Turkish Space Programs

Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space today announced the official start of the G&#246;kt&#252;rk observation satellite system for the Turkish Ministry of Defense. The original contract was signed by Telespazio and the Turkish Defense Ministry in 2009, and the programme now officially enters the design and construction phase. Satellite launch is planned for 2013.

Telespazio, a Finmeccanica/Thales company, is the prime contractor for the system, which comprises an Earth observation satellite equipped with a high-resolution optical sensor, a satellite integration and test center to be built in Turkey, and the complete ground segment, in charge of mission control, in-orbit operation, data acquisition and processing. Local industrial partners include Tai A.S., Aselsan A.S., Tubitak Uekae, Roketsan A.S. and TR Tecnoloji.

Telespazio will also create a joint venture with a local partner to develop and market application services.

Carlo Gualdaroni, CEO of Telespazio, said: The G&#246;kt&#252;rk System represents another step forward for Telespazio and for the Space Alliance between Finmeccanica and Thales in the international expansion of their business. It also clearly recognizes Telespazios ability to supply both the space and ground segments of complex satellite systems.

Thales Alenia Space will build the satellite and develop an integration and test center in Turkey. Telespazio, in addition to the ground segment, is responsible for services during the satellite launch, early orbit and test phase. Turkish industry will be involved in the system design and development, as well as supplying some G&#246;kt&#252;rk system components. In particular, local partners will assist in the construction of the data acquisition station, the satellite integration center, mission planning systems and remote sensing data processors.

Reynald Seznec, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space said: Our selection to build the G&#246;kt&#252;rk satellite is a significant achievement for our company, and reflects the strategy we have developed with Telespazio, through the Space Alliance, to offer end-to-end solutions for the space market, ranging from complete systems to services. This success also expands our position in Turkey, a long-standing customer in telecommunications. This is our first export contract for a high-resolution optical observation satellite, further showing our unique array of expertise and reputation as a preferred partner in defense observation missions.

Derived from the Proteus platform developed by Thales Alenia Space, the G&#246;kt&#252;rk satellite will include a high-resolution optical instrument, similar to that used in the Pleiades program.

Acquirements of Gokturk-1 Project for Turkish industry !!!

-National Satellites assembly-modification and test institue (UMET) (6000m2)construction in TAI institues with Turksat AS.
-TAI institue UMET will be enough technical capability to develop own satellites that have weight up to 5 tonnes...
-TAI Institue, UMET will be enough space to develop-assembly 3 satellites simultaneously...
-Having a national spy satellite with all rights...
-Turkish defence industry is going to join Gokturk-1 project from design-development phrase
-Tubitak UEKAE, Aselsan, TAI, Roketsan and Turksat AS will join program to develop Gokturk-1
-National contribution will be more than %20...
-Offset will be %150...
-Gokturk-1 will be operated with national software and cyripto systems
-Turkey will export high-resolution pictures to foreign countries
-Last generation 1 fixed ground station (Ankara), 1 Mobile ground station working with Turkish software and cyripto systems...
 
^ but they launch their military spy satellite from us:what:


It always good to collobrate with another rising big power:)
 
India launched the first Student made Turkish satellite. Turkey is currently working on developing its own space launch vehicle named ATA-1.

Combat-Master said:
India launched the first Student made Turkish satellite. Turkey is currently working on developing its own space launch vehicle named ATA-1.

was it the first satellite made by turkey, ie the one launched by india? or this one jointly developed with thales? anyway congrats.

Combat-Master said:
Sure, why not ?
i don't think with 2.5 m resolution you can use it for 'spying'. but surely it can be a started up low resolution asset for turkey. good step.
 
Kinetic said:
was it the first satellite made by turkey, ie the one launched by india? or this one jointly developed with thales? anyway congrats.
No, It was a satellite that is developed by an University.



Kinetic said:
i don't think with 2.5 m resolution you can use it for 'spying'. but surely it can be a started up low resolution asset for turkey. good step.
That's why Gokturk-2 satellite called like Scientific Reaseach and Technology satellite development program...

The reseaches on satellite technologies of Turkey has been started with BILSAT program which has a resolution around 27m. After new technologies developed, A new satellite program has been appeared called RASAT which has a resolution about 7.5m. Gokturk-2 will be the third domestic satellite Turkish industry would have developed. It will have a resolution of 2.5m...

Most probably, Future variants of Gokturk E/O would have higher resolution than 2.5m...
 
but Gokturk-1 program will aceelerate the researches on E/O satellites because With Gokturk-1 satellite program; TAI will have


-National Satellites assembly-modification and test institue (UMET) (6000m2) in TAI institues with Turksat AS.
-TAI institue UMET will have enough technical capability to develop own satellites that have weight up to 5 tonnes...
-TAI Institue, UMET will be enough space to develop-assembly 3 satellites simultaneously...
-Tubitak UEKAE, Aselsan, TAI, Roketsan and Turksat AS will join developmnt of Gokturk-1.
-Gokturk-1 will be operated with national software and cyripto systems.
 

