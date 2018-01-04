ghazi52
Pakistan Economic and Industrial Zones update
KPK.
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed an agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) for the development of Hattar Special Economic Zone- Extension upon 1,000 acres with an investment of Rs 100 billion.
In pursuance of the MoUs signed in KP-China Roadshow in April 2017, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after deliberations signed the agreement with CRBC to develop Hattar Special Economic Zone- Extension that is expected to generate 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.
The agreement was signed by KPEDMC interim Chief Executive Officer Adil Salahuddin on behalf of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and CRBC Pakistan General Manager Li Zhihuai at Chief Minister (CM) KP Secretariat. The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, P&D Secretary, Industries Secretary and KPBOIT chairman.
KPEZDMC along with China Road and Bridge Corporation, a state-owned enterprise by the Government of the People’s Republic of China plans to develop 1000 acres of land as Special Economic Zone at Hattar.
Hattar Special Economic Zone will have industries like pharmaceutical, textile, food and beverages, steel and various engineering related industries. This initiative by the KP government will provide direct and indirect job opportunities to 100,000 locals of the region once the SEZ is fully colonized.
Investment of Rs 100 billion is expected by industrialists from Pakistan and abroad. The existing SEZ at Hattar has been fully booked and construction of few factories has already begun. Due to exceptional demand by investors at Hattar, the KP government has imposed section 4 on 1000 acres of land to develop the extension of SEZ.
At the ceremony, KP CM Pervez Khattak said ‘this is another milestone achieved by the government of KP. This project will bring prosperity in KP by providing much-needed job opportunities in the region.’
