly and create that kind of life for themselves they will appreciate God and humanity yet more but things do not end there rather God will also appreciate his human creatures for doing what he wanted them to do. The day all this finally happens humanity will be happy with its God and God will be happy with his human creatures because God and people together will have achieved their intended end goal or objective. This is all what this creation is all about according to the purpose based proper Quranic teaching.

4)Now the question, how people are going to do that ie turn this world into a paradise for themselves? They are going to do that by organising and regulating themselves for this assignment given to them by God via the Quran. To organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community people need a purpose based proper constitution with its purpose based proper aims and objectives as well as its purpose based proper laws. From where this purpose based proper constitution and its purpose based proper laws are supposed to come? They will come from the Quran itself. How?

Before I explain all that one has to understand what a purpose based proper constitution is about and what are purpose based proper laws of a constitution about. One has to understand that a constitution starts with aims and objectives. Why? Because aims and objectives decide where a people based upon the constitution are supposed to be heading or trying to reach in their journey or what they are intending or trying to achieve or accomplish by following this constitution purposefully properly.

5)The Quran decides aims and objectives of a purpose based proper Islamic constitution for mankind in this age so it tells people the over all aims or objectives or goals or targets or purposes set for people are to turn this human world into a paradise for themselves as a duty from God. The aims and objectives are decided by purpose for which God has revealed the Quran or his earlier messages and for which God has created all things including human beings. These aims and objectives are unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind and no aim or objective can be put in this constitution which could contradict its these main aims and objectives. Since we have the main aims and objectives from the Quran therefore all other aims and objectives or laws will have to be made consistent or in line with these main aims and objectives. This is to ensure that all people who agree with the message in the Quran go in the very same direction for accomplishing or fulfilling or reaching the very same goal or target or the very same end destination. Those who disagree with the message in the Quran they can do whatever they like and face the consequences for doing so. Messed up lives in this world are to be the consequences for doing that for mankind as well as they will face strict justice in hereafter as well. This is why people must never even think about inflicting painful suffering upon each other for securing their own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other's expense in this life let alone do them as they will end up regretting doing that when they will be made to face the consequences for doing so in here as well as in hereafter. So none is getting away with anything wrong they think, plan or do against anyone or anything.

6)Turning to formation of laws or legislation a question arises which is, what are guidelines in the Quran for making purpose based proper laws for the Quranic purpose based proper constitution and why are they needed? All one needs to do is pick out all the commandments from the Quran which tell its supporters and backers to think, plan and do all they should and can according to the best of their God given abilities for ensuring well being of humanity as a purpose based proper community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer without looking for any rewards from each other so that the set aims and objectives could achieved or accomplished as a reality in the human world for mankind. However when things begin the resources will be very limited so they will have to be used sensibly and purposefully properly to expand the ideology. This means in the beginning resources will have to be used in a targeted way so that there is a good return which helps expand the movement. This is why the movement will have to be based upon the idea of cooperation of the willing.

God has already provided us human beings with all things we will ever need for creating the best possible world for ourselves for as long as it will last according to the plan and purpose of God. Since God has provided us with all we need for the purpose of creating the best possible human world therefore ball is in our court to get up and get on with the job for doing what is told or expected of us by God. God has given us all we needed free of charge but only for fulfilling his assigned task or assignment. This is why to mismanage God given things has serious and severe consequences for us human beings as a hugely large human family. We can make lives of each other a paradise with all that as well as we can make lives of each other a living hell in this world. The choice is ours alone to do so and be rewarded or end up in terrible suffering by hands of one another. This is why we humans need to educate ourselves purposefully properly about program of God so that we could come together and make this world a paradise for all of us rather than staying ignorant and foolish and doing stupid things to each other whereby we ruin everything for ourselves as a big human family. This is what actual Islamic way of life and rule of law of God is all about and the rest is all false propaganda by slaves of ignorant and foolish people who think of themselves as secular and religious rulers of this world.

Next, pick out all the commandments of God from the Quran which tell people to not to do anything to anyone or anything which may bring harm or destruction to them. When people will have all these commandments from the Quranic text and base their legislations upon them then one can see what kind of human world will come about as a result of this. This is how mankind can have what we can call the actual sharia law which is purposefully properly based upon the Quran itself. No need to detail things here as to how many departments we need to make in a governing body nor how many layers of governing body or how office holders are supposed to be selected and elected or appointed by ummah itself etc etc or what are their rights and responsibilities etc etc. They are all easy to work out because they are to be dictated by the needs of the purpose based proper human community that comes together or will come together for building such a human society. The basic thing here to realise is that Islamic governing or government is not about a few people ruling all the other people but about all people serving God by fulfilling needs of all people to the very best of their God given abilities as a purpose based proper human community. This is an opposite governing system in the human world than all those invented and imposed governing systems whereby a few dominant people in human populations govern the rest of people in those human populations to rule them in order to fully control them by baseless incentives and use of force for their own stupid and anti humanity agendas. God advised governing system is based upon cooperation of the willing and it is a self regulating system wherein people are supposed to complement each other purposefully properly for fulfilling the God given purpose based proper program by accomplishing its goals according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines. It is a system which suits only and only those people who are most knowledgeable, most motivated and most active people. This is why people who are ignorant and stubborn or arrogant and haughty can never bring about such an Islamic state in the kingdom of God.

In other words shariah or Islamic law is all about people themselves imposing upon themselves everything as a duty that helps them move in the direction which is set by the aims and objectives told in the purpose based proper Islamic constitution for the purpose based proper human community in the human world. Not only that but it is also about stopping people from thinking, planning and doing anything at all that stops or hinders or slows them down from moving in that direction which is unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind as a purpose based proper human community in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer. This is how people are suppose to purposefully properly live and abide by the constitution and its laws which are purposefully properly based upon the Quran. This has nothing at all to do with religion based manmade shariah, which is an absolute disgrace whereby religious and secular dominant people rule the rest of people in their human populations. This gives very bad name to actual Islamic way of life and rule of law which are based upon purpose based proper guidance of God purposefully properly. It is because dominant religious and secular people in human populations have created their own versions of so called Islam which they call religion of Islam whereas actual way of life and rule of law of Islam are neither religion nor secularism as it has been clearly explained in reasonable detail in this writing. Each and every person can confirm these facts from the Quran itself provided one has prepared oneself purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of one’s creator and sustainer.

Now that we know what actual purpose based proper way of life and rule of law of God are or can be the question arises, how can we the human beings bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in a place in the human world in the kingdom of God wherein purpose based proper human community could live and abide by purpose based proper way of life and rule of law or governing system called Islam in the human world? The simple answer is, by preparing ourselves purposefully properly with help and full support of each other for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of our creator and sustainer purposefully properly by complementing each other purposefully properly. This means we must learn these things ourselves purposefully properly and pass them on to rest of humanity as well as help them do the same. Once people become convinced by this message they are supposed to and they will come together to form and maintain a purpose based proper human community and after that they will need to keep on expanding this purpose based proper human community as much as they can till people of all places all over the world in the human world themselves are ready to exchange their own governing systems with the purpose based proper governing system from their creator and sustainer.

Learning the actual purpose based proper message of the Quran purposefully properly and spreading it worldwide purposefully properly then letting people decide whether they wish to live by purpose based proper way of life and rule of law of God as told in the Quran or not and instead they wish to continue living by different versions of religious and secularist ideologies and governing systems. However before people make that choice it too is absolutely necessary to explain to them what different versions of religion and secularism are all about so that people could then make real comparison between the actual purpose based proper way of life and rule of law of God as told in the Quran purposefully properly and understood by actual learned people who study the Quran in light of real world realities and explain it for the rest of human beings purposefully properly the way it should be explained. This should clearly show to mankind why and how purpose based proper way of life and rule of God can help mankind completely eradicate poverty and disease as well as all the rest of problems which people create for each other between themselves which no version of religion and secularism can ever get rid of or overcome no matter what. They ( ie different versions of religion and secularism) if anything are causes of poverty and diseases and all other kind of problems between human beings as we ourselves can observe with our own eyes and understanding. This has been the case throughout times and places in the human world.

So one can see why purpose based proper education and training of people is absolutely necessary so that they could gain the needed skills to think, plan and do what needs to be thought, planned and done if we truly want our human world to be good for human beings to live in. Not only the Quran wants mankind to bring about a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer for themselves but this is what human beings themselves also need for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly for the multiple reasons contained in this explanation of things. So it should be very much obvious for all people from this explanation what actual way of life and rule of law of Islam is or has to be if the Quran is truly from God in actual fact. Islam is a purpose based proper program for mankind with goals for them to accomplish according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines. This is why it is a project assigned for mankind as a mission to carry out and complete by their creator and sustainer. The purpose, goal or objective of project for mankind is to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in the human world in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. Why mankind must bring about a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer? It is because on one hand it is a requirement of the creator and sustainer of mankind to do so but on the other hand it is absolute necessary need of human beings themselves as well so that they could have a purpose based proper blissful, dignified and secure existence as a purpose based proper human community.

It is because we definitely need help and full support of each other therefore we need to purposefully properly educate, train and instil needed skills in each other so that we all become useful and productive members of our purpose based proper human community according to the best of our God given abilities. In other words we need to brainwash, indoctrinate and condition each other for this purpose for these reasons so that we could bring about and maintain an environment in the human world which is conducive, friendly, compassionate, loving and respectful for all human beings. So that we could look after each other by giving each other all the needed help and support the best we can and so that we could get the needed help and support of each other the best we can with compassion, respect and love for each other. So one can see why, how and what kind of human society and institutions we human beings need to bring about and maintain so that with help and full support of each other we could have the best possible life we can have by complementing each other purposefully properly. This is what actual way of life and rule of law of actual Islam are all about which are purposefully properly based upon the Quran. This is what purpose based proper Islam is all about. This is what Islamic purpose based proper education and training are all about so that all people could have the needed purpose based proper education, training and skills to fulfil and complete this project purposefully properly by being able to think, plan and do what needs to thought, planned and done. This is why mankind cannot afford to waste their time in thinking, planning and doing things which take them in the opposite direction or in any other aimless direction which wastes their time and energy. This is why people need to prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them. This is why they need to study the kingdom of creation of their creator and sustainer as well so that they could interpret his provided purpose based proper guidance in the Quran purposefully properly for becoming and remaining a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom. It is because the creation and the revelation of the creator and sustainer for mankind need to be understood in light of each other.

This is why all those people who reject and oppose these things and create needless disputes, divisions, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between mankind are enemies of God as well as humanity. These like people come about because they do not prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer purposefully properly. This makes it very obvious and clear for mankind which interpretations of the Quran are purpose based proper and which are works of ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained, unskilled, foolish and unthinking people or which are works of people who have misguiding, misleading, confusing and manipulative harmful and destructive agendas against humanity. Regardless of what foolish people are up to the Quran is the main book upon which way of life and rule of law of Islam are based. To understand the Quran purposefully properly it is absolutely necessary for a person to establish or accept an already established undisputable purpose based proper foundation to interpret the Quranic text purposefully properly according to that. This purpose based proper foundation is facts about real world realities which none can deny and which stare in the face of the whole of mankind throughout times and places in the human world all the time and of which I have already mentioned some here in this explanation.

So anyone who has learned the needed sense of making purpose based proper sense of things should be able to see how things are interconnected in this regard which gives things their purpose based proper context. Sources of Islamic constitution and its laws are; the Quran according to its confirmably true purpose based proper interpretations, the confirmably true purpose based proper Hadith (or Hadees) both chain of narrators wise as well as interpretations wise, qiyas or qayaas means analogy in Islamic jurisprudence for making needed necessary changes to Islamic constitution and for legislating any new laws about things which are not already told about in the Quran or in prophetic precedents, jumhur means majority opinion of true scholars of Islam regarding a legal matter and ijma means unanimity or consensus between true scholars of Islam about making some changes to Islamic constitution and its laws about activities of people for having, using and doing things. For a people in a place to live according to governing system of true Islam they must know these things as individuals and they must teach them to others as well as they must agree upon them otherwise they can never live as Muslims anywhere in the human world at all. This is why no interpretation of the Quran can be accepted true and valid unless it is consistence within itself as well as it is consistent with the real world realities. This is why no Hadith and its interpretation can be accepted true unless it is consistent with the consistent purpose based proper Quranic interpretations as well as with the real world realities. No analogy can be accepted true and valid unless it is consistent with the true interpretations of the Quran and the true interpretations of the true Hadith. Likewise no majority opinion of true scholars or their unanimity or consensus is acceptable against the truly valid purpose based proper interpretations of the Quran and the truly valid purpose based proper interpretations of the verifiably or confirmably true Hadith.

Why Muslims need confirmably and verifiably true interpretations of the Quran as well as of the true Hadith? To be able to live by actual or true or real purpose based proper Islam. The Quran tells mankind what they ought to think, plan and do, why and how. The Hadith are historical records of prophetic time which are supposed to be having records of precedents that were set by the prophet and messenger of God as well as by earlier generations which actually lived by actual or provably true Islam. This information from the past can be helpful for present and future generations of mankind if it is available and intact. Otherwise people will have to work harder to get the needed information direct from the Quran itself and the real world realities. It is because otherwise actual purpose based proper Islam cannot be known therefore it cannot be adopted and practiced in reality. Analogy, majority and unanimity or consensus is also of vital importance because if people do not agree upon something then it cannot be put in to practice by them or disputes, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between them will start over things. So again actual Islam will not become and remain a reality in the human world. This should make it very obvious for people why people who claim to be Muslims cannot ignore, avoid or neglect these like points because they are of such vital importance. This is why people must learn sense of making purpose based proper sense of things so that they could save themselves from being misdirected and misled by each other. For so long as they will keep themselves ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained and unskilled by not preparing themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind purposefully properly they will remain in a terribly painful and humiliating state of existence in here as well as in hereafter.

Islam is not just a way of life and a rule of law based governing system but a way of life and rule of law whereby mankind are supposed to fulfil the purpose for which their creator and sustainer has created them. That purpose is not and cannot be beliefs and practices which waste time of people as individuals and as groups and they are also harmful and destructive for humanity. Because God has designed the world in which each and everything depends upon other things for its existence and survival therefore nothing can exist in this world on its own or in isolation. This world has been created by God for mankind to fulfil his assigned purpose for them by using his provisions therefore mankind have been given the authority to use this world and things in it purposefully properly. This is why all those governing systems which people come up with but they are not based upon purpose based proper guidance of God for mankind they are declared invalid and they are not acceptable to God so they should not be accepted by humanity as well. What mankind live by are governing systems which are anti Islam because they do not let mankind fulfil the purpose for which God has created them and for which he has guided them purposefully properly. This is why religion and secularism based governing systems and their economic systems such as capitalism and communism or socialism are not acceptable to actual Islam as well as its true supporters. This is why democracy be it single party system or multiparty system is also not acceptable. It is because way of life or rule of law of Islam based upon the Quran purposefully properly does not allow grouping between people which could cause harm to them or their destruction by hands of each other. This is why all sects be they based upon religious differences or political differences or class differences are not acceptable. It is because Islam gives maximum possible freedom to individuals to think, plan and act according to the Quran purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human community in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer.

