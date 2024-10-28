Pakistan sent a Boeing 737 with 17 tonnes of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Lebanon 🇵🇰🤝🇱🇧

The Government of Pakistan has dispatched a Boeing 737 cargo plane carrying 17 tonnes of humanitarian relief aid and medical supplies to Beirut, Lebanon. This initiative underscores Pakistan's commitment to supporting Lebanon in its ongoing struggles.
Key Details:
- Humanitarian Aid: The cargo includes essential medical supplies aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, reflecting Pakistan's solidarity with the Lebanese people.
- Statement of Support: The Pakistani government emphasized its support for the people of Lebanon in their "genuine, legitimate struggle against foreign invasion," indicating a broader geopolitical stance regarding regional conflicts.
- Context: This aid comes amidst various challenges faced by Lebanon, including economic difficulties and political instability, further exacerbated by regional tensions.