Pakistan Defence Production Facilities ... Public / Private

SATUMA

Mission Statement

SATUMA stands for Surveillance and Target Unmanned Aircraft. The company has a focused objective of developing unmanned aircraft for the purposes of surveillance and other civilian applications. With over two decades of R&D and manufacturing experience, SATUMA is well poised to take advantage of the increasing global demand for unmanned surveillance systems.

SATUMA’s competitive edge is most evident in its operational know-how that complements its technological expertise. It has brought together the most experienced and qualified team of experts that not only provide world-class technology but also the best operational and field experience.

SATUMA has achieved regional recognition and dominance in the UAV market for its high reliability turnkey solutions approach. Our comprehensive, advanced UAV systems have logged hundreds of operational hours. Our extensive experience and innovative approach to all aspects of UAV systems has resulted in outstanding operational solutions for all our domestic and international customers.

SATUMA’s UAV line is constantly expanding to meet new and challenging applications. Currently, the company is a leading source of advanced air vehicles, ground control stations, multi-UAV command centres, UAV trainers, and maintenance and support from field to operational levels.

The Bravo® family of UAVs for high end tactical missions, along with the Salaar® UAV series for close range tactical missions, provide a comprehensive range of integral solutions for diverse operational needs. The Bravo® family delivers the highest quality of performance for the lowest life cycle cost, a distinction based predominantly on its small operator crew and low maintenance requirements....




Company History


SATUMA started as a small setup to produce an indigenous effort in making UAVs in 1989. Today it has grown into a Private Limited Company with a full service aviation facility that supports domestic and international clientele operating a wide range of unmanned aircrafts.
SATUMA has the distinction of being the only company in the private sector whose products are formally inducted in Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army.




Projects

The activities undertaken by SATUMA since its inception are listed below in chronological order:




2017 – 2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009 – 10
2007 – 08
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1995 – 98
1993 – 94
1992 – 93
1989 – 91
• Design & Development of surveillance UAV Airframe for IE&I, Pakistan Army
• Training & Operations of Aerial Target Drones for Sultan’s Armed Forces, MOD, Sultanate of Oman
• Design & Development of Aerial Target – Atarid for Sultan’s Armed Forces, MOD, Sultanate of Oman
• Developed and Delivered Aerial Target Drone – Thunder for Directorate General of Military Procurement (DGMP), Pakistan Army.
• Development of different Platforms for Aerial Reconnaissance and Training
• Supplied Half Scale UAV Trainers to Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF), Sri Lanka.
• Collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the development of UAV systems
• Assisted PAF to establish 1st UAV Operational Conversion Unit (OCU)
• Trained Air Crew to fly UAV Missions
• Trained Experienced Air Crew to become Instructors (IPs)
• Trained Ground Crew for Flight Line Operations
• Developed and Delivered 1st batch of UAV Half Scale Trainers (HST) to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered Test Equipment for testing Bravo+ Avionics to Pakistan Air Force
• Developed and Delivered 1st Tactical UAV System “Bravo+” to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered Air Vehicle Tracking and Control Software – PathFinder 4.1
• Integrated and Demonstrated FLIR® Payload in Bravo+ for FLIR Systems, USA
• Started Design of Medium Range UAV System – Flamingo
• Integration of FLIR® Payload in Flamingo
• Integration of WESCAM® Payload in Flamingo
• Supplied Full Scale Trainer for Tactical UAV System to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered 2nd Tactical UAV System – Bravo+ to Pakistan Air Force
• Delivered Air Vehicle Tracking and Control Software – PathFinder 4.2
• Delivered iHawk – Gen1 Optical Payload with 2nd Bravo+ UAV System
• Delivered 3rd Bravo+ Tactical UAV System to Pakistan Air Force
• Development of Air Vehicle Tracking and Control Software – PathFinder 5.0
• Development of Target & Scene Tracking System for optical payload using Image Processing techniques
• Design of Jet powered Aerial Target Drone
• Design and Development of Flight Simulator for UAVs
• Support and Maintenance of delivered Bravo+ UAV Systems to Pakistan Air Force
• Design and development of Mini Range UAV System – Stingray
• Test and evaluation of Medium Range UAV – Flamingo
• Executed Transfer of technology project for Long Range Target Drones for Ministry of Defence (MOD), Sultanate of Oman
• Production of Flamingo UAV for PAF
• New GCS software with Simulation Mode for training third party Aerial Platforms
• Development of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for UAVs
• Support and Maintenance of delivered Bravo+ UAV Systems to PAF
• Developed Hand Launched UAV – Salaar for short range surveillance (10 Km)
• Developed Tow Target to be used with SATUMA Thunder Target drone
• Production and Delivery of Salaar UAV for Pakistan Army
• Further advancement of Salaar (Super Salaar)
• Production and Delivery of Salaar UAV to Frontier Corps
• Test and trials of Super Salaar
• Development of hand launched fuel engine UAV (Shikra) for increased flight endurance
• Production of small target drones (Ababeel) for testing/training on anti-aircraft guns
• Successful trial of Shikra hand launched UAV
• Development of surveillance UAV Nigraan
• Supply of Quad Copter equipped multi spectral camera for crop health monitoring to the University of Agricultural Faisalabad
• Development of multi rotor UAV for crops spraying for the University of Agricultural Faisalabad
• Thunder target drone trials conducted for Pakistan Navy
• Supply of Multi rotor UAV with integration of four multispectral cameras to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad
• Survey conducted of Shakarparian National Park for International Wildlife Management Board
• Development and completion of IOT platform for widespread deployment of sensors for monitoring



INTEGRATED DYNAMICS


INTEGRATED DYNAMICS are now exporting airframes and systems to several countries and flags are being constantly added to the space above. We have been able to add value to several of our product areas as well as expanding our manufacturing facilities and product portfolio.

INTEGRATED DYNAMICS provides design, consultancy and turn-key project commissioning for Unmanned Autonomous Vehicle Systems (UAVS). We can assist you from the ground up in the rapid completion of your project from the conceptual stage to actual prototype flight tests in the shortest possible time.

INTEGRATED DYNAMICS is a full supply source for everything you need to get a UAVS project in the air – including Platforms, Flight control systems, C4I systems, Datalinks, Payloads, and Ground Control Stations (GCS). We also provide a full line of accessories such as Ground Support Equipment (GSE), APU’s, Starters, Battery management systems, and Launch and Recovery systems.

Our new ‘Civilian’ UAV systems portfolio includes systems that are designed for emerging applications in the areas of law enforcement, border and coastal patrol, and scientific research. Most systems require no more than two crew members to operate.

We are also offering custom airframes for most of our field-proven and tested UAV designs to assist research and experimental work across the globe in specialised UAV applications.


INTEGRATED DYNAMICS – AEROSPACE & ROBOTICS SYSTEMS

INTEGRATED DYNAMICS

Those who design – build; those who build – design. The two concepts go hand-in-hand and influence each other. By building what we design – we learn to design better; which means we build quicker; which means we get into testing faster. We are not afraid to get our hands dirty. Our engineering team is a group of hands-on builders and makers who are passionate about unmanned systems.

DSC01619-300x250.jpg



DSC01707-300x250.jpg





DSC02198.jpg
 

INTEGRATED DYNAMICSAEROSPACE & ROBOTICS SYSTEMS


09-370x270.jpg



FIELD SERVICE EQUIPMENT

scan0232edit-370x270.jpg



GROUND SUPPORT EQUIPMENT

08edit-370x270.jpg



SIMULATION SYSTEMS

Screenshot-2-370x270.png



CUSTOM SOFTWARE

DSC03092-370x270.jpg





COMPLETE SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS

Look through our portfolio of custom systems created over the years for our customers. We review your requirements and provide adaptive unmanned solutions to meet emerging applications. Contact us for a discussion on the type of platform solutions available for your unique project!
scan0100-370x270.jpg



CUSTOM AIRFRAMES

scan0299-370x270.jpg



UAV TECHNOLOGY DEMONSTRATOR PROGRAM

INTEGRATED DYNAMICS offers a UAV technology demonstrator program (TDP) that allows customers to visualise capabilities, payload options and applications for their prototype builds.
Defence Science and Technology Organization (DESTO)

Created in 1963 in the Ministry of Defence, DESTO's clandestine work included in reverse engineering of the foreign technology and to avoid technological surprise from India.. A limited amount knowledge of DESTO's project is available and much of its work is kept under secrecy.


Breakthrough for Pakistan: Ammunition for 120 mm mortar indigenously manufactured

29 January 2000

RAWALPINDI: The Defence Science and Technology Organization (DESTO) has achieved a major breakthrough in ammunition technology by developing ammunition for 120 mm mortar.

According to an ISPR press release here on Saturday, DESTO has indigenously developed and manufactured ammunition for 120 mm mortar which has almost doubled the range of conventional ammunition with very less cost effect.

Foreign manufactures were demanding millions of dollars for transfer of technology whereas DESTO developed this ammunition totally indigenously with no foreign collaboration or assistance. The scientists and engineers of this prestigious organization have also developed and successfully fired base bleed technology ammunition. The foreign firms were as usually demanding millions in transfer of technology and machinery for the venture.

In fact one firm demanded 100,000 dollars for supply of manufacturing standards documents only. The development in this field will enhance the range of all artillery ammunition upto 30 percent. It may be mentioned here that these achievements made by DESTO will go a long way in enhancing fire power of Pakistan Army. It will also enable the Artillery to reach deeper enemy targets. Pakistan will also be able to earn handsome profits from export of this sophisticated ammunition developed totally indigenously.
 
Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO)


Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) has been established by the Government of Pakistan as a facilitation agency for all customer inquiries and to coordinate export of high quality defence products and services.


Introduction

We, in DEPO, are ready to address all your inquiries about Pakistan's defence products and services and to assist you in meeting the requirements of your Armed Forces and Security Agencies.

Demand of the Pakistan Armed Forces are met by a large network of services, established in the country by public and private manufacturing and Research and Development (R&D) establishments, some of which have been meeting the needs of half a million strong Armed Forces, since over 50 years. Pakistan defence manufacturing sector is capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in areas of medium, as well as, selected areas of high technology.

Pakistan has the capability to offer high grade weapon systems like MBTs, basic & advance trainers and jet fighter aircraft, surface to air and anti tank missile systems, sophisticated surface and sub surface naval crafts, air delivered munitions, state of the art secure communication systems, small arms and a wide range of ammunition and explosives.

All these products are backed up by ISO certification, aerospace standards of latest revision and R&D organizations, which are constantly working towards quality assurance and product improvement, thereby guaranteeing customer satisfaction.
DEPO, along with its major defence manufacturers, has been participating in various International Defence Exhibitions and, through pro-active marketing strategy, our defence products have earned an international recognition. Pakistan has been, at one time or the other, exporting aircraft, arms and ammunition to many countries around the globe.

During the last two years, Pakistan has diversified its traditional and non-traditional exportable products and has started to explore new markets to expand its customer base.

DEPO, in collaboration with Pakistan's defence sector, is committed to provide a progressive response to ongoing developments in the world and to meet the technical needs of present, with focus on future. Pakistan continues to update its defence production capabilities through innovative and cost effective technologies to continuously satisfy the changing requirements of our valued customers.

DEPO also organizes a biennial mega event International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) of Pakistan was conceived after the successful conduct of first International Pakistan Naval Defence Show 1999 which was held at Karachi from 22 - 25 February 1999. First IDEAS was held in 2000 and subsequent IDEAS were organized biennially.
 
Pakistan supplies rocket launchers to Lanka

July 2000

LONDON: Pakistan supplied 10 multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) to Colombo in May to boost the Sri Lankan Army's firepower against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) offensive in the Jaffna peninsula, a defence weekly has reported.

Pakistan's military support came in response to a Sri Lankan plea for "emergency assistance", which was extended to several countries. The Czech Republic and China also answered with offers of MRLs but these have yet to be delivered, the Jane's Defence Weekly said in its latest issue.

The same initiative saw Colombo move on May 4 to re-establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

This is the second time Islamabad has supplied military equipment to Sri Lanka. The then president Zia-ul-Haq sent two Pakistan air force aircraft loaded with mortars and rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Colombo in mid-1985 as the island nation's army sought to counter the LTTE's full military campaign initiated two years earlier.

The MRLs, Sri Lanka's first fully operational weapon of this type, are produced by Pakistan ordnance factory. They are most likely copies of the China North Industries Corporation's 107mm (12-round) type 63 or type 81 MRL. They were delivered together with a quantity of ammunition.

The army immediately deployed half the MRLs to the Jaffna front, with the remainder kept in reserve. The systems saw their first operational use in fighting that took place early this month around Sarasalai, in the Chavakachcheri region. PTI
 
Pakistan rolls out its tanks, missiles for sale

KAMAL SIDDIQI

KARACHI, NOVEMBER 17, 2000 : It is only Pakistan's first international defence exhibition, but it's left the hosts and participants impressed. Thousands of visitors thronging the ``IDEAS 2000'' defense show, being held in Karachi, have been coming away stunned with the range of locally-manufactured weapon systems and equipment on display.

Little was known of Pakistan's military might, and the country had never put on show its full range of military might before. Now, visitors at IDEAS 2000 could see the 1,500-kilometer-range Ghauri and 600-kilometer range Shaheen missiles, which are not for sale, in firing positions. On static display was the 2,500-kilometer range Shaheen II missile.

Senior officials at Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Wah, said several delegations would be proceeding to the Pakistan Ordnance Factories after the show, including teams from Syria, Egypt, Bangladesh and Kenya. Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Qatar have expressed interest in transfer of technology from Pakistan for construction of Midget and Agosta submarines, which have been built in collaboration with Italy and France, Pakistan chief of Navy, Admiral Azim Mirza told the press.

Malaysian air chief, Air Chief Marshal Sri Ahmad Saruji, told reporters that he was greatly impressed by the arrangements. ``It is certainly impressive as you are holding the show for the first time,'' he said. ``I have found the arrangements quite excellent and I am impressed.''

The army gave a mobility display of Al-Khalid main battle tank (MBT) and Al-Zarrar, the upgraded T-59 MBT. Pakistan strongman General Pervez Musharraf commented that Pakistan would soon start mass production of the Al-Khalid battle tank, ``which will symbolise its capabilities in defence production.''

The 46-tonne three-man tank has a maximum speed of 65 kms per hour and a cruising range of 400 kilometers. Musharraf said the Al-Khalid was superior to the Arjun tank, which was rejected by the Indian Army because of its heavy weight.

The Pakistan Air Force also opened up the cockpit of its upgraded Mirage III to show off the new avionics package put in place by French firm Sagem. Also on display were the Karakoram-8 jet trainers and Super Mashshak primary trainers.

Meanwhile, senior officials of A.Q. Khan Research Laboratory said they had provided some 13,000 Baktar Shikan anti-tank missiles to the Pakistan Army. The Baktar Shikan missile, developed by the A Q Khan Laboratories, is replacing the American TOW missiles in the army's inventory. The spare parts of TOW are no longer available under the Pressler Amendment. The missile, like the TOW, is wire-guided and can be fired from jeep, armored personnel carrier or helicopter.

The A.Q. Khan Laboratories have also met the Pakistan Army's requirements for the Anza Mk-1 surface-to-air missiles, said the senior officials. Now, they are producing the Anza MK-2, which the army has started inducting. The A.Q. Khan Laboratories have also sold Pakistani-made laser range finders to several countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, the Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO) is hoping to sell body scanners to Sri Lanka and Lebanon. The non-metallic mine detector NMMD MK 3.1 detects non-metallic objects and plastic mines and, as such, is a useful tool in counter insurgency operations.

DESTO has also developed a rocket-assisted mortar bomb, called Glider, for the Pakistan Army, increasing its range from around 6,000-6,500 meters to 10,000-10,200 meters. Apart from that, the organisation has produced several items for the Pakistan Navy. These include bombette signal star, which is used by submarines for signaling. The item in question, which was imported for Rs. 0.25 million, is now being produced by DESTO for only Rs. 14,000. Moreover, DESTO is also making oxygen candles for the country's submarines. The candle generates oxygen in an emergency. Officials said the product in question was being produced for only Rs. 4,000 per unit and the navy had stopped paying Rs. 45,000 for its import. DESTO has also started production of depth charge, SEA SURGE, an anti-submrine weapon used in shallow waters. The depth charge can be dropped either from a fixed wing aircraft or a helicopter for costal defense. DESTO is also producing tear gas shells for the Pakistan police, which were earlier imported at a cost of Rs. 400 million per annum.

The managing director of the Centre of Excellence at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, Wing Commander Changezi, asserted that his facility, boasting supercomputers, had no rival in Pakistan. ``We can produce products which no other facility can come up in Pakistan,'' he said.

The official showed parts of the CFM-56 engine mounted on Boeing and Airbus aircraft, which his organization which offers both integrated and flexible manufacturing, had produced. ``We can make any part of any aircraft, including the Space Shuttle,'' said Changezi. The Centre will soon start production of the parts of its Atar-9C engine.
 
NDC has made remarkable progress in developing weapons systems

By Kaleem Omar
November , 2000


KARACHI: The National Development Complex (NDC), a state-owned defence industry set up jointly by the Pakistan army, navy and air force, whose products attracted great interest amongst foreign delegations at the "Ideas 2000" arms exhibition in Karachi last week, has made remarkable progress in developing and producing a wide range of weapons systems and other defence-related products, including anti-armour bombs, cluster bombs, missile systems, launchers, initiatory devices, telemetry systems, energetic materials and propellants.

According to NDC's director-general, Dr Samar Mubarkmand, who headed the team that conducted six successful nuclear tests at Chaghi on May 28 and May 30, 1998, the National Development Complex was created with the objective of achieving the following goals: (1) to design, develop and produce state-of-the-art strategic smart weapons; and (2) to move toward self-reliance in weaponry.

NDC was initially assigned the task of developing area denial cluster bombs, fuel air explosive (FAE) bombs, H-4 digger (hard target) bomb warheads, explosive fillings for low drag bombs, pyrotechnics for weapons, and safety arming systems. Over the years, achieving self-reliance in diverse technologies relating to these areas became NDC's primary objective.

In pursuit of this objective, NDC has developed a variety of tactical weapons that offer a high degree of functional flexibility. These include the Shaheen-I medium range surface-to-surface missile, the Shaheen-II intermediate range surface-to-surface missile, the Hijara anti-armour bomb, the PSD-I area denial bomb, the FAE-1 fuel air explosive bomb (fireball type), warheads for missiles, warheads for anti-armour and tactical applications, military fuses, and energetic materials and propellants.

Other NDC products include specialized military batteries (for power source applications), initiatory devices, telemetry systems, radar altimeters, explosive reactive armour (installed on tanks to minimise the impact of anti-tank missiles and artillery), defence electronics, safety and arming devices, and on-board computers.

In the armour and ant-armour category, NDC's products include explosive reactive armour (ERA), uni-stage shaped charges, tandem shaped charges, demolition charges, and KE penetrator rounds. In the energetic materials and propellants category, its products include HTPB, AP, Al powder, HX752, MAPO, hydrazine, and ablative material.

In the military fuses category, its products include air burst fuses, proximity fuses, and chemical delay fuses. In the power source category, its products include thermal batteries, nickel cadmium cells, lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium thionyl batteries, zinc-silver-oxide cells, and a variety of military batteries. In the initiatory devices category, its products include electric detonators, cutting charge cords, explosive bolts, and igniters.

NDC's Hijara anti-armour bomb, also known as TSD-1 (top-attack sub-munitions dispenser) is a piercing cluster bomb unit similar to the American Rockeye-II. The bomb consists of 274 live bomblets contained in a dispenser which can be carried by any aircraft capable of delivering 500-pounders. A precision mechanical time fuse controls the opening of the Hijara dispenser after its release. The bomblets spread out in the form of a blanket of high-explosive power over a wide target area. Each of the mines, armed by air-flow upon exposure, detonates upon impact on any medium- to hard-target. The encased-shaped-charge enables penetration in armour up to 200mm, thereby achieving destruction of the target.

The Hijara is compatible with 14 aircraft types. The weapon can be delivered at high speeds and at altitudes between 33 metres to 83 metres in level flight. However, the pilot needs to maintain altitude only for a short duration (precise aiming is not required), thus assuring safety of the aircraft. Multiple weapon releases from the same aircraft can cause explosion chains in a large target area. The air-flow-arming of the mine-fuse ensures an inherent foolproof feature in the mine.

NDC's explosive reactive armour (ERA) works on the following principle: The heat round jet initiates the detonation of only the hit module. The explosive charge projects a plate towards the jet so that it is consumed and destabilized. The ERA module for a main battle tank (MBT) offers increased protection equivalent to 250-300mm of reinforced heavy armour against heat rounds. When a module is hit with heat rounds, the adjacent modules do not detonate or deflagrate. When subject to small arms fire, ERA modules do not detonate or deflagrate.

NDC's facilities include a propellant and chemicals group. This group is presently engaged in the production of basic chemical ingredients of a solid propellant for rocket engines. These ingredients are being produced to international standards, under stringent quality control conditions. The group is also engaged in R&D work for the further improvement of production methods and products. The advantages that solid propellants offer over liquid propellants include better cost-effectiveness, easier handling, simpler casting, shorter preparation times, and longer storage life.

In addition to producing weapons systems and other defence products, NDC offers a wide range of services. These include the 're-lifing' of missile systems, research and development services, and the development of software. It is also equipped to undertake turnkey defence projects, including special projects tailored to customer needs. NDC also has considerable capability in the fields of reverse engineering and complex electro-mechanical systems.

Dr Mubarakmand, who has a D. Phil in Experimental Nuclear Physics from Oxford University, says, "At NDC we believe in close teamwork for successfully delivering a project. Our integrated team of experts and technicians work in close coordination during the development phase of a weapon system. Continuous feedback of the various performance indices and test results are provided to the system designers for improving and optimising the design and operational features of a system undergoing development."

He says NDC has a vast network of research centres, where modern computational facilities are maintained with state-of-the-art analytic and computational software for design conceptualisation, virtual prototyping analysis and performance optimisation. According to him, these centres are carrying out work in areas as diverse as aerodynamics, structures, flight dynamics & controls, guidance & navigation, simulations, propulsion, and detonics.

An enthusiastic advocate of the work being done at NDC under his guidance, Dr Mubarakmand says, "In today's defence applications, the ability to analyse new designs quickly and reliably is a key to success. So in the national aerospace scenario, we are equipped with the most powerful tools in the aerodynamic community of the country including CFD for promoting, organising and managing activities and efforts dealing with vital projects of national importance and creating a culture of technological competence and harmony."

He points out that NDC has got "a professionally sound and competent centre for aerodynamics, hydrodynamics, gas dynamics, weapon designing, structural analysis, computer software development, and networking. This is the Aerodynamic & Structural Analysis Centre (ASAC). It encompasses complete flow modeling for internal flow, external aerodynamics and hydrodynamic aspects. ASAC uses automated structured grid methodology for wing body configurations, a variety of CFD solvers with high accuracy numerics, various turbulence models and post-processing features - backed by wind-tunnel testing support and engineering analysis services.

NDC also has a Guidance & Control Centre (GCC), which brings together expertise for the design and production of modern navigation systems. "The design division carries out modeling & simulation, robust digital control system design and implementation, hardware in the loop simulation, navigation and guidance system design," says Dr Mubarakmand. GCC also carries out work in the areas of trajectory analysis and software development. NDC has also successfully undertaken the engineering of complex electro-mechanical systems such as actuators and inertial sensors.

As director-general of NDC, Dr Mubarakmand and his team also designed, developed and produced the Shaheen-I medium-range missile and the Shaheen-II intermediate-range ballistic missile, along with a complete automatic missile testing and launch control system (ATLCS) and automatic telemetry tracking during flight. The ATLCS is used to automatically carry out pre-launch testing procedures and the sequence of launching operations. Shaheen-I was successfully test-fired on April 15, 1999. Shaheen-II was successfully test-fired in August this year. With a range of more than 2,500 kilometres, it is capable of hitting any target in India.
 
HIT

Upgraded production facility of Al-Khalid Tank at Heavy Industries Taxila - HIT.
Robotic Welding Machines were also installed to weld the Hull of Al-Khalid 1 Tanks.


1610735643542.png





1610735668327.png





1610735694966.png

The two autonomous robots to make hull and turret in HIT. Imported from Germany they are multi axis robots ( 23 or 33 axis )
 
We Should Allow Foreign Investment In Defence Production Like India Has Done.Run POF And PAC As Well As Karachi Shipyard On Commercial Lines.That Will Improve Efficiency and Offer Better Equipment To Our Military
 
Samlee said:
We Should Allow Foreign Investment In Defence Production Like India Has Done.Run POF And PAC As Well As Karachi Shipyard On Commercial Lines.That Will Improve Efficiency and Offer Better Equipment To Our Military
True.
 
America has hundreds or maybe thousands of private defense companies. Pakistani government and army must encourage private companies to invest in defense projects.
 

