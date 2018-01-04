What's new

Pakistan Economic and Industrial Zones update

Pakistan Economic and Industrial Zones update

KPK.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed an agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) for the development of Hattar Special Economic Zone- Extension upon 1,000 acres with an investment of Rs 100 billion.

In pursuance of the MoUs signed in KP-China Roadshow in April 2017, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after deliberations signed the agreement with CRBC to develop Hattar Special Economic Zone- Extension that is expected to generate 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The agreement was signed by KPEDMC interim Chief Executive Officer Adil Salahuddin on behalf of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and CRBC Pakistan General Manager Li Zhihuai at Chief Minister (CM) KP Secretariat. The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, P&D Secretary, Industries Secretary and KPBOIT chairman.

KPEZDMC along with China Road and Bridge Corporation, a state-owned enterprise by the Government of the People’s Republic of China plans to develop 1000 acres of land as Special Economic Zone at Hattar.

Hattar Special Economic Zone will have industries like pharmaceutical, textile, food and beverages, steel and various engineering related industries. This initiative by the KP government will provide direct and indirect job opportunities to 100,000 locals of the region once the SEZ is fully colonized.

Investment of Rs 100 billion is expected by industrialists from Pakistan and abroad. The existing SEZ at Hattar has been fully booked and construction of few factories has already begun. Due to exceptional demand by investors at Hattar, the KP government has imposed section 4 on 1000 acres of land to develop the extension of SEZ.

At the ceremony, KP CM Pervez Khattak said ‘this is another milestone achieved by the government of KP. This project will bring prosperity in KP by providing much-needed job opportunities in the region.’

ISLAMABAD: The government has devised a comprehensive plan to set up 37 special economic zones (SEZs) across four provinces and special areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to boost industrial production.

SEZ Act 2012 provides the governing structure for these zones and allows both federal and provincial governments to set them up under various administrative frameworks.

The list of the proposed sites for establishing SEZs was shared with Chinese authorities in the last Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing recently.

For attracting Chinese enterprises, the government is working on an investment package, which is expected to be finalised before the end of March, the source added.

At the same time, the Board of Investment (BoI) will host potential investors from China, including the Tianjin region, for an exploratory visit. SEZs are believed to be critical for the industrial sector as they have played a key role in the industrial development in many Asian economies.

Four SEZ sites were identified in Punjab. Punjab-China Economic Zone and Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park SEZ are in Sheikhupura while M-3 Industrial City and Value Addition City are in Faisalabad.

Out of these four SEZ sites, the JCC referred only two to the joint working group (JWG) on industrial cooperation for consideration: Punjab-China Economic Zone (priority) and M-3 Industrial City Faisalabad (alternative).

In Balochistan, nine places were identified for SEZs: Bostan Industrial Zone, Dasht Industrial Zone, Turbat Industrial Zone, Industrial Zone at the Junction of Qilla Saifullah, Zhoband Loralai, Gwadar Industrial Estate, Lasbela Industrial Estate, Dera Murad Jamali Industrial and Trading Estate and Winder Industrial and Trading Estate.

Only two of these requests were referred to the JWG for further action: Bostan Industrial Zone (priority) and Khuzdar Industrial Zone (alternative).

In Sindh, four sites were identified for SEZs. These are China Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji in Thatta, China Industrial Zone near Karachi, Textile City and Marble City. Two of these projects were considered in Thatta: China Special Economic Zone, Dhabeji (priority) and Keti Bandar (alternative).

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government requested the establishment of SEZs in 17 places under the CPEC. These include economic zone at Karak, Nowshera, Bannu, Jalozai, Rashakai, Risalpur, Chitral, Buner, Swat, Batagram, Jahangir, Mansehra and Gadoon Amazai. Others include Hattar Phase VII Industrial Zone, Ghazi Economic Zone and Gomal Economic Zone in Dera Ismail Khan.

Only two of the 17 sites were referred to the JWG for consideration: Rashakai Economic Zone (priority) and Hattar Phase VII Industrial Zone (alternative).

Moqpondass SEZ will be established in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bhimber Industrial Zone will be the priority project while Muzaffarabad SEZ will be the alternative.

In Fata, the only SEZ will be Mohmand Marble City.

ICT Model Industrial Zone will be established in Islamabad while an industrial park will be developed on Pakistan Steel Mills’ land in Port Qasim near Karachi.

According to the source, Pakistan agreed to provide gas, water, electricity and other facilities to factories in industrial parks. “Pakistan will also consider providing Chinese enterprises with a suitable policy package to attract potential investors,” the source said.
 
