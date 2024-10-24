JI to file petition against 26th Constitutional Amendment​

October 24, 2024Hafiz Naeem JIJamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has criticised the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, announcing plans to challenge it in court.Speaking to media in Lahore on Wednesday, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said JI had warned PTI against getting involved with others on the amendment from the start. "We told PTI not to fall into anyone's trap," he said.The JI chief expressed concern over PTI's cooperation with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, questioning the party's stance. "If they were in opposition, why did they agree to it?" he added, calling the matter "suspicious."Rehman accused the government of manipulating the situation to pass the amendment, stating that parties which should have taken a stand on Form 47 failed to do so. He also condemned those involved in alleged vote-buying during the process, saying, "Their names will not be remembered kindly in history.""This amendment has allowed a takeover of the judiciary," he warned, declaring that Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to approach the judiciary over the issue. He criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for pushing the amendment through, calling it an unfair move.In reference to PTI's involvement, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman questioned why the party had submitted names to the committee if it opposed the amendment. "It raises suspicions when you submit names but then don't participate," he said.Rehman also expressed concern over political prisoners in Pakistan, urging the government to release them. "Rather than enforcing the law, people are imprisoned on political grounds," he said. He further called for steps to be taken to ensure their release, describing it as a positive action.