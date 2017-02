Turkey donates hospital to ailing Pakistanis

















During his visit to Pakistan followingthe disastrous floods in 2010, TurkishPrime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğanpromised the construction of a newhospital for Punjab. Accordingly, theworks were started to build a newhospital in Muzaffargarh district.The project was undertaken by TİKA incooperation with the Ministry ofForeign Affairs Spouses SolidarityAssociation and the construction wascompleted in 2012. With all medicalequipment and other furnishingprovided by TİKA, the hospital wasinaugurated in 2014.Commissioned as the most modernhospital in the region, it was namedand registered as Recep Tayyip ErdoğanHospital by Punjab Ministry of Health.The hospital is the most comprehensivehealth facility in the region with twooperating rooms with electronic accesscontrol, one morgue unit and a laundryunit, situated on a land of larger thanone acre including its yard. RecepTayyip Erdoğan Hospital has alreadymade Muzaffargarh an attraction site inthe region.26 doctors and 70 nursing staff intotal provide services at the hospital.Ortopedics, surgery, gynaeecologyand pediatrics are operative presentlypresent and blood bank and intensivecare unit are to operationalise soon.Hospital started to render service with50 bed capacity at the end of June,2014; thanks to contributions of TİKAtotal bed amount reached to 90.Total number of patients registered tohospital on daily basis is between 350and 500.​