Iran conducts some executions publicly, but the great majority are conducted in prisons.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRNA) reported Iran executed 20 people in two days for various crimes such as drug trafficking, theft and manslaughter.



Iran, with an average of one execution per day, ranks first in the world for executions per capita, followed by China.



On Monday, one person was executed for manslaughter in Hamedan Prison, and one person was executed for manslaughter in Shahab Prison.



Iran conducts executions by hanging, and many of those sentenced are condemned in unfair courts and are deprived of lawyers. HRNA has reported that Iran executes women as well as those under the age of 18.



A total of 16 people were executed at Rajai-Shahr Prison for manslaughter on Sunday, and two people were executed for drug trafficking in Lakan Prison.



Rajai-Shahr prison, located in Karaj, is known to be one of Iran's harshest prisons due to many reported cases of murder, torture and rape. Suicides of prisoners have also been reported.