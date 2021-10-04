The threat of the growing Egyptian military power, an Israeli study

Conclusion

Ports Egypt has 30 ports since 2012Of them 8-10 military ports were builtIn addition to 7-9 civil port is currently being builtThat is, 17 ports are being developed simultaneouslyThe Israelis give an example of the development of a port as a model, that it takes place behind berths in the military port that exceed 1,000 meters in length, and the port accommodates forces of up to one thousand, and the cost of developing Ras Banais port, for example, is one billion dollars to show the size of the investments and also the huge equipment. Some ports are close to being military cities, including a nearby military airport And a military base for the ground forcesNoting that the volume of investments in the military infrastructure, including airports, ports, ammunition stores, expatriates, command headquarters and military cities, amounted to 50 billion dollars in the period between 2013-2021.The Israeli analysis of the size of the Egyptian threat sees that Samar spent 120 billion dollars between 2013-2021Of them, 40 billion dollars were military deals and negotiations for another 10 billion dollarsAnd your lie is 20 billion dollars of secret weapons and the development of the military production factory for the self-production of weaponsThe secret weapons include a large-scale ballistic missile program. Egypt had a plan in the sixties to produce 1,000 ballistic missiles. It was actually reached at the end of the eighties. Egypt doubled its stockpiles and capabilities to 2,000 ballistic missiles.In addition to the programs for the production of cruise missiles launched from many platforms, and a large-scale program for the development and production of unmanned aircraft on a very large scale.And a program to establish 2 arsenals for the production of ships and submarines in the Red and Mediterranean sea in building docks in Suez and El Al AlmeinThere is always an Israeli question, why this huge building of Egyptian military capabilitiesIs it really to fight Israel?The Israeli study may speak on this point, but Egypt faces 4 historical enemiesEthiopia, Turkey, Iran and Israel, Egypt is preparing to confront these threatsThe Israeli study is trying to make Egypt a threat to Israel, while the truth of the matter is that Israel is the one who terrifies the Egyptians. The country of 105 million people is easily able to defeat Israel with medium weapons and a very large land weapon, whether declared or undeclared, and Egypt does not fear Israel at allTherefore, the Israelis forget that Egypt and its armaments are not directed at Israel in the first place, but rather to confront the distant enemyEgypt bought the Sukhoi-35 and is heading to Su-57 and building a fleet of air fuel tankers of all kinds after 2025 simply to confront distant enemies such as Turkey, Iran and EthiopiaIsrael is aligned with Egypt, and it is enough for Egypt only, the Rafale , the MiG-29, and the thousand 16 to confront IsraelTherefore, we find that Egypt has obtained large numbers of MI-24/35 and Ka-52 and more than 40 Italian helicopters, along with Egypt's desires in 36 ASW aircraft and 20 new transport helicopters, in addition to Egypt's desires in 32-50 new KA-52KM aircraft for both the navy and land forces. Expansion In the offensive Hill simply because it will need it in military battles in Syria, the Gulf and South Sudan. Egypt will simply support the Gulf in the face of any Iranian threat. Egypt wants to expel Turkey from northern Syria and the Iranians and Russians will also leave Syria and Libya. It rejects the presence of the Russians in Sudan because they are a direct threat to Egypt.Therefore, the Israeli study concludes that Egypt does not represent a threat to Israel because it does not want it, and as long as Egypt is strong, it represents a balance between the two parties. Egypt has a peace treaty that has been stable for 40 years.But the study did not mention how war , the Muslim Brotherhood and the Turks were used as tools of proxy war against Egypt, and that the threat against Egypt stems mainly from Islamic groups, and they are indirect tools for Israel through the Turkish and Iranian interface.The study also did not mention Israel's plan to cut off water from Egypt to weaken it through the use of Ethiopia to build dams that cut off water from Egypt and divert the Nile into an Ethiopian lake.The Israelis forget that as long as Egypt is ready for war with Israel, this will prevent a war between the two countries in the first place, even if the Egyptian military building is part of it for its borders with Israel.Egypt sends threats from Ethiopia and needs to have the capabilities to annihilate the Ethiopian threats from dams, military capabilities and even the huge Ethiopian bank of targets to set it back 50 years if this country does not fall from withinThe Israelis used the Turks as a nuisance tool in