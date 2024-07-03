What's new

Former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan, 2 others killed in Bajaur blast

Ali Akbar | Zahid Imdad
July 3, 2024

A photo of former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan. — online

A photo of former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan.

Former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan was killed, along with two others, on Wednesday in a blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur, officials said.
Malakand Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur confirmed the deaths to Dawn.com, saying that the former senator’s car was targeted in an attack in Bajaur’s Damadola area.

Bajaur District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad told Dawn.com that the bomb disposal unit was conducting its investigation and the situation would be made clearer after its report.

He added that the former senator was on the way to a by-election campaign in Damadola he was attacked.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incident and summoned a report from police authorities.

“All aspects of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif offered prayers for the deceased and said: “Such cowardly attacks cannot dampen our spirits.”

A statement from President Asif Ali Zardari said he expressed regret over the deaths due to a “remote-controlled bomb”. He strongly condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the family members of the victims
 

