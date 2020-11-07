Joe Biden elected the 46th President of the United States

F-22Raptor
CNN and NBC have called Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
284 vs 214. Such a huge margin. :O
View attachment 686616
Modi is up for adoption.
Well done President Biden. The 46th president of the United States.