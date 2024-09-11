An explanation about the context of the Quranic text​ ​ Mankind must come to know the fact that only and only the Quran is the actual revealed word of God for people of this era and there is no sustainable doubt about it at all. However to understand the Quranic text purposefully properly we human beings need help and support of each other as much as we can give each other as well as we can get from each other so that we human beings could benefit most possible and take most possible advantage of the purpose based proper guidance of the Quran purposefully properly. The fact is if our elders and colleagues as well as youngsters did not help us at all then we could not know things we came to know due to their help and support. This is why any purpose based proper information from prophets and messengers of God as well as rest of human beings we can get is good for us so that we could develop purpose based proper sense from that about the Quran as well as the world in which we are born and live. However only and only God sent purpose based proper information is free of faults so any other information we get from any other source we must make sure as much as it is humanly possible for us that it is true and right before using it for the purpose we need to use it for. The Quran cannot be understood purposefully properly at all without following this path for its purpose based proper understanding. The main thing for us to ensure is the fact that the Quranic text is interpreted purposefully properly and not translated so that one does not end up with contradictions and conflicts as well as lacks of needed necessary information in one’s interpretation of the Quran which then becomes attributed to the actual Quranic text which then appear as contradictions and conflicts within the Quranic text or between the Quranic text and the self evident facts about the real world realities or which shows lack of needed necessary information missing from the Quranic text. If this happens then people will not be able to make sense of purpose from the Quran nor the way to fulfil that purpose. This is why any interpretation of the Quran by anyone is invalid if it contains such contradictions and conflicts or lacks of needed necessary information when it is possible to interpret the Quranic text without such contradictions and conflicts or lacks of necessary information. I will explain these points yet further as we go along on this journey of discovery for making purpose based proper sense of the Quranic text purposefully properly so one has to be steadfast and consistent in undertaking this journey of learning and understanding things as they ought to be understood and acted upon.​ ​ From now onwards I need to explain some vitally important very basic terms which all people must come to know so that they could see how they are supposed to be related, connected or interlinked to each other otherwise they cannot make purpose based proper sense to people so they cannot understand the Quranic text in its purpose based proper context. The Quran is a book that claims to be from God and it gives people a project to complete. It is because God decided to express himself so he created his kingdom of creation for expressing himself through his creativity as well as gave mankind freewill and his purpose based proper guidance for them as to what they are to think, plan and do to complete their given or assigned project. The project is, mankind must bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of God. Since all projects involve thoughts, processes and mechanism whereby the end products are achieved therefore what these terms mean and how they are related or linked and interconnected needs to be understood purposefully properly. Since each and every project involves thoughts and ideas for various purposes therefore in case of any project the overall ideology becomes most important because it tells about the main or whole purpose of the project which also has relevant sub ideologies as well. The main ideology of the Quranic project is all about mankind themselves bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of God for ensuring well being of each and every human being with their own help and support for each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly instead of their rivalry and animosity against each other whereby they end up harmed and destroyed by hands of each other due to securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense.​ ​ Now to bring about such a purpose based proper human community this project involves people and things and when people and things become involved then they need to be organised and regulated and managed purposefully properly so that the end goal or objective, target or purpose or product could be achieved or this mission could be accomplished purposefully properly. This is why a purpose based proper human society, association or organisation becomes absolutely necessary and to manage people and things people must organise and regulate themselves hence politics also become absolutely necessary to get the end product or to complete the project. So purpose based proper politics are all about managing people and things in such a way whereby the project could be completed successfully and purposefully properly. In order to achieve the end product human society or people involved must manage people and things in such a way that a culture conducive to the end product comes about. In other words a friendly environment needs to be brought about wherein people and things could be managed smoothly to produce the required or needed end result. The end result needed in this case is to fulfil the needs of each and every person purposefully properly and that is what purpose based proper Quranic economic system is all about and it has to be all about that. This is why mankind must come to know what ideology, society, politics, culture and economy mean in the purpose based proper Quranic context. In order to organise and regulate people and things purposefully properly mankind also need to know what systems, structures, procedures and practices are and what they are all about ie what they are, what they do, how they do it and why they do it etc etc. That is because projects involve systems, structures, procedures and practices. A system is any complete unit of any sort which serves its purpose for which it is brought about, came about or it is created and maintained. It is or it has to be complete within itself by having all its parts which make it what it is. For example, a bike is a system with all its parts. So is a car or aeroplane or a government or a human body etc etc. In a human body all its parts are inside it and they are connected together in such a way which make it a purposefully properly functioning human being eg body, brain, heart, lungs, kidneys etc etc etc.​ ​ Structure is the way the parts of a system are located and interconnected to work together to make the thing what it is to be able to function for the purpose it is supposed to serve. For example, in a human body heart, lungs, kidneys etc etc are located and interconnected to make the human body function as a human being. In a building if it is house then its structure includes bedrooms, public rooms, lounge, sitting rooms, kitchens, bathrooms etc etc. In a governing system there are various departments which are mostly located within the country and they are interlinked to work together to help the government or governing body function as a governing system etc etc. Procedures are ways the way departments of a government work to fulfil their functions within a governing system. For example, a passport office tells people what they need to do and how to get their passports made so when they follow the recommended procedure they get their passports made. Practices are the ways people follow the laid down procedures so that purpose for which a government department is set up produces the end result. For example, a passport office has its own procedure which people follow and get their passports made etc etc. So one can see how projects, processes and mechanisms interconnect. They can also see how ideologies, societies, politics, cultures and economics interconnect and what part systems, structures, procedures and practices play in this whole thing. This is why all these things need people to educate themselves about them and get trained about them to gain needed skills about them so that they could understand what is going on in their human world and whether it is being done purposefully properly or not and so that they think, plan and do things which need to be thought, planned and done purposefully properly. This is why there has to be consistency through and through or things will make no sense and nothing will get done purposefully properly. So one can see why purpose based proper education and training of people is absolutely necessary so that they could gain the needed skills to think, plan and do what needs to be thought, planned and done if we truly want our human world to be good for human beings to live in.​ ​ Not only the Quran wants mankind to bring about a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer for themselves but this is what human beings themselves also need for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly for the multiple reasons contained in this explanation of things. So it should be very much obvious for all people from this explanation what actual way of life and rule of law of Islam is or has to be if the Quran is from God in actual fact. Islam is a purpose based proper program for mankind with goals for them to accomplish according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines. This is why it is a project assigned for mankind as a mission to carry out and complete by their creator and sustainer. The purpose, goal or objective of project for mankind is to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community in the human world in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. Why mankind must bring about a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer? It is because on one hand it is a requirement of the creator and sustainer of mankind to do so but on the other hand it is also absolutely necessary need of human beings themselves as well so that they could have a purpose based proper blissful, dignified and secure existence as a purpose based proper human community.​ ​ Think about it, which of us human being is born in this world all by himself? The answer is none. All of us are born through other people who bring us in this world and we have no choice in this matter. Which of us after our births looks after oneself needing no help and full support of others? The clear cut answer again is none. So if we cannot come into this world without other people bringing us into it and if we cannot look after ourselves therefore need other people to raise us then does that not clearly tell us that we need other people for our help and support? Not only that we also need to be raised purposefully properly to be good human beings we need to be so that we too could do the very same for all the other people who come into this world and need our help and full support. This means we need to become and remain a purpose based proper human community so that we help and support each other by being helpful, useful and productive human beings for each other in our human world so that we could have blissful, dignified and secure existence as a purpose based proper human community. Another undeniable reason for that is, many of us reach old age so we need help and full support of others till we die. Does this not tell us we need to be looked after purposefully properly by each other so that we are all happy to live with each other? Yet another fact is, we humans as individuals cannot fulfil all our needs and wants all by ourselves. For example, we cannot grow our own food. We cannot make our own clothes and houses. We cannot educate and train ourselves and learn skills without help and full support of other people. This means we need to distribute tasks we need to carry out between ourselves as a purpose based proper human community so that things could be done purposefully properly through our purpose based proper coordination and management of people and things. These like reasons make it absolutely clear that human beings cannot have good life in this world or in hereafter without being helpful and useful for each other.​ ​ It is because we definitely need help and full support of each other therefore we need to purposefully properly educate, train and instil needed skills in each other so that we all become useful and productive members of our purpose based proper human community according to the best of our God given abilities. In other words we need to brainwash, indoctrinate and condition each other for this purpose for these reasons so that we could bring about and maintain an environment in the human world which is conducive, friendly, compassionate, loving and respectful for all human beings. So that we could look after each other by giving each other all the needed help and support the best we can and so that we could get the needed help and support the best we can with compassion, respect and love for each other. So one can see why, how and what kind of human society and institutions we human beings need to bring about and maintain so that with help and full support of each other we could have the best possible life we can have by complementing each other purposefully properly. This is what actual way of life and rule of law of actual Islam is which has to be based purposefully properly upon the Quran. This is what purpose based proper Islam is all about. This is what Islamic purpose based proper education and training are all about so that all people could have the needed purpose based proper education, training and skills to fulfil and complete this project purposefully properly by being able to think, plan and do what needs to thought, planned and done. This is why mankind cannot afford to waste their time in thinking, planning and doing things which take them in the opposite direction or in any other aimless direction. This is why people need to prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them. This is why they need to study the kingdom of creation of their creator and sustainer as well so that they could interpret his provided purpose based proper guidance in the Quran purposefully properly for becoming and remaining a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom. It is because the creation and the revelation of the creator and sustainer for mankind need to be understood in light of each other.