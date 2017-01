Lol Good dreams. Delhi is protected or will be by S-400 and good luck with that. Secondly most of Indian troops are concentrated in and around Delhi (Kashmir, Punjab Strike corps) and good luck climbing Himalayan mountains for more than a week where artillery will greet them on the slopes unable to escape.I must say your wish of having the thoughts of besieging Delhi will be over in 2-3 hoursMan I am really laughing seeing ur posts./Chinese are humble? Definitely not the ones in pdf.