Who is Fighting Who in Syria?

Few hours ago, I came across a video of AJ+, showing just a month old baby girl, pulled out by the rescue volunteer from the rubble in Syria. It was so heartbreaking and is not the only video from Syria made me cry or enough painful to make anyone else cry.She was under the rubble for 2 hours. And I failed to understand her mistake or crime. What harm she has caused to USA, Russia, Iran, KSA, or whoever is involved in this war.She is born to a Muslim family? One sect or the other? She is born in Syria?What exactly her mistake is? I couldn't find satisfying answer for myself.I have tried enough (I guess) to understand the ACTUAL reason of war in Syria? I research, read articles and news & again have no conception of it. Who actually is right and who's wrong? Who's fighting who? And who's supporting who? I am clueless. Who will cover up the damage has been caused to Syria? And no one knows for how long it will to end. Who will bring back normal lives to them and bring back their beloved ones? That emotional torture these young minds are going through will stay there forever. And who is responsible for taking their childhood away?While these decision makers or officials of all the countries involved in this war are living peaceful lives and their kids hear "bedtime stories" of life, love, and joy, Syrian kids are getting tortured with the sounds of bombs. Who is to be blamed?Whenever I try to understand this conflict, I end up with this as an answer.A picture shows who's fighting who in Syria.Now I have a humble request to all sane members of PDF to help me find my answer. Please!(And pardon my lack of knowledge).Edit: Even if I get my answer, sadly, things won't change for people of Syria. My sincere prayers for them.Ps: