Maryam Safdar Nawaz - From Matric Fail to MBBS Fail

Maryam Safdar Nawaz Sharif should be the poster child of the term "medicore". Nothing about her stands out....she can't speak publicly, she can't articulate and she can't even carry a conversation. Worse yet, she isn't really smart either....run's in her Amritsari genes I guess.Maryam Safdar passed her Matric in 1989 with 580/850 marks. Her daddy got still managed to get her illegally admitted to one of the best Intermediate College of Lahore, where merit was above 700 at that time.Maryam Safdar passed her Intermediate in 1991 with 767/1100 marks and got admission in Army Medical College, Rawalpindi on the seat of Chief of Army Staff. Within one month, she was migrated to King Edward Medical College, Lahore using the sources of her father Nawaz Sharif, who was serving as Prime Minister that time too.She was unable to clear First Professional Exam of MBBS at King Edward Medical College, Lahore, getting supply in Physiology.The HOD of Physiology of that time, Prof. Dr. Rukhshanda Tareen refused to accept any pressure and got her detained. However, her transfer orders were issued and Maulvi Ikram was appointed as new HOD in her place, who passed Maryam Nawaz In next Professional Exam.However, getting upset all over this melodrama, Maryam Nawaz got exhausted of studies and left her MBBS uncompleted after few months after the magistic entry of Capt SafdarNow she happily owns a Medical college "Sharif Medical College"