What's new

Maryam Safdar Nawaz - From Matric Fail to MBBS Fail

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,752
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maryam Safdar Nawaz Sharif should be the poster child of the term "medicore". Nothing about her stands out....she can't speak publicly, she can't articulate and she can't even carry a conversation. Worse yet, she isn't really smart either....run's in her Amritsari genes I guess.

Maryam Safdar passed her Matric in 1989 with 580/850 marks. Her daddy got still managed to get her illegally admitted to one of the best Intermediate College of Lahore, where merit was above 700 at that time.

Maryam Safdar passed her Intermediate in 1991 with 767/1100 marks and got admission in Army Medical College, Rawalpindi on the seat of Chief of Army Staff. Within one month, she was migrated to King Edward Medical College, Lahore using the sources of her father Nawaz Sharif, who was serving as Prime Minister that time too.

She was unable to clear First Professional Exam of MBBS at King Edward Medical College, Lahore, getting supply in Physiology.

The HOD of Physiology of that time, Prof. Dr. Rukhshanda Tareen refused to accept any pressure and got her detained. However, her transfer orders were issued and Maulvi Ikram was appointed as new HOD in her place, who passed Maryam Nawaz In next Professional Exam.

However, getting upset all over this melodrama, Maryam Nawaz got exhausted of studies and left her MBBS uncompleted after few months after the magistic entry of Capt Safdar
🙂


Now she happily owns a Medical college "Sharif Medical College"

https://twitter.com/x/status/1629540167118893057
 
Neelo said:
Hey @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SOOR OF THE NIGHT reply here
Click to expand...
The problem is the country takes prides in its degenerates and feel ashamed about its best..

Today the best choor is considered smart..the smart hardworking guy is considered an idiot..

Hence why all the hardworking people are leaving the country...

So this is actually a selling point not something that would deter voters ...


It's a moment of pride how she armed twisted people into getting into mbbs ..she knows the system ...


We all know the slogans

"Sheir aik wari feir..."
"Khata hey tu lagata be hey"
 
CHALAKI CHOR showing she was successful and passed the corruption test. Its nearly impossible to believe nawaj owns billion dollar businesses the fat bas tard cant put a sentence together. These ppl would not get a job in the real world becuase what will they say in the interview apart from helloooo my nam is nawaj shaariff annd i vaant a job.
 
Last edited:
Neelo said:
Maryam Safdar Nawaz Sharif should be the poster child of the term "medicore". Nothing about her stands out....she can't speak publicly, she can't articulate and she can't even carry a conversation. Worse yet, she isn't really smart either....run's in her Amritsari genes I guess.

Maryam Safdar passed her Matric in 1989 with 580/850 marks. Her daddy got still managed to get her illegally admitted to one of the best Intermediate College of Lahore, where merit was above 700 at that time.

Maryam Safdar passed her Intermediate in 1991 with 767/1100 marks and got admission in Army Medical College, Rawalpindi on the seat of Chief of Army Staff. Within one month, she was migrated to King Edward Medical College, Lahore using the sources of her father Nawaz Sharif, who was serving as Prime Minister that time too.

She was unable to clear First Professional Exam of MBBS at King Edward Medical College, Lahore, getting supply in Physiology.

The HOD of Physiology of that time, Prof. Dr. Rukhshanda Tareen refused to accept any pressure and got her detained. However, her transfer orders were issued and Maulvi Ikram was appointed as new HOD in her place, who passed Maryam Nawaz In next Professional Exam.

However, getting upset all over this melodrama, Maryam Nawaz got exhausted of studies and left her MBBS uncompleted after few months after the magistic entry of Capt Safdar
🙂


Now she happily owns a Medical college "Sharif Medical College"

https://twitter.com/x/status/1629540167118893057
Click to expand...

What happened to her PhD? 🤣

1690161168376.png
 
Mirzali Khan said:
What happened to her PhD? 🤣

View attachment 940615
Click to expand...

That’s such an embarassing bio.

“A satiated, contented soul ardent in its pursuit of goodness” - took her 4 hours of a Communication Degree at Punjab University to come up with that?

MA English Lit - she’s not LOL, her degree is in Communications
PhD. politics LOL….what is that even?

Proud Amritsari whore
Poetry lover

”CrAdLe tO gRavE PMLN”



No wonder Nawaz Sharif told her to STFU.
 
In Pakistan the FA pass Genralz need the exact profile to make her the new PM of Banana republic of Pakistan. Afterall how else would the genralz act smart in front of someone more educated then them. Its profiles like that of Nawaz and Mariym and the gender of Bilawal that best suits them.
 
General Dong said:
PhD Politics (ongoing) 🤣🤣🤣... This nani is something else. Only thing she is good at is spreading her legs.
Click to expand...
maryam nawaj graduated at oxford - phd in spreading sexual transmitted diseases.

Seriously i think all these politicians like zardari, jenrals like whisky munir have been under maryam nawaj legs, where she told them muje service karo.
 
We are a fuedual ppls and thats how feudal systems function, being born into a fuedual family means you can rule over the illiterate masses who till your soil. We cannot live without our fuedals, an ant colony dies without the queen. Thats wimilar to how we are wired. The greeks were already a democracy 2000 years ago and we will never be like that, its in our genes. We've lived this way too long.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Maryam hastens to dilute Nawaz’s outburst against former generals, judges
Replies
2
Views
484
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Even if i forgave them God will never forgive five-member 'iqama bench': Maryam Nawaz
Replies
4
Views
358
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz inquires after teenage housemaid Rizwana
Replies
5
Views
372
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif to end inflation after returning to Pakistan, claims Maryam
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan's past, present and future belong to PML-N, declares Maryam on anthem launch
Replies
10
Views
666
IceCold
IceCold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom