The criticism came in a week when Russia publicly said it wants to use an air base in Tajikistan that India renovated in 2007 and has since eyed

"We do not believe that holding meetings on Afghanistan alone is going to solve problems of Afghanistan," junior foreign minister V.K. Singh said. "Any political solution in Afghanistan has to be Afghan-owned, Afghan-driven and Afghanistan controlled. Nothing else is going to work in Afghanistan. We believe that it is the Afghan government that needs to decide which parties it wants to engage with."

Singh's comments, in response to a question at a media briefing today, came after a little publicised announcement in Dushanbe this week by Russia's ambassador to Tajikistan Igor-Lyakin Frolov that Moscow is negotiating the lease of the Ayni air base.



But Russia's courting of Pakistan and its unilateral move to lease the Ayni air base suggest Moscow views Islamabad as a more critical ally than Delhi in Afghanistan

The Ayni base was picked and redeveloped by India with the aim of creating a platform India could use also in the event of heightened tensions in Siachen.