​ ​ This is why all those people who reject and oppose these things and create needless disputes, divisions, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between mankind are enemies of God as well as humanity. These like people come about because they do not prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer purposefully properly. This makes it very obvious and clear for mankind which interpretations of the Quran are purpose based proper and which are works of ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained, unskilled, foolish and unthinking people or which are works of people who have misguiding, misleading, confusing and manipulative harmful and destructive agendas against humanity. Regardless of what foolish people are up to the Quran is the main book upon which way of life and rule of law of Islam are based. To understand the Quran purposefully properly it is absolutely necessary for a person to establish or accept an already established undisputable purpose based proper foundation to interpret the Quranic text purposefully properly according to that. This purpose based proper foundation is facts about real world realities which none can deny and which stare in the face of the whole of mankind throughout times and places in the human world all the time and of which I have already mentioned some here in this explanation. To do that people also need to understand all the human languages people use in the human world. The question is, why learning some human languages is of vitally importance for individuals? Reason 1)people must learn their own mother tongue to the best of their God given abilities. To do this is vitally important because otherwise one cannot communicate with other human beings effectively for expressing what is in one's own mind to others. Not only that but also one cannot even understand what others are trying to express which is in their minds. Each person's life begins between a people among whom one is born. So there is no escape from learning one's mother tongue. If one is good at learning one's own mother tongue then it makes it very easy for a person to learn other languages.​ ​ Reason 2)the other language one has to learn is the one which is language of the most advanced and progressed people at any given time if one is not born among such people oneself. It is because they develop their language as they progress, develop and prosper with time. It is because they learn new things as well as invent new things for which they need modified or completely new words. Backward people do not develop and progress so they lack prosperity as well as they do not invent new things nor learn new things so they become stuck and remain stagnant or even regress with time due to standing still or going backwards, so their languages also remain backward and very limited. This is why if a people want to grow, develop and progress then they have no choice but they must link themselves with such people or they will become and remain stagnant or keep on regressing instead of growing, progressing, developing and prospering so they will in time to come end up in a terrible painful state of existence and suffer horrific harms and destructions by hands of each other due to not being able to meet their necessary needs and wants. Reason 3)another language people must learn is the one which gives them their purpose based proper moral foundation. It is because without purpose based proper moral foundation no people can advance and progress beyond a limit due to their infighting over things sooner or later to have them any way they can from each other at each other's expense. The moral can only and only come from God alone and not humanity because humans do not have the capacity to come up with absolute moral values. Even if they get absolute moral values from God they still need to understand them purposefully properly which in itself is uphill task for human beings. This is why moral values are absolute from the stand point of God but relative from stand point of humanity because they still need to take their time for learning and making purpose based proper sense of them. Since moral values come from God therefore learning language of the God sent scripture is absolutely necessary for mankind. Moreover since people need to get support of rest of humanity for the God sent moral values therefore they also need to learn other human languages as well because without knowing them they cannot extend purpose based proper moral foundation to them in order to become and remain united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous.​ ​ So anyone who has learned the needed sense of making purpose based proper sense of things should be able to see how things are interconnected in this regard which gives things their purpose based proper context. Sources of Islamic constitution and its laws are; the Quran according to its confirmably true purpose based proper interpretations, the confirmably true purpose based proper Hadith (or Hadees) both chain of narrators wise as well as interpretations wise, qiyas or qayaas means analogy in Islamic jurisprudence for making needed necessary changes to Islamic constitution and for legislating any new laws about things which are not already told about in the Quran or in prophetic precedents, jumhur means majority opinion of true scholars of Islam regarding a legal matter and ijma means unanimity or consensus between true scholars of Islam about making some changes to Islamic constitution and its laws about activities of people for having, using and doing things. For a people in a place to live according to governing system of true Islam they must know these things as individuals and they must teach them to others as well as they must agree upon them otherwise they can never live as Muslims anywhere in the human world at all. This is why no interpretation of the Quran can be accepted true and valid unless it is consistence within itself as well as it is consistent with the real world realities. This is why no Hadith and its interpretation can be accepted true unless it is consistent with the consistent purpose based proper Quranic interpretations as well as with the real world realities. No analogy can be accepted true and valid unless it is consistent with the true interpretations of the Quran and the true interpretations of the true Hadith. Likewise no majority opinion of true scholars or their unanimity or consensus is acceptable against the truly valid purpose based proper interpretations of the Quran and the truly valid purpose based proper interpretations of the verifiably true Hadith.​ ​ Why Muslims need confirmably and verifiably true interpretations of the Quran as well as of the true Hadith? To be able to live by actual or true or real purpose based proper Islam. The Quran tells mankind what they ought to think, plan and do, why and how. The Hadith are historical records of prophetic time which are supposed to be having records of precedents that were set by the prophet and earlier generations which lived by actual or provably true Islam. This information from the past can be helpful for present and future generations of mankind if it is available and intact. Otherwise people will have to work harder to get the needed information direct from the Quran itself and the real world realities. It is because otherwise actual purpose based proper Islam cannot be known therefore it cannot be adopted and practiced in reality. Analogy, majority and unanimity or consensus is also of vital importance because if people do not agree upon something then it cannot be put in to practice by them or disputes, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between them will start over things. So again actual Islam will not become and remain a reality in the human world. This should make it very obvious for people why people who claim to be Muslims cannot ignore, avoid or neglect these like points because they are of such vital importance. This is why people must learn sense of making purpose based proper sense of things so that they could save themselves from being misdirected and misled by each other. For so long as they will keep themselves ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained and unskilled by not preparing themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind purposefully properly they will remain in a terribly painful and humiliating state of existence in here as well as in hereafter.​ ​ Islam is not just a way of life and a rule of law based governing system but a way of life and rule of law whereby mankind are supposed to fulfil the purpose for which their creator and sustainer has created them. That purpose is not and cannot be beliefs and practices which waste time of people as individuals and as groups and they are also harmful and destructive for humanity. Because God has designed the world in which each and everything depends upon other things for its existence and survival therefore nothing can exist in this world on its own or in isolation. This world has been created by God for mankind to fulfil his assigned purpose for them by using his provisions therefore mankind have been given the authority to use this world and things in it purposefully properly. This is why all those governing systems which people come up with but they are not based upon purpose based proper guidance of God for mankind they are declared invalid and they not acceptable to God so they should not be accepted by humanity as well. What mankind live by are governing systems which are anti Islam because they do not let mankind fulfil the purpose for which God has created them and for which he has guided them purposefully properly. This is why religion and secularism based governing systems and their economic systems such as capitalism and communism or socialism are not acceptable to actual Islam as well as its true supporters. This is why democracy be it single party system or multiparty system is also not acceptable. It is because way of life or rule of law of Islam based upon the Quran purposefully properly does not allow grouping between people. This is why all sects be they based upon religious differences or political differences or class differences are not acceptable. It is because Islam gives maximum possible freedom to individuals to think, plan and act according to the Quran purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human community in the kingdom of their creator and sustainer.​ ​ Religion and secularism are anti Islam because they mislead people through false sense of security whereby secular and religious leading people fool masses through each other. One may ask, what harms and destructions can religion and secularism inflict upon humanity? For a start they can waste time of human beings by making them think, plan and do things which have no benefits for them in living their lives purposefully properly as a purpose based proper human community. We only have 24 hours in a day. We need 8 hours for rest. We also need 8 hours for work. So we have only 8 hours to think, plan and do all other things we need to do such as preparing ourselves for rest or work. This includes getting things of need ie shopping, cooking, cleaning, looking after kids etc etc. So we have very limited time left to waste it on things which have nothing at all to do with living our lives such as studying and practicing religious ritualism. For example, people usually say prayer ritual only takes a few minutes. This is because they never think about what they are saying. It is because you cannot perform prayer ritual unless and until you learn things about it purposefully properly otherwise your prayer is declared invalid so it means nothing at all. The differences of opinions about performance of prayer are as many as there are number of people who perform prayer ritual. One mullah of one sect tells you to do your prayer one way and another the other way. So a person becomes totally confused what one actually needs to do to be in good books of God. The same is true about any other religious ritual or practice. Who has the time to find out what is the right position in any religious matter? So it is therefore very much obvious that religious beliefs and practices are a total waste of people's time which they do not have in the first place to begin with. These religious scholars, clerics, priests and preachers spend many years of their lives for studying these things yet they fail to get them right and that is why even they themselves differ in their opinions about prayers.​ ​ This is why all mullahs of all religions, all rulers and politicians and all money lenders and economists and their backers and supporters are donkeys with useless books laden upon their backs. They write thousands of useless books so on one hand they waste their own time and on the other hand their readers also waste their own time when they read them. All these people can use their time better if they produce things which people need in actual fact and which are useful and beneficial for mankind. It is because people need to do far too many things which they are not doing for the betterment of humanity which will only ensure their own well being as individuals. If people are at odds with each other in the human population in the human world then human population is not going to do well at all and that means terrible painful suffering for human being themselves. However for so long as people will have religious and secular ambitions and desires they will keep on developing religious and secular mindsets, attitudes and behaviours so they can never be free of troubles and problems between themselves. Therefore there cannot take place any real change in their world for the best possible outcome for humanity no matter what they think, plan and do. It is because they do not have any worthy purpose based proper reason to live for so they do not and they cannot have any purpose based proper way to achieve it. Religious and secular people are like headless chickens. Such directionless people go in each and every direction aimlessly just for sake of it because they go in any direction they are facing and they continue in that direction regardless of its consequences upon their livelihood and living conditions due to their senselessness and stupidity. As for the religiously minded people all they do is complain and cry to God for their miserable state of existence without trying to purposefully properly learn the scripture of God he sent for them to think, plan and do what he tells them in order to change things for the best possible for themselves. These points clearly show why many people do not believe in existence of God. It is because they are ignorant about actual message of God as they did not prepare themselves purposefully properly for studying the real world realities and for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly.​ ​ The day mankind will actually start doing that they will come to know actual knowledge they need to know for making the human world the best possible beautiful place for themselves with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. Till then they will continue using religion, politics and economics for bringing about and maintaining the environment of insecurity, instability, harm and destruction for humanity throughout the human world by competing and rivalling against each other. Instead of one for all and all for one they have gone for one against all and all against one ideology. There is no doubt where they are going to end up unless they repent and reform by leaving the way of life they live by and adopt the way of life God has advised for them. It is due to such pressure which each and every person puts upon others as individuals all people are suffering from worry and anxiety all the time throughout the human world because there is no safety and security at all for individuals in the human world. This is why so many people in the world end up committing suicide and so many harm and even kill each other as well as so many are on various kinds of drugs and anti depressants etc etc. Who is doing all this to humanity other than people who have established this kind of system and maintain it and the masses being stupid for letting this happen in their world when people need no proof for seeing the fact that they need help and full support of each other all the time. Who is giving us wrong education, training and skills to exploit, manipulate and abuse each other? We hear about top schools, colleges and universities in the world but is this the best people they have produced who have failed humanity instead of making it successful? We have Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard and MIT graduates, masters and doctors yet this is where they have brought us human beings at the very edge of harm and destruction by hands of each other. It is time educational institutions and training centres gave people purpose based proper education and training as well as skills so that people could build the best possible human world for humanity of which we all could be proud. For the time being not only madrasa graduate mullahs are stooges and lapdogs of rulers and money lenders but so are all others who come out of any so called educational institutions and training centres which serve religion and secularism, capitalism and communism or socialism or single party and multiparty democratic systems. We need education, training and skills which unite us human beings and not divide us. None can point out any such institution in whole of the human world. People thereby have been sleep walking into state of existence which has been harming and destroying them by hands of each other. This will continue happening till people wake up and change their track for their best possible future..​ ​ People need purpose based proper institutions which serve humanity according to purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer or human suffering will continue due to their own ignorance and stupidity due to which they hate each other and fight like enemies and due to which they compete against and rival each other for dominating each other for undermining each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense and so they end up harmed and destroyed by hands of each other. All this necessitates that we human beings must try and do all we can to put things right in the human world if we truly want humanity to do the best it can with help and full support of each other. This is why people must help and support each other fully for getting educated, trained and skilled for this very objective and purpose. Islam is not a religion and it cannot be a religion if it is truly from creator and sustainer of this kingdom of his creation rather it has to be a governing system for mankind to live and abide by. Even people who claim Islam is a governing system as well as a religion are utterly wrong for the reasons I have explained in my this work. A religion is nothing more than some baseless make beliefs and useless ritual practices which have no benefits at all for humanity. This should be very obvious to anyone who reads through this explanation. I do not accept ritualism as part of Islam because it wastes time of people which could be better used for doing what needs to be done for managing people and things purposefully properly. Moreover I say Islam is a governing system because that is the reality which we all observe all the time throughout the human world ie no one comes into this world all by oneself. After coming into this world no one looks after oneself or raises oneself. All people who survive till old age need looking after by others. All people who suffer any accident which affect their functionality need help and support of others. Anyone can develop debilitating, crippling and paralysing health problems at any time at any stage during one's life time be one a child, an adult or an elderly person so one needs help and support of others. No one can meet all one's needs such as food, clothes, shelter, education, training and skills all by oneself so all of us need help and full support of each other and that help and support we need from each other with compassion, respect and love and not with abuse, exploitation and manipulation or black-mailing. All these are such facts about which no ruler, mullah or money lender can disagree. Nor any theist, atheist, scientist or philosopher can dare disagree.​ ​ These facts call upon humanity to have a purpose based proper governing system in place which could help them fulfil their these needs compassionately and respectfully as well as with love for each other. These facts force any individual to interpret the Quranic text in this context so that there comes about a good purpose based proper human community or society in the kingdom of God and so that it is maintained by mankind. This gives humanity such a huge task which leaves no room and no time for anyone to waste it for baseless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices in the name of God. This is why Islam is a governing system as a mission for mankind from God for bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom according to his purpose based proper Quranic guidance for mankind. This is why rulers, money lenders and users as well as mullahs and their blind supporters and backers are ignorant fools who have their own baseless ideas and practices which they call Islam. These people are mentally so damaged that they cannot see beyond their self invented beliefs and practices which they try to impose upon the rest of humanity by any ways and means they can. Since Islam is a purpose based proper governing system therefore it needs a worldwide purpose based proper movement for its purpose based proper establishment and maintenance in the human world. Therefore people need purpose based proper education, training and skills for thinking, planning and doing that in order to complete the project or mission. Wasting time here and there can only and only prove a setback for this project or mission and therefore for humanity at large. This is why people who claim to be Muslims almost all of them have become worthless and useless in the human world. They are busy fighting each other over nonissues which do not matter at all for humanity at large.​ ​ In fact this is the main reason all movements started by anyone including mullahs have failed because they have no worthwhile objectives to aim for which could attract human support worldwide. Who wants to die or kill for making people worship one God, for praying 5 times daily to one God, for fasting for one month for one God, for a little bit of charity for others for one God or for visiting a small worthless structure in Makkah Saudi Arabia once in a lifetime? People are not that stupid, they know these things cannot be from God but since governing authorities in place in the human world enforce their self made laws to keep their hold on masses so they devise various methods, processes and mechanisms as their projects to keep people in the dark and under their control as much as possible and for as long as they can. This is why they fund all kinds of so called educational and training institutions including schools, colleges, universities as well as religious schools throughout the human world because they are all their stooges or lapdogs. The so called the very best institutions like Oxford and Harvard etc have failed to produce scholars of the Quran worth the name. Why? Because people in these like institutions are puppets of the decision makers whom they represent as their front men before the ignorant masses. This is why for so long as people will not get purpose based proper education, training and skills needed for bringing about the best possible human world the human world will never change for the best possible state of existence it can have. As explained, each and every person is product of his own environment. It is because each and every person comes from a particular background ie a particular place or area in the human world and parents, siblings, relatives and wider society of which one is a part by being born in it. The way of life which raises a people and helps them survive becomes their way of life so over generations they get used to living by a particular way of life and make their rule of law according to that to suit themselves. Particularly those who lead them and dominate them make sure these people live by their way of life and their rule of law. This is why each and every person becomes and remains brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned that way till one is forced to change for one reason or another and so some people rebel against their own dominant people and environment, way of life and rule of law because they become a hurdle or an obstacle in their way for one reason or another. This is how environments come about and affect their people and their people affect their environments ie people create their own environments and environments create their own people which is a continuous interaction based process.​ ​ So if we human beings want to help each other change our mindsets, attitudes and behaviours for the best then the only effective way for doing that is purpose based proper education, training and skills. Random approaches cannot be as effective as they need to be in this process for a change. Coercion and use of force is going to cause big problems and plenty of bloodshed. It is because no one wants to leave their own comfort zone be one of the dominant people or the undermined people. This is why a worthy purpose based proper program is needed for people to carry out with goals worth pursuing according to guidelines worth adhering too so that thereby people could be inspired, motivated and moved and so that that momentum could be maintained. This is why the Quran is the best possible guidance for mankind to abide by according to its purpose based proper interpretation. It is absolutely necessary for mankind to live by the Quran because otherwise the best possible state of existence is not possible for them because without people organising and regulating themselves purposefully properly they cannot have a life worth living due to lack of purpose based proper coordination between themselves. People throughout the human world are thinking, planning and doing things haphazardly due to competing against each other and rivalling each other instead of cooperating with each other and complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why almost all projects by people are in a mess because independent individuals and companies do things the way it suits them instead of coordinating their works by cooperating and complementing each other. This is why they cannot even lay down a road purposefully properly because they have divided their works between different competing rival people and companies. That is why when one company comes and lays down a new road another comes and digs it up to lay pipe work. After that another one comes and digs it up again to lay wirings for electricity, phone and internet etc etc. This is why over all governing system is absolutely necessary so that coordination, cooperation and complementation could be achieved otherwise a lot of manpower and resources go to waste through negative competition between people and companies. All these are methods used by dominant people in human populations for fooling ignorant masses in their human populations who lack sense of purpose as well as sense of what their rulers are doing to them who claim to serve them.​ ​ This is why people need to become sensible so that they could change the governing system to the one which suits them in actual fact or they will be kept on made fool of each and every time by their dominant people and so they will keep on suffering the terrible consequences by hands of each other without an end in sight. Suppose a person wants to get a house built for himself then first of all he has to get all the needed information about it and make purpose based proper sense of it. After doing that he needs to carefully plan the work and the process to be involved as well as get all the people and things needed for completion of this project. After that he need to coordinate and manage to organise and regulate involved people and things so that each and every person does what one is suppose to do and each and every thing is put in place where it ought to be. All this needs carefully worked out program and plan as well as execution before one could end up with the end product ie a house one wanted to get built. The Quran is a building map for building, raising or erecting a purpose based proper human societal building. The day human beings come to know this map purposefully properly and turn it into a reality in the real world from then they will have a great life worth living. So Islam is not at all about giving people an excuse to sit idle and do nothing at all with their lives other than praising their God. It is because it is the most demanding ideology for mankind due to being an assigned mission by God for mankind to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community so the harder they will work for it with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly the better life they will have in here as well as in hereafter. Without the Quran people will keep on thinking and doing things the way they have been and they will keep on suffering terribly painfully by hands of each other without any end in sight. So choice is very clear for humanity to make and reap the benefits and advantages or keep on facing the terrible consequences for what they think, plan and do against each other.