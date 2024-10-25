Top 5 Global Headlines you didn't hear about, so far this month:

1

Iran has announced Naval Exercises with Saudi Arabia, their former enemy.

Key Details:​

: The naval exercises are seen as a historic event, reflecting improved ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The two countries had severed diplomatic relations in 2016 but resumed them earlier this year, facilitated by China. Exercise Location : The drills are set to take place in the Gulf of Oman , with the participation of both Iranian and Saudi naval forces. The Saudi defense ministry confirmed their involvement on October 23.

: While specific details about the exercises remain limited, they are intended to enhance maritime security and cooperation between the two nations. Iranian naval commander Admiral Shahram Irani mentioned that Saudi Arabia had requested joint exercises in the , although no additional drills have been confirmed at this time. Regional Implications: This collaboration comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, particularly concerning conflicts in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and Iran support opposing sides. Experts view this military cooperation as a cautious step towards stabilizing relations and addressing mutual security concerns.

2

China and India have come to an agreement, and have ended their disputed border crisis.

Key Points:​

: Both nations have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels to address issues at the China-India border, facilitating this resolution. Impact on Relations : This agreement is expected to ease tensions and improve bilateral ties, which have been strained for years due to border conflicts.

: This agreement is expected to ease tensions and improve bilateral ties, which have been strained for years due to border conflicts. Future Cooperation: The resolution may pave the way for enhanced cooperation on various fronts, including trade and security, as both countries seek to stabilize their relationship.

3

Both the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, tried to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu this month.

: The Houthis launched a surface-to-surface ballistic missile aimed at Netanyahu's plane as he returned to Israel from New York. The missile was intercepted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) before it could reach its target. This attack was framed as retaliation for the recent assassination of Hezbollah leader by Israeli forces, with Houthi leaders vowing that "the resistance won’t be broken" following his death Hezbollah Drone Attack: Shortly after the missile incident, Hezbollah allegedly targeted Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea with a drone. Although the drone was described as an assassination attempt, it did not cause any injuries, as Netanyahu and his family were not home at the time. Netanyahu condemned the attack, labeling it a "grave mistake" and warned that anyone attempting to harm Israeli citizens would pay a heavy price

4

North Korea has sent troops to Ukraine, to help the Russians. Both Ukraine and South Korea say the troops arrived this month

Key Details:​

: The stated that North Korean soldiers have left their training grounds in Russia and entered the combat zone in Ukraine. This deployment is said to be the first of its kind since the beginning of the conflict. Training Background : North Korean troops had been undergoing training at various military sites in Russia before being deployed. Reports indicate that thousands of North Koreans have been training alongside Russian forces, preparing for engagement in the conflict.

: North Korean troops had been undergoing training at various military sites in Russia before being deployed. Reports indicate that thousands of North Koreans have been training alongside Russian forces, preparing for engagement in the conflict. International Reactions: The involvement of North Korean troops has raised concerns among international observers regarding the implications for the conflict dynamics and potential escalation. Both Ukraine and South Korea are closely monitoring the situation.

5

Israel bombed and attacked the United Nations Headquarters in Lebanon, injuring 2 peacekeeping soldiers

Key Details:​

: The attacks on the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) headquarters occurred during two separate incidents. Multiple soldiers sustained injuries as a result of these assaults, which have raised serious concerns about the safety of UN peacekeepers operating in the area. Israeli Justification : Israeli officials have indicated that their military actions are aimed at targeting Hezbollah and other militant groups that threaten Israel's security. The ongoing conflict has seen increased military engagement from both sides, particularly following recent escalations in violence.

: Israeli officials have indicated that their military actions are aimed at targeting Hezbollah and other militant groups that threaten Israel's security. The ongoing conflict has seen increased military engagement from both sides, particularly following recent escalations in violence. International Reactions: The attacks on UN peacekeepers have drawn condemnation from various international bodies, emphasizing the need to protect personnel engaged in peacekeeping missions. The situation highlights the complex dynamics of security and military operations in Lebanon, particularly amid rising tensions related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

