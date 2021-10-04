The threat of the growing Egyptian military power, an Israeli study

Israel is playing a new game to drain the West and America by creating Egypt as a source of threat to it so that it can get huge military support from America and also make the West prohibit and restrict Egyptian armament
Away from the field of military propaganda, there are military studies and analyzes that reveal what is being hidden
The Israeli fear of the Egyptian military capabilities, which constitute a source of terror for it and all the regional powers in the Middle East
Israel's secret alliances with Turkey, Ethiopia and Iran against Egypt and Western countries are close to failure
It is not better than to quote what the enemies say about Egypt in their studies
The author of the study is primarily a former Israeli general, specializing in studies of the level of threats in the Middle East to Israel
Before we go to this study
Introduction to the level of threats that the Israelis do not mention
Israel does not see any danger, even from the artificial Islamic terrorism mediated by Turkey through the Muslim Brotherhood gangs, ISIS criminals and other Turkish tools that are used to implement the Turkish agenda in the Middle East and Africa, which threatens Europe with America supporting Israel and Turkey to use the four devils’ threats Turkey, Iran, Israel and Ethiopia against the Arab Countries African, and even Europe and Asia
We find the four demons, each of them creating another circle of alliance that intersects with the Israeli circle in the implementation of strategic plans
Circles of influence and alliances against Arab countries, for example, each of the four enemies
Turkey
It allies with Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Azerbaijan so that Turkey can implement its colonial strategy and plunder the wealth of peoples in other countries
Although the Arabs and Egypt did not ally themselves with India against this cycle of threats, it was sufficient to reduce the economic and military cooperation programs with this alliance.
The same is true of the Iranians. They have another circle of traitors from within the Arab countries, from the Shiite sect, which is prominently present in 5 countries.
Ethiopia is trying to create an African alliance against the Arab countries and the people of black skin against North Africa and the use of the water card, whether inside the Nile Basin or its light border with North Africa, which is hostile to Egypt so that it can extend the influence of South Africa in all African countries
Israel was not satisfied with this network of alliances, but was able to penetrate the Gulf and North Africa
It now has an alliance with the UAE and Morocco mainly and is trying to attract Sudan to this alliance to become also a tool against the rest of the Arab and Islamic countries, and programs of internal hostility are created between the Arab countries
Such as escalating tension against Algeria and creating enmity between Morocco and Algeria with the encouragement of Morocco
The UAE is using a tool that Israel uses to lead the Gulf countries economically in exchange for protecting the Gulf from Iran to provide funding for Israel’s ambitions in the Middle East and to implement even its religious ambitions
The Israeli study talks about the high level of Egyptian threats through an Egyptian plan to increase its military capacity since 2004
While the study sees that Egypt was until 2010 behind the Pakistani-Turkish as strongest Islamic military forces, but the matter has changed now after rebuilding military Capabilities
On the other hand, the Egyptians had long-term military plans, so Egypt was able to take advantage of the military support and US and European funding during 30 years to build huge stocks of weapons without any obligations on the Egyptian economy and also to provide annual financial savings since 1988 invested to finance arms deals in the period after the disposal of the US armament
EGYPTIAN T-72
The Americans have been an Israeli pressure tool since 2004, and America has been refusing to arm the Egyptian army, as a result of Egypt’s growing capabilities in secret missile programs and military cooperation with Russia, China and North Korea in an undisclosed manner. secretly too
It refused to modernize American weapons in Egypt, and Egypt was using russiamn as second source against America, which is openly turning to Russia in the field of fighters. In 2006, it announced its interest in 48 MiG-29s, 24 Su-35s and 12 S-300 batteries, and America offered Egypt at the time quantities of used weapons. And the sale of 20 F-16 aircraft in exchange for canceling this procurement program
Egypt, for its part, has an armament policy that says we do not have canceled programs, but may be postponed. Therefore, since 2015 Egypt has implemented the old acquisition program that it wanted from Russia at this time, as Mig-29 and Su-35 deals were already implemented, and the Israelis are talking that Egypt obtained 8 batteries S300VM/V4
On the other hand, on the Chinese side, Egypt obtained HQ-17 and HQ-18 batteries from China to replace 40 Sa-2
We go to the heart of the Israeli study and how Egypt represents a strategic threat to Israel
The Israeli study says that Egypt spent 120 billion dollars on armaments between 2013-2021. The study ended already in July 2021.
If we look at some of the Egyptian Air Force’s purchases of helicopters, VIP government planes, and drones in the period between 2013-2021, Israeli estimates range between 7-15 billion dollars, in addition to undeclared Russian sales and even undeclared purchases from other countries, such as UAE drones. Or Mi-24 and other unannounced deals, which shows the growing real value of the deals