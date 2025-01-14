What's new

Punjab to establish wildlife courts​

Rs1.73b project to bolster conservation, tourism

Asif Mehmood
January 15, 2025

The photographs not only capture the splendour of the wildlife but also underscore the critical need for continued conservation efforts. PHOTOs: EXPRESS
LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the establishment of dedicated wildlife courts to address atrocities, encroachments, and other crimes against wildlife.

Offenders could now face fines of up to Rs5 million following amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act of 1974.

The Standing Committee of the Punjab Assembly, chaired by Muhammad Adnan Dogar, approved these amendments after 14 years, introducing changes to align Punjab's wildlife protection framework with international standards.

Senior Provincial and Wildlife Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, in her briefing to the committee, emphasized that these updates will enable stringent action against crimes involving wild animals and significantly strengthen conservation efforts.

The amendments provide legal protection to wildlife areas and introduce a unified board named "Protected Areas and Wildlife Management" to oversee conservation initiatives. The board will be chaired by the Wildlife Minister, with the Secretary of Wildlife as vice-chairman and the DG Wildlife as its secretary. A dedicated wildlife protection force will also be established, along with specialized centers for breeding, treatment, and safeguarding wild animals.

Maryam Aurangzeb announced that modern technology, including drones, will be used for wildlife monitoring. A complete survey of Punjab's wildlife and habitats is planned, and a special helpline (1107) has been launched to address wildlife-related complaints and provide information.

In addition to these measures, a comprehensive project worth Rs1.73 billion has been initiated to protect wildlife and promote global tourism. Punjab's first 3D wildlife cinema, moving theatre, and major tourism projects are under development.

Plans are also in place to utilize areas like Uchhali, Bansera Gali, and Changa Manga as tourism hubs. A wildlife hospital costing Rs1.47 billion is being built, and an internship program for youth in the wildlife sector has been launched with a budget of Rs60 million.

