Highlights

NSG membership can't be given as farewell gift to India, China said to US

On India's entry to NSG, China said it is a regret that no consensus has been reached so far

"Clearly there is one outlier that needs to be addressed and that is China," Biswal had said on India's NSG membership bid.

China is advocating a two-step approach for admission of countries who have not signed the NPT.

As per the new stand announced by Beijing, it first wants to find a solution that is applicable to the admission of all non-NPT countries followed by discussions on admitting specific nations.