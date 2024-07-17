The Bangladesh Navy awarded a contract to the Indian firm GRSE - for the construction of an advanced Ocean-Going Tug boat valued $21 millions.

The Bangladesh Navy awarded a contract to the Indian firm GRSE - Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. for the construction of an advanced Ocean-Going Tug boat valued $21 millions.This is the first 'defence export' in the naval sector from India to Bangladesh. It is significant because the only other vessel of its class operated by the Bangladesh Navy is a 1,472 tons displacement 'Dinghai' class (Type 837) large ocean tug boat commissioned in 1984 as BNT Khadem (A721).The length (LOA) of tug boat will be 61 m and 15.80 m wide with depth 6.80 m. The tug's draught requirement with a full load will be around 4.80 m.Its bollard pull capacity will be 76 Tons ahead and 50 Tons astern. The ship's maximum speed with a full load will be at least 13 knots.The tug's primary roles will include towing of ships at sea, both alongside and astern, assist them during berthing and casting off as well as help them in turning through pushing and pulling.The vessel will also have the capability to carry out rescue and salvage operations at sea. It's secondary roles will be to provide firefighting support to ships at sea and limited pollution control measures.The platform will be extremely robust with a capability to operate even at sea state 5 (wind speeds of 17-21 knots and wave heights of 2-3 metres) with dynamic positioning - 2 system capability.This is an advanced computer-controlled system that allows a ship to maintain its heading and position without the use of mooring lines or anchors.The Bangladesh Navy commissioned 6 tug boats including an ocean going tugboat, two submarine tugboat, and three fleet coastal tug boats.Five of those were built in Bangladesh, and only one was ever imported from China.