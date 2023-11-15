What's new

Markhor population in Pakistan witnesses significant increase

Markhor population in Pakistan witnesses significant increase​

Markhor population reaches 5,621....

Asif Mehmood
November 15, 2023

photo wildlifeofpakistan



KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: The population of Pakistan's national animal, the Markhor, has witnessed a noteworthy surge in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Renowned for its agility, long winter coat, and distinctive large spiral horns, the Markhor predominantly inhabits the lofty mountains of Chitral, Kohistan, and Kalam within the K-P province, as well as the northern Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) region.

According to the Wildlife Department's recent findings, the Markhor population in K-P has experienced a substantial increase, reaching a count of 5,621.

This surge is attributed to heightened awareness regarding illegal hunting practices, showcasing a positive impact on conservation efforts. Notably, specific regions such as Swat and Kohistan have witnessed pronounced increments in Markhor populations.

The detailed breakdown reveals specific figures for Chitral, Kohistan, and Swat, indicating a population of 2,427, 660, and 159 Markhors, respectively. These numbers provide insights into the distribution and concentration of the wild goat species across different regions, shedding light on the success of conservation initiatives and the preservation of this iconic animal in Pakistan.

Likewise, in January 2023, the sighting of a rare Markhor in Chitral city generated considerable excitement among the local population. Subsequently, the male Markhor was successfully captured and released into a national park where hunting is strictly prohibited, as enforced by wildlife watchers.

5,000 only is a figure close to extinction

Should be protected species till numbers increase to 1 Million Animals

When animal numbers reach below 100,000 it is critical
The small number of animals can have seasonal illness or dangers from illegal hunting it would be great to see numbers go above 100,000 animals
 
چترال میں 81 سالہ امریکی بزرگ شکاری نے 7 کروڑ 53 لاکھ پاکستانی روپے کی بولی دے کر مارخور کا شکار کیا۔ یہ شکار ایک 11 سالہ نر مارخور کا تھا، جس کے سینگوں کی لمبائی 49.5 انچ تھی۔ شکار کے دوران بزرگ امریکی شہری کے جذبے کو دیکھ کر مقامی لوگ دنگ رہ گئے۔

اہم نکات

  1. شکار کی اجازت: یہ شکار پاکستان کے محکمہ جنگلی حیات کی جانب سے دی گئی اجازت کے تحت کیا گیا۔ مارخور کا شکار خاص طور پر سخت قوانین کے تحت کیا جاتا ہے تاکہ اس کی نسل کی حفاظت ہو سکے۔
  2. مارخور کی اہمیت: مارخور ایک انوکھا اور خطرے سے دوچار جانور ہے، اور اس کا شکار صرف مخصوص اجازت ناموں کے ساتھ کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ اس اقدام سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی اکثر مقامی کمیونٹی کے تحفظ اور ترقی میں استعمال ہوتی ہے۔
  3. مقامی ردعمل: مقامی لوگوں نے بزرگ شکاری کی توانائی اور جذبے کو سراہا، جو ان کی عمر کے باوجود شکار کے دوران نمایاں تھا۔ یہ واقعہ بین الثقافتی تعلقات کو بھی اجاگر کرتا ہے، جہاں بین الاقوامی شکاری مقامی معیشت اور تحفظ میں کردار ادا کرتے ہیں۔
  4. شکار کی قیمت: اس شکار کے لیے دی گئی رقم پاکستان میں مارخور کے شکار کے لیے سب سے بڑی بولی مانی جاتی ہے، جو کہ تقریباً 75.3 ملین پاکستانی روپے (تقریباً 286,000 ڈالر) ہے۔

نتیجہ

یہ واقعہ نہ صرف شکار کی روایات کو اجاگر کرتا ہے بلکہ یہ بھی ظاہر کرتا ہے کہ کس طرح بین الاقوامی شکاری مقامی معیشت اور جنگلی حیات کے تحفظ میں مددگار ثابت ہو سکتے ہیں۔ مارخور کا شکار ایک متنازعہ موضوع ہو سکتا ہے، لیکن اس طرح کے اقدامات اکثر تحفظاتی کوششوں کو فروغ دیتے ہیں۔

1733989618365.png
 