Taking the example of the Chinese success with their SEZs, China is helping Pakistan develop the RUBA SEZ on the outskirts of Lahore. RUBA SEZ PVT LTD is a subsidiary of RUBA Group of Companies and was expanded from existing Haier – RUBA Economic Zone.

Other economic zones include the China-Pakistan economic zone open only to Chinese investors in Pakistan, Gwadar.

There are talks of creating a Japanese city for investors from Japan only.

There has been new SEZ proposed on the under-construction Sialkot-Lahore motorway; Qatar has proposed an investment for $1 billion in a new SEZ along the motorway.

There is a new zone under construction in Faisalabad, which will be the biggest industrial estate of Pakistan when complete. It has sections for each country and the first phase is complete with a special Chinese zone in it.
 
December 07, 2020

Haier Pakistan, achieved the manufacturing target of half million refrigerators this year, which is the highest so far among all the major appliances.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Monday, ranking No. 1 in quality and quantity Haier in Pakistan has increased its manufacturing almost 20% than the previous year.

The update was shared recently by Haier Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Afridi who congratulated the company management and workers on achieving a big target of manufacturing 500,000 refrigerators in just one year.

Afridi also thanked the Pakistani consumers on social media for choosing Haier products. He said that because of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic policies, Pakistan’s economy was progressing continuously. He hoped Haier Pakistan would set new records of home appliances production in upcoming year 2021.

Javed Afridi who is also one of Pakistan’s top business executives and entrepreneurs, believes that In order to pull Pakistan out of poverty, structural reforms are needed. The Chinese government therefore has been of great assistance in their landmark success to alleviate poverty.

Haier Pakistan is a shining example of Pak-China cooperation and is a success story that exemplifies the Pak-China relationship. The joint venture between Ruba General Trading Company and Haier Group of China brought Haier into Pakistan more than a decade ago.

As a result of the joint venture and anticipating the vast potential of the Pakistan market, Haier Pakistan set up a state-of-the-art industrial park in Lahore. The production plant on Raiwind Road spreads over a vast area of 100 acres with a covered area of 1 million square feet including a workers’ colony.

The production facility has the capacity to produce over 3 million units of home appliances and electronics including washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, water dispensers, LED TVs, and laptops per annum.
Haier’s share of the market in Pakistan today stands at a whopping 31% across all categories of home appliances, and it is poised to make a major contribution to the computer market by becoming the first manufacturer to produce 150,000 laptops at the Lahore plant.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar while appreciating the performance of Haier Pakistan said, many indicators show large scale manufacturing growth in Pakistan and the country’s economy is showing signs of expansion even in the middle of an economic slump being faced by many countries.
 
Groundbreaking of Nowshera economic zone extension performed

10 Dec 2020


1607606185186.png



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of the Nowshera Economic Zone Extension Project and distributed letters of plot allotment among investors during a special ceremony. — Photo courtesy PTI KP Twitter


PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of the Nowshera Economic Zone Extension Project and distributed letters of plot allotment among investors during a special ceremony.

A statement issued here said the zone’s extension over 76 acres of land would have the capacity of more than 60 industrial units and would generate over 12,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
It added that the initiative was expected to attract an initial investment of Rs1.6 billion.

Special assistant to the chief minister on information Karman Bangash, principal secretary to the chief minister Shahab Ali Shah, chief executive of the KP Management Company Javed Khattak and others attended the ceremony.

The chief minister said the extension of Nowshera economic zone was another milestone in the industrialisation of the province and provision of employment opportunities to the people. He said his government was taking result-oriented steps to stabilise economy and create employment for the people.

Mr Mahmood said the extension of Nowshera economic zone would usher in a new era of industrial development in the province. He was briefed about various aspects of the project.

The officials told him that the economic zone’s extension would happen in the proximity of Azakhel dry port and Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and therefore, the project offered opportunities for industries and start-ups.

The statement said the project would provide opportunities for pharmaceutical sector, food processing, construction, marble, granite and food packing, whereas industrial products from the zone could find themselves in high-demand areas, including Afghanistan, Central Asia and China.

It said the construction of an access road to the project site and demarcation of industrial units had been completed, while work on infrastructure was in progress.

A total of 1,365 applications have so far been received for setting up industries in the zone.

The statement said the government had already inaugurated the Jalozai economic zone, whereas the Rashakai Special Economic Zone under the CPEC project was ready for inauguration.

The Rashakai SEZ will have modern infrastructure and facilities and create around 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The meeting informed that the groundbreaking of DI Khan economic zone would be performed soon and a total of 100 industrial units would be established there. The initiative is expected to attract an investment of Rs1.5 billion and generate over 30,000 jobs.

