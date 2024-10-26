Chief Justice Yahya Afridi Activities'

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
CJP Yahya's first step: SC committee reconstituted under Practice and Procedure ActThe new committee will include Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar as its members.
News Desk/Hasnat Maik
October 26, 2024
Justice Yahya Afridi. PHOTO: FILE
Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has taken his first administrative step by reconstituting the committee established under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.
The newly formed committee led by CJP Yahya will comprise Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar as its members.
Earlier today, Justice Yahya Afridi took the oath as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.
The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President's house), where President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan.
The ceremony at the Presidential Palace was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the heads of the three armed forces, the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, senior judiciary judges, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Punjab Governor Saleem Haider, federal ministers, and other prominent personalities.
Additionally, Supreme Court Justices Ayesha Malik and Athar Minallah were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.
It is noteworthy that after the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a special committee of Parliament nominated Justice Yahya Afridi for the position of Chief Justice.