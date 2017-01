Despite Sushma Swaraj’s assurance, Indian students in Bangladesh continue protests

Indian students at the University of Science and Technology, Chittagong, who have been protesting since Monday because they have not been registered by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council. (HT Photo)

Indian authorities are working with the Bangladesh government to address problems faced by more than 400 Indian students at a university in Chittagong who have been staging protests since Monday as they have not been registered by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC).

The Indian envoy is in touch with the university and BMDC to find a “satisfactory solution”, she said. Swaraj also asked the Indian students to remain in touch with the Indian mission in Dhaka.

The University has admitted more students than permissible. He is in touch with the University and Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council /2