Religion and secularism are anti Islam because they mislead people through false sense of security whereby secular and religious leading people fool masses through each other. One may ask, what harms and destructions can religion and secularism inflict upon humanity? For a start they can waste time of human beings by making them think, plan and do things which have no benefits for them in living their lives purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human community. We only have 24 hours in a day. We need 8 hours for rest. We also need 8 hours for work. So we have only 8 hours to think, plan and do all other things we need to do such as for preparing ourselves for rest or work. This includes getting things of need ie shopping, cooking, cleaning, looking after kids etc etc. So we have very limited time left to waste it on things which have nothing at all to do with living our lives such as studying and practicing religious ritualism. For example, people usually say prayer ritual only takes a few minutes. This is because they never think about what they are saying. It is because you cannot perform prayer ritual purposefully properly unless and until you learn things about it purposefully properly otherwise your prayer is declared invalid so it means nothing at all. The differences of opinions about performance of prayer are as many as there are number of people who perform prayer ritual. One mullah of one sect tells you to do your prayer one way and another the other way. So a person becomes totally confused what one actually needs to do to be in good books of God. The same is true about any other religious ritual or practice. Who has the time to find out what is the true and the right position in any religious matter which has nothing to do with real world realities about living one’s life? So it is therefore very much obvious that religious beliefs and practices are a total waste of people's time which they do not have in the first place to begin with. These religious scholars, clerics, priests and preachers spend many years of their lives for studying these things yet they fail to get them right and that is why even they themselves differ in their opinions about prayers.

This is why all mullahs of all religions, all rulers and politicians and all money lenders and economists and their backers and supporters are like donkeys with useless books laden upon their backs. They write thousands of useless books so on one hand they waste their own time and on the other hand their readers also waste their own time when they read them. All these people can use their time better if they produce things which people need in actual fact and which are useful and beneficial for mankind. It is because people need to do far too many things which they are not doing for the betterment of humanity which will only ensure their own well being as individuals. If people are at odds with each other in human populations in the human world then human populations are not going to do well at all and that means terrible painful suffering for human being themselves. However for so long as people will have religious and secular ambitions and desires they will keep on developing religious and secular mindsets, attitudes and behaviours so they can never be free of troubles and problems between themselves. Therefore there cannot take place any real change in their world for the best possible outcome for humanity no matter what they think, plan and do. It is because they do not have any worthy purpose based proper reason to live for so they do not and they cannot have any purpose based proper way to achieve it. Religious and secular people are like headless chickens. Such directionless people go in each and every direction aimlessly just for sake of it because they go in any direction they are facing and they continue in that direction regardless of its consequences upon their livelihood and living conditions due to their senselessness and stupidity. As for the religious minded people all they do is complain and cry to God for their miserable state of existence without trying to purposefully properly learn the scripture of God he sent for them to think, plan and do what he tells them in order to change things for the best possible for themselves. These points clearly show why many people do not believe in existence of God. It is because they are ignorant about actual message of God as they did not prepare themselves purposefully properly for studying the real world realities and for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly.

The day mankind will actually start doing that they will come to know actual knowledge they need to know for making the human world the best possible beautiful place for themselves with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. Till then they will continue using religion, politics and economics for bringing about and maintaining the environment of insecurity, instability, harm and destruction for humanity throughout the human world by competing and rivalling against each other like arch rivals and enemies. Instead of one for all and all for one they have gone for one against all and all against one ideology. There is no doubt where they are going to end up unless they repent and reform by leaving the way of life they live by and by adopt the way of life God has advised for them. It is due to such pressure which each and every person puts upon others as individuals all people are suffering from worry and anxiety all the time throughout the human world because there is no safety and security at all for individuals in the human world. This is why so many people in the world end up committing suicide and so many harm and even kill each other as well as so many are on various kinds of drugs and anti depressants etc etc. Who is doing all this to humanity other than people who have established this kind of system and maintain it and the masses being stupid for letting this happen in their world when people need no proof for seeing the fact that they need help and full support of each other all the time. Who is giving us wrong education, training and skills to exploit, manipulate and abuse each other? We hear about top schools, colleges and universities in the world but is this the best people they have produced who have failed humanity instead of making it successful? We have Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard and MIT graduates, masters and doctors yet this is where they have brought us human beings at the very edge of harm and destruction by hands of each other. It is time educational institutions and training centres gave people purpose based proper education and training as well as skills so that people could build the best possible human world for humanity of which we all could be proud. For the time being not only madrasa graduate mullahs are stooges and lapdogs of rulers and money lenders but so are all others who come out of any so called educational institutions and training centres which serve religion and secularism, capitalism and communism or socialism or single party and multiparty democratic systems. We need education, training and skills which unite us human beings and not divide us. None can point out any such institution in whole of the human world. People thereby have been sleep walking into state of existence which has been harming and destroying them by hands of each other. This will continue happening till people wake up and change their track for their best possible future.

People need purpose based proper institutions which serve humanity according to purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer or human suffering will continue due to their own ignorance and stupidity due to which they hate each other and fight like enemies and due to which they compete against and rival each other for dominating each other for undermining each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense and so they end up harmed and destroyed by hands of each other. All this necessitates that we human beings must try and do all we can to put things right in the human world if we truly want humanity to do the best it can with help and full support of each other. This is why people must help and support each other fully for getting educated, trained and skilled for this very objective and purpose. Islam is not a religion and it cannot be a religion if it is truly from creator and sustainer of this kingdom of his creation rather it has to be a governing system for mankind to live and abide by. Even people who claim Islam is a governing system as well as a religion are utterly wrong for the reasons I have explained in my this explanation of things. A religion is nothing more than some baseless make beliefs and useless ritual practices which have no benefits at all for humanity. This should be very obvious to anyone who reads through this explanation. I do not accept ritualism as part of Islam because it wastes time of people which could be better used for doing what needs to be done for managing people and things purposefully properly for fulfilling the God assigned project or mission. Moreover I say Islam is a governing system because that is the reality which we all observe all the time throughout the human world ie no one comes into this world all by oneself. After coming into this world no one looks after oneself or raises oneself. All people who survive till old age need looking after by others. All people who suffer any accident which affects their functionality need help and support of others. Anyone can develop debilitating, crippling and paralysing health problems at any time at any stage during one's life time be one a child, an adult or an elderly person so one needs help and support of others. No one can meet all one's needs such as food, clothes, shelter, education, training and skills all by oneself so all of us need help and full support of each other and that help and support we need from each other with compassion, respect and love and not with abuse, exploitation and manipulation or black-mailing. All these are such facts about which no ruler, mullah or money lender can disagree. Nor any theist, atheist, scientist or philosopher can dare disagree.

These facts call upon humanity to have a purpose based proper governing system in place which could help them fulfil their these needs compassionately and respectfully as well as with love for each other. These facts force any individual to interpret the Quranic text in this context so that there comes about a good purpose based proper human community or society in the kingdom of God and so that it is maintained by mankind. This gives humanity such a huge task which leaves no room and no time for anyone to waste it for baseless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices in the name of God. This is why Islam is a governing system as a mission for mankind from God for bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom according to his purpose based proper Quranic guidance for mankind. This is why rulers, money lenders and money users as well as mullahs and their blind supporters and backers are ignorant fools who have their own baseless ideas and practices which they call Islam. These people are mentally so damaged that they cannot see beyond their self invented beliefs and practices which they try to impose upon the rest of humanity by any ways and means they can. Since Islam is a purpose based proper governing system therefore it needs a worldwide purpose based proper movement for its purpose based proper establishment and maintenance in the human world. Therefore people need purpose based proper education, training and skills for thinking, planning and doing that in order to complete this God assigned project or mission. Wasting time here and there can only and only prove a setback for this project or mission and therefore for humanity at large. This is why people who claim to be Muslims almost all of them have become worthless and useless in the human world. They are busy fighting each other over non-issues which do not matter at all for humanity at large.

In fact this is the main reason all movements started by anyone including mullahs have failed because they have no worthwhile objectives to aim for which could attract human support worldwide. Who wants to die or kill for making people worship one God, for praying 5 times daily to one God, for fasting for one month for one God, for a little bit of charity for others for one God or for visiting a small worthless structure in Makkah Saudi Arabia once in a lifetime? People are not that stupid, they know these things cannot be from God but since governing authorities in place in the human world enforce their self made laws to keep their hold on masses so they devise various methods, processes and mechanisms as their projects to keep people in the dark and under their control as much as possible and for as long as they can. This is why they fund all kinds of so called educational and training institutions including schools, colleges, universities as well as religious schools throughout the human world because they are all their stooges or lapdogs. The so called the very best institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard etc have failed to produce scholars of the Quran worth the name. Why? Because people in these like institutions are puppets of the decision makers whom they represent as their front men before the ignorant masses. This is why for so long as people will not get purpose based proper education, training and skills needed for bringing about the best possible human world the human world will never change for the best possible state of existence it can have. As explained, each and every person is product of his own environment. It is because each and every person comes from a particular background ie a particular place or area in the human world and parents, siblings, relatives and wider society of which one is a part by being born in it. The way of life which raises a people and helps them survive becomes their way of life so over generations they get used to living by a particular way of life and make their rule of law according to that to suit themselves. Particularly those who lead them and dominate them make sure these people live by their way of life and their rule of law. This is why each and every person becomes and remains brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned that way till one is forced to change for one reason or another and so some people rebel against their own dominant people and environment, way of life and rule of law because they become a hurdle or an obstacle in their way for one reason or another. This is how environments come about and affect their people and their people affect their environments ie people create their own environments and environments create their own people which is a continuous interaction based process.

So if we human beings want to help each other change our mindsets, attitudes and behaviours for the best then the only effective way for doing that is purpose based proper education, training and skills. Random approaches cannot be as effective as they need to be in this process for a change. Coercion and use of force is going to cause big problems and plenty of bloodshed. It is because no one wants to leave their own comfort zone be one of the dominant people or the undermined people. This is why a worthy purpose based proper program is needed for people to carry out with goals worth pursuing according to guidelines worth adhering too so that thereby people could be inspired, motivated and moved and so that that momentum could be maintained. This is why the Quran is the best possible guidance for mankind to abide by according to its purpose based proper interpretation. It is absolutely necessary for mankind to live by the Quran because otherwise the best possible state of existence is not possible for them because without people organising and regulating themselves purposefully properly they cannot have a life worth living due to lack of purpose based proper coordination between themselves. People throughout the human world are thinking, planning and doing things haphazardly due to competing against each other and rivaling each other instead of cooperating with each other and complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why almost all projects by people are in a mess because independent individuals and companies do things the way it suits them instead of coordinating their works by cooperating and complementing each other. This is why they cannot even lay down a road purposefully properly because they have divided their works between different competing rival people and companies. That is why when one company comes and lays down a new road another comes and digs it up to lay pipe work. After that another one comes and digs it up again to lay cables or wiring for electricity, phone and internet etc etc. This is why over all governing system is absolutely necessary so that coordination, cooperation and complementation could be achieved otherwise a lot of manpower and resources go to waste through negative competition between people and companies. All these are methods used by dominant people in human populations for fooling ignorant masses in their human populations who lack sense of purpose as well as sense of what their rulers are doing to them who claim to serve them.

This is why people need to become sensible so that they could change the governing system to the one which suits them in actual fact or they will be continuously made fool of each and every time by the dominant and leading people in their human populations and so they will keep on suffering the terrible consequences by hands of each other without an end in sight. Suppose a person wants to get a house built for himself then first of all he has to get all the needed information about it and make purpose based proper sense of it. After doing that he needs to carefully plan the work and the process or processes to be involved as well as get all the people and things needed for completion of this project. After that he needs to coordinate and manage to organise and regulate involved people and things so that each and every person does what one is suppose to do and each and every thing is put in place where it ought to be. All this needs carefully worked out program and plan as well as their execution before one could end up with the end product ie a house one wanted to get built. The Quran is a building map for building, raising or erecting a purpose based proper human societal building. The day human beings come to know this map purposefully properly and turn it into a reality in the real world from then onwards they will have a great life worth living. So Islam is not at all about giving people an excuse to sit idle and do nothing at all with their lives other than praising their God. It is because it is the most demanding ideology for mankind due to being an assigned mission by God for mankind to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom so the harder they will work for it with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly the better life they will have in here as well as in hereafter. Without the Quran people will keep on thinking and doing things the way they have been and they will keep on suffering terribly painfully by hands of each other without any end in sight. So choice is very clear for humanity to make and reap the benefits and take advantages or keep on facing the terrible consequences for what they think, plan and do against each other.

From this explanation it should be very obvious for each and every sensible person that we human beings need each other no matter what. It is because our needs cannot become fulfilled without each other. Since none can argue against this fact, now it is only and only up to us human beings how we get each other to come together so that we could get our needs and wants met. We can do that willingly or by use of our tricks and force against each other. We can do this by providing each other with the needed purpose based proper education and training for having all the needed skills for this very purpose and reap the benefits as a positive outcome or we can trap and blackmail each other instead and keep on suffering the consequences by hands of each other with no end in sight for our troubles and problems with each other. This is why all governing systems in the human world no matter whatever names we give them can only and only be for our serving each other happily, compassionately, respectfully and lovingly with dignity or for our controlling each other by making fool of each other or by using negative incentives or force. It is because we are driven by our drives for whatever we do or not do. Fear, hunger, thirst, sex etc etc. This is why all governing systems control us either for ensuring our own well being through our own help and full sincere and genuine support of each other by our purpose based proper complementing each other or for our own harm and destruction by hands of each other by entrapping each other by using various manipulative processes. methods and mechanisms. Whichever governing systems we use therefore gives our intentions for each other away or makes them obvious. If we will think and do things harmful and destructive way then we all will be forced to commit crimes against each other because we will be driving each other to our own harm and destruction and that way we will be driving each other away from each other and alienating each other and forcing each other into all kinds of crimes against each other. Our campaigns, struggles, strives, fights and wars will be for dominating each other for undermining each other for securing our own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense. This is why and this is how we will end up harming and destroying each other. This is how a human population which thinks and does things this way criminalises its people. This is why all such human populations become criminals in the eyes of God and humanity. Also these like are the reason each and every human population is forced and bound to brainwash, indoctrinate and condition its people so that they could function at some level in some way, be it good or bad. All because human beings pay no purpose based proper attention to what their purpose of existence is or has to be so that they could organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community in this world for accomplishing or fulfilling that purpose or mission.

This is why and this is how we can come to see who is truly sincere with message of God and humanity for ensuring well being of mankind and who is a hypocrite and a deceiver or a devil in disguise due to one's preparing oneself purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon it purposefully properly or not doing so by avoiding or neglecting or ignoring it and that way keeping oneself ignorant about it or remaining ignorant about it. If our over all picture about the purpose of our existence is incorrect therefore harmful and destructive for us then whatever we will think, plan and do will not and cannot benefit us purposefully properly as a human population. This is why it is vitally important that we have the best possible over all picture in our minds as to how we wish to live and what for. So one can see how vitally important it is for human beings to pay purpose based proper attention to their existence so that they do not waste away their lives by living their lives for all the wrong reasons. From this explanation it should be very, very clear for all sensible human beings that there have been operating only and only three types of governing systems in the human world no matter whatever names some people have been giving them for their own reasons and purposes. One, authoritarian governing system, two, governing system of God and three, mixed governing system. All kinds of authoritarian governing systems were always invented and imposed by dominant people over the rest whom they subdued and controlled as they liked to exploit, manipulate and use them abusively to further their own agendas. In this type of governing systems people were either masters or slaves for each other always. Throughout human world these types of governing systems were always dominant for most of the times in most of the places. The God sent governing systems were also brought about but they were maintained only for very short periods of time and within very limited places in the human world. So if mankind want to live a good life then they must organise and regulate themselves for this very purpose or they cannot have a good life at all no matter what. This means mankind need to be trapped or controlled by each other for this purpose by some sort of mechanism. People can control each other only and only psychologically and physically. Psychologically they can convince each other to not to have harmful and destructive ambitions and desires against each other and therefore that can help them stop themselves from having harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against each other. Physically they can put in place mechanisms which can help them keep an eye on each other just for preventative and protective measures.

