What's new

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi Activities'

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,675
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

CJP Yahya's first step: SC committee reconstituted under Practice and Procedure Act​

The new committee will include Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar as its members.

News Desk/Hasnat Maik
October 26, 2024

justice yahya afridi photo file

Justice Yahya Afridi. PHOTO: FILE

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has taken his first administrative step by reconstituting the committee established under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.
The newly formed committee led by CJP Yahya will comprise Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar as its members.


Copy-of-Untitled-(6)1729935436-0.png



Earlier today, Justice Yahya Afridi took the oath as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President's house), where President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The ceremony at the Presidential Palace was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the heads of the three armed forces, the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, senior judiciary judges, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Punjab Governor Saleem Haider, federal ministers, and other prominent personalities.

Additionally, Supreme Court Justices Ayesha Malik and Athar Minallah were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.


It is noteworthy that after the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a special committee of Parliament nominated Justice Yahya Afridi for the position of Chief Justice.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
SC restores changes to NAB laws, accepts appeals against previous ruling
Replies
0
Views
358
ghazi52
ghazi52
Irfan Baloch
Oh NOOO! ......You Too? :(
Replies
8
Views
737
AHMED85
AHMED85
batmannow
Can't resolve peace talks with TV shows, says new KP governor
Replies
0
Views
523
batmannow
batmannow
Leader
K-P tops provinces in paralympic games
Replies
0
Views
827
Leader
Leader
Edevelop
PM hands over keys of four bomb disposal vehicles to Chief Ministers
Replies
2
Views
768
jay89
jay89

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom