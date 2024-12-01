MY PRIDE “ انصاف کا سمندر”







The then Federal Ombudsman Mr. Justice Usman Ali Shah, three staff cars fame, returning after attending an International Ombudsman Conference abroad, at the airport claimed that foreign ombudsmen due to his heavy work called him the “super ombudsman”. He was shy that in China on decision of the ombudsman, even the ministers are sacked. At this, late intellectual Muno Bhai wrote his ever lasting master piece column that if “more powers are the real گیڈر سنگھی , then long back MQM problem could had been solved.







2. This old man has an ever lasting pride that the first ombudsman Pakistan Mr. Justice Sardar Iqbal more than once advised him to remain in touch with his Secretariat as, in his words, it gave necessary feedback to his office.







3. This old man is proud our Ombudsman is really a super ombudsman, as such extraordinary extended jurisdiction has rightly been put on his shoulders. There are a number of ombudsmen in Pakistan under different labels like Provincial Ombudsmen, special category ombudsmen viz; banking, insurance etc. Press ombudsman was long ago also nominated about his activity since long at least through the eyes of this old has not passed.







4. See these extended heavy responsibilities, jurisdiction or burden whatever one may say; for example, there is Sindh Ombudsman having not just regional offices in the major cities but even area wise offices in the same very single city. Despite this people have been given the option or right to file their complaints with the Federal Ombudsman against Sindh Government, Provincial Police, Provincial Land Department, Revenue Department, Provincial Home Department, Provincial Local Government etc. Is it not a pride? Can such a work load be expected in UK or Sweden from where the ombudsman system originated? One has the option to file any issue or complaint against different courts likes Special Banking Courts with our most honourable Federal Ombudsman, whereas we the ordinary as laymen believe that all sorts of courts, lower or top level, are independent. There is a huge independent organization of Pakistan Banking Mohtasib, but aggrieved or people have the option to raise any issue with the Federal Ombudsman against this Banking Mohtasib. Last year a few voices were heard in our Dailies that there should be a Grand Ombudsman to whom helpless ordinary could reach him against the uncountable number of ombudsmen of Pakistan.







5. Superman stamp very rightly suffix. Pakistan Banking Council, Bankers Equity died about two decades back but still our Federal Ombudsman can receive complaints against them. The then world’s fast developing BCCI founded by Pakistani Agha Hassan Abidi died some 30 plus years back. It still has an offshore office in Bahrain having formal employees one of whom is my long standing friend. I can, thus, understand why the demised Pakistan Banking Council still is under jurisdiction of our Honourable Federal Ombudsman.







6. There should be no surprise at all on Pakistan Federal Ombudsman being called as super ombudsman but since this old is a common man having studied from fee-free municipality schools, his confusion is justifiable seeing that one can file a complaint against the President Secretariat; viz the office of the Head of the State who appoints an ombudsman.







7. Paknet is under jurisdiction of the Federal Ombudsman. It is belief of this too old, Paknet is dead since long.







8. Senior journalist Mansoor Afaq recently revealing that he contacted Punjab Ombudsman Helpdesk (telephonically!!!) when not just his FIR was registered but he was embarrassed by the number of follow-up calls he received within next half an hour, termed the Punjab Ombudsman as انصاف کا دریا







9. This old fool reading this article was more than convinced that our masses even the high educated people are all fool who after tired up in not getting their FIRs registered spend colossal on hiring black coats whereas just on the mobile in hands they can contact free انصاف کا دریا.







This old to whom late S.M. Zafar wrote that your so much confidence on the ombudsman is in effect your share of strengthening the ombudsman system in Pakistan. If Punjab Ombudsman is انصاف کا دریا the Honourable Federal Ombudsman, then rightly for this old is انصاف کا سمندر







