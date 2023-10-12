Junaid Safdar divorces his wife (Saif ur rehmans daughter)

.,.
Muhammad Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and grandson of supremo Nawaz Sharif, has announced divorce from Ayesha Saif three years after tying the knot.
Taking to Instagram, Junaid confirmed the news of parting ways with his ex-wife. Confirming the rumours to be true, Junaid penned in an Instagram story, "News about my divorce is true." Adding on, he shared, "This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy."
Furthermore, Junaid wrote, "I hope with this decision we find our people, Insha Allah. I will speak no further on this matter. I wish her [Ayesha] well."
The couple tied the knot in an extravagant affair in August of 2021, with the former premier attending the event. The Nikkah was followed by extravagant wedding festivities in Islamabad in December of the same year.