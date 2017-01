There is always potential range and design range...for example Yakhont has a lot of range but the Brahmos variant is limited to 290Kms..there are several reason why weapon may be designed with longer range on the drawing board but produced with reduced to limited range in field..mostly to do with operational requirements....if you dont have a target beyond a given range..there is no point producing and maintaining a weapon for it..This saves valueable resources and raw materials especially rocket fuel is not cheap to come by...secondly rockets and missiles fuel and range is impacted by size and weight of payload..which is another key factor here...

