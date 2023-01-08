New Virtual studio of PTV inaugurated - Jan 2023 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated
January 06, 2023
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan have inaugurated virtual studio of Pakistan Television.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said this studio will help bridge technology gap for PTV. She said PTV is well equipped with all resources and there is need to use them efficiently.
The Minister said solutions with the help of Information and Technology are the requirement of the modern age. She said PTV's staff and management are utilizing IT adequately.
