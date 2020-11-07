What's new

Joe Biden elected the 46th President of the United States

.
Fox doesnt agree and its still not final.. leave their war at them.
 
. . .
CBS has also called for Biden
Biden will make his victory speech this evening.
 
.
FB_IMG_1604767511616.jpg




Modi is up for adoption.
 
. . .
Time to breathe and heal again and fix all the damage done by the previous degenerate that somehow got elected and by the time all the votes are counted, it will show how many Americans actually came out and voted a decent person in and to remove the cancer that had taken over authority in this country. Think of all the division he's caused. Think of all the "types" he supported and the ones he chastised!

And who would even want this job at a time like this when the plague has devastated this country and people and this president now has to take it seriously and show how serious it is and take back all the idiocy the moron before him made about this deadly virus and put in a plan to reduce the numbers and get this thing under control instead of being the most powerful country in the world with the worst Covid-19 record! What that orange baboon has done to this country was ridiculous and will take a long time and a lot of effort to fix all the damage that was done.
 
.
Hareeb said:
284 vs 214. Such a huge margin. :O
Click to expand...



And not all states have been called yet..... Trump has absolutely been decimated.




But 70+ million people voted for Trump, would you want people who love trump's hate politics in your country, I wouldn't.

I'm not sure I could be neighbours with people who'd support locking up kids and separating them from their families.


Wonder what becomes of them and America now.
 
. . . . . .

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Joe Biden requests US$106 billion package for Ukraine, Israel, countering China
Replies
14
Views
905
prashantazazel
prashantazazel
ghazi52
Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for ‘new chapter’ with Trump election win
Replies
1
Views
307
Pinoy
Pinoy
A
  • Article
Biden warns Iran against targeting Trump, calling it an act of war. Tensions rise.
Replies
0
Views
437
Akbar26
A
ghazi52
American Election 2024
2
Replies
16
Views
853
AbdulQadir7
A
beijingwalker
Man who allegedly threatened US President Biden shot dead during FBI raid
Replies
2
Views
436
That Guy
That Guy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom