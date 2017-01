India 'incomplete' without Pakistan's Sindh: LK Advani

16 January,2017 09:39 pmNEW DELHI: (Daily Dunya) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani on Sunday launched a shameless attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty claiming that India was incomplete without Sindh, reported Dunya News.The 89-year-old former interior minister of India said that India was incomplete without Sindh province of Pakistan.Talking at an event, Advani said that he was born in Karachi and was an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his childhood.“When I see today that Karachi and Sindh are not a part of India, I really feel sad. It’s saddening for me that Sindh and its capital Karachi are not in India”, he said.