​ ​ From this explanation it should be very obvious for each and very sensible person that we human beings need each other no matter what. It is because our needs cannot become fulfilled without each other. Since none can argue against this fact, now it is only and only up to us human beings how we get each other to come together so that we could get our needs and wants met. We can do that willingly or by use of our tricks and force against each other. We can do this by providing each other with the needed purpose based proper education and training for having all the needed skills for this very purpose and reap the benefits as a positive outcome or we can trap and blackmail each other instead and suffer the consequences by hands of each other with no end in sight for our troubles and problems with each other. This is why all governing systems in the human world no matter whatever names we give them can only and only be for our serving each other happily, compassionately and respectfully with dignity or for our controlling each other by making fool of each other or by using negative incentives or force. It is because we are driven by our drives for whatever we do or not do. Fear, hunger, thirst, sex etc etc. This is why all governing systems control us either for ensuring our own well being through our help and support of each other by our purpose based proper complementing each other or for our own harm and destruction by hands of each other by entrapping each other by using various manipulative processes. methods and mechanisms. Whichever governing systems we use therefore gives our intentions for each other away or makes them obvious. If we will think and do things harmful and destructive way then we all will be forced to commit crimes against each other because we will be driving each other away from each other and that way we will be alienating each other and forcing each other into all kinds of crimes against each other. Our campaigns, struggles, strives, fights and wars will be for dominating each other for undermining each other for securing our own individual petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense. This is why and this is how we will end up harming and destroying each other. This is how a human population which thinks and does things this way criminalises its people. This is why all such human populations become criminals in the eyes of God and humanity. Also these like are the reason each and every human population is forced and bound to brainwash, indoctrinate and condition its people so that they could function at some level in some way, be it good or bad. All because human beings pay no purpose based proper attention to what their purpose of existence is or has to be so that they could organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community in this world for accomplishing or fulfilling that purpose or mission.​ ​ This is why and this is how we can come to see who is truly sincere with message of God and humanity for ensuring well being of mankind and who is a hypocrite and a deceiver or a devil in disguise due to one's preparing oneself purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon it purposefully properly or not doing so by avoiding or neglecting or ignoring it and that way keeping oneself ignorant about it or remaining ignorant about it. If our over all picture about the purpose of our existence is incorrect therefore harmful and destructive for us then whatever we will think, plan and do will not and cannot benefit us purposefully properly as a human population. This is why it is vitally important that we have the best possible over all picture in our minds as to how we wish to live and what for. So one can see how vitally important it is for human beings to pay purpose based proper attention to their existence so that they do not waste away their lives by living their lives for all the wrong reasons. From this explanation it should be very, very clear for all sensible human beings that there have been operating only and only three types of governing systems in the human world no matter whatever names some people have been giving them for their own reasons and purposes. One, authoritarian governing system, two, governing system God and three, mixed governing system. All kinds of authoritarian governing systems were always invented and imposed by dominant people over the rest whom they subdued and controlled as they liked to exploit, manipulate and use them abusively to further their own agendas. In this type of governing systems people were either masters or slaves for each other always. Throughout human world these types of governing systems were always dominant for most of the times in most of the places. The God sent governing systems were also brought about but they were maintained only for very short periods of time and within very limited places in the human world. So if mankind want to live a good life then they must organise and regulate themselves for this very purpose or they cannot have a good life at all no matter what. This means mankind need to be trapped or controlled by each other for this purpose by some sort of mechanism. People can control each other only and only psychologically and physically. Psychologically they can convince each other to not to have harmful and destructive ambitions and desires against each other and therefore that can help them stop themselves from having harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against each other. Physically they can put in place mechanisms which can help them keep an eye on each other just for preventative and protective measures.​ ​ In this explanation I clarify all major economic systems including actual Islamic economic system and anyone is welcome to bring any economic system which any person of any version of religion or secularism thinks is equally good or even better than Islamic economic system. I intend to try to prove thereby beyond any reasonable doubt that all versions of religion and secularism are harmful and destructive for humanity. Not only that but I also intend to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Islamic governing system is the best system for humanity to live by. All mullahs of all religions and all leading people of all versions of secularism act against humanity this is why the human world is in a terrible state of existence that it is in. This is why people have no choice but to adopt Islamic governing system and remain purposefully properly faithful to it if they wish to get out of crisis in the human world and they want to stay out of crisis in the future as well. So mullahs and their thoughtless supporters and backers are warned to not to promote Islam as a religion because Islam is not a religion but a purpose based proper governing system. It forbids ruling of some people by others to control them in order to use them for their own harmful and destructive agendas and instead it tells mankind Allah alone is their God, owner and ruler. So they should live by his advised purpose based proper way of life and rule of law which are based upon his purpose based proper guidance for mankind and so they should serve humanity according to it as their service to their creator and sustainer. All because Allah tells mankind he has created them for a set purpose which can only be fulfilled by a particular way of life and a particular rule of law which can lead them to their own unity, peace, progress and prosperity as a purpose based proper human community in his kingdom. For that reason people need to prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon his purpose based proper guidance for mankind purposefully properly which is with them in form of the Quran. The Quran contains a purpose based proper program for mankind to carry it out by accomplishing its goals according to guidelines provided in it so that they could reach heights of excellence and so that they could have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence in here as well as in hereafter. This is actual Islam and anything other than that is not Islam at all.







In any case all mullahs were always ignorant fools because either they were not capable of thinking and understanding the actual Quranic message purposefully properly or they were used by rulers as their stooges to further their own agendas and they did not figure this out and so they were foolish enough to be used that way by them. In either case the blame rests upon them for the state of Muslim ummah. It is because the very first question to answer for oneself for anyone who claims to be a Muslim or a non-Muslim is, is Islam a religion or a governing system? Why this question arises? It arises because when a human being comes into this world he comes into this world through other people. One does not raise oneself rather other people raise him. The fact is, where other people are involved or become involved or remain involved then their organisation and regulation is or becomes and remains a necessity. It is because if they do not organise and regulate themselves into a purpose based proper human community for these like reasons then they cannot fulfil these objectives or goals purposefully properly as they should be fulfilled by them for their own good. This is why Islam is not a religion but a governing system for mankind from their creator and sustainer. It could not be and cannot be a religion at all if it is truly from God rather it out of necessity has to be a governing system for organising and regulating human beings into a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. Why? Because each and every human being needs help and full support of other human beings otherwise one cannot come into this world, one cannot raise oneself, one cannot look after oneself when one grows old, one cannot look after oneself if one by mistake or by accident becomes invalid or incapacitated or disabled etc etc. Not only that but one may have or develop health problems at any stage during one's life when one needs help and support of others. So one can see why God has given humanity a perfect purpose based proper governing system in order to ensure well being of mankind through their own help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly for these like reasons. These are not the only reasons why people need each other rather there are also other reasons as well. For example, none of the human beings can meet all one's needs and wants all by oneself. Now think about what are daily needs of a human being and how they can be met. From footwear, clothes, food, shelter, education, training and skills etc etc etc.







The other main reason why people need a purpose based proper governing system is, so that they stick together for peace between themselves so that they could make the needed necessary progress for their prosperity in order to meet their daily needs. Think about if people will not stick together and instead they will get involved in disputes, rivalries, animosities, conflicts, fights and wars between themselves for dominance over each other for undermining each other for securing their own petty personal gains from each other at each other's expense then how will they be able to help and support each other to ensure well being of each other without which they cannot come into the human world or remain in existence in a beautiful way as they should? Any sensibly person knows for a fact that if one's needs and wants are not met then one's lifeline is cut off. This is why where people can meet needs of each other but they do not then instead of friends they become and remain enemies of each other. Since the Quran wants people to become and remain a united and peaceful brotherhood of humanity as an ummah therefore people must think, plan and do all they can to help and support each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why five pillars of Islam are and have to be primary or main or key or fundamental aims and objectives of the Quran based constitution according to which Islamic laws are to be legislated and formed. TOWHEED and SALAAH simply mean gathering of mankind together under one true God as an ummah ideologically as well as practically for their unity. For the sake of God who has made himself known to mankind through his scriptures, prophets and messengers from among mankind themselves throughout times and places as their sole creator and sustainer, owner and ruler. He started his revelations with Adam and completed them with Muhammad. This is why TOWHEED does not mean belief in one God who wants people to worship him ritualistically. This is why SALAAH does not mean prayer ritual. Moreover SALAAH ritual cannot be performed in the human world due to days and nights in the human world not being constant and consistent and one cannot face towards KAABAH in Makkah during prayer due to the earth itself being a round or spherical object. Not only that but also there is not enough room or space for all people to gather in Makkah to pray together. Moreover day and night do not occur at the same time all over the earth. For that reason all people who claim to be religious Muslims cannot perform prayer ritual at the same time in the human world to show their unity as a people.​ ​ For the very same reasons SOWM does not mean holding back oneself from eating and drinking etc etc but to hold oneself back from thinking and doing anything which causes break up or dismantling of the purpose based proper human community that is brought about because this unity also needs to be maintained. Hungry and thirsty people cannot carry out their daily tasks due to lack of energy and attention deficit. Moreover day and night times are not consistent on the earth therefore such way of fasting cannot be performed in the human world. Days and nights are very, very long near poles of the earth. So how could God tell people to believe and practice such things as are impossible to believe and practice? For the very same reasons ZAKAAH does not mean 2.5% charity for poor but to think and do all one can for growth, development and strengthening of the purpose based proper human community for expanding it in all directions in the human world and in each and every way which is good because that ensures its well being. ZAKAAT the way it is told by mullahs can only and only divide people who claim to be Muslims by keeping a few Muslims very, very rich and therefore very, very powerful and all the rest poor and therefore weak and that way it can cause or create and maintain tensions between rich and poor Muslims. This also gives rise to rulers and ruled or masters and slaves. This makes such Islam a controlling, exploiting, manipulating and abusing mechanism whereby some people can abuse others in the very name of God, Islam and Quran. Whereas Islam is a governing system according to which ummah selects and employs officials for serving the purpose based proper human community for sake of God and not for ruling community. This is why Muslim government officials are put in place by ummah for serving people and not for ruling them. Islam does not allow divisions and sectarianism this is why it has nothing at all to do with charity concept whereby some people look to others for fulfilling their needs as if they are their Gods and masters. In Islam people are not allowed to dispossess each other of things of need by any harmful and destructive ways and means instead they are duty bound by God to ensure well being of each other as a purpose based proper human community in his who alone owns all there is in his kingdom of creation.