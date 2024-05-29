What's new

Naga Morich

1713221294778.png




Heat Exceptionally hot
Scoville scaleSR: >1,000,000 SHU

The Naga Morich is a chili pepper originally grown in Bangladesh. There is no consensus on whether this is synonymous with the Bhut Jolokia, or a different variety.

It is also one of the hottest known chilli peppers and the only naturally occurring chili pepper that measures 1 million SHU on Scoville scale.
Morich is the word for chilli pepper in Bengali..

Plant characteristics
Like many varieties of the Chinense species, the Naga Morich is a small-medium shrub with large leaves, small, five-petaled flowers, and blisteringly hot fruit. It differs to the Bhut Jolokia and Bih Jolokia in that it is slightly smaller with a pimply ribbed texture as opposed to the smoother flesh of the other two varieties.

The Naga is a naturally occurring species in Bangladesh.


As of October 2023, Pepper X is the world's hottest chili pepper, according to Guinness World Records. It averages 2.69 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which is a measurement of a chili pepper's pungency, and is about 1,000 times hotter than a jalapeño.

Pepper X is a cross between a Carolina Reaper and a very hot Michigan pepper, and was created by Ed Currie, who also created the Carolina Reaper, over a decade on his South Carolina farm.
 

