اوور بلنگ کی سزا کسے ملے؟ - MAD DOG, JUSTICE AND OMBUDSMAN

Syed Badar Saeed the other day through his column questionedThe highly educated writers does not know the naked reality that no one has the guts to giveHe adds that complaints against the overbilling are on top for which hundreds visits Federal Ombudsman Office daily waiting for hours their turn before they could submit their complaints.2. Since forty years these complaints uninterrupted are coming to the Federal Ombudsman. Has anyone been punished? Is there any decrease in overbilling complaints as a deterrent effect of people approaching the Ombudsman? Ever increasing complaints in itself is the, answer to the question of ignorant columnist.3. Long ago I got for five continuous months my Karachi residence exorbitant bills. The Present Readings shown on each such bill on physical reading of my house reading revealed that the entered figure was yet to take a considerable time to appear on the screen.4. On taking up the issue, Karachi Electric took the plea that there was a mad dog present in the area which prevented the meter reader for five long months from taking physical reading. Five continuous months? NEPRA was approached which silently through its tight lips agreed to this argument of the KE. Federal Ombudsman was approached. Federal Ombudsman “became” satisfied that the KE will refund the excess charged. What else could had been expected from him because it was not 1980s. The Federal Ombudsman did not know that whenever the mad dog would had been on a day’s casual leave paving way for the meter reader to take reading, automatically units consumed could had been adjusted in future billings for which there needed no kindness or relief from an ombudsman or from a regulator.5. Though a true ombudsman believing on true justice should had at his own raised the issue, but I had to ask the ombudsman to find from which wise breed said mad dog belonged who ignoring daily visiting postman, telegram man, phones lineman, KE linesmen, vendors, cleaners but only barked on once a month visiting electricity meter reader. How brilliant intellectual the dog was. The “judicious” ombudsman never touched this point as he was not to give any to anyone. Who can even just think of givingin our beloved country to a foreign investor.