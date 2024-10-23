What's new

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as CJP on Oct 26, 2024

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as CJP on Oct 26 after president approves appointment

Dawn.com | Umer Mehtab
October 23, 2024

A file photo of Justice Yahya Afridi. — SC
Justice Yahya Afridi, who was nominated by a Special Parliamentary Committee (SPC) last night, is set to take oath as the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday.

CJP Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire as the top judge on October 25.

Following the passage of the 26th Amendment, the top judge was to now be “appointed on the recommendation of the Special Parliamentary Committee from amongst the three most senior” SC judges.

Previously, the president used to appoint the “most senior judge of the Supreme Court” as the CJP, according to which senior puisne judge Mansoor Ali Shah was earlier set to assume the position.

Justice Afridi is the third judge on the SC seniority list (excluding the incumbent CJP), with Justice Munib Akhtar being the second most senior judge among those considered by the SPC.

President Asif Ali Zardari appointed Justice Afridi as the CJP under clause 3 of Article 175A read with Articles 177 and 179 of the Constitution, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice today.

It stated that the president was pleased to appoint Justice Afridi as the next chief justice “for a term of three years with effect from” October 26.

In a post on X, PTV News said President Zardari also approved October 26 as the date for administering Justice Afridi the oath for the role.
 