Libya against Egypt, and the Turks managed the process of sending more than 2,000 vehicles carrying ammunition, weapons and terrorists to infiltrate against Egypt in Libyan border between 2013-2020 and establishing camps for ISIS in Libya and providing them with armament and financing with Qatari financial support in Libya. In the end, Israel is trying to play a role The innocent one who moves the Turkish, Iranian and Ethiopian bridesEgypt also has a role against terrorism in Africa, and the Egyptian army is helping African countries to combat Turkish terrorism. The Turks use terrorists as a tool against African governments to expand their spheres of influence and even against French interests in West Africa. Therefore, letting terrorism grow and increase in Africa will have an impact against Egypt. Consequently, Egypt’s military capabilities are Shield for Egypt against the terrorist threats that Israel manages from behind the curtain through the puppets used by IsraelOne of the reasons for the Israeli reassurance that the Egyptian threat levels are not real is the spread of corruption in Egypt, which is protected by government positions, and the choice of the most loyal in leadership and the most ignorant and stupid to ensure the continuation of the regime in power. This is followed to ensure the long-term stability of this system. Because it is in a better 1000 position than it deservesThe Israeli study focuses on the attention and follow-up to the development of the Egyptian military force and its constant monitoring. What reminds the study of all matters, whether the latest weapons or even the true size of capabilities, this is the closed place of the West, but what has been published indicatorsStabilizing peace with Israel is not through weakening Egypt, for they will fail in that.When America banned arms on Egypt, Egypt activated its missile and conventional/non-conventional weapons programs and doubled its capabilities since 2012 in response to the so-called Western intervention and the overthrow of the regime at the time and the arms embargo on Egypt. Egypt did not wait or It is waiting for a comprehensive ban on its weakness, but rather it takes immediate counter measures, and what some think are restrictions on Egypt is counterproductive, as Egypt no longer requests major American weapons, but only the reconstruction and maintenance of weapons locally. As for the programs to develop them, programs to import technology from non-American sourcesSo we found America imposes 2300 million dollars to rebuild and modernize the Apache inside the Egyptian factories and roofs without sending them to America. Consequently, the Egyptian control over the planes and the American restrictions led to Egypt obtaining an initial Batch of 46 KA-52This matter is not new to Egypt. Egypt got rid of the Soviets in the mid-seventies due to armament restrictions, and America knows this perfectly, which made there only agreement that American weapons will continue to serve in Egypt until the end of its armament life without any American development, and it encouraged Egypt to expand the purchase of weapons from all sources Western and Eastern other than AmericaThe real threat to Israel is the real development and industrial development in Egypt, and this matter does not exist. There is a fight even for the continuation of the military factories to work, and since 2011 the plane factory has been stopped from assembling and producing any planes, and the same thing for the helicopter factory in Helwan was limited only to maintenance. As for the tank factory, it turned to production Armored vehicles in limited quantities, other than that there is no export ambition for any Egyptian weapons, which makes their cost and production life short due to the lack of open markets. The lack of export efficiency and the lack of understanding that in order to export weapons, you must pay bribes and not receive bribes. The Egyptian arms industry does not grow or develop, so there is no spending on innovation research Weapons, but production with a license for anything, even the ST-100/500 vehicles are South African vehicles, and Egypt did not export any cars from them because it is a competitor to the American vehicle JLTV, so production is limited to the requests of the Egyptian army, and after several simple years it becomes like the Fahd vehicle, which no one wants to obtain because it is not done Continuous product developmentYou are unable to design a pistol not for lack of competence but to fight any real self-developmentBecause of the low efficiency of those who drive and manageThe Egyptian military power will not continue to grow much, as the size of the Egyptian foreign debt will increase due to the failure to export. A country like Egypt exported 30 billion last year, and its maximum ambitions are 36 billion dollars this year, while Turkey exports 210 billion dollars, especially with the failure to fight huge corruption in Egypt.This is what makes Israel very reassuring of its southern borders