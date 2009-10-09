Turkish Missile Programs

Roketsan shows its next-generation anti-tank missilesBy Doug Richardson05 October 2009Turkish missile company Roketsan used the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEi) exhibition in London to promote all three of its indigenous anti-tank missiles - the CIRIT guided rocket, the UMTAS helicopter-launched heavy anti-tank missile, and the OMTAS vehicle and infantry-deployed missile.Development of the CIRIT 2.75-inch laser-guided rocket was initiated four and a half years ago to create a weapon suitable for use on Turkey's AH-1W and AH-1P helicopters, but it could be fitted to other helicopters that have a MIL-STD-1760 interface. It is compatible with M- and LAU-series launchers and Roketsan's own MIL-STD-1760 interface Smart Launcher.The programme is at the qualification stage, which is due to end in about six months time. Flight tests are going well, said the company, and CIRIT is due to enter production late 2009 or early 2010.The weapon consists of a nose-mounted semi-active laser (SAL) seeker, a guidance section incorporating a MEMS-type inertial measurement unit used for mid-course guidance, a control section with four canard control surfaces, a warhead, a de-roll bearing section and a rocket motor based on a reduced-smoke propellant. It is 1.9 m long and weighs 14kgThe warhead is described as "tri-mode" with anti-armour, anti-personnel and incendiary capabilities. Like the motor, it was designed to meet insensitive-munition requirements.Regards: