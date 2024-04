Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated

Pakistan Army Aviation Corps



Notes:





AS.550B3 Fennec

- Note: It is believed that 10 examples of this type were ordered during 2007, with deliveries expected to take place from late 2009 onwards, but that this acquisition has now been cancelled.



SE.3160 Alouette III

- Note: Any surviving examples were upgraded to SA.316B standard



AW139

- In service from May 2009



- Note: Of the 5 examples being acquired, 2 are to assume duties as VIP/VVIP transports whilst the remaining 3 will be fitted to undertake humanitarian relief operations. All 5 were delivered between May & October 2009



A H-1S Cobra

- Note: All of the airframes are in the process of undergoing upgrades to AH-1F configuration for conformity with newly-delivered former US Army examples arriving in 2007 & 2008. One Cobra is currently stored in a damaged condition following an accident



Bell 412EP

- In service from 2005



- Note: The vast majority of the Bell 412EPs are operated on behalf of the Ministry of Interior. The attrition losses occurred on 21st June 2006 & 6th February 2008.



UH-1H Iroquois

- Note: 40 airframes were due from the US via FMS (20 airworthy plus 20 for spares), but this acquisition appears to have been cancelled



IAR-330L Puma

- Note: All 4 are configured for VIP transportation tasks.



Mi-172 'Hip-H'

- Note: 3 aircraft delivered during the second half of 2008. All are configured for the VVIP & presidential transportation role.



Mi-17-V5 'Hip'

- Note: Some of the Mi-17 Hips previously believed to have been Mi-17-IV variants are now confirmed as being Kazan-built Mi-17V5s, delivered in the mid-2000s. Another 2 aircraft were delivered during the second half of 2008. Both are configured for the MedEvac & SAR role. It is believed that another 4 have been acquired on a temporary basis in late 2009 via the US Army TSMO (Threat Systems Management Office) at Ft.Bliss, TX to assist with anti-Taliban operations in-country



Hughes 500

- Note: Formerly operated by the Inter-Service Intelligence Department (ISI) in very small numbers



Mi-17-1V 'Hip-H'

- Note: As many as 32 Mi-17-1V models are reported to have been acquired in a large batch delivered between 2002 & 2008. A further 6 Mi-17 (Mi-8MTV-1) helicopters have been leased from the US Department of Defense for use in ongoing anti-Taliban operations in the Swat Valley, having been delivered in late June 2009. The most recent attrition losses have been on 5th August 2004 & 3rd July 2009, the latter resulting in 26 fatalities. Another loss occurred on 24th October 2009, during fighting in the Bajaur tribal region, causing 3 fatalities aboard the helicopter.



Mi-24V 'Hind-E'

- Note: Captured ex-Afghan example believed to have been in recent use.