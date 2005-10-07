Pakistan Navy | News & Discussions.

Pak Navy enhancing visibility, reach: Pak Navel Chief
Islamabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Pakistan's navy is enhancing its visibility and reach beyond boundaries to provide leverage to national, diplomatic and security interests, the country's outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Shahid Karimullah said today.
Pakistan Navy's participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and successful conduct of maritime diplomacy through flag-showing and its presence from China in the East to the US in the West was part of its new policy, he said at a farewell meeting here.
The country's navy today stand out as an effective and efficient arm of the Armed Forces, fully capable of protecting its maritime interests and maintaining deterrence, he said.
Karimullah, who has been appointed as Ambassador to Saudi Arbia, has been succeeded by Admiral Muhammad Afzal Tahir.
Taking over command, Tahir said Navy's responsibilities at sea have increased manifold with the passage of time and with the turn of events in this part of the world.
"We must be fully prepared to fight and prevail through the attributes of superior training, professional excellence and above all faith in our cause," he said. PTI
