The largest rebel group in Myanmar, UWSA, is thought to be well funded and equipped with relatively modernize Chinese weapons.They have a number of Chinese made ZFB 05 armored personnel carriers which is used only by Chinese Armed Police and some Peacekeepers. Neither Myanmar Armed Forces nor other ASEAN countries used that ZFB 05 armored personnel carriers. So how come UWSA able to use those APCs which are used only by Chinese?UWSA will not be able use such vehicle without the support from the Chinese side.UWSA are also using QBZ series bullpup rifles. They also have a number of M 99 12.7 mm sniper rifles which is used only in Chinese military.As there are no known black markets in China, one can clearly see where the flow of such modern weapons originated from.Theses are the clear evidences that China is trying to destabilize the Myanmar by supporting rebels.