​ ​ For the very same reasons HAJJ does not mean a journey to Makkah in Saudi Arabia for visiting a cubical stone structure called kaabah but a sacred journey or undertaking by the purpose based proper human community for bringing about a place or land or kingdom wherein live or reside or stay or dwell people of the purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for them. This is why once these people have a place to live in by actual Islamic way of life and governing system they are to maintain it according to the best of their God given abilities in line with the purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind. So HAJJ is all about purposefully properly campaigning, striving, struggling and fighting for purposefully properly bringing about and establishing as well as maintaining a purpose based proper human community in a place according to purpose based proper guidance of Allah for mankind for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. Moreover people who claim to be Muslims their population is nearly two billion in the human world and it is continuously increasing and the place for gathering of people for HAJJ is not vast enough to accommodate that many people. On one hand God tells people to come freely to it and on the other there is not enough space to accommodate people so they are stopped from coming there. Can such a commandment be from God? So one can see why mullahs and their supporters and backers are a brain dead people who believe and do senseless things and call them Islamic. This is the purpose based proper Islam according to the Quranic teaching which is not a religion but a governing system for humanity. Islam is not and cannot be a religion because religion is always invented by mankind themselves and it has been mainly used by anti Islamic governing systems and rulers for diverting and misdirecting mankind from thinking, planning and doing things God told mankind to think, plan and do for their own good for ensuring their own well being with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why religion has been backed up by all dominant people always throughout human world because it gives them freedom to use and abuse rest of people at will in the very name of God to further their own harmful and destructive agendas against humanity with help of so called religious scholars and religious leaders. I am explaining in detail benefits and advantages of God given governing system but can any mullahs or mullahs supporters and backers explain the benefits and advantages of their religion? Can any secular leaders and supporters or backers do the same for their secularism? No way.​ ​ From this explanation of mine one should be able to see what Islam is or can be and what Islam is not and cannot be. Islam is a purpose based proper way of life for mankind to live by which can ensure their well being which no other way of life or rule law can do for humanity. All other ways of life and rules of laws can only and only lead mankind to their own harm and destruction by hands of each other sooner or later. So it should be very clear from my explanation, the Quran wants mankind to have a purpose based proper one over all government in the human world according to it. It lays down the basis or foundation upon which that government should be based. This means borderless and moneyless world that is purposefully properly managed by people themselves according the best of their God given abilities with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other purposefully properly. Instead of people raising armies for fighting each other they are to rise as an army of people who are purposefully properly educated, trained, skilled and experienced in carrying out purpose based proper program of God for mankind by accomplishing its goals according to his provided purpose based proper guidelines purposefully properly. Mankind will have to survey their world to see what is available for them in there and how much and where it is located and they will have to work out ways to get it and make use of it for the good of whole of humanity. The Quran wants people to have an open and fully transparent human community as a single family wherein all people think, plan and do what is best possible for all the rest of them. The overall government in the name of God is to be managed and run by people themselves by employing various other governing bodies at subordinate levels so that well being of each and every person in the purpose based proper human community is purposefully properly ensured. The office holders of all governing bodies are to be appointed or are to be put in place by purpose based proper human community to serve it and not for ruling and controlling it. All institutions and their officials are to abide by constitution its laws as put in place by the community.​ ​ As pointed out already by me, it is not possible for mankind to come into existence all by themselves and to survive without help and support of each other. In addition to those points one should also realise that we humans cannot even fulfil our own daily needs as individuals without help and support of each other. For example, both man and woman need each other to reproduce if they wish to continue human generations. None of us can do each and everything we need and want for ourselves as individuals. We cannot grow our own food for ourselves, we cannot prepare our food for ourselves. We cannot make our own footwear for ourselves, we cannot make our clothes for ourselves. We cannot make our own houses for ourselves. Not only that we need each other to educate each other to train each other to help gain skills and experience through help and support of each other and the list goes on and on. This is why we have no choice but to organise and regulate ourselves into a group or human society or community so that with help and support of each other we could manage all works we need to carry out to meet our own needs and wants by dividing and distributing our tasks between ourselves. These works we can then easily manage if we help and support each other purposefully properly by complementing each other purposefully properly.​ ​ However if we will not do this then we cannot do anything at all and soon troubles between us are bound to break out because we will start disputing, competing, rivalling and fighting with each other over anything and everything and then nothing can get done because we have a fixed amount of time in a 24 hour day in which we can either fight each other or help each other. So the very idea that you should mind your own business I will do what i like does not let us get very far. This is why we cannot give each other freedom to do whatever we like or the human world cannot function purposefully properly the way it should. This is why it is important that we limit our freedom on basis of some worthwhile objectives which help humanity function the best possible it can. The Quran teaches mankind those objectives and gives them a purpose based proper program to carry out by accomplishing its goals according to its guidelines purposefully properly. This is why the Quran is the best and the most important book in the human world today. However, even though the Quran claims to be the book from God yet its purpose based proper understanding and abiding by that depends fully and wholly or completely upon people themselves. This is why the main question is, why it is not just difficult but impossible to translate the Quran purposefully properly? I will cover most of the main reasons as to why the Quran is difficult or impossible to translate but it is of vital importance that people understand two main points very well. One, the Quran being word of God and its understanding depending upon people means people need to realise the fact that human beings cannot know mind of God without applying some kind of process, method and mechanism which work reasonably well so that this project could be understood by them and completed the way it should be completed.​ ​ The project is all about human beings bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for mankind. This limits meanings of all the words used in the Quran because it gives them a definite purpose based proper context. This is why anyone who is ignorant of this point will not be able to pay any attention to this very point and translate the Quranic text as one likes instead of interpreting it purposefully properly. The other reason why anyone will misrepresent the Quran is, because one has some agenda against the Quranic program for humanity. Again anyone who will do so is bound to be the most foolish person because otherwise why anyone will take the risk for going against God his creator and sustainer as well as against humanity which brought him into this world and raised him to be a good citizen of their human world. Such people no matter what they may claim to be and what their supporters and backers may think about them, they cannot be called educated, trained and skilled or expert people who do this to book of God and to humanity. The other main point why the Quranic text cannot be translated is, the Quranic text is full of verses which have multiples parallel meanings some of which are correct and consistent with each other and expand what is told in the actual text of the Quran. This is the main reason why the Quranic text has to be interpreted rather than being translated. This way the Quran conveys much more information within the lesser amount of text. This is the main reason why the Quranic text has multiple readings. These points force each and every person who wishes to understand the Quran purposefully properly not to translate it but instead interpret it contextually and rationally. This stops people from mistranslating, misinterpreting and misrepresenting it because that way the purpose based proper sense of the Quranic text which the Quran wants to convey to humanity will be lost making it very difficult to understand the Quranic text purposefully properly. This is why original text of the Quran is important because it helps to keep things purposefully proper as they should be. For example, in the Quran we see words like NAHAAR and LAIL but they do not only mean day and night but time periods of good days and bad days in life of a human population. In word for word translations if we use one word for a word then the rest of sense which that word is supposed to conveys through explanation is definitely lost. This is why the Quranic text at best can only and only be purposefully properly interpreted or explained and cannot be translated at all. This is why all Quranic translations are either 100% wrong or lack the clarity the Quranic text conveys. So the Quran must never be translated but instead it should always be explained but purposefully properly because that is the only way it can benefit humanity and not any other way. If any people will misinterpret it, be it deliberately or mistakenly then it will definitely not guide people purposefully properly and that can make matters worse for humanity than they actually are. It is because for human beings to deal with the Quran the way it should not be dealt with has its own terribly serious consequences for mankind.​ ​ It is high time for people to ask each other some far reaching serious and tough questions throughout the human world. For example, what are the certificates and degrees of people worth from the so called the best educational institutions and training centres in the human world? It is because those degree holders do not have purpose based proper education, training and skills to solve human world problems to fix them purposefully properly and instead they are responsible for creating them and making things yet worse and more difficult for mankind. All we see is they have created many groups of people and they are all only and only fighting against each other as well as among themselves. Take religious people for example. They are fighting each other eg Hindus, Parsees, Jews, Christians, Muslims and Sikhs etc etc. This fight did not start today rather they all have been fighting each other always ever since they were brought about or came about. It is a fact that Hindus have been fighting Hindus, Christians have been fighting Christians and Muslims have been fighting Muslims etc etc. Black and white people have been fighting each other as well as blacks have been fighting blacks and whites have been fighting whites. Same has been going on in the secular world where one secular party or group has been busy fighting all the rest and even people within each secular party or group have been fighting with all the rest in their own parties and groups. We can also talk about so called human families. Each family is fighting with all the others in the human world. Not only that there are always fights going on within the human families themselves. Parents and children fight each other, children themselves fight each other so what have human beings learned from each other and what have they been teaching each other? Hence the question, are these the right kind of education, training and skills we are teaching each other and learning from each other? All this is a clear proof that people who think they are good and civilised people are in fact not so. All this is happening in the human world because people have no purpose based proper moral compass or sense so we are forcing each other to be criminals and then we complain about it as to why so and so is thinking, planning and doing such and such or this and that or the other to us.​ ​ The human world is so full of all kinds of problems and troubles which we all can see clearly yet we are diverting each other's attention from all these vitally important matters to things which are useless such a various kinds of entertainments be they in form of music, songs, movies, games and game shows etc etc. Not only that we are letting manpower go to waste by harming and destroying billions of human lives for what? Likewise religions and money mechanisms were used to divert our attention from problems which needed solving through creating baseless and unfounded, time wasting, harmful and destructive beliefs and ritualistic practices. We were told to look for saviours and forgiveness of our sins rather than preparing people for things to think, plan and do which needed to be thought, planned and done for bringing about and maintaining a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of our creator and sustainer. We were told God will sort out things for us if we prayed to God sincerely and seriously etc etc. Who built religious temples and placed in them paid priests but why? So it is time for people to correct their direction for thinking things through thoroughly but purposefully properly. People talk about American values and British values, Indian values and Chinese values, eastern values and western values, secular values and religious values etc etc. No one is thinking about universal values which their creator and sustainer has provided them with to live and abide by. If anything these values are masked by false religious beliefs, practices and teachings in the very name of God. The very same is true about all other political, social, cultural and economic values, ideologies and practices people are taught in so called secular institutions. So does any human at all qualify for being called a decent human being in the whole of the human world today? Education does not mean just learning random information and wasting our time or training ourselves for useless things by ignoring the actual issues which stare us right in the face all the time. What good is education and training about playing football for learning football skills if we have to grow our food?