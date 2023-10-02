When Indonesia ‘gave the key to its arsenal to Pakistan’

dexter
یہ کہانی ہے پاکستان اور انڈونیشیا کے تاریخی تعلق کی۔ پاکستان کے وجود میں آنے کے بعد کن کن مشکل حالات میں انڈونیشیا نے پاکستان کی مدد کی اور بانی پاکستان محمد علی جناح کے انڈونیشیا کے بارے میں کیا تاثرات تھے؟ جانیے اس آڈیو سٹوری میں۔
This is the story of the historical relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia. After the existence of Pakistan, in what difficult situations did Indonesia help Pakistan and what were the impressions of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah about Indonesia? Find out in this audio story.