In this explanation I clarify all major economic systems including actual Islamic economic system and anyone is welcome to bring any economic system which any person of any version of religion or secularism thinks is equally good or even better than Islamic economic system. I intend to try to prove thereby beyond any reasonable doubt that all versions of religion and secularism are harmful and destructive for humanity. Not only that but I also intend to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Islamic governing system is the only best system for humanity to live by. All mullahs of all religions and all leading people of all versions of secularism act against humanity this is why the human world is in a terrible state of existence that it is in. This is why people have no choice but to adopt Islamic governing system and remain purposefully properly faithful to it if they wish to get out of crisis in the human world and they want to stay out of crisis in the future as well. So mullahs and their thoughtless supporters and backers are warned to not to promote Islam as a religion because Islam is not a religion but a purpose based proper governing system. It forbids ruling of some people by others to control them in order to exploit, manipulate and use them for their own harmful and destructive agendas and instead it tells mankind Allah alone is their God, creator, owner and ruler. So they should live by his advised purpose based proper way of life and rule of law which are based upon his purpose based proper guidance for mankind and so they should serve humanity according to it as their service to their creator and sustainer. All because Allah tells mankind he has created them for a set purpose which can only be fulfilled by a particular way of life and a particular rule of law for governing their lives which can lead them to their own unity, peace, progress and prosperity as a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom. For that reason people need to prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon his purpose based proper guidance for mankind purposefully properly which is with them in form of the Quran. The Quran contains a purpose based proper program for mankind to carry it out by accomplishing its goals according to guidelines provided in it so that they could reach heights of excellence and so that they could have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence in here as well as in hereafter. This is actual Islam and anything other than that is not Islam at all.

In any case all mullahs were always ignorant fools because either they were not capable of thinking and understanding the actual Quranic message purposefully properly or they were used by rulers as their stooges to further their own agendas and they did not figure this out and so they were foolish enough to be used that way by them. In either case the blame rests upon them for the state of Muslim ummah. It is because the very first question to answer for oneself for anyone who claims to be a Muslim or a non-Muslim is, is Islam a religion or a governing system? Why this question arises? It arises because when a human being comes into this world he comes into this world through other people. One does not raise oneself rather other people raise him. The fact is, where other people are involved or become involved or remain involved then their organisation and regulation is or becomes and remains a necessity. It is because if they do not organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community for these like reasons then they cannot fulfil these objectives or goals purposefully properly as they should be fulfilled by them for their own good. This is why Islam is not a religion but a governing system for mankind from their creator and sustainer. It could not be and cannot be a religion at all if it is truly from God rather it out of necessity has to be a governing system for organising and regulating human beings into a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. Why? Because each and every human being needs help and full support of other human beings otherwise one cannot come into this world, one cannot raise oneself, one cannot look after oneself when one grows old, one cannot look after oneself if one by mistake or by accident becomes invalid or incapacitated or disabled etc etc. Not only that but one may have or develop some crippling health problems at any stage during one's life when one needs help and support of others. So one can see why God has given humanity a perfect purpose based proper governing system in order to ensure well being of mankind through their own help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly for these like reasons. These are not the only reasons why people need each other rather there are also many other reasons as well. For example, none of the human beings can meet all one's needs and wants all by oneself. Now think about what are daily needs of a human being and how are met or they can be met. From footwear, clothes, food, shelter, education, training and skills etc etc etc.

The other main reason why people need a purpose based proper governing system is, so that they unite and remain united or stick together and remain stuck together for peace between themselves so that they could make the needed necessary progress for their prosperity in order to meet their own daily needs with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly for their this end goal or objective. Think about it that if people will not stick together and instead they will get involved in disputes, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between themselves for dominance over each other for undermining each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other's expense then how will they be able to help and support each other to ensure well being of each other without which they cannot come into the human world or remain in existence in a beautiful way as they should? Any sensibly person knows for a fact that if one's needs and wants are not met then one's lifeline is cut off. This is why where people can meet needs of each other but they do not then instead of friends they become and remain worst rivals and enemies of each other. Since the Quran wants people to become and remain a united and peaceful brotherhood of humanity as an ummah therefore people must think, plan and do all they can to help and support each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why five pillars of Islam are and have to be primary or main or key or fundamental aims and objectives of the Quranic purpose based proper constitution according to which Islamic laws are to be legislated or formed or made. TOWHEED and SALAAH simply mean gathering of mankind together under one true God as an ummah ideologically as well as practically for their own unity and peace as well as progress and prosperity. They will have to do this because of themselves as well as because God who has made himself known to mankind through his scriptures, prophets and messengers from among mankind themselves throughout times and places as their sole creator and sustainer, owner and ruler. He started his revelations with Adam and completed them with Muhammad. This is why TOWHEED does not mean belief in one God who wants people to worship him ritually. This is why SALAAH does not mean prayer ritual. Moreover as already explained the SALAAH ritual cannot be performed in the human world due to days and nights in the human world not being constant and consistent and one cannot face towards KAABAH in Makkah during prayer due to the earth itself being a round or spherical object. Not only that but also there is not enough room or space for all people to gather in Makkah to pray together. Moreover day and night do not occur at the same time all over the earth. For that reason all people who claim to be religious Muslims cannot perform prayer ritual at the same time in the human world to show their unity as a people.

For the very same reasons SOWM does not mean holding back oneself from eating and drinking etc etc but to hold oneself back from thinking and doing anything which causes break up or dismantling of the purpose based proper human community that is brought about because this unity also needs to be maintained. Hungry and thirsty people cannot carry out their daily tasks due to lack of energy and attention deficit. Moreover day and night times are not consistent on the earth therefore such way of fasting cannot be performed in the human world. Days and nights are very, very long near poles of the earth. So how could God tell people to believe and practice such things as are impossible to believe and practice? For the very same reasons ZAKAAH does not mean 2.5% charity for poor but to think and do all one can for growth, development and strengthening of the purpose based proper human community for expanding it in all positive directions or in all positive ways in the human world or in each and every way which is beneficial and advantageous for humanity because that ensures its well being. ZAKAAT the way it is told by mullahs can only and only divide people who claim to be Muslims by keeping a few Muslims very, very rich and therefore very, very powerful and all the rest poor and therefore weak and that way it can cause or create and maintain tensions between rich and poor Muslims and it creates master and slaves not brothers in humanity. So it gives rise to rulers and ruled or masters and slaves. This makes such Islam a controlling, exploiting, manipulating and abusing mechanism whereby some people can abusively use others in the very name of God, Islam and Quran. Whereas Islam is a governing system according to which ummah selects and employs officials for serving the purpose based proper human community for sake of God and not for ruling the community. This is why Muslim government officials are put in place by ummah for serving people and not for ruling them. Islam does not allow divisions and sectarianism this is why it has nothing at all to do with charity concept whereby some people look to others for fulfilling their needs as if they are their Gods and masters. In Islam people are not allowed to dispossess each other of things of need by any harmful and destructive ways and means instead they are duty bound by God to ensure well being of each other as a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom who alone created and owns all there is in his kingdom of creation.

For the very same reasons HAJJ does not mean a journey to Makkah in Saudi Arabia for visiting a cubical stone structure called kaabah but a sacred journey or undertaking by the purpose based proper human community for bringing about a place or land or kingdom wherein live or reside or stay or dwell people of the purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for them. This is why once these people have a place to live in by actual Islamic way of life and rule of law as well as its governing system they are to maintain it according to the best of their God given abilities in line with the purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind. So HAJJ is all about purposefully properly campaigning, striving, struggling and fighting for purposefully properly bringing about and establishing as well as maintaining a purpose based proper human community in a place according to purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. Moreover people who claim to be Muslims their population is nearly two billion in the human world and it is continuously increasing and the place for gathering of people for HAJJ is not vast enough to accommodate that many people. On one hand God tells people to come freely to it and on the other there is not enough space to accommodate people so they are stopped from coming there. Can such a commandment be from God? So one can see why mullahs and their supporters and backers are a brain dead people who believe and do senseless things and call them Islamic. This is the purpose based proper Islam according to the Quranic teaching which is not a religion but a governing system for humanity. Islam is not and cannot be a religion because religion is always invented by mankind themselves and it has been mainly used by anti Islamic governing systems and rulers for diverting and misdirecting mankind from thinking, planning and doing things God told mankind to think, plan and do for their own good for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why religion has been backed up by all dominant people always throughout human world because it gives them freedom to use and abuse rest of people at will in the very name of God to further their own harmful and destructive agendas against humanity with help of so called religious and secular scholars and leaders. I am explaining in detail benefits and advantages of God given governing system but can any secular or religious leader, scholar or backer and supporter explain the benefits and advantages of their secularism and religion? No way.

From this explanation of mine one should be able to clearly see what Islam is or can be and what Islam is not and cannot be. Islam is a purpose based proper way of life and rule law as well as a governing system for mankind to live by which can ensure their well being which no other way of life or rule law and governing system can do for humanity. All other ways of life and rules of laws can only and only lead mankind to their own harm and destruction by hands of each other sooner or later. So it should be very clear from my explanation, the Quran wants mankind to have a purpose based proper one over all government in the human world according to it. It lays down the basis or solid foundation upon which that government should be based. This means border-less and money-less as well as classless and division-less world that is purposefully properly managed by people themselves according the best of their God given abilities with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. Instead of people raising armies for fighting each other they are to rise as an army of people who are purposefully properly educated, trained, skilled and experienced in carrying out purpose based proper program of God for mankind by accomplishing its goals according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines purposefully properly. Mankind will have to survey their world to see what is available for them in there and how much and where it is located and they will have to work out ways to get it and make use of it for the good of whole of humanity. The Quran wants people to have an open and fully transparent human community as a single family wherein all people think, plan and do what is best possible for all the rest of them. The overall government in the name of God is to be managed and run by people themselves by employing various other governing bodies at subordinate levels so that well being of each and every person in the purpose based proper human community is purposefully properly ensured. The office holders of all governing bodies are to be appointed or are to be put in place by purpose based proper human community to serve it and not for ruling and controlling it. All institutions and their officials are to abide by purpose based proper constitution and its laws as put in place by the community and they are to be ensured to be confirmably and verifiably purposeful and proper and they work purposefully properly as well as they are used purposefully properly. As pointed out already in this explanation of mine, it is not possible for mankind to come into existence all by themselves and to survive without help and support of each other. In addition to those points one should also realise that we humans cannot even fulfil our own daily needs as individuals without help and support of each other. The main example is, mankind need both man and woman to reproduce if they wish to continue human generations. None of us can do each and everything we need and want for ourselves as individuals. We cannot grow our own food for ourselves, we cannot prepare our food for ourselves. We cannot make our own footwear for ourselves, we cannot make our own clothes for ourselves. We cannot make our own houses for ourselves. Not only that we also need each other to educate each other to train each other and to help each other gain skills and experience through help and full support of each other and the list goes on and on. This is why we have no choice but to organise and regulate ourselves into a group or human society or community so that with help and support of each other we could manage all works we need to carry out to meet our own daily needs and wants by dividing and distributing our tasks between ourselves and fulfilling them purposefully properly. These works we can then easily manage if we help and support each other purposefully properly by complementing each other purposefully properly.

However if we will not unite and be peaceful with each other then we cannot make progress and be prosperous ie then we cannot fulfil our daily needs at all and then soon all sorts of troubles between us are bound to break out because we will start disputing, competing, rivalling and fighting with each other over anything and everything and then nothing can get done because we have a fixed amount of time in a 24 hour day in which we can either fight each other or help each other. So the very idea that you should mind your own business I will do what I like does not let us get very far. This is why we cannot give each other freedom to do whatever we like or the human world cannot function purposefully properly the way it should. This is why it is important that we limit our freedom on basis of some worthwhile objectives which help humanity function the best possible it can. The Quran teaches mankind those objectives and gives them a purpose based proper program to carry out by accomplishing its goals according to its guidelines purposefully properly. This is why the Quran is the best and the most important book in the human world today. However, even though the Quran claims to be the book from God yet its purpose based proper understanding and abiding by that depends fully and wholly or completely upon people themselves. This is why the main question is, why it is not just difficult but impossible to translate the Quran purposefully properly? I will cover most of the main reasons as to why the Quran is difficult or impossible to translate but it is of vital importance that people understand two main points very well. One, the Quran being word of God and its understanding depending upon people means people need to realise the fact that human beings cannot know mind of God without applying some kind of process, method and mechanism which work reasonably well so that this project could be understood by them and completed the way it should be completed.

The project is all about human beings bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for mankind. This limits meanings of all the words used in the Quran because it gives them a definite purpose based proper context. This is why anyone who is ignorant of this point will not be able to pay any attention to this very point and translate the Quranic text as one likes instead of interpreting or explaining it purposefully properly. The other reason why anyone will misrepresent the Quran is, because one has some agenda against the Quranic program for humanity. Again anyone who will do so is bound to be the most foolish person because otherwise why anyone will take the risk for going against God his creator and sustainer as well as against humanity which brought him into this world and raised him to be a good citizen of their human world. Such people no matter what they may claim to be and what their supporters and backers may think about them, they cannot be called educated, trained and skilled or expert people who do this to book of God and to humanity. The other main point why the Quranic text cannot be translated is, the Quranic text is full of verses which have multiples parallel meanings many of which are consistent with each other and expand what is told in the actual text of the Quran. This is the main reason why the Quranic text has to be interpreted or explained rather than being translated. This way the Quran conveys much more information within the lesser amount of text. This is the main reason why the Quranic text has multiple readings. Yet another reason why the Quran needs to be interpreted or explained is because most of the words used in the Quran have opposing meanings as well so if the Quranic text is not explained in its purpose based proper context then it will not make the sense it ought to convey to humanity. These points force each and every person who wishes to understand the Quran purposefully properly not to translate it but instead interpret and explain it contextually and rationally but purposefully properly. This stops people from mistranslating, misinterpreting and misrepresenting it because that way the purpose based proper sense of the Quranic text which the Quran wants to convey to humanity will be lost making it very difficult to understand the Quranic text purposefully properly. This is why original text of the Quran is important because it helps to keep things purposefully proper as they should be. For example, in the Quran we see words like NAHAAR and LAIL but they do not only mean day and night but time periods of good days and bad days in life of a human population. In word for word translations if we use one word for a word then the rest of sense which that word is supposed to convey through explanation is definitely lost. This is why the Quranic text at best can only and only be purposefully properly interpreted or explained and cannot be translated at all. This is why all Quranic translations are either 100% wrong or lack the clarity the Quranic text conveys. So the Quran must never be translated but instead it should always be explained but purposefully properly because that is the only way it can benefit humanity and not any other way. If any people will misinterpret it, be it deliberately or mistakenly then it will definitely not guide people purposefully properly and that can make matters worse for humanity than they actually are. It is because for human beings to deal with the Quran the way it should not be dealt with has its own terribly serious consequences for mankind.
 
It is high time for people to ask each other some far reaching serious and tough questions throughout the human world. For example, what are the certificates and degrees of people worth from the so called the world’s best secular and religious educational institutions and training centres in the human world? It is because those certificates and degree holders do not have purpose based proper education, training and skills to solve human world problems to fix them purposefully properly and instead they are responsible for creating them and making things yet worse and more difficult for mankind. All we see is they have created many groups of people and they are all only and only fighting against each other as well as among themselves. Take religious people for example. They are fighting each other eg Hindus, Parsees, Jews, Christians, Muslims and Sikhs etc etc. This fight did not start today rather they all have been fighting each other always ever since they were brought about or came about. It is a fact that Hindus have been fighting Hindus, Christians have been fighting Christians and Muslims have been fighting Muslims etc etc. Black and white people have been fighting each other as well as blacks have been fighting blacks and whites have been fighting whites. Same has been going on in the secular world where one secular kingdom, country, people, party or group has been busy fighting all the rest and even people within each secular party or group have been fighting with all the rest in their own parties and groups. We can also talk about so called human families. Each family is fighting with all the others in the human world. Not only that there are always fights ongoing within the human families themselves. Parents and children fight each other, children themselves fight each other so what have human beings learned from each other and what have they been teaching each other? Hence the question, are these the right kind of education, training and skills we are teaching each other and learning from each other? All this is a clear proof that people who think they are good and civilised people are in fact not so. All this is happening in the human world because people have no purpose based proper moral compass or sense so we are forcing each other to be criminals and then we complain about it as to why so and so is thinking, planning and doing such and such or this and that or the other to us.

The human world is so full of all kinds of problems and troubles which we all can see clearly yet we are diverting each other's attention from all these vitally important matters to things which are useless such a various kinds of entertainments be they in form of music, songs, movies, games and game shows etc etc. Not only that we are letting manpower go to waste by harming and destroying billions of human lives for what? Likewise religions and money mechanisms were used to divert our attention from problems which needed solving through creating baseless and unfounded, time wasting, harmful and destructive beliefs and ritualistic practices. We were told to look for saviours and forgiveness of our sins rather than preparing people for things to think, plan and do which needed to be thought, planned and done for bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of our creator and sustainer. We were told God will sort out things for us if we prayed to God sincerely and seriously etc etc. Who built religious temples and placed in them paid priests but why? So it is time for people to correct their direction for thinking things through thoroughly but purposefully properly. People talk about American values and British values, Indian values and Chinese values, eastern values and western values, secular values and religious values etc etc. No one is thinking about universal values which their creator and sustainer has provided them with to live and abide by. If anything these values are masked by false religious beliefs, practices and teachings in the very name of God. The very same is true about all other political, social, cultural and economic values, ideologies and practices people are taught in so called secular institutions. So does any human at all qualify for being called a decent human being in the whole of the human world today? Education does not mean just being able to read and write or learning random information that makes no purpose based proper sense and wasting our time or training ourselves for useless things by ignoring the actual issues which stare us right in the face all the time. What good is education and training about playing football for learning football skills if we have to grow our food?

This is why all our education, training and skills have to be purpose based proper or they will prove useless. If we want to make our human world a great place for ourselves then that is the kind of education, training and skills we need to learn and teach each other or we are wasting our time and energy on thinking, planning and doing wrong things. If we do not learn and teach sense to each other that turns humanity into awesome, marvellous and wonderful creation of God then whatever happens to each and every one of us human beings by hands of each other we deserve it absolutely. This is why people must stop participating and interacting in things which are unimportant and they must start participating and interacting in things which matter for humanity. That is what will most definitely prove mankind are not stupid but sensible species. I am not saying music, songs, dance or playing football, hockey or basket ball etc etc is not good because they too are good at least for health reasons but our main priority should be to sort out our problems which face humanity as a whole on daily basis and which are about our daily living or day to day life. In other words we need to prioritise things purposefully properly. For example, to live we need clean air to breath, so what have we done to get that? For living we need clean water to drink, so what have we done about that so far? To live we need to grow sufficient healthy food to survive, so what have we done about that for last thousands of years? Instead we have been getting education, training and skills to fight each other so that we could dominate each other for undermining each other for securing our petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense and that way we have been harming and destroying each other using various baseless false pretexts and excuses or justifications against each other. Religious people have been fighting over origins and meanings of words in their scriptures the while their secular opponents have been using those disputes between them to discredit the scriptures so that they could think, plan and do what they like to fulfil their harmful and destructive ambitions and desires against humanity. In fact one can see people fighting over origins and meanings of words used in the Quran in order to try and discredit it but they have no solid foundation to base their arguments upon as one can see in this explanation about these things. This is why their explanations and evidences have no value at all. This is despite the fact that mullahs spend their lifetimes for learning what they claim Islam to be. They tell you ways to understand the Quranic text but those ways do not work because they themselves are confused about them. I am pointing out these like things in this explanation. This is why it is up to individuals to go through my explanation and see if my explanations and evidences make the sense I wish to convey or not. Mullahs and their students are like frogs in the well or they are like donkeys which are carrying useless books on their backs without knowing what is actually written in them and why. I rather use my time which could benefit others than waste it on arguing with brainless mullahs and their supporters and backers. People who wish to know mullah Islam they can read books of people who belong to different religions and sects. It is because these books not only expose them but they expose them fully.

Mullahs claim their beliefs and practices have been transmitted to them consistently generation after generation so they cannot be wrong. Problem is, this notion in itself is false because of differences of opinions, beliefs and practices people have formed, invented and adopted. Can any mullah prove that there are no differences of opinion between believers and disbelievers? Can any mullah prove that there are no differences of opinions between people who claim to be believers or people who claim to be disbelievers? If these are facts then it proves mullahs are foolish who claim unanimity and consensus as well as consistency of opinions about anything at all. This is why humanity needs a rule as a solid foundation whereby it could judge what is true and what false or what is right and what is wrong. A purpose based proper rule which works purposefully properly for all people in the human world purposefully properly. This is why the Quran should not be translated or interpreted according to baseless harmful and destructive beliefs and practices of people but according to solid purpose based proper rules which provide firm foundation for its purpose based proper interpretation or explanation. It is because people are products of their own cultures and environments and the Quran wants to bring them out of their cultures and environments so that they could become fair minded human beings worth the name. It is because each people are programmed, brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned by their own environments and so long as they stick to them they cannot judge things as they should be judged. This is why instead of interpreting and explaining the Quran the way it should be for the purpose it is sent for, people try to bend it according to their own cultures and environments. This is why humanity remains in depths of darkness of ignorance instead of stepping into the light of knowledge. But there is still hope that one day mankind will find their way to mount of light of knowledge. Hopefully that day comes sooner rather than later. For that reason it should be very clear that almost all people in the human world still have totally wrong understanding of the God sent scripture and the world in which they are born and live. It is because people who have interpreted the information in the scripture and the information about the real world realities they have followed the wrong path as if they deliberately wanted to divert and misdirect humanity from the right path whereby they should live their lives in actual fact. However this is result of their lack of purpose based proper understanding of revelation and creation of their creator and sustainer because they have been confusing each other due to working against each other instead of working with each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why they say God is good yet they do not hesitate from attributing to him all kinds of nonsense which reflects badly upon being of God.

The real issue for humanity is their own existence and survival and not existence of God and nature of being of God. It is because comprehensive nature of being of God is beyond comprehensive understanding of mankind no matter what they think and do to try and understand nature of God in detail. It is because people come from various backgrounds or environments so they try to make sense of things within those contexts which do not and cannot work in case of God issue. It is because God is someone beyond direct experience of mankind and human experience is not very good even about the human world within the human world. Therefore unless and until human beings try to understand the holy scripture and the world in which they are born and live purposefully properly they can never make purpose based proper sense of anything at all. For this reason and purpose they have no choice but to think outside of their environmental boxes they have boxed themselves in. For so long as people will try to bend holy scripture to justify their own atmospheres, cultures and environments from which they come they can never interpret the holy scripture purposefully properly. The reason the holy scripture needs to be interpreted outside their environmental boxes is because it is an external source of information. So if it is not understood that way then it cannot be interpreted as it should be. This is why I stated several facts regarding real world realities about which none can rationally and logically consistently dare to disagree. On that basis and in that purpose based proper context holy scripture and real world realities are to be understood and interpreted or explained and not in any other context because all other contexts which people try to employ are clearly wrong and the reason they are wrong is because they contradict my stated indisputable facts. This is why even dominant people in the human populations such as rulers, priests and money lenders cannot dare disagree with these facts. The same is true about atheists, theists, scientists, politicians or religious scholars etc etc. This is why when a Hindu makes the claim about Ram Raj or kingdom of Ram then it can only and only mean a way of life and a rule of law which ensures well being of humanity with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other. Any other nonsensical claim cannot be justified by any Hindu at all. The very same is true about any Christian who makes the claim about kingdom of God. Because that too can only and only mean a way of life and a rule of law which ensures well being of mankind in this world with help and full support of each other. The same is true about Islam when any Muslim makes the claim that Islam will rule the human world. Anyone who tries to interpret any such claim any other way is clearly ignorant or lying because that claim clearly contradicts the indisputable facts which I have stated already as to how much mankind depend upon each other for their blissful, dignified and secure state of existence.

This is why be it Ram, Christ or Muhammad or for that matter anyone else the good people can only be the ones who campaign, struggle, strive and fight for purposefully properly establishing and maintaining the purpose based proper way of life and rule of law as well as governing system that is for ensuring well being of mankind through help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly and not otherwise. It is because the proof of the good pudding is in the joy of those who eat it and a good tree is recognised by its good fruit that is enjoyed by those who eat it so good people and their good ideas and practices are recognised by their good results and outcomes for humanity. This is why Hinduism, Christianity and Islam or for that matter any other secular or religious ideologies and their practices are good only for mankind if their way of life and their rule of law as well as their governing system ensures well being of mankind through their own complementing each other purposefully properly for this end result or outcome or objective. It is because otherwise they are all only and only means of exploitation, manipulation and abusive use of mankind by each other which can only and only harm and destroy humanity by hands of each other due to dominant and leading people in the human population exploiting, manipulating and abusively using the undermined masses in the human population in the human world. The very same is true about secularism, democracy, capitalism, communism and socialism no matter what degree holding scientists, philosophers and doctors tell us against my stated indisputable facts to fool people in support of their nonsensical claims.

This is why if dominant, disadvantaged and undermined people want the best possible human world for themselves then they must give up their harmful and destructive desires and ambitions against humanity as well as their harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against each other and they must adopt benevolent, constructive and advantageous ambitions and desires for each other which give them compassionate, respectful and loving mindsets, attitudes and behaviours towards each other. This is why they must adopt a way of life and a rule of law as well as a governing system which ensures well being of mankind otherwise that kind of world is not going to come about all by itself. This is why any way of life and any rule of law or governing system which is claimed in the very name of the creator and sustainer must be consistent with undisputable self evident facts stated by me because that is the way God has set up this world to work. So if people want the best possible human world then they have no choice but to spread this message between mankind throughout the human world. People write many books about many things but none about the Quran as to how it should be purposefully properly understood and acted upon. It is because their primary objective is not to give others purpose based proper education, training and skills but to make money and to become famous at the expense of each other. One has to only look at copyright laws for example whereas all people have been copying each other right from the day they were born. Each and every person has been copying his parents, brothers and sisters, relatives and members of wider human society. It is because otherwise people could not have learned anything from each other at all. Our intellectual property comes from our common human ancestors and it is not our own. By not leaving sources of knowledge open for humanity and not helping and supporting each other with purpose based proper education, training and skills we are playing a very negative and devilish role against each other in order to exploit, manipulate and abuse each other when we know for a fact that we need help and full support of each other for our coming into this world and our blissful, dignified and secure state of existence for our worthwhile survival through complementing each other purposefully properly.

This is why we must identify those elements in our human populations who brainwash, indoctrinate and condition us to think, plan and act against each other and help them repent and reform and if they do not then they should be isolated or even eliminated due to their presence posing certain danger to humanity and its blissful, dignified and secure existence. All such people are enemies of God as well as enemies of humanity who needlessly create divisions, hatred, animosities, rivalries, disputes, conflicts, fights and wars between human beings so that that way they could gain dominance over others by undermining them so that then they could exploit, manipulate and use them abusively for their own harmful and destructive agendas which are harmful and destructive for humanity. It is these like people who are behind all kinds of needless, useless, unwanted, harmful and destructive debates and discussions as entertainments whereby they try to keep people away from discussing and debating actual issues which matter for humanity for ensuring its well being purposefully properly. The very same people are behind misinterpretations and misrepresentations of the God sent scripture and the misinformation about the real world realities for the very same reasons and purposes. Their certificates and degrees are not worth the paper they are written upon. That is because each school of thought rejects ideologies of all the others. For example, Hindus reject understanding of their scriptures by all others. Parsees reject understanding of their scriptures by all others. Jews do the same and so do Christians, Muslims and Sikhs etc etc. So whose qualifications are worth anything at all unless they are based upon the self evident facts which are understood in their purpose based proper context so they can benefit humanity as whole? The case is very same within various sects of a religion ie one sect does not accept interpretations and explanations of their scripture by all others. So people in the human world need to wake up and start thinking, planning and doing what needs to be done rather than being led by people who have harmful and destructive ambitions and desires as well as harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against humanity. However rather than bringing about revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions they should try their best to bring about education, training and skills based revolution by helping and supporting each other purposefully properly worldwide. Otherwise painful state of existence will continue for billions of people throughout the human world by hands of each other. So there is no point in complaining about it if one is not doing what one needs to do and what one is supposed to do to eliminate this state of existence for human beings throughout the human world.

Humanity has tried and tested various governing systems throughout times and places but nothing has worked for it save the purpose based proper governing system which was based upon purpose based proper guidance of its creator and sustainer for them. This too failed each time it was installed and put in place when people failed to maintain it by keeping up with it. Also once it failed then it was never reinstalled till people went through a lot of needless painful suffering by hands of each other and so they were forced to bring it about with help of prophets and messengers of their creator and sustainer. This also happened during life time of the last and final prophet and messenger of creator and sustainer of this kingdom of creation. Now the torch of purpose based proper guidance of creator and sustainer of the kingdom of this creation has passed onto mankind themselves as his missionaries so the Quranic governing system can only and only be brought about by people themselves so i8t is not going to come about all by itself. This is why the Quranic governing system is not going to become a reality in the human world till mankind make each other suffer terribly and they see no way out of their such a horrible state of existence. Even then it will only become a reality if people will prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon it purposefully properly and not otherwise. How soon humanity can bring about the Quranic governing system depends upon how many of them shoulder this mission and how hard they work for it to bring about. If more and more people will get involved then it will take less time for them to bring it about but if less and less people will get involved then it will take them longer and longer to bring it about. Meanwhile terrible painful suffering of mankind by hands of each other will continue throughout the human world. Human painful suffering by hands of each other will only end when people will start living and abiding by purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly. This means all people as individuals must have freedom of thought, planning and actions for this purpose. This means capitalism, communism and socialism must end as well as religion. Also must end secularism and party based democracy. The Quran does not allow any kind of harmful and destructive divisions and discriminations or groupings between people whereby they could become divided and remain divided and in conflict with each other by keep on competing, rivalling and fighting against each other as rivals and enemies. This is why dominant harmful and destructive elements within the human populations must be brought under purpose based proper rule of law or they must be isolated or eliminated altogether. The Quranic rule of law does not allow anyone to take control of any person or thing either by fooling or tricking them or by enticing them or forcing them. It is because God’s world belongs to all the people in his world for its purpose based proper management. So things can be shared between people by their consent and agreement alone.