​ ​ This is why all our education, training and skills have to be purpose based proper or they will prove useless. If we want to make our human world a great place for ourselves then that is the kind of education, training and skills we need to learn and teach each other or we are wasting our time and energy on thinking, planning and doing wrong things. If we do not learn and teach sense to each other that turns humanity into awesome, marvellous and wonderful creation of God then whatever happens to each and every one of us human beings by hands of each other we deserve it. This is why people must stop participating and interacting in things which are unimportant and they must start participating and interacting in things which matter for humanity. That is what will most definitely prove mankind are not stupid but sensible species. I am not saying music, songs, dance or playing football, hockey or basket ball etc etc not good because they too are good but only when we have sorted out our problems which humanity as a whole. In other words we need to prioritise things purposefully properly. For example, to live we need clean air to breath, so what have we done to get that? For to live we need clean water to drink, so what have we done about that so far? To live we need to grow sufficient healthy food to survive, so what have we done about that for last thousands of years? Instead we have been getting education, training and skills to fight each other so that we could dominate each other for undermining each other for securing our petty personal gains from each other at each other’s expense and that way we have harming an destroying each other using various false pretexts and excuses or justifications against each other. Religious people have been fighting over origins and meanings of words in their scriptures the while their secular opponents have been using those disputes between them to discredit the scriptures so that they could think, plan and do what they like to fulfil their harmful and destructive ambitions and desires against humanity. In fact one can see people fighting over origins and meanings of words used in the Quran in order to try and discredit it but they have no solid foundation to base their arguments upon as one can see in this explanation of mine about these things. This is why their explanations and evidences have no value at all. This is despite the fact that mullahs spend their lifetimes for learning what they claim Islam to be. They tell you ways to understand the Quranic text but those ways do not work because they themselves are confused about them. I am pointing out these like things in this explanation of mine. This is why it is up to individuals to go through my explanation and see if my explanations and evidences make the sense I wish to convey or not. Mullahs and their students are like frogs in the well or they are like donkeys which are carrying useless books on their backs without knowing what is actually written in them and why. I rather use my time which could benefit others than waste it on arguing with brainless mullahs and their supporters and backers. People who wish to know mullah Islam they can read books of people who belong to different religions and sects. It is because these books not only expose them but they expose them fully.​ ​ Mullahs claim their beliefs and practices have been transmitted to them consistently generation after generation so they cannot be wrong. Problem is, this notion in itself is false because of differences of opinions, beliefs and practices people have formed, invented and adopted. Can any mullah prove that there are no differences of opinion between believers and disbelievers? Can any mullah prove that there are no differences of opinions between people who claim to be believers or people who claim to be disbelievers? If these are facts then it proves mullahs are foolish who claim unanimity and consensus as well as consistency of opinions about anything at all. This is why humanity needs a rule as a solid foundation whereby it could judge what is true and what false or what is right and what is wrong. A purpose based proper rule which works purposefully properly for all people in the human world purposefully properly. This is why the Quran should not be interpreted according to baseless harmful and destructive beliefs and practices of people but according to a solid purpose based proper rules which provide firm foundation for its purpose based proper interpretation or explanation. It is because people are products of their own cultures and environments and the Quran wants to bring them out of their cultures and environments so that they could become fair minded human beings worth the name. It is because each people are programmed, brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned by their own environments and so long as they stick to them they cannot judge things as they should be judged. This is why instead of interpreting and explaining the Quran the way it should be for the purpose it is sent for, people try to bend it according to their own cultures and environments. This is why humanity remains in depths of darkness of ignorance instead of stepping into the light of knowledge. But there is still hope that one day mankind will find their way to mount of light of knowledge. Hopefully that day comes sooner rather than later. For that reason it should be very clear that almost all people in the human world still have totally wrong understanding of the God sent scripture and the world in which they are born and live. It is because people who have interpreted the information in the scripture and the information about the real world realities they have followed the wrong path as if they deliberately wanted to divert and misdirect humanity from the right path whereby they should live their lives in actual fact. However this is result of their lack of purpose based proper understanding of revelation and creation of their creator and sustainer because they have been confusing each other due to working against each other instead of working with each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why they say God is good yet they do not hesitate from attributing to him all kinds of nonsense which reflects badly upon being of God.​ ​ The real issue for humanity is their own existence and survival and not existence of God and nature of being of God. It is because comprehensive nature of being of God is beyond comprehensive understanding of mankind no matter what they think and do to try and understand nature of God in detail. It is because people come from various backgrounds or environments so they try to make sense of things within those contexts which do not and cannot work in case of God issue. It is because God is someone beyond direct experience of mankind and human experience is not very good within the human world. Therefore unless and until human beings try to understand the holy scripture and the world in which they are born and live they can never make purpose based proper sense of these things purposefully properly. For this reason and purpose they have no choice but to think outside of their environmental boxes they have boxed themselves in. For so long as people will try to bend holy scripture to justify their own environments from which they come they can never interpret the holy scripture purposefully properly. The reason the holy scripture needs to be interpreted outside their environmental boxes is because it is an external source of information. So if it is not understood that way then it cannot be interpreted as it should be. This is why I stated several facts regarding real world realities about which none can rationally and logically consistently dare to disagree. On that basis and in that purpose based proper context holy scripture and real world realities are to be understood and interpreted or explained and not in any other context because all other contexts which people try to employ are clearly wrong and the reason they are wrong is because they contradict my stated undisputable facts. This is why even dominant people in the human populations such as rulers, priests and money lenders cannot dare disagree with these facts. The same is true about atheists, theists, scientists, politicians or religious scholars etc etc. This is why when a Hindu makes the claim about Ram Raj or kingdom of Ram then it can only and only mean a way of life and a rule of law which ensures well being of humanity with help and full support of each other by their complementing each other. Any other nonsensical claim cannot be justified by any Hindu at all. The very same is true about any Christian who makes the claim about kingdom of God. Because that too can only and only mean a way of life and a rule of law which ensures well being of mankind in this world with help and full support of each other. The same is true about Islam when any Muslim makes the claim that Islam will rule the human world. Anyone who tries to interpret any such claim any other way is clearly ignorant or lying because that claim clearly contradicts the undisputable facts which I have stated already as to how much mankind depend upon each other for their blissful, dignified and secure state of existence.​ ​ This is why Ram, Christ or Muhammad etc etc are good people only if they campaigned, struggled, strove and fought for ensuring well being of mankind through help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly and not otherwise. This is why Hinduism, Christianity or Islam etc etc are only good ways of life and rules of law or governing systems if they are for ensuring well being of mankind through their own complementing each other purposefully properly. It is because otherwise they are only and only means of exploitation, manipulation and abusive use of mankind by each other which can only and only harm and destroy humanity by hands of each other. The very same is true about secularism, democracy, capitalism, communism and socialism no matter what PhD degree holders philosophers and doctors tell us against my stated facts to fool people in support of their nonsensical claims. This is why if dominant, disadvantaged and undermined people want the best possible human world for themselves then they must give up their harmful and destructive desires and ambitions as well as their harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against each other otherwise that kind of world is not going to come about all by itself. This is why any way of life and any rule of law which is claimed in the name of the creator and sustainer must be consistent with undisputable self evident facts stated by me because that is the way God has set up this world to work. So if people want the best possible human world then they have no choice but to spread this message between mankind throughout the human world. People write many books about many things but none about the Quran as to how it should be purposefully properly understood and acted upon. It is because their primary objective is not to give others purpose based proper education, training and skills but to make money and to become famous at the expense of each other. One has to only look at copyright laws for example whereas all people have been copying each other right from the day they were born. Each and every person has been copying his parents, brothers and sisters, relatives and members of wider human society. It is because otherwise people could not have learned anything from each other at all. Our intellectual property comes from our common human ancestors and it is not our own. By not leaving sources of knowledge open for humanity and not helping and supporting each other with purpose based proper education, training and skills we are playing a very negative role against each other in order to exploit, manipulate and abuse each other when we know for a fact that we need help and full support of each other for our coming into this world and our survival through complementing each other purposefully properly.​ ​ This is why we must identify those elements in our human populations who brainwash, indoctrinate and condition us to think, plan and act against each other and help them repent and reform and if they do not then they should be isolated or even eliminated due to their presence posing certain danger to humanity and its blissful, dignified and secure existence. All such people are enemies of God as well as enemies of humanity who needlessly create divisions, hatred, animosities, rivalries, disputes, conflicts, fights and wars between human beings so that that way they could gain dominance over others by undermining them so that then they could exploit, manipulate and use them abusively for their own harmful and destructive agendas which are harmful and destructive for humanity. It is these like people who are behind all kinds of needless, useless, unwanted, harmful and destructive debates and discussions as entertainments whereby they try to keep people away from discussing and debating actual issues which matter for humanity for ensuring its well being purposefully properly. The very same people are behind misinterpretations and misrepresentations of the God sent scripture and the misinformation about the real world realities for the very same reasons and purposes. Their certificates and degrees are not worth the paper they are written upon. That is because each school of thought rejects ideologies of all the others. For example, Hindus reject understanding of their scriptures by all others. Parsees reject understanding of their scriptures by all others. Jews do the same and so do Christians, Muslims and Sikhs etc etc. So whose qualifications are worth anything at all unless they are based upon the self evident facts which benefit humanity as whole? The case is very same within various sects of a religion ie one sect does not accept interpretations and explanations of their scripture by all others. So people in the human world need to wake up and start thinking, planning and doing what needs to be done rather than being led by people who have harmful and destructive ambitions and desires as well as harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against humanity. However rather than bringing about revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions they should try their best to bring about education, training and skills based revolution by helping and supporting each other purposefully properly worldwide. Otherwise painful state of existence will continue for billions of people throughout the human world by hands of each other. So there is no point in complaining about it if one is not doing what one is supposed to do to eliminate this state of existence for human beings throughout the human world.​ ​ Humanity has tried and tested various governing systems throughout times and places but nothing has worked for it save the purpose based proper governing system which was based upon purpose based proper guidance of its creator and sustainer for them. This too failed each time it was installed and put in place when people failed to maintain it by keeping up with it. Also once it failed then it was never reinstalled till people went through a lot of needless painful suffering by hands of each other and so they were forced to bring it about with help of prophets and messengers of their creator and sustainer. This also happened during life time of the last and final prophet and messenger of creator and sustainer of this kingdom of creation. Now the torch of purpose based proper guidance of creator and sustainer of the kingdom of this creation has passed onto mankind themselves as his missionaries so the Quranic governing system can only and only be brought about by people themselves. This is why the Quranic governing system is not going to become a reality in the human world till mankind make each other suffer terribly and they see no way out of their such a horrible state of existence. Even then it will only become a reality if people will prepare themselves purposefully properly for seeking, receiving, studying, accepting and acting upon it purposefully properly and not otherwise. How soon humanity can bring about the Quranic governing system depends upon how many of them shoulder this mission and how hard they work for it. If more and more people get involved then it will take less time but if less and less people will get involved then it will take longer and longer to come about. Meanwhile terrible painful suffering of mankind by hands of each other will continue throughout the human world. Human painful suffering by hands of each other will only end when people will start living and abiding by purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for them purposefully properly. This means all people as individuals must have freedom of thought, planning and actions for this purpose. This means capitalism, communism and socialism must end as well as religion, secularism and party based democracy. The Quran does not allow any kind of harmful and destructive divisions and discriminations or groupings between people whereby they could become divided and remain divided and in conflict with each other by keep on competing, rivalling and fighting against each other as rivals and enemies. This is why dominant harmful and destructive elements within the human populations must be brought under purpose based proper rule of law or they must be isolated or eliminated altogether. The Quranic rule of law does not allow anyone to take control of any person or thing either by fooling or tricking them or by force. It is because God’s world belongs to all the people in his world. So things can be shared between people by their consent and agreement alone.​ ​ This is why each and every person has the right to have his needs and wants fulfilled as well as each and every person must play his given role by rest of human population so long as that role is according to the purpose based proper Quranic guidance for mankind and it proves to be good for humanity. This is why the Quran challenges humanity to bring forth any governing system which is like the Quranic governing system or it is even better than it otherwise humanity must live and abide by it for ensuring its own well being through help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. The Quranic way of life and rule of law give all individuals freedom to make choices and decisions about things but they must prepare themselves for it through purpose based proper education, training and skills purposefully properly. Their decisions about issues are to be based upon their unanimity or according to their majority as individuals. The Quranic democratic system is a party-less and classless democratic system. This is why it is very different from a single party system as well as multiparty system where people support only their own parties and their own classes. Tokenism is not allowed by the Quranic governing system. In the Quranic context justice means a rule of law which ensures well being of all human beings as individuals so the law also has to be fair for fair judgement of a case. If law is already biased in favour of or against someone then fair judgement of issues or cases will become impossible. It is because the human world is run and managed by exploiters, manipulators and abusive users of mankind therefore they have employed such interpreters of God sent scripture who misinterpreted it in order to misdirect and misguide people so that rulers and money lenders have free hand to rule, exploit and misuse masses as if they are their Gods and masters instead of Allah. They did this to try to prove the Quranic text is worse than what people write and its advised way of life and rule of law are worse than what people themselves have put in place. This is why all places of religious worship and all religious schools are funded by those who benefit from their existence. I have not detailed these things because if people will read books which people have written against each other they contain all these details as to how masses are controlled by authoritarian and imperial powers.​ ​ Only and only if people will study the Quran purposefully properly the way it ought to be understood only and only then they will come to realise what is going on in the human world and why or how. Why human world is all messed up and who is responsible for it in actual fact. Only and only then mankind will try to come out of their comfort zones and put things right as they should be. Worldwide governments and people who live under their rule are all divided into many groups on various grounds due to their very different backgrounds such as religious, social, political, cultural and economic from which they come. That is why they do not have the very same moral values and they cannot have the very same moral values because they hardly agree upon anything at all in the human world. This is why absolute moral value have to come for them from an external source ie their creator and sustainer. This is why the Quran must be sought, received, studied, accepted and acted upon by them purposefully properly. People instead of bending the Quranic message according to their own wishes they must bend, mould and model themselves according to it. This is only possible for humanity if they will understand the Quran as it ought to be understood. People take issue of sex very seriously in their human populations. The question is, why they do that? For the very same reasons as people are held back from fulfilling their other needs such as sense of safety and security, food and drink etc etc. Just as dominant people try their best to control food and drink of masses so they try their best to control their sexual needs so that that way they could control their ambition and desires as well as their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours so that then they could exploit, manipulate and use them abusively for fulfilling or furthering their own agendas against humanity. The question is, what is sexual morality according to the Quran? The fact is humanity is driven by its drives such as fear, hunger, thirst and sex etc etc. In other words according to human beings their own needs and wants dictate their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours. Their needs are their drives which motivate them to act because they give rise to their desires and ambitions upon which they act as it suits them. This is why each and every human population is controlled by its own environment and its own environment is controlled by its own human population. Human beings pass on their life experiences to each other and particularly to their future generations but still it is their own human life experience which is based upon their exploitations, manipulations and abusive uses of each other beyond which they cannot see or go all by themselves. However the Quran on the other hand brings in an over all picture to human mind if they could try and understand it as it ought to be understood ie purposefully properly.​ ​ The Quranic message is not going to make any sense to humanity if people will not try to think outside the box they have built themselves around themselves and they have boxed themselves in it. It is because the Quran is not a human product but an external source of information for humanity. This is why in the Quranic context sexual morality is nothing like the sexual morality as it is thought about, brought about, understood and lived by humanity. Human understanding of sexual morality is based upon their own baseless ideas and practices which came about because of dominant and powerful people from among themselves who have been devising methods and mechanisms whereby they have been exploiting and blackmailing each other in various ways for controlling each other as much as they could. The Quran in contrast to that gives solid foundation to humanity to live by. Because the Quran tells mankind to live and act as a single human family or an ummah therefore it tells all of them to ensure well being of each other purposefully properly by complementing each other purposefully properly. This means blood, colour, race and area based relationships between people are not important at all and instead purpose based proper ideological based relationships according to the Quran are of vital importance. This is why human family must organise and regulate itself on that basis alone to be able to benefit and take advantage of the Quranic message. So each and every community related decision must be made by the community as a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer. This is why individual family system does not exist in actual Islam or Islamic governing system and it is not important nor needed instead all people are free to think, plan and do things as it mainly suits the purpose based proper human community as well as its individual members. Each and every person must therefore treat its community elders as his own elders as well as its community children as his own children. This being the case no one needs his own family at all. This is why sexual relations are also open which means anyone can have sex with anyone as and when one needs or wants provided the involved people agree with each other and they have consent of each other but reproduction is to be decided and controlled by the purpose based proper human community so that people do not reproduce unwanted and needless children which the purpose based proper human community cannot look after purposefully properly because it has only a limited capacity to be able to things the best it can. Since it is peoples’ own responsibility as a purpose based proper human community to look after and raise children the best possible way purposefully properly therefore it has to be the community decision how many children should the community produced so that they could be looked after and raised as they ought to be raised and looked after.​ ​ So they must not reproduce unwanted children or children whom they cannot look after and raise purposefully properly. People can have single sexual partners as well as multiple. It is entirely their own decision to make ie of the involved people. No matter what people must ensure they are compassionate towards each other and that they love and respect each other as well as complement each other purposefully properly. There should not be any exploitation, manipulation or abusive use of each other at all in the purpose based proper human community. The ummah due to being an open and a transparent purpose based proper human community does not have any marriage concept in it at all whereby people try to create their own individual families and get involved in power struggles against each other for dominating each other to become dynasties to transfer their legacies to their children in form of power and wealth etc etc. On the contrary legacy of purpose based proper human community is, holding on to purpose based proper guidance of their creator and sustainer for mankind and passing it onto to their future generations faithfully and purposefully properly. This is how power and wealth of purpose based proper human community also passes onto its future generations. It is because of power and wealth dominant powerful and wealthy people only get married into alike status people to gain and maintain more and more power and wealth from the rest of human populations by exploiting, manipulating and using them abusively. This is why these people invented and imposed religious beliefs and practices about marriage as well upon the rest of human populations so that thereby they could make those people fools in the very name of God and control them. This is why dominant people do not give undermined and enslaved people any rights at all instead enslaved people need to fight them to secure their rights from them but then religious elite comes to their defence by telling people at large you have no right to disobey these people because it is will of God that these people have been given power and wealth to rule over you people. This is why and this is how these people control each and everything whereby rest of humanity could fulfil its needs and wants which also includes exploitative, manipulative and abusive sexual rules and regulations as well and marriage is also one of them whereby men dispossess women folk of their rights and possessions just as powerful and wealthy men dispossess undermined men. They mistreat same sex relationships for the very same reasons when the fact is all people are creations of God regardless of their sexual gender or orientation.​ ​ The fact is, when a people are deprived of things of their needs whereby they could fulfil their needs then frustration settles in and revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions become inevitable. This is why all religious people are evil and devils in disguise due to their ignorance and stupidity. So people who go to Hindu, Parsee, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Sikh or any other religious temples are not good people but supporters of devils. They by their these like baseless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices help harm and destroy humanity but due to their ignorance and foolishness they do not realise this fact. Likewise due to their ignorance and stupidity as well as due to their conditioning, indoctrination and brainwashing undermined and enslaved people are manipulated by worldwide governments and people who run places, lands, countries and kingdoms who themselves are front-men of those who hide behind them. They have devised all these exploitative, manipulative and abusive processes, methods and mechanisms because that is their actual project to use humanity for their own evil harmful and destructive agendas. To make transition from the ways of life and rules of laws whereby people are living their lives they need to devise a carefully planned method and mechanisms so that they could bring about and maintain Quranic way of life and rule of law so that they could have the needed freedom to have blissful, dignified and secure state of existence as a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. As for the sexual reproduction process, it is very much obvious throughout the living world. For example, look at plants, animals, insects, birds and even human beings. People themselves breed various species of animals as they like. Even when people get married their families look for suitable partners for boys and girls. We will find sex anywhere and everywhere. Not all human being wear clothes in the human world rather many walk about naked. So does it not look stupid that some try to tell others to cover up themselves in order to stop people from having sexual urges and feelings towards each other when this is the way God has chosen to continue existence of most of living things if not all generation after generation including human beings? Sexual urges and feelings are as natural as feeling hungry or thirsty. We will look stupid to tell each other hide food and water so that hunger and thirst disappear from minds of people.