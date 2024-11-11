Air Quality in Pakistani Cities

Smog worsens in Punjab as satellite images reveal unabated stubble burning​

Pakistani officials report that pollution levels have surged to 'hazardous' in many areas, creating a health crisisNovember 11, 2024Stubble burning in northern India has significantly worsened air quality in Pakistan’s Punjab province, contributing to a thick layer of smog that has engulfed cities across the region.Pakistani officials report that pollution levels have surged to “hazardous” in many areas, creating a health crisis for millions of residents.According to Pakistan’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), approximately 30% of the smog in Punjab, including Lahore, originates from across the border in India.Satellite imagery from NASA shows thousands of fires in India's Punjab and Haryana states, where farmers burn crop stubble after harvest to clear fields for the next planting season. The satelite imagery showed that the burning of crop stubble had continued in Pakistan as well.The crop burnings have continued on both sides of the border, with larger numbers observed on the Indian side, despite a ban by the respective governments.To make matters worse smoke from the Indian side of the border drifts into Pakistan, combining with local emissions and colder air to form dense smog.The smog has forced Pakistan to implement emergency measures, including closing schools, parks, and public areas in 18 districts, with residents advised to stay indoors.Punjab’s Health Ministry has reported a surge in respiratory illnesses, with hospitals overwhelmed by cases of asthma, eye irritation, and other pollution-related conditions.Maryam Aurangzeb, Senior Minister of Punjab, has urged citizens to take extra precautions and wear masks if venturing outdoors.The government also plans to reach out to Indian officials to open discussions on the annual pollution crisis, calling for “climate diplomacy” to address shared environmental challenges.As pollution levels continue to rise, both countries are under pressure to develop long-term strategies to curb smog and protect public health.