This is why each and every person has the God given right to have his needs and wants fulfilled by all others as well as each and every person must play his God given role for rest of human population so long as that role is according to the purpose based proper Quranic guidance for mankind and it proves to be good for humanity. This is why the Quran challenges humanity to bring forth any governing system which is like the Quranic governing system or it is even better than it otherwise humanity must live and abide by it for ensuring its own well being through help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. The Quranic way of life and rule of law as well as governing system give all individuals freedom to make choices and decisions about things but they must prepare themselves for it through purpose based proper education, training and skills purposefully properly. Their decisions about issues are to be based upon their unanimity or according to their majority as individuals. The Quranic democratic system is a party-less and classless democratic system. This is why it is very different from a single party system as well as multiparty system where people support only their own parties and their own classes. Tokenism is not allowed by the Quranic governing system. In the Quranic context justice means a rule of law which ensures well being of all human beings as individuals so the law also has to be fair for fair judgement of a case. If law is already biased in favour of or against someone then fair judgement of issues or cases will become impossible. It is because the human world is run and managed by exploiters, manipulators and abusive users of mankind therefore they have employed such interpreters of God sent scripture who misinterpreted it in order to misdirect and misguide people so that rulers and money lenders have free hand to rule, exploit and misuse as well as abuse masses as if they are their Gods and masters instead of Allah. They did this to try to prove the Quranic text is worse than what people write and its advised way of life and rule of law are worse than what people themselves have put in place. This is why all places of religious worship and all religious schools are funded by those who benefit from their existence. I have not detailed these things because if people will read books which people have written against each other they contain all these details as to how masses are controlled by authoritarian and imperial powers.

Only and only if people will study the Quran purposefully properly the way it ought to be understood only and only then they will come to realise what is going on in the human world and why or how. Why human world is all messed up and who is responsible for it in actual fact. Only and only then mankind will try to come out of their comfort zones and put things right as they should be or ought to be or as they are supposed to be. Worldwide governments and people who live under their rule are all divided into many groups on various grounds due to their very different backgrounds such as religious, social, political, cultural and economic from which they come. That is why they do not have the very same moral values and they cannot have the very same moral values because they hardly agree upon anything at all in the human world. This is why absolute moral values have to come for them from an external source ie their creator and sustainer. This is why the Quran must be purposefully properly sought, received, studied, accepted and acted upon by them purposefully properly. People instead of bending the Quranic message according to their own wishes to suit their own individual private ideologies, societies, politics, cultures and economics they must bend, mould and model themselves according to it. This is only possible for humanity if they will understand the Quran as it ought to be understood and acted upon. People take issue of sex very seriously in their human populations. The question is, why they do that? For the very same reasons as people are held back from fulfilling their other needs such as sense of safety and security, food and drink etc etc. Just as dominant people try their best to control food and drink of masses so they try their best to control their sexual needs so that that way they could control their ambition and desires as well as their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours like animals of circus so that then they could exploit, manipulate and use them abusively for fulfilling or furthering their own harmful and destructive agendas against humanity.

Let me now try and tackle the issue of sexual morality. The question is, what is sexual morality according to the Quran and what the human beings have made of it and why? The fact is, humanity is driven by its drives ie needs and wants such as fear, hunger, thirst and sex etc etc. Therefore human beings are motivated by these drives to act to fulfil or satisfy their own needs and wants which dictate their ambitions and desires as well as their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours. In other words their needs are their drives or motivations which drive or motivate them to act because they give rise to their desires and ambitions upon which they act as it suits them due to fear of pain as punishment and joy of pleasure as reward etc. This is why each and every human population is controlled by its own environment and its own environment is controlled by its own human population. Human beings not only pass on their genes to their next generations but their life experiences as well but still it is only and only their own human life experience which is based upon their exploitations, manipulations and abusive uses of each other beyond which they cannot see or go all by themselves. However the Quran on the other hand brings in an over all picture to human mind if they could try and understand it as it ought to be understood ie purposefully properly. The Quranic message is not going to make any sense to humanity if people will not try to think outside the box they have built around themselves and they have firmly boxed themselves in it. It is because the Quran is not a human product but an external source of information for humanity which gives them purpose based proper and full picture of what is there and what is going on and why or how. This is why in the Quranic context sexual morality is nothing like the sexual morality as it is thought about, brought about, understood and lived by humanity. Human understanding of sexual morality is based upon their own baseless and harmful and destructive ideas and practices which came about or are brought about because of dominant and powerful people from among themselves who have been devising methods and mechanisms whereby they have been exploiting, manipulating, blackmailing and abusing each other in various ways for controlling each other as much as they could for their abusive use of each other to further their own individual agendas as it suited the dominant among themselves. The Quran in contrast to that gives solid foundation to humanity to live by. Because the Quran tells mankind to live and act as a single human family or an ummah therefore it tells all of them to ensure well being of each other purposefully properly by complementing each other purposefully properly. This means blood, colour, race and area based relationships between people are not important at all and instead purpose based proper ideological based relationships according to the Quran are of vital importance for them. This is why human family must organise and regulate itself on that basis alone to be able to benefit and take advantage of the Quranic message or purpose based proper guidance for humanity. So each and every community related decision must be made by the community as a purpose based proper human community in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer.

This is why individual family system does not exist in actual Islam or Islamic way of life or Islamic rule of law or Islamic governing system and it is not important nor needed instead all people are free to think, plan and do things as it mainly suits the purpose based proper human community as well as all its individual members for ensuring their blissful, dignified and secure state of existence. The purpose based proper human community is suppose to be brought about and maintained for ensuring well being of individuals through help and full support of each other by their own complementing each other purposefully properly. Each and every person must therefore treat its community elders as one’s own elders as well as its community children as one’s own children. This being the case no one needs his own individual family at all and instead they need to built institutions for this purpose so that all people get the help and full support of each other through those institutions which are purpose built and run or managed purposefully properly by purposefully properly educated, trained and skilled people. This is why sexual relations are also open which means anyone can have sex with anyone as and when one needs or wants provided the involved people agree with each other and they have consent of each other freely without any harmful and destructive pressures, strings and coercion but reproduction is to be decided and controlled by the purpose based proper human community so that people do not reproduce unwanted and needless children which the purpose based proper human community cannot cope with or look after purposefully properly because it has only a very limited capacity to be able to do things the best it can. In other words it is peoples’ own responsibility as a purpose based proper human community to look after and raise children the best possible way purposefully properly they can therefore it has to be the community decision how many children should the community produce so that they could be looked after and raised as they ought to be raised and looked after. So they must not reproduce unwanted children or children whom they cannot look after and raise purposefully properly.

People can have single sexual partners as well as multiple. It is entirely their own decision to make ie of the involved people. No matter what people must ensure they are compassionate towards each other and that they love and respect each other as well as complement each other purposefully properly. There ought not to be or there is not supposed to be and there should not be any exploitation, manipulation or abusive use of each other by individuals at all in the purpose based proper human community. The ummah due to being an open and a transparent purpose based proper human community does not have any marriage and divorce concept in it at all whereby people try to create their own individual families and get involved in power struggles against each other for dominating each other to become dynasties to transfer their legacies to their children in form of power and wealth etc etc. On the contrary legacy of purpose based proper human community is, holding on to the purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for mankind and passing it onto to their future generations faithfully and purposefully properly. This is how power and wealth of purpose based proper human community also passes onto its future generations purposefully properly. It is because of power and wealth dominant powerful and wealthy people only get married into like status people to gain or accumulate and maintain more and more power and wealth from the rest of human populations by exploiting, manipulating and using them abusively. This is why these people invented and imposed religious beliefs and practices about marriage and divorce as well upon the rest of human populations so that thereby they could make those people fools in the very name of God and control them. This is why dominant people do not give undermined and enslaved people any rights at all instead enslaved and undermined people need to fight them to secure their own God given rights from them but then religious elite comes to their aid and defence by telling people at large you have no right to disobey these ruling people because it is will of God that these people have been given power and wealth to rule over you people and be your masters. This is why and this is how these people control each and everything whereby rest of humanity could fulfil its needs and wants which also includes exploitative, manipulative and abusive sexual rules and regulations as well and so marriage and divorce rules and regulations are also their self made rules and regulations whereby men dispossess women folk of their rights and possessions just as powerful and wealthy men trap and dispossess undermined men. They mistreat same sex relationships for the very same reasons when the fact is all people are creations of God regardless of their sexual gender or orientation or preferences.

The fact is, when a people are deprived of things of their needs and wants whereby they could fulfil their needs then frustration settles in and revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions become inevitable. This is why all religious and secular people are evil and devils in disguise due to their own ignorance and stupidity. So people who go to Hindu, Parsee, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Sikh or any other religious temples are not good people but supporters and backers of devils in secular institutions which raise leaders or dominant people who exploit, manipulate and misuse or abuse rest of human beings in the human world. They by their these like baseless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices help harm and destroy humanity but due to their ignorance and foolishness they do not realise this fact. Likewise due to their ignorance and stupidity as well as due to their conditioning, indoctrination and brainwashing undermined and enslaved people are manipulated by worldwide governments and people who run places, lands, countries and kingdoms who themselves are front-men of those who hide behind them. They have devised all these exploitative, manipulative and abusive processes, methods and mechanisms because that is their actual project to use humanity for their own evil harmful and destructive agendas. To make transition from the ways of life and rules of laws as well as governing systems whereby people are living their lives they need to devise a carefully planned method and mechanisms so that they could bring about and maintain Quranic way of life and rule of law as well as its governing system so that they could have the needed freedom to have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence as a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. As for the sexual reproduction process, it is very much obvious throughout the living world. For example, look at plants, animals, insects, birds and even human beings. People themselves breed various species of animals as they like. Even when people get married their families look for suitable partners for boys and girls which we call arranged marriages. No matter what we will find sex anywhere and everywhere. Not all human being wear clothes in the human world rather many walk about bare or naked, not only in jungles in lesser developed human populations but even in the so called most developed civilisations. So does it not look stupid that some try to tell others to cover up themselves in order to stop people from having sexual urges and feelings towards each other when this is the way God has chosen to continue existence of almost all of living things generation after generation including human beings? Sexual urges and feelings are as natural as feeling frightened, hungry or thirsty. We will look stupid to tell each other cover up or hide food and water so that feeling of hunger and thirst disappear from minds of people.

The fact is people have sexual experiences even during their sleep ie while dreaming so sexual feelings or urges cannot be masked or suppressed no matter what just as hunger and thirst cannot be masked or suppressed by covering up food and water. Nor can we human beings stop each other from defecating and urinating. This is the way God has made things to work in this world. It is because some people try to mask and suppress sexual feelings and urges of other people that is why people use other ways to relieve their sexual frustration, urges and feelings when they are stopped from doing so the natural way. If people will not organise and regulate themselves sensibly for food and water they will kill each other to try to stay alive at the expense of each other. After all food chain is designed that way and that is why human beings kill animals for their food. Because some people try to stop, prevent and hinder others from fulfilling their needs and wants the right way that they end up stealing and robbing things from each other. Likewise people fulfil their sexual needs any way they can when they are stopped from doing so the natural way. This is what leads mankind to criminal acts like theft and stealing as well as robberies and rapes etc etc. If people will not let things happen purposefully properly and they will not do things purposefully properly then they will end up at odds with each other all the time and in all the places in the human world in many different ways. Moreover after a while all these perversions and corruptions including sexual perversion and corruption will become a normal experience for them ie that is how people will become conditioned or accustomed to perversions and corruptions of all kinds. This is why the Quran leaves mankind free to organise and regulate their own human populations purposefully properly in this respect. It is because it tells them to look after each other purposefully properly therefore it controls their reproduction by telling them don’t reproduce as many as you cannot look after as you should as a purpose based proper human community. This is why it tells people to avoid reproducing genetically damaged off spring or such reproduction will cause you problems as a purpose based proper community. It is because people ought to reproduce such off springs which are useful and productive so that they could carry out purpose based proper program of their creator and sustainer by accomplishing its goals according to his provided guidelines purposefully properly. This is why purpose based proper human community must not allow reproduction by such people about whom it becomes clear that they have damaged genetic material for their reproduction. This does not mean that those reproduced genetically damaged people should not be looked after purposefully properly rather they should be but such reproductions must be limited and avoided as much as it is humanly possible so that mankind have healthy people to be able to accomplish what humanity needs to accomplish. God did not create genetically damage people but he did give people the right to choose so some of their choices caused them these like problems just like the rest of problems people cause for each other by thinking, planning and doing things the way they should not. What all this explanation means is that if people will prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for mankind purposefully properly then they will become free of all kinds of problems with each other which they create for each other by rivalling and fighting against each other for securing their own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense instead of helping and supporting each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly.

As for people due to their ignorance based arrogance and haughtiness they create all kinds of problems and dilemmas for each other by campaigning, striving, struggling and fighting for dominance over each other for undermining each other for securing their own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense instead of helping and supporting each other by complementing each other purposefully properly by ignoring those absolute moral values which are told for them in the purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for which they cannot find any alternatives and so they cannot find any real solutions for their self created problems between themselves no matter what they think, plan and do. Due to inventing and adopting their own self created moral values they get into all kinds of problems with each other with no end of their problems with each other in sight. This is why they have trust problems with each other due to their depriving each other of compassion, respect and love so they live all their lives in fear of each other. This is why they have breathing related problems due to strangling and suffocating each other by depriving each other of clean air for breathing. They have thirst related problems due to depriving each other of clean water for drinking. They have hunger related problems due to depriving each other of healthy food. Likewise they have sex related problems with each other due to depriving each other of having sex the way they should as a purpose based proper human community. All these sort of problems which people create for each other add up to yet more problems for them in many different ways. This is why people write sad songs and they sing sad songs. They make movies to highlight individual problems without realising the fact that humanity does not have individual problems but collective problems due to their ignoring the basic absolute moral values.

They have marriage and divorce related problems or marital problems or husband and wife related problems. They have children related problems. They have parents’ related problems. These like all kinds of problems are result of their ignoring their own purpose based proper preparation for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon the purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly. Look at the issue of how many people try to get rid of their unborn female children through abortions etc. Look at the issue of how people treat gays and lesbians. Look at the issue of mothers in law and daughters in law. Look how people sell and buy people in different ways due to master and slave mentalities. Look at how mothers, sisters and daughters are used by men to bargain for themselves by depriving women of their God given rights. The list of individual problems is unending and all because people have ignored God sent message for them. Instead they are involved in things which are only wasting their time. Many people abort and throw away their unborn daughters due to poverty that is their self imposed because they have accepted and they have become accustomed to exploitative, manipulative and abusive governing systems, societies, politics, cultures and economic systems as a human population. This is why when a whole human society is based upon harmful and destructive moral foundation nothing can work purposefully properly anymore no matter what people think, plan and do to try and put things right because they cannot get purpose based proper moral values to base their human society upon. This is why all debates and discussion about secularism against religion and vice versa are only and only a waste of time, because this way people keep each other confused forever and ever. The real issue for discussion and debate is what I have explained in this wall of text. If this is what humanity needs then people should get involved and help spread this message as far and wide as they can.

From my explanation so far it should be very clear to any sensible person that people who claim to be Muslims or non-Muslims have some conflicting and contradictory interpretations and explanations of the Quranic text so which of these many interpretations and explanations is true or can be true if any at all and why or how or is it that all of them are false and if so why or how? My explanation of real world realities and alleged revelation of God for mankind does not depend upon people rather it mainly and primarily depends upon rules and formulas according to which any of these interpretations and explanations should be judged purposefully properly. It is because as I have already explained the fact that to understand anything at all people must have all the needed necessities or essential for doing so or their claims for purpose based proper understanding of anything at all will prove false including their claims about purpose based proper understanding of the real world realities as well as of the Quranic text. This is why none can prove any of the Quranic interpretations and explanations actually and purposefully properly true unless one meets the criterion set for purpose based proper understanding of the Quranic text purposefully properly. It is because people are not free of human errors and they cannot learn anything at all without questioning about things as well as without making mistakes. This is why the saying, practice makes perfect. This is why people cannot be perfect models for each other at all and this is why they must have solid foundation as a standard or criterion or benchmark or keystone or cornerstone or touchstone to measure their thinking, planning and performance against. This is not fault of mankind rather that is the way God has made them to function, interact, participate and play their part. This is why mankind learn about things through trial and error by experimenting and interacting with them. This is why whatever people think, plan and do is to be judged according to their intention, intended end goal, target, purpose or objective they are trying to fulfil, accomplish, establish or achieve or end product they are trying to get or obtain. As explained already, understanding of anything requires information about it. Information comes to human brain through its internal and external senses only. To see something for its purpose based proper understanding one has to have sight or eyes which are capable of seeing. One also needs light because one cannot see in the dark without light. However despite having brain, eyes and light one cannot make sense of something unless one has the context for it. So where does the context comes from? It comes from the purpose of something one needs or wants to understand, so the question arises, where does the purpose of something come from? Suppose a person comes across a sewing machine someone has put in a place but the person has never seen any sewing machine ever before so it will appear to the person as a very strange object. To make purpose based proper sense of this object all one can do is fool about with it and keep on making conjectures or guesses or assumptions about it. It is possible that one’s guesses or conjectures may prove true but that will be a lucky guess or assumption. However, if one comes across information about the sewing machine from its maker by any chance then his problems will become solved for sure. It is because the maker of it knows what it is and what it is supposed to do or what purpose it ought to be or supposed to be serving.

Likewise to make purpose based proper sense of creation and revelation one has to follow the very same criterion, standard, benchmark, rule or formula otherwise one will always remain confused, uncertain and in doubt and therefore in chaos due to falling in and remaining in identity crisis. Since I am mainly and primarily going to talk about the Quran and Islam as well as people here therefore it is vitally important that one comes to know the problems with which one will have to deal effectively by enabling oneself to be able to do so. The main problem one will come across is, people who claim to be Muslims and non-Muslims they mainly and primarily take Islam to be a religion which is not the right thing to do at all in the light of the Quran when it is understood purposefully properly in light of real world realities. To take Islam as a religion is a conspiracy against God, the Quran, Islam, Muslims and rest of masses of humanity by ignorant and arrogant dominant and leading people in the human world to divert attention of humanity at large from God and his purpose for which he created this kingdom of his creation and for which he sent his purpose based proper guidance for mankind. For this very purpose they employ exploitative, manipulative and abusive ruling mechanisms, money mechanisms and religious mechanisms whereby they create disputes, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between human populations throughout the human world. This is how they bring about and maintain these harmful and destructive differences by employing conflicting and contradictory ideologies upon which they base their human societies, their politics, their cultures and their economics through such systems, structures, procedures and practices which are consistent with their projects, processes and mechanisms. Likewise they have created a religion by name of Islam which is created by mullahs on behest of rulers and money lenders. Why that is the case? It is because religion of Islam portrays God as a tyrant, bully, monster, suppressor and a devil or an oppressor. It is because we are told and forced to accept this God of religion of Islam has brought about humanity to put it through a needless and unnecessary test for which he had no need nor has he given them the needed necessary information or the ability to perform such a function. So those who will obey God will be rewarded in here as well as in hereafter with life in paradise forever and those who will not obey God will be punished severely in here as well as in hereafter in hell forever.

The question is, why does God need to test people? Can this be true purpose for which God has created this world? No, not at all. The reason is, testing people has to be done by providing them with all that is needed for this purpose to fulfil it purposefully properly but people are left in utter confusion and therefore in senseless chaos. Also because according to mullahs their Islam has five main pillars to which all else is secondary. The first pillar is said to be TOWHEED which is interpreted by mullahs as belief in one God who is to be worshipped through rituals. The second pillar is called SALAAH which is interpreted by mullahs as five daily prayers as worship ritual or parastish or pooja of only and only one deity. In short it is just a way of paying mere lip service to God and doing one's own things ie setting up one's own goals and going after them disregarding God set aims and objectives and laws in the Quran etc etc). In prayer ritual people just say nice things about God as if to flatter God and then they ask God for favours etc etc. The third pillar of mullah Islam is called SOWM which is interpreted by mullahs as fasting from dawn till sunset daily for one month in the month of Ramadan ie no eating, drinking and sex etc etc. Another or forth pillar of mullah Islam is called ZAKAAH which is interpreted by mullahs as paying 2.5% of one's wealth each year to poor people as charity. Fifth or last pillar of mullah Islam is called HAJJ which is interpreted by mullahs as paying a visit to a small stone built cubical building called kaaba in Makkah, in Saudi Arabia. From these most important things upon which mullahs' Islam rests or is based or founded due to which they are called pillars of Islam, can anyone see anything that actually deals with real world's real problems which humanity faces on daily basis? Absolutely not. So what such a religion can offer humanity so that it could be worth it for them to accept this sort of Islam? Absolutely nothing. This is what mullahs call guidance for humanity from God for which they wish to kill people and be killed by them. The other problem is with the mass of literature which mullahs have produced for their blind followers to read through to get hang of what beliefs and the stated rituals are about so that they could perfect them for pleasure of God. All this takes people away from what they are actually supposed to be thinking, planning and doing for putting food on their tables. Sadly this is how almost all people who claim to be Muslims normally waste away their lives throughout the Muslim world due to their ignorance based arrogance about actual message in the Quran.

Yet mullahs and their blind followers dare claim their Islam is the best thing in the world because it has solutions for all human problems. The question is, something that does not even deem the real world important how can it solve problems humanity faces if it does not deal with them as something important to begin with? This clearly shows how mullahs' claim about their Islam is totally false. Any other religion also has alike problems because religious versions by their very nature do not deal with real world real issues. A clear cut proof against all versions of religion that they are not from one true God rather they are manmade things to fool humanity about God and this clearly points to people who have invented and established them ie those who directly benefit from all this carry on ie the foolish and stupid rulers, the money lenders and mullahs or religious leadership or elite. Now that we know what is mainly wrong with all versions of religion ie they do not give priority to life in this world at all let us now turn to different versions of secularism. It is absolutely necessary to do that because secularists also claim they can make human world better. Let us talk about capitalism based secularist democrats. Just one question, how can anyone who is a capitalist make this world a better place for humanity when it is all about negative competition or rivalries which creates enemies or animosities not friends or friendships? This is a clear cut way of dividing people and ruling them by fooling them through false hopes and mass propaganda through mass media outlets or media houses. This mass brainwashing, conditioning and indoctrination work was done through temples and priests in olden times but now media sources are much more in their numbers and they have more tools at their disposals. This is why all politicians and economist lie to people twenty-four seven giving them false hopes for their future due to their own ignorance and foolishness and stupidity. Secularism is nothing more than power struggle between people be it in form of capitalism or communism or for that matter socialism. In this way of life people just struggle to gain domination over each other by undermining each other to try to reach the top which creates a few billionaires at the expense of all the rest who are dispossessed by this system of competition and governance. Read what I have already explained why or how these people set up charities and pay their taxes etc etc just to buy peace for themselves that is not real. If it was real they will not be wearing bullet proof vests and travelling in bullet proof vehicles with armed body guards. Is anyone really happy in this way of life? No. Many are on various kinds of drugs to avoid depression or to get through their depression if they have fallen into it already. Just as capitalism is merely abusive use of human beings by way of money mechanism, communism is exactly the same but uses position of power for abusive use of weaker members of the society. As for as socialism, it is only a mixture of the two explained whereby people are abusively used by them both ie position of power and money power.

This is how secular ways of life waste so many lives that fail to go up the ladder of what they call success. If we look at the real world situation capitalism and communism have ruined human world throughout the world. So much of the talent human beings are born with to be able to do a lot of good for sake of God is wasted through negative competition that keeps people busy in fighting or keeping them at war with each other all the time anywhere and everywhere throughout the human world. In secularist ideologies there is no incentive for people to do anything for anyone other than one having power or money for oneself in return and that is why these systems are based upon selfishness and greed. Therefore anyone saying so and so is a greedy or selfish person is wrong because it is fault of all people who have invented and imposed or accepted this way of life rather than coming up with something that is actually good for humanity for ensuring its well being through help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why only and only purpose based proper Islamic governing system has a very different base or foundation for humanity to stand upon and look at things from that point of view. If people can die for God or can kill for God as the perception is created by secularists and mullahs alike then why can't they do what God really asks them to do? After all according to religious and secularists God incentive is the best incentive so why it should not work for a true Islamic state that is based upon actual purpose based proper way of life called Islam? lf God and his set out main goal can be the real incentive for mankind then why not adopt the system God has revealed for humanity to govern itself by and take purpose based proper advantage of it to benefit from it? This is why people who deliberately and wilfully live by religion and secularism cannot be Godly people at all but they can only and only pretend to be so. This is how religious and secular versions come together to produce and introduce a special kind of God who does not mind people using each other abusively because this God is ever ready for forgiving such people and all people need to do is ask God for forgiveness and all is forgiven. Not only that but there is also a belief about intercession as well by so called Godly people or holy men for the sinners. So one should be able see where all this leads humanity at the end of the day despite all the claims that are made by religious and secular people.

Now that we can see how secularists do things ie use three economic models a)capitalism b)communism and c) socialism. Therefore wherever we have these systems they cannot help eliminate poverty like the model given in the Quran? Why not? Because they are founded upon the idea of negative competition between people. This is how and why they turn the whole issue into a terrible power struggle or wars for getting power between individuals instead of ensuring well being of all human beings in a sensible way or the way the Quran guides. In a capitalist system only and only rich people can dictate things and all the rest have no choice but to obey what is dictated or suffer the consequences. That is because only money talks or dictates things in this system and nothing else so people are forced to go along or stay hungry and naked and open to all kinds of abuses by others. In a communist system only the people in the position of authority have power according to their ranking and rest must fall in line as dictated because its position of power that talks or dictates things. So if anyone tries to fall out one has to face serious consequences for doing so. The mixed economy system is called socialist system which is a mixture of both capitalist and communist systems so people are abused both ways in this system as a way of life. This is why in these systems only rich get richer or only powerful get more powerful because that is the way all these systems are set up to work till nature strikes and things get out of control of humanity altogether. However none of these systems can stand if masses of people decide to join forces and replace these systems with the one told in the Quran. To do so is not that easy as it may seem because getting purpose based proper education, training and skills is not that easy for individuals because it too is a very demanding system. Not only that but education based revolution by its very nature is a very time consuming one ie look at how long it takes for individuals to become graduates ie nearly two decades. However mean while the systems we have in the world are gradually moving in that direction. So when a tipping point is reached, things will change all of a sudden. All this should clearly explain to people why people like mullahs are employed by all of these secularists to make and keep masses foolish on behalf of capitalists or communists or socialists. This is why mullahs are stooges of rulers and money lenders who for these like reasons misinterpret and misrepresent the Quranic message to keep people confused and in chaos so that secularists could have their way for as long as masses remain foolish or stupid and they keep believing all the rubbish rulers, money lenders and mullahs tell them and their mass media has a huge impact on masses to keep them in the dark due to their own ignorance and foolishness or stupidity.

From all this explanation one should be able to see clearly why one cannot put food on the table merely by living by a version of religion alone and praying to God etc, because God does not throw food for people as individuals from the heavens. This is why religion and secularism work in partnership with each other for using masses abusively by keeping them ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained, unskilled and confused to keep them in chaos, instability and anarchy for as long as they can. It is a fact that God has already assigned an objective or a goal, target, mission or purpose for mankind to achieve and he has already provided them with all they will ever need so what is point of asking God again and again for things which he has already given to people for fulfilling his mission? Religion and secularism are made to appear to be two separate things that are always at the throats of each other but the fact is they are both in bed with each other and I have already clearly explained problems with them. Mainly they are two sides of the very same coin. Why? Because different versions of religion deal with God department through religious leaders whereby people exploit, manipulate and use each other abusively in the very name of God and God gets all the blame for their horrible harmful and destructive thoughts and actions against each other. Secularism deals with worldly matters through secular leaders ie they set up things for people as to how they should get their food on their tables by controlling their livelihood etc etc. However once actually true interpretation and explanation of the Quran shows up and people help and support each other purposefully properly for becoming and remaining educated, trained and skilled sufficiently generation after generation to be able to understand things for themselves then the human world is going to change for the best possible as if all of a sudden. So if masses want a better human world for themselves the only way they can get it is by way of preparing themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly. By knowing the ways of life, the rules of law and the governing systems they live by as well as the purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them they will be able to see the real difference between actual way of life called Islam and all the rest of ways of life so that they could clearly decide which of them is truly good for themselves for ensuring their own well being as a purpose based proper human community. The sooner they will do this the sooner this nightmare they are going through will end otherwise it will continue no matter what people think, plan and do just as it has been going on for so long.

In light of what has been explained, people can see how good they are in learning things and in looking at things so that they could choose for themselves good aims and objectives to live for and to create appropriates laws to abide by. Running around like headless chickens is no solution at all for problems which face humanity. If we humans will get anything worth getting it then that can only come through a purpose based proper struggle and hard work. Keeping ourselves entertained wrongly will only waste our time and energy and it will never lead us to a better end merely by chance as it has not in the past. All goals worth achieving are very demanding and need to be taken up as projects and missions to work towards. If unity, peace, progress and prosperity of humanity are truly our goals and that these goals are truly worth it to be taken up as a mission then what is stopping us from coming together and going for it full speed ahead? This is what actual Islam is all about. The way of life called Islam is not called Islamic way of life just for sake of it rather it is the only purpose based proper way of life that is advised for mankind by their creator and sustainer and it is fully capable of leading humanity to blissful, dignified and secure state of existence in here as well as in hereafter. So having a single over all governing body for the human world for this purpose is absolutely necessary. So whatever we think and do, aims and objectives for which we do so are of real, fundamental or of vital importance or significance. This is what people are not paying their attention to as they are supposed to or ought to or as they should. This has to change for the best outcome if there is any to come our way. Otherwise no matter what we think, plan and do it is not going to solve our problems but instead it will keep on creating more and increasing them in their intensity. The Quran is such a book of knowledge that takes humanity on a journey of discovery and exploration therefore to look at it as if people already know it is a very wrong way of looking at it. This is why before we could believe anything as the actual Quranic teaching for sure, we need to decode the Quranic text purposefully properly in light of real world realities according rules already explained in detail. This is why all baseless beliefs and useless practices of religious people are nothing but nonsense which cause thinking people to raise numberless questions and objections against the actual Quranic text. This is why mullahs' nonsense interpretations and explanations of the Quranic text are a crime against God as well as humanity because those serious mistakes stop thinking people from accepting the Quran as the word of their creator and sustainer due to interpretational mistakes in their interpretations.

The other problem with such baseless belief and practice based interpretations and explanations of the Quran is that they stop people from thinking and saying anything new about the information in the Quran and so the Quran becomes an irrelevant book. Therefore when people ask each other what is new in the Quran, baseless beliefs and practices stop people from saying anything at all because it will have to contradict mullahs due to their nonsense beliefs and practices which they attribute to the Quranic text due to their ignorance and foolishness. So mullahs have created a catch 22 situation for Muslims and non-Muslims alike when it comes to the Quran and its purpose based proper interpretation and explanation. This is how we have turned the book that is supposed to take us on a journey of discovery and exploration in to a useless book that should be ignored instead of being studied and followed purposefully properly and faithfully. Mullahs and their blind followers are so senseless that they do not realise what they are doing to the actual message of the Quran and therefore to the people who claim to be a Muslim ummah and the rest of humanity. Mullahs want people to believe in all kinds of nonsense and practice all kinds of nonsense. For example, according to mullahs people must believe in a God who wants to be worshiped through rituals by people by force or he will put them in hell. A God who sends punishments for people if they refuse to believe in him or do what he says etc etc. All because they believe God has created mankind for putting them through a test which is about whether people will believe and ritualistically worship God or not. If they will he will put them in paradise in hereafter as a reward otherwise he will throw them in hell in hereafter forever etc etc. Not only that they must also believe in supernatural kind of miracles and magic etc which contradict permanent laws of nature which never change and which are not supposed to change because otherwise properties of things change so they cannot be trusted any more as to what they are and what they are supposed to do and how etc etc. They want people to believe in special kinds of supernatural beings or creatures that are said to be invisible such as angels. demons and spirits etc etc. They do not realise that God has created this universe as a physical phenomenon in which all things from the smallest to the largest are physical or are made of matter and matter is merely frozen energy which keeps converting back and forth ie energy becomes matter and matter become energy ie photons to quarks to subatomic particles to atoms to molecules to element or compounds etc etc. Just as we human beings collect dust particles together to form bricks and make huge buildings with bricks etc etc. Or we demolish those buildings back into dust.

It should be very easy to understand the fact that God has created all things from things that is why we see smaller things joining or coming together to make bigger things. All things God has made are material things from the very smallest to the very largest. We ourselves do the same ie we make bricks from tiny particles of dust by bringing them together and with bricks we make huge buildings and then we demolish huge buildings back into the tiny little or minute particles of dust. Just because something is invisible to human beings for one reason or another, it does not mean the invisible thing is not made of matter or is something supernatural. If we can sense fire then we should also be able to sense things which are said to be made of fire and likewise we should be able to sense things made of light because we can sense light. There could be many reasons why we human beings cannot see those things we call invisible things. For example:1)Things are too small for us to see like atoms or subatomic particles etc. This means we need to figure out a way whereby we could make small things look big enough for the range of our eyesight to be able to see them. 2)Things are too far away from us to see. This means we need to figure out how to make them look nearer to us so that we could see them. 3)Thing are in the dark or under cover of darkness where there is no light. This means we need to have light to be able to see them. 4)Things are far too close or they are far to near our eyes due to which they become out of focal range of our eyes. 5)Things are far too bright for our eyes to see them. 6)Things are far too big for our eyes to see them. 7)Things move about much faster than the speed of our eyes so our eyes cannot catch them. 8)Things move far too slowly than our eyes could detect them. 9)Things that are not in front of our eyes are also invisible to us because they are behind our backs etc.10)Things are inside or behind other things through which our eyes cannot see.11)Things which blend in with the background ie through camouflage etc.

This means unless there is a good reason for something that is physical and yet invisible, such invisible things do not exist which are in minds of people as their imaginations to which they have attached far too many foolish stories. This very clearly shows the fact that such people have been translating, interpreting and explaining the Quranic text who had little or no knowledge about the real world realities or the knowledge about the mechanisms involved in origin and development of human language. This is why they ended up with translations, interpretations and explanations of the Quran which are full of conflicts and contradictions within them as well as with respect to self evident facts in the real world realities. This way of translating, interpreting and explaining the Quran has to be stopped because it is utterly wrong and absolutely harmful and destructive for humanity. The question is, what is going to happen when we are going to stop translating, interpreting and explaining the Quran the wrong way? This is going to create a gap or vacuum for a while till people try to learn the new fact based way of interpreting and explaining the Quranic text. First people need to create a purpose based proper dictionary of words used in the Quran to help people try and decode message of God for them purposefully properly. Why we need such a dictionary is explained in detail elsewhere in this explanation. It is because there is a gap between use of language by God for human beings and use of language by people between themselves. Once people have such a dictionary which is based upon mechanism of how human language came about and developed then because people will come to know many possible meanings of words based upon that mechanism as has been explained in detail already and which are not found in the dictionaries that are written by humans for humans for interaction between humans themselves only then it will become possible for people to work out meanings of the Quranic text purposefully properly. When people have such dictionaries then the next problem for people will be to try and interpret and explain the Quranic text in its own purpose based proper context in light of purpose of its revelation as well as in light of real world realities. This too is not going to be easy. It is particularly going to be a huge problem for the Muslim ummah because it has been enslaved by rulers through money lenders and mullahs for centuries.

Think about what rulers, money lenders and mullahs or religious leaders have done with history of humanity. They have concocted many baseless imaginary stories that have nothing at all to do with actual reality of things ie the way this world is or the way it works. Here and there they have attributed things to supernatural beings and supernatural powers as well as they have baselessly assumed miracles and magic or miraculous events etc etc. Likewise they interpreted Arabic words like malaaikah or jaann in a very imaginative way as if the Quranic message is just a fiction like mythology found in Greek and Hindu etc books. This is how all religious people have been copying things from each other to confuse humanity and to keep it confused and in chaos or anarchy and disorder or lawlessness. So it is high time for people to learn things purposefully properly by themselves to get out of this downhill spiral that has been ruining humanity for such a very long time. If I say mullahs believe God is a tyrant and to act out his tyranny he has created mankind to test them and to punish them terribly forever if they fail their test, can any mullah or mullahs’ slave prove me wrong? No, not ever. This is what mullahs’ interpretation and explanation of the Quran means if we connect the dots. So people should use their own God given minds and not believe nonsense of mullahs or they are doomed by their own choices so they will remain in terrible painful suffering by hands of each other for as long as they will continue on this horrible path ie the path of mullahs’ Islam. As already explained the actual Islam is a purpose based proper governing system and not a religion. This is why actual Islam is a God advised purpose based proper way of life and a purpose based proper rule of law for humanity to live by and abide by so that people could have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence as a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom. This is why only and only actual Islam can lead humanity to fulfilment of the purpose for which God has created mankind so it has nothing at all to do with ritualistic worship of God. Instead it needs very, very hard work by all people to educate and train themselves to gain skills for carrying out his purpose based proper program by accomplishing its goals according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines.

For the reasons I have explained already I have problems with understandings of real world realities as well as of the Quranic text by almost everyone. It is because to me their interpretations and explanations of things seem to be lacking logical and rational consistency far too much and instead they are full of flaws and conflicts in them. They did not and they do not take into account all the main relative facts about existence of humanity as to why it needs to become and remain a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. They take discussions and debates in directions which have no worthwhile real benefits and advantages for humanity whatsoever. If anything they are leading humanity in all directions which ensures human painful suffering and destruction by hands of each other through disputes and divisions with no end in sight. We are told things have popped into existence out of absolute nothing. This clearly contradicts their idea of energy being uncreated and cannot be destroyed. If energy is ever exiting then the main problem is, whatever is ever existing cannot change its own nature of being or it cannot be called ever existing. I mean one day something is a chicken and the next day a horse and another day a stone. It is because whatever is there in the beginning has to remain the very same in its nature of being forever and ever or it cannot be called ever existing if it keeps changing along the way. Energy we are told changes its shapes and forms all the time, so how it can be ever existing? We are told that energy keeps becoming matter and matter keeps becoming energy so energy cannot be something ever existing. It is because nothing can be ever existing which keeps on changing in its nature of being or existence. So energy also has to be creation of God which has been brought into existence by him.

Also nothing (or zero) is defined as having certain properties and ultimately those properties bring about all that exists. However we call nothing or zero by that name because we define it for our purposes eg when we are using numbers for calculations or computing we need to add a symbol for nothing as a place holder. It does not mean nothing is something in any other context. Symbols themselves are not the things they are used for. Symbols are just symbols and nothing more which help us work things out otherwise we cannot even talk about things without words and symbols let alone explain them for each other. This is part of human language to use words or gestures etc for ideas or thoughts otherwise we cannot even express ourselves properly. I have explained all this already in detail. The simple rational fact is, if we accept there was absolutely nothing at all in the beginning then there could not come about anything at all forever and ever. This is why nothing is called nothing or zero. To try to create something out of absolute nothingness is simply put nonsense because it makes absolutely no sense at all and it cannot make any sense ever. Similarly the idea of first cause is also nonsense when people try to tell us that the first cause has to be the simplest possible thing. God is a far too complex idea to take for a creator they say but when we try to get into nitty-gritty of the idea of simplest possible first cause it too makes no sense. It is because the same question pops up again and again as to where did the first cause come from or what gave rise to first cause? One should be able to see that when we try to see what properties the first cause ought to have before it could give rise to whatever exists we end up with same attributes and properties of first cause with which we qualify God as he told about himself in the Quran. Therefore this idea of first cause being simple makes no sense at all.

The idea of multiverse is also nothing more than nonsense. It is because ultimately we end up with the very same question ie who or what caused or what initiated multiverses? These people who are wasting their lives on feeding each other nonsense why don't they put same amount of time and effort into purpose based proper study of the Quranic text? People even before thinking say, the Quran is nothing but utter nonsense due to reading nonsense translations of the Quran by so called scholars of the Quran. Think about it, the Quran has been there for about 1500 years and we are 8 billion people on the face of the earth today. How many people have thought out of this much human population to write books like the Quran. None, why they did not? Why Muhammad was the only person who ever came to humanity with a book like the Quran. The Quran if it could give people what they needed or wanted then why no one else wrote such a book ever again? If Muhammad wanted to fool humanity then so could others by writing even better books for this purpose than the Quran but they did not. This is why the Quran cannot be dismissed as a book of nonsense. This is why it deserves purpose based proper study by humanity. Likewise the question who created God is also a nonsensical question because people are missing the point I am making here. I am saying that any being that is said to be ever existing, for it to qualify as such, must remain the very same through and through otherwise if it changes its nature of being with time then it does not and cannot qualify as ever existing. The universe of which we human beings are a part is not ever exiting because we can clearly see it changing in its nature of being with time. We can say this universe was not there about 15 billion years ago with reasonable certainty but it is here today. Not only that but it also went through many phases to be what it is today since its origin. As for the question about who created God, God is not a created being to begin with because whatever is created, it is a created being and not a God. It is a wrong question to ask. The very reason for which we ask the question as to where things have come from is because we see them coming from each other. However when we reach the end of chain of cause and effect then we are stuck because we are here already and we could not be here all by ourselves. So we assume a creator who himself is uncreated as a necessity. To take this further we bring in concept of revelation to support this assumption or claim.

This is why the scripture becomes an utmost important thing and this is why its purpose based proper interpretation and explanation also becomes absolutely necessary. Dismissing all this means living and dying in utter confusion for humanity. It is because then humanity is shutting all doors for reaching the truth and living a purpose based proper life. This is why no sensible person can ever claim nonexistence of God and his revelation because doing so is impossible to prove. While on the other hand it is possible to prove existence of God through rational arguments using the creation of God and the revelation of God as confirmable and verifiable evidences. The main thing people need to do is prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer purposefully properly. Failing to do that is going to be the root cause of all other kinds of failures for humanity. If people will fail to give central place to God and humanity in light of each other then there is not going to be any other worthy purpose of life for humanity to live for no matter what any secular or religious person may claim. One is only and only making fool of oneself as well as others. The other point people need to know is, God has two types of attributes and properties according to the Quran a)which describe nature of being of God and b) which describe capabilities of God ie what God can or cannot do. This is why the Quran is word of God because the information given in it comes from God but the book which we humans have and we call it the Quran is a manmade thing. Let me try and explain it in a bit of detail. You see, when we talk to each other using a phone, the voices we hear are not our own voices rather they are electronically created voices by way of microphones and speakers using electronic circuits called amplifiers. However the information is our own and not generated by electronic circuits themselves. They are simply put a medium for transmission of information. Likewise God used his mediums to convey his messages to humanity. This is how the Quran is word of God in one sense but human work in the other sense.

Some people also say people who believe in only one God are also wrong because they do not believe in millions of others Gods that other people believe in. This way of looking at things is wrong because if most people accept or believe in wrong ideas due to their not looking at the required evidences purposefully properly then that does not mean that all people should accept or believe in those wrong ideas. Concepts should be judged individually by people to see upon what evidences they are based and if they are based upon reasonable evidences then they should be accepted otherwise they should be rejected. The God who speaks in the Quran provides sufficient evidences to prove his existence and if people will truly understand the Quran purposefully properly then it will lead them to a great state existence they cannot even imagine. So humanity has a win win situation by seeking, receiving, understanding, accepting and abiding by actual message in the Quran purposefully properly otherwise no matter what, humanity is in a terrible loss and it will remain so as it has been till it sees and accepts and adopts the truth the Quran speaks. Just read Surah Al-Asr 103 of the Quran. Why people are justifying their staying away from the purpose based proper study of the Quran merely on basis of mullahs nonsensical translations, interpretations and explanations of the Quran? We know for sure that due to their ignorance based arrogance mullahs were and still are front men of rulers and money lenders. None can prove these like people good human beings at all. It is because these people are predators and hunters of humanity and that is what they are doing right now before our own very eyes. This is why none can justify what philosophers, scientist and mullahs, rules and money lenders are doing to the human world.

How people can organise and regulate themselves and for what end is very easy to decide in light of the Quran ic purpose based proper guidance for mankind. Why don't people ask themselves such questions? All people need to do is bring about a constitution and its laws based upon the Quranic guidelines and act upon them and see what happens in the human world, why and how. The Quran talks about change of QIBLAH, does anyone know what is a qiblah? The Quran tells us human beings, God does not change condition of a people unless they change themselves, what does it mean in the purpose based proper context of the Quranic text? Here God is talking about two opposite and conflicting ways of life people can choose to live by ie one way of life could lead them to their own unity therefore to their own peace and security through help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly as a brotherhood of humanity and because they are all united and at peace with one another and they have help and full support therefore backing of each other so they can freely go full speed ahead for working for their growth, development and progress for fulfilling their needs and wants whereby they could end up prosperous as a purpose based proper human community in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer to have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence. The other way of life is what some people invent and impose it upon others for their own personal gains at the expense of each other. This leads mankind to disunity or rifts or conflicts through disputes or differences therefore all kinds of fights and wars. This is why humanity ends up and remains in a state or condition that we see it in right now before our very own eyes unless we are blind both mentally and physically.

So from all this explanation one should be able to see what qiblah is all about ie it is all about choosing and accepting the right direction to move in or the over all aim and objective or goal or target for a constitution so that we human beings end up at the right point or place or arrive at the right destination or target. After arriving at the right point or target or objective or destination it is absolutely necessary to maintain the momentum to maintain things so that things do not roll back and become undone or the achievements will be lost. Qiblah is not about a small cubical building or structure called kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. This is why false purposeless interpretations and explanations of the Quranic text by ignorant mullahs are of no use for humanity because they only and only mislead and misdirect people from the actual message of the Quran. This is why if people want blissful, dignified and secure state of existence in this world then they must try and understand the Quranic text in its own purpose based proper context which is, the Quran is a book of guidelines for a purpose based proper Islamic constitution and its laws as I have clearly explained already. This is actual shariah of Islam or way of life and rule of law as well as governing system of Islam. Not mullahs’ nonsense which ignorant masses follow blindly and call it Islam or shariah of Islam. Look at surah 114 ie ANNAAS the very last surah of the Quran. Here God is telling his prophet and messenger to tell mankind to seek refuge in God. The question is, what is having refuge or protection in God about and from what and why or how etc? How can God protect and secure as well as take care of people? Simply by giving them a purpose based proper way of life and a purpose based proper rule of law as well as a purpose based proper governing system to live and abide by whereby people do not do any wrongs to each other for securing their own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense. Not only that but they must also not leave any stone unturned in doing all that is needed and necessary for ensuring well being of all people in the purpose based proper human community in the human world and the rest of human population for sake of God according to the best of their God given abilities. God also talks about people who will conspire against all this so people of God must remain alert and aware so that they are not taken by surprise by their opponents. This is why the Quran is not an old book full of rubbish talk rather it is a book for the best possible future of humanity.

One can also look at surah al-kausar ie 108th surah of the Quran. In there God is telling mankind he has given humanity a sea or an ocean full of goodness or goodness in abundance to make use of throughout times and places in form of his created things as well as his revelations so that mankind could fulfil the purpose for which he has created them and rest of the things which is they should bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom so that that way they could have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence for themselves in this world as well as in hereafter. In short there is nothing good that could come from God for humanity but it is part of his creation and revelation. So individuals are told to campaign, strive, struggle and work very, very hard for fulfilling his assigned mission for them by carrying out his purpose based proper program by accomplishing its goals, aims and objectives which are unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind and which should be accomplished according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines for mankind and for that end they must be ready to make all the needed and necessary sacrifices. Then it is told that those who have been opposing this mission they have been perishing always by hands of each other due to rivalling each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense and the same will continue happening till mankind have learned their lesson the hard way if they will fail to prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon his purpose based proper guidance for them purposefully properly. Look at what mullahs have made of these like surahs and verses. This should open the eyes of those who condemn the Quran for the foolishness of mullahs as well as their own foolishness for failing to think the right way about the Quran for studying it purposefully properly.

Look at surah al-lahab also which is surah 111. This surah is not about an uncle of the prophet and messenger of God and his wife rather it is talking about all such leaders and dominant people in each and every human population who live by a way of life and a rule of law as well as a governing system that is harmful and destructive for humanity whereby they lead their people into life of hell instead of blissful, dignified and secure state of existence that is created or brought about by people themselves according to a society or community building plan given to them by God due to their setting people up against each other. This is what the Quran is about ie it is a plan from God for humanity so that they build a purpose based proper human community or society according to it purposefully properly. You can never build a purpose based proper human community by uttering words like there is only one deity for ritualistic worship or pooja or by waving your behinds in the air and rubbing your foreheads and noses on the ground or by staying hungry and thirsty or by paying 2.5% of your wealth once in a year or by visiting a cube in Makkah at least once in a life time. These are clear falsehoods attributed to message of God by low lives in the human world who could not be better human beings mentally. What is surah 110 annasr about? Here again God is saying whenever his help comes and opens the way for mankind to be successful for having blissful, dignified and secure state of existence through their unity, peace, progress and prosperity, you will see people entering way of life called Islam in huge numbers or multitudes. The question is, how does God help? By revealing to mankind how to live their lives purposefully properly in this world as a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom through their own help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. After the message is delivered to people then it is up to people themselves to campaign, struggle and strive for that kind of life or state of existence in this world and accomplish and maintain it for themselves. God only shows the way and to walk upon that way is up to people themselves. So when some people as missionaries see the purpose based proper way of life as well as show the way and the rest of people start joining it then the missionaries need to work even harder to organise and regulate them into a purpose based proper human community. It is one thing to learn the message of God purposefully properly for oneself but it is quite another thing to pass it on to others purposefully properly. Only when these two things are done purposefully properly that people will come together as a purpose based proper human community throughout the human world and then a place will come about in the kingdom of God wherein will abide purpose proper human community by purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer.

All these very clear messages have been misinterpreted and misrepresented by ignorant and foolish mullahs and their blind followers to mislead mankind. This is why mullahs are condemned as shayateen or devils by the Quran. People are warned by the Quran to stay clear of mullahs ie a people who try to stop people from preparing themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer purposefully properly. If people will start understanding the Quranic text in its purpose based proper context their perception about the Quran will definitely change for the best. Here is how people can organise and regulate themselves purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human community in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer. If people look at our world, it is full of all kinds of resources for the good of humanity to ensure its well being for sake of God. All people need to do is organise and regulate themselves to benefit from all this purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human family. We do not need to exploit or manipulate or use each other abusively to achieve this goal. This is why we human beings do not need any kinds of tricks and mechanism for exploiting or manipulating or abusively using each other. Organising and regulating simply means knowing tasks which needs to be carried out and dividing or distributing them between ourselves and then carrying them out as a purpose based proper human family for sake of God for the good of each other. We still need to do a lot of what we are already doing but for a different end which kicks out the idea of exploitation or manipulation or abusive use of each other by each other for our personal gains at each other's expense. Islamic way of life, rule of law and governing system are all about a complimentary human society where in people join each other for sake of God and do all that is needed done for ensuring well being of all. It is not a utopia but a pragmatic things ie practically possible thing to do for humanity. All we need for doing that is sensible people not stupid people who do have sense of making purpose based proper sense of things and they do not learn it either to make purpose based proper sense of things.

People get a huge fright when one talks about a single world government, why? Because they are frightened of what is going on in the human world in each and every country in the world. What they fail to realise is the fact that those governments are used by a few people for controlling the rest of people for furthering their own petty personal agendas because they do not have purpose based proper universal moral foundation to base themselves upon so they do not have purposefully properly educated, trained and skilled people for this purpose therefore they have no purpose based proper constitutions and laws so the end result is the kind of governments we have which harm and destroy people by hands of each other. If we have a solid purpose based proper foundation and purposefully properly educated, trained and skilled people who bring about a purpose based proper constitution with purpose based proper laws which are consistent with purpose based proper constitution then the whole perspective changes. As already explained Islam is not at all about some people controlling others on willy-nilly grounds through exploitative or manipulative or abusive constitutions and their laws rather it is about all people serving God as his workers according to the best of their God given abilities to ensure well being of all human beings as much as it is humanly possible for mankind. So it is very clear that Islam is the only purpose based proper way of life and rule of law as well as the governing system for humanity which is yet to be discover by mankind because it has been buried under a lot of rubbish that has been thrown at it by rulers through money lenders and mullahs for fooling ignorant masses whom they have held back by their indoctrination, conditioning and brainwashing. They have no idea who is their true friend with purpose based proper knowledge of things and who is their true enemy due to his stupidity and ignorance based stubbornness. This is why when all people can fit in with each other excellently as a purpose based proper human family and none can be exploited or manipulated or abused by anyone else then none can be allowed to disturb that equilibrium or the whole thing can fall apart which can ruin many lives as the case is in front of our own very eyes right now. Islam teaches all to be on the very same page and not to try to dominate each other by undermining each other for securing their own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other's expense.

Islam teaches positive competition between people whereby each person ought to try to do better than what someone else has done for the betterment of the purpose based proper human community. It bans negative competition, disputes, disagreements and rivalries or animosities whereby people try to dominate each other for undermining each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at the expense of each other whereby they end up as enemies of each other as we are seeing throughout the human world. One can see youtube is full of videos whereby mullahs are busy trying to justify their Islam such as Islam is very good for women. How can mullah Islam be good for humanity if it has not done any good for its people for centuries and this includes both men and women? if even men have been abused by each other then what chance is there for women to not to be abused by men or each other? Look at what is happening to children of Muslims all over the so called Islamic world. Religious Muslims take their children as their personal properties just like everything else and that is how they use and treat them. If anything they are worst than secularists because they do so in the very name of one true God. Had they taken children as gifts from God for the good of humanity then they will have raised them purposefully properly as soldiers who are missionaries for the assigned mission of God for them who will have worked for the good of mankind for ensuring their well being. Look at any religious population anywhere in the world they are all the same. Having no sense of making purpose based proper sense of things. This is why Hindus are abusing and killing Hindus and same is true about Parsees, Jews, Christian, Muslims or Sikhs etc etc. The very same is true about all secularists everywhere in the world. We can see how capitalists, communists and socialists are at each other's throats. Each person is competing against all others for securing one's own petty personal gains from them at their expense. So it is not very difficult to see how stupid people think they are very clever because they are misleading and misdirecting humanity into harm and destruction by hands of each other instead of directing and guiding them to blissful, dignified and secure state of existence through their own unity, peace, progress and prosperity as a purpose based proper human community in which people complements each other purposefully properly.

As I have explained in this explanation the actual or true or purpose based proper Islam is all about purpose based proper human community, its politics, its culture and its economics. What people call religion of Islam has nothing at all to do with actual and real Islam. Can those Muslim and non-Muslim people who claim Islam is a religion explain for the rest of humanity what is the ultimate aim or objective or target of that Islam for humanity to achieve in this world? I don't think so but even if they do, can they explain how that objective or mission is supposed to be achieved or accomplished by followers of religion of Islam? It is huge a failure on part of humanity regarding purpose based proper understanding of the message of their creator and sustainer. The result is an endless painful suffering of billions of people throughout the human world over a very, very long period of time. As I have clearly explained already actual Islam has nothing at all to do with what such Muslims and non-Muslim make of it who take Islam for a religion. Actual Islam is a completely different thing from all versions of religion and secularism. It is because God did not create people for testing them but for expressing himself through his creativity and revelation as has been already explained in detail ie God has created this world and people in it for his own purpose and to fulfil that purpose God has given people all they needed to fulfil it, so people do not need anything more from God to carry out their God given task or assigned mission. Since God chose to express himself he had to create a creature called human being who could appreciate God freely and this is why he gave humanity free will to do so freely and caused him to be born knowing nothing at all for his true appreciation of God. Had God not created humanity or the way he has then purpose of God for creating things could not be fulfilled. God is all good so he could not do anything bad to anyone. It is because he tells us in the Quran all his attributes and values are such which are for bringing about beauty through balance and harmony between things. The Quran starts with TAAWUZ and TASMIAH ie AOOZUBILLAH and BISMILLAH. This way it tells human beings to leave all their nonsensical imaginative ideas about God aside when they study his message to get the ideas from it as to what God is telling humanity and what his purpose of creation and revelation is and how human beings can fulfil that purpose.

It then tells people word of God is worthy of being valued greatly by them because he has given by way of this Quran a plan to humanity for building the best possible human world through their own help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly by using God provided things for this purpose. This is the actual Islamic mission that is assigned by God for humanity according to the purpose based proper understanding of the Quranic text. So the question is, has humanity taken Islam as such a project and a mission? No. How could it if it has utterly ignored its own purpose based proper preparation for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon the Quran purposefully properly? To complete a project or fulfil a mission people need to study what the mission is all about. Why? So that they could come to know what the mission is all about and what it involves and whether it is a worthy mission or not and how they should prepare themselves to carry out the mission. Why should people take on a mission or cause that is worthless? But if the mission is a worthy cause or mission then just knowing the mission is not enough but knowing how it can be purposefully properly fulfilled is also vitally important so that people who like this mission could purposefully properly prepare themselves for carrying it out or do things for fulfilling it. This is what real or actual Islam is all about. The Quran has all the answers for all the purpose based proper questions of whole of humanity. However people are wasting their time in asking useless questions and getting useless answers from each other instead of putting their own efforts into purpose based proper study of the Quran. The actual Islam is all about people bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in the human world in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer so that they could have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence. It is because only and only true Islam can provide mankind the solid and stable purpose based proper foundation to bring about and maintain a state of existence that can lead mankind to heights of excellence. However in contrast to actual Islam as I have explained already in detail, religion and secularism can never help humanity build and maintain the kind of human world the Quran wants humanity to build and maintain for themselves. Why not? Because religion is all about baseless and useless harmful and destructive beliefs and useless time wasting practices which religious people call worshiping of God and those kind of works do not and cannot put food on the table let alone do anything else which helps humanity fulfil its needs and wants without which it cannot continue its survival. In fact if anything it wastes time and energy of people without any return in this world which people most desperately need to continue their life or existence. Who can live without food and water and other necessities of life? None. Can anyone see God directly fulfilling needs of people in this world? No. So God must have designed this world to work in a different way than priestly classes have been teaching us or have been telling us and we all followed them blindly. So the real question to ask is, how God has designed this world so that we humans could become free of all problems that face us which are our own creation through mismanagement and mishandling of God provided things? This is where the Quran becomes very relevant because it has the answers for such like questions and solutions for such like problems.

The Quran does not tell people God provides or God will provide but that God has already provided people with all they needed free of charge or any cost for creating for themselves a world like paradise in this world. All people need to do is organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom and do all that needs to be done with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly and all the self created problems of humanity in this world will come to an end. For so long as people will keep on ignoring message of God and they will keep on trying to do their own things their own ways humanity will keep on failing itself and people will keep on getting into all kinds of troubles with each other and therefore humanity will keep on suffering terribly painfully by hands of each other as a result. God is not saying anywhere in the Quran that you the people praise me and then ask me for favours and I will give them to you. Then why people praise God and pray to God for things when God has told them the way to get things they need or want or desire? This is how religions fail humanity because they have been created by priestly classes on behest of rulers and money lenders to fool people through instilling in their minds false beliefs and practices. All priests of all religions are bunch of liars who lie on behalf of rulers and money lenders to keep people off their backs and that is why people have not risen against those who are responsible for their terrible painful suffering. You will not find even a single priest or mullah who understands concept of God any other way. All priests or mullahs of all religions attribute lies to the Quran as well as their own holy books and most of all they attribute loads of lies to God. This is why all scriptures themselves condemn priests and mullahs then why people at large still follow them blindly? Just as all versions of religion are false so are false all versions of secularism. All politicians lie all the time to masses because they are front men of people who control them through various ways and means. Why? Because all versions of secularism are based upon negative competition whereby each and every person is fighting against all the rest all the time to try to get on the top and so in this struggle many perish in a terrible way without a clue what they were actually fighting for at the end of the day. The real question therefore to ask is, can such people with such ambitions and desires as well as with such mindsets, attitudes and behaviours ever put human world on the right path? No, they can never. To take humanity in the right direction we all need to change our way of looking at things. Instead of negative competition we need to start competing positively ie instead of undermining each other at each and every opportunity we must do our best for each other for helping and supporting each other just for sake of God and humanity instead of looking for what I can get away with by putting others through terrible painful suffering. It is this mentality that has ruined people in the first place.

Yet people fight tooth and nail to keep God out of human society, its politics, its culture and its economy when taking God out of this equation has already led to where we are now ie in a terrible state of existence. Truly beneficial knowledge is what we need to know but how we come to know things is also vitally important. For example, if we only have light but no eyes to see then light is useless for us. Even if we have light and eyes to see but nothing there to see then again light and eyes become useless. If we have light, eyes and things to see but no ability or intelligence to make sense of things again everything ends up useless. Even if we have light, eyes, things to see, ability to make sense of thing but have no context to make sense of things then again all these things become useless. Only and only if we have all these as well as sense of purpose then things can be understood purposefully properly and not otherwise. This is why having sense of purpose is such a vitally important thing. This sense of purpose can only and only come from the creator of things for sure. Anything assumed or guessed or conjectured as purpose can only be the guesswork at the most which could be right as well as wrong unless the conjecture or guess or assumption is based upon some solid rule or formula or method or mechanism. This is why just having the Quran is not enough to have knowledge about things because in learning knowledge about things whatever is necessary must also be there so that we could have the true and actual knowledge about things by having information about them as well as purpose based proper understanding of that information. This is why humanity first must have purpose based proper knowledge of all things necessary for creating a paradise like human world in this world and then it must take it as a mission to accomplish this project. That is the way to go if people wish to have a great life in this world and be rewarded for doing so in hereafter as well otherwise they are doomed for as long as they will continue the way they have been going about things. if we will continue going about things the wrong way then expecting any good outcome is nothing more than our foolishness and our wishful thinking.
 

