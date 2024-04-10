_NOBODY_
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2016
- Messages
- 3,324
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
The Controversial Sound Only 2% Of People Hear
Since the early 1960's, an increasing number of people have been hearing (and feeling) a sound causing everything from annoyance to psychosis to death. We have a deeply objective look at what could be causing it.
00:00 - Intro
02:32 - History
04:37 - Taos Hum
08:01 - The Outbreak
14:09 - ELF Transmitters
15:50 - Natural Causes
17:34 - Infrastructure
19:12 - HPNG Pipelines
26:06 - Methodology
27:38 - Conclusions
29:00 - The Mental Health Toll
31:15 - Wrap Up
Since the early 1960's, an increasing number of people have been hearing (and feeling) a sound causing everything from annoyance to psychosis to death. We have a deeply objective look at what could be causing it.
00:00 - Intro
02:32 - History
04:37 - Taos Hum
08:01 - The Outbreak
14:09 - ELF Transmitters
15:50 - Natural Causes
17:34 - Infrastructure
19:12 - HPNG Pipelines
26:06 - Methodology
27:38 - Conclusions
29:00 - The Mental Health Toll
31:15 - Wrap Up