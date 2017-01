Af-Pak – Destined for conflict

The Problem

Afghan Viewpoints & Legitimacy of Durand Line

The Products of Loya Jirga rejection of Durand Line Agreement

The Only Available Antidote

Afghanistan needs to understand, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. As long as Afghanistan doesn’t recognise the Durand border agreement, its state apparatus will naturally have to keep kicking the dead horse of Pashtunistan and create trouble for Pakistan, and Pakistan will naturally reply in the same tongue.