​ ​ People have sexual experiences even during their sleep ie while dreaming so sexual feelings or urges cannot be masked or suppressed no matter what just as hunger and thirst cannot be masked or suppressed. It is because some people try to mask and suppress sexual feelings and urges of other people that is why people use other ways to relieve their sexual frustration, urges and feelings when they are stopped from doing so the natural way. If people will not organise and regulate themselves sensibly for food and water they will kill each other to try to stay alive at the expense of each other. After all food chain is designed that way and that is why human beings kill animals for their food. Because some people try to stop, prevent and hinder others from fulfilling their needs and wants the right way that they end up stealing and robbing things from each other. Likewise people fulfil their sexual needs any way they can when they are stopped from doing so the natural way. This is what leads mankind to criminal acts like theft and stealing as well as robberies and rapes etc etc. If people will not let things happen purposefully properly and they will not do things purposefully properly then they will end up at odds with each other in many different ways. Moreover after a while all these perversions including sexual perversion become a normal experience for them. This is why the Quran leaves mankind free to organise and regulate their own human populations purposefully properly in this respect. It is because it tells them to look after each other purposefully properly therefore it controls their reproduction by telling them don’t reproduce as many as you cannot look after as you should as a purpose based proper human community. This is why it tells people to avoid reproducing genetically damaged off spring or such reproduction will cause you problems as a purpose based proper community. It is because people ought to reproduce such off springs which are useful and productive so that they could carry out purpose based proper program of their creator and sustainer by accomplishing its goals according to his provided guidelines purposefully properly. This is why purpose based proper human community must not allow reproduction by such people about whom it becomes clear that they have damaged genetic material for their reproduction. This does not mean that those reproduced genetically damaged people should not be looked after purposefully properly rather they should be but such reproductions must be limited and avoided as much as it is humanly possible so that mankind have healthy people to be able to accomplish what humanity needs to accomplish. God did not create genetically damage people but he did give people the right to choose so some of their choices caused them these like problems just like the rest of problems people cause for each other by thinking, planning and doing things the way they should not.​ ​ However as human world is becoming more and more learned and knowledgeable so they should make better and better choices so that their future generations have less and less problems to worry about and to take care of. There is no point in mankind making ignorance based wrong choices and decisions and then blaming God for them after receiving the results of their own bad decisions and wrong choices. God has provided all things people needed for fulfilling his assigned purpose for them including his purpose based proper guidance for them so it is up to mankind themselves to become learned about his revelation and creation to do what is purposefully proper and right for them to do and reap the benefits. Mankind therefore must create and maintain purpose based proper institutions wherein they are educated, trained and looked after purposefully properly with love and due respect be they children, adults or old folks. When they will become organised and regulated the way the Quran advises then mankind will only have inevitable problems and not any needless problems which they create with each other all by themselves due to working against each other instead of complementing each other purposefully properly as members of a purpose based proper human community in kingdom of their creator and sustainer according to his provided purpose based proper guidance for mankind. God wants people to be fully transparent for each other so that there is no need for deception through plotting and scheming between themselves against each other due to having no harmful and destructive intentions towards and motives against each other. Instead they should have benevolent and advantageous intentions and motives for each other otherwise they cannot ensure well being of each other with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly. This does not mean people do not need to wear clothes because they do due to saving themselves from harmful and destructive elements such as weather conditions. Just as people should protect themselves against animals which pose dangers to them so there are creatures invisible to naked eye which could cause fatal diseases to human beings and so they can prove dangerous for them. The other main point for mankind to remember is the fact that they come from their own individual backgrounds so they cannot come to the Quranic way of life and rule of law all at once rather this needs a purpose based proper worked out plan which they ought to follow through purposefully properly. That is first they themselves must gain purpose based proper education, training and skills as individuals and then they must pass them on to rest of human beings to gain that sort of education, training and skills whereby they could fulfil the assign mission of God for them.​ ​ Only when there comes about sufficient support for the actual Quranic way of life and rule of law people should start living and abiding by them in a place as a purpose based proper human community purposefully properly by bringing about such a place in the human world. If things are not done purposefully properly and sensibly by people who are involved in this campaign, struggle and fight for ensuring well being of mankind then things could turn even uglier than they already are instead of what is intended or aimed for due to people thinking, planning and doing harmful and destructive things to each other in contravention of the God sent scripture for them. The Quranic way of life and rule of law cannot be imposed upon human beings by force or by tricks and by making fool of them. If the Quranic way of life and rule of law are good for mankind then people themselves will come forth and impose them upon themselves for their own blissful, dignified and secure state of existence as a purpose based proper human community so there is no need for their imposition by force by some people over others. From all this explanation it should be very much obvious for people that there is no such a thing called marriage in governing system of Islam nor any needless covering up. It is because in mullah made Islam women in particular are deprived of independence and when some people depend upon others for things of their needs and wants then they are exploited, manipulated and abused by their masters and abusers just as dominant people exploit, manipulate and abuse undermined people in their human populations throughout the human world. This is what causes revolts, uprisings and bloody revolutions in human populations when many if not most people get fed up with the existing set up for exploitation, manipulation and abuse in a human population in the human world. However when there is no an established Islamic governing system in the human world then whatever way of life and rule of law human beings are living by that is how Muslims must also live till they establish the Islamic governing system in a piece of land. This is why when there is no an established purpose based proper Islamic governing system already in a place in the human world then the only duty of each and every Muslim be it male or female is to think, plan and do all they can to try their best according to their God given abilities to bring it about by campaigning, struggling, striving and fighting for it wherein purpose based proper way of life and rule of law could be adopted, practiced and implemented by mankind purposefully properly. Unless and until purpose based proper Quranic way of life and rule of law are purposefully properly established and maintained by mankind there is not going to be any purpose based proper unity, peace, progress and prosperity for them and therefore no blissful, dignified and secure state of existence for them.​ ​ This is why Muslims must wake up to actual Islam and let go of their religion and secularism which are nothing more than a set of useless, harmful and destructive beliefs and practices. The sooner they will do that the better it will be for them as well as the rest of humanity. One can see on various platforms so many useless debates and discussion on issues which do not matter at all for humanity at large because they do not address the actual problems which people pose for each other and which actually cause them problems. As explained already, each and every person is product of his own environment. It is because each and every person comes from a particular background ie a particular place, area or location in the human world and parents, siblings, relatives and wider society of which one is a part by being born in it. The way of life which raises a people and helps them survive becomes their way of life so over generations they get used to living by a particular way of life and make their rule of law according to that to suit themselves. Particularly those who lead them and dominate them make sure these people live by their way of life and their rule of law. This is why each and every person becomes and remains brainwashed, indoctrinated and conditioned that way till one is forced to change for one reason or another and so some people rebel against their own dominant people and environment, way of life and rule of law because they become a hurdle or an obstacle in their way for one reason or another. This is how environments come about and affect their people and their people affect their environments ie people create their environments and environments create their people which is a continuous interaction based process. So if we human beings want to help each other change our mindsets, attitudes and behaviours for the best then the only effective way for doing that is purpose based proper education, training and skills. Random approaches cannot be as effective as they need to be in this process for a change. Coercion and use of force is going to cause big problems and plenty of bloodshed. It is because no one wants to leave their own comfort zone be one of the dominant people or the undermined people. This is why a worthy purpose based proper program is needed for people to carry out with goals worth pursuing according to guidelines worth adhering to so that thereby people could be inspired, motivated and moved and so that that momentum could be build and maintained. This is why the Quran is the best possible guidance for mankind to abide by according to its purpose based proper interpretation and explanation.​ ​ It is absolutely necessary for mankind to live by the Quran because otherwise the best possible state of existence is not possible for them because without people organising and regulating themselves purposefully properly they cannot have a life worth living due to lack of purpose based proper coordination between themselves. People throughout the human world are thinking and doing things haphazardly due to rivalling and competing against each other instead of cooperating with each other and complementing each other purposefully properly. This is why almost all projects by people are in a mess because independent individuals and companies do things the way it suits them instead of coordinating their works by cooperating and complementing each other. This is why they cannot even lay down a road purposefully properly because they have divided their works between different competing people and companies. That is why when one company comes and lays down a new road another comes and digs it up to lay pipe work. After that another one turn up and digs the road up again to lay cables and wirings for electricity, phone and internet etc etc. This is why over all governing system is absolutely necessary so that coordination, cooperation and complementation could be achieved otherwise a lot of manpower and resources go to waste through negative competition between people and companies. All these are methods used by dominant people in human populations for fooling ignorant people in their human populations who lack sense of purpose as well as sense of what their rulers are doing to them who claim to serve them. This is why people themselves need to become sensible so that they could change the governing system to the one which suits them the most in actual fact or they will be kept on made fool of each and every time by each other and so they will keep on suffering the terrible consequences by hands of each other without end in sight. Suppose a person wants to get a house built for himself then first of all he has to get all the needed information about it and make purpose based proper sense of it. After doing that he needs to carefully plan the work and the process to be involved as well as get all the people and things needed for completion of this project. After that he need to organise and regulate involved people and things so that each and every person does what one is suppose to do and each and everything is put in place where it ought to be. This is how a purpose based proper human society or community is supposed to be raised and maintained. All this needs carefully worked out program and plan as well as execution before one could end up with the end product ie a house one wanted to get built. The Quran is a building map for building, raising or erecting a purpose based proper human societal building. The day human beings come to know this map purposefully properly and turn it into a reality in the real world they will have a great life worth living.​ ​ So actual Islam is not at all about giving people an excuse to sit idle and do nothing at all with their lives other than praising their Lord. It is because it is the most demanding ideology for mankind due to being an assigned mission by God for mankind to bring about and maintain a purpose based proper human community so the harder they will work for it with help and full support of each other by complementing each other purposefully properly the better life they will have in here as well as in hereafter. Without the Quran people will keep on thinking and doing things the way they have been and they will keep on suffering terribly painfully by hands of each other without any end in sight. So choice is very clear for humanity to make and reap the benefits and advantages or keep on facing the terrible consequences for what they think and do against each other.​