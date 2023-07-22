Pakistan faces blackmail on international stage: Fazl

SAMAA TV - Latest Breaking News, Pakistan, World, Video news Home - SAMAA Find latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more. For in-depth coverage, Samaa English provides special reports, video, audio, photo galleries, and interactive guides.

Expresses optimism about timely elections; stresses importance of ongoing consultations to shape the political landscapeHe said this during his visit to Karachi where he met Pir Sadruddin Shah at his residence. Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza and Fahmida Mirza were also present.Talking to media after meeting, he asserted that no provocative messages were given that would support such conspiracies, and categorically opposed any desecration of holy books.After the meeting, Fazlur Rehman stated that Pakistan is being blackmail on internationally, with Western forces using the IMF as a front to pressure China and hinder its investments in the country.Nevertheless, he noted that foreign exchange reserves are improving rapidly, and mega projects have resumed in Pakistan.Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return, Mr Rehman said that it is ultimately former prime minister’s decision to make, and if he chooses to return, the people will welcome him.The JUI-F chief further expressed optimism about timely elections and stressed the importance of ongoing consultations and discussions to shape the political landscape.Referring to the PTI chairman, the PDM chairman mentioned that he believes the PTI’s influence is diminishing, and it would be preferable not to focus on the PTI chairman.Regarding seat adjustments, he suggested that sub-organisations of districts should explore benefits and make necessary adjustments.On the occasion, Pir Sadruddin Shah expressed gratitude for Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit and mentioned that they exchanged suggestions during the meeting.