The groundbreaking of Chitral, Ghazi, and Bannu economic zones is also in the pipeline.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2020
 
China’s Shangdong province to build industrial Park in Pakistan

East China's Shandong province that reported strong economic growth in the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-15) has announced its foreign development plan that included setting up an industrial park in Pakistan.

The province’s Governor Guo Shuqing, who is here to attend the on going National People's Congress session said they will be coming up with heavy investment in Pakistan during next five year. “ We attach great to our relations with Pakistan, ”, he added.
 
The National Incubation Center (NIC) has formally launched a 6 month-long fast-track incubation program for startups from all over Pakistan. NIC is inviting startups from every domain including agriculture, bio-tech, productivity, sustainability, fin-tech, or any other area.


The 6-month program is focused on actionable training where startups are mentored by industry veterans and thought leaders from across industries. They also get the state of the art facilities enabling them to be innovative and grow to new heights combined with one-to-one mentor sessions and tech talks. The incubation also provides startups with access to grants, VC networks, payment solutions, and 50 million customer base of Jazz.

The startups will be part of the 10th Cohort of NIC and will be the second Cohort that is offered a 6 month-long incubation programme. NIC has already incubated 200 startups and provided them with the services they need to succeed. It is one of the largest incubation programs in Pakistan launched in collaboration with MOITT, Ignite, and Jazz.

If you have a startup that you think can impress the team at NIC, you should consider applying here. The applications are open till January 31, 2021 so hurry up. You don’t want to miss it.
 
16,929 new companies registered in FY2020


Taha Abdullah
Dec 30 · 2020


According to an annual report by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 16,929 new companies have been registered in the fiscal year 2020, 17 percent more than the previous year.

This brings the overall total number of registered companies in Pakistan to 120,395. Private limited companies make up about 71 percent of the total number registered, with a further 26 percent registered as single-member firms. Non-profits, multinationals, trade organizations, limited liability partnerships and publicly listed companies make up the remaining 3 percent of the tally.

Trading, IT, Services, and Construction were the most popular sectors to register a company with each contributing triple figures. Tourism, Real Estate, Food and Beverage, and Education also proved to be very popular. Interestingly, 550 companies registered reported foreign investment, with a further 27 foreign companies establishing their roots in Pakistan over the past year.

The SECP also renewed the licenses of 45 not-for-profit organizations. 30 non-profit licenses were rejected due to non-compliance with SECP guidelines.

The commission uses annual returns from beneficiaries of listed companies to monitor trade activities in the country. The report revealed that the 1,737 annual returns from listed company beneficiaries were filed with the SECP in 2020.
 
investors are planning to start Marble processing plants in the Mohmand SEZ under CPEC.
These industrial units will generate around 18,000 direct jobs for locals. In this regard, FPCCI has sought early provision of facilities to the SEZ to start the work.



1609797826012.png
 
‘Efforts afoot’ to set up SEZ in G-B

Six of the independent candidates have joined PTI after the election

APP
January 10, 2021

electricity-industry-AP.jpg



ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said the federal government had acquired land for setting up a special economic zone in G-B under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

“Efforts are afoot to start development work on the special economic zone,” Gandapur said while talking to a delegation of the G-B’s ministers, who called on him here to discuss the future strategy for carrying out uplift work in the area.

It would eventually, lay the foundation for a prosperous G-B, he added.The minister claimed that the federal government had provided massive funds for the G-B development in the past and had a plan to invest billions of rupees in its various sectors, including health, education, and tourism for their uplift.
 
Century Steel Ltd. to Establish its Mill in Rashakai SEZ

A Chinese corporation by the name of Century Steel Ltd. has become the first foreign company to set up its plant in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under the #China #Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The SEZ Committee has allocated 40 acres to Century Steel Ltd., and it plans to invest $50 million and produce 0.25 million tonnes of steel products in the plant. The project is expected to consume 45 MW of electricity and employ 1,000 workers directly and indirectly.

Owned by the Fuzhou Julitaihe International Company in China, Century Steel Ltd. has mobilized its engineers and personnel who have started the construction of a site office to execute the plan quickly and efficiently.

A press release by the Board of Investment (BoI) read: “This is a momentous day for industrialization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as first Zone Enterprise from China has been admitted to the Rashakai SEZ”.

The Rashakai SEZ is the first joint industrial project between China and Pakistan. It is expected that the 1,000-acre zone will create jobs for 200,000 individuals and attract Rs. 347 billion of investment
 
KP govt to establish 10 economic zones across province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has planned to establish at least 10 economic zones across the province in the next decade under the Industrial Policy, 2020, after the provincial cabinet’s approval of the policy in this regard last month.

According to local media outlets that reviewed the policy, the proposed zones include Rashkai Special Economic Zone and Nowshera Economic Zone Extension and will be set up in Jalozai, Nowshera, Chitral, Mohmand, Ghazi, Darband, Swat, Buner and Shakas areas, while the establishment of two special economic zones (SEZs) under public-private partnership (PPP) in the next five years has been planned
 
Gwadar SEZ:
43 Chinese companies vow to take part in industrialization


February 17, 2021


Zhang Baozhong, the chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company, while clearing the air of uncertainty created by CPEC adversaries regarding the pace of work in Gwadar, said that work on all CPEC projects is in full swing and cargo ships have started arriving. He said that 43 Chinese companies are going to invest in Gwadar industrial zone while 200 more firms have been registered for the purpose. Moreover, he said that after its completion, the port will become an economic hub and generate a lot of employment opportunities.
Zhang Baozhong, the chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company – the firm that operates Gwadar Port – has said that the first phase of the special economic zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been completed in which 43 Chinese companies are going to invest while 200 more firms have been registered for the purpose.

Talking to The Express Tribune, the chairman said that besides infrastructure and energy projects, various industries, including textiles, chemicals, automobiles and mobiles, would be set up in the Gwadar industrial zone, which will create more employment opportunities.

Baozhong rejected the reports circulating in the media about hindrances in the multibillion-dollar project, saying that work on CPEC is going on in full swing and there are no impediments as the “government of Pakistan is extending full cooperation”.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the pace of work has not slowed down and many CPEC projects have been completed ahead of time,” Baozhong said, adding that after the completion of CPEC, Gwadar will become the largest port in the region and an important economic hub in the world, which would benefit various countries.


“The Gwadar Port is fully operational and cargo ships have started arriving,” he said, announcing that a liquefied natural gas terminal will also be established at the port.

“CPEC is a great economic project,” he said. “It is a symbol of the cohesive relationship between
Pakistan and China and a testament to our friendship.”

Donning the national dress of Pakistan, he chanted the slogan “long live Pak-China friendship”.
On the attire, he said, “I like shalwar kameez as my heart beats for Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Gwadar Development Authority Director General Shahzeb Khan Kakar told The Express
Tribune that under the 2050 Master Plan, the issues of water and electricity for the “150,000 people” of Gwadar would be resolved by the end of next year (2022). However, the people of the port city claim that their population is over 300,000.

“Work is in full swing on a desalination plant, which will convert five million gallons of seawater into drinking water and a 300 megawatts coal-fired power plant,” Kakar said. “Both the projects will be functional by January 2023.”

He also announced projects worth Rs20 billion for the uplift of the people of Gwadar.
“Efforts are afoot to turn Gwadar into a tax-free economic zone and a port city,” he said, adding that a one-window system is also being introduced to facilitate investors.

He shared that they were inviting the business community to establish industries in Gwadar for the generation of revenue. “A 250-km road network has been laid in Gwadar,” Kakar said, adding that an industrial zone in Gwadar would comprise three divisions. “An education city and a diplomatic zone will also be established in the port city.”

Further, Balochistan Department of Industry and Commerce Additional Secretary Manzoor Hussain said that the provincial government has formulated rules for allotment of land in industrial zones in the province. “Land will now be allotted in industrial zones only to those industrialists who will set them up within the stipulated time frame,” Hussain said, adding that work on development projects in Gwadar was underway under CPEC.

On the development of the port city, Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority Managing Director Attaullah Jogezai said that the provincial government will soon allocate 20,000 acres of land for the special economic zone.

Gwadar Club Chairman Brigadier (retd) Asif Mehmood said, “Special security arrangements have been made in and around Gwadar, which has led to peace in Balochistan.”
 
Allama Iqbal Industrial City announced attracting Rs. 35.8 Billion investment

The colonisation of Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad, the second special economic zone (SEZ) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has begun with a planned investment of Rs 53.6 billion, the Board of Investment (BoI).

The Allama Iqbal Industrial City SEZ Committee held its meeting and accorded approval to fifteen applications and allotted 320 acres of land for projects.

The applicants include a Chinese firm Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan (Private) Limited with a plan Rs 800 million investment in the agriculture sector. Among others, fourteen local firms, Zahid Jee Textile Mills, Ocean Ceramics, and Ittehad Metals are to initiate business establishments worth Rs 11.8bn, Rs11.2bn and Rs7.5bn respectively.

BoI Chairman Atif Bokhari, while appreciating the development, said the automation process of SEZs, envisioned by the prime minister, is now bearing fruit. The SEZ MIS Module was approved to facilitate investors to gain admission in zones and ensure transparency in allocation of plots in various SEZs, he added.



1615155222004.png
 

