Kai-Fu Lee: AI Superpowers - China and Silicon Valley
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
01:26 - Chinese soul
04:28 - Difference between cultures of AI engineering
06:39 - Role of data in near-term impact of AI
08:37 - Tesla Autopilot approach
11:56 - Microsoft, Google, Apple and Silicon Valley cultures
24:22 - Entrepreneurship in China
38:51 - Impact of AI on jobs
44:58 - Andrew Yang and UBI
48:38 - Jobs that can't be automated
56:20 - Role for governments
58:30 - Cold War and the arms race metaphor
01:04:50 - Freedom of speech & different value systems in China & US
01:07:37 - Privacy challenges
01:12:27 - Heart and soul of a business
01:14:00 - Facing mortality
01:18:46 - Hard work and balance
01:22:12 - Advice to entrepreneurs
01:25:38 - First question for an AGI system