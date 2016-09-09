Indian Coast Guard : News, Pictures and Discussions.

Charter of Duties

1.Safety and Protection of Artificial Islands and Offshore TerminalsCoast Guard ships and aircraft undertake regular patrols to keep the Offshore Development Areas (ODAs), on both the Eastern and Western seaboard under surveillance.2. Protection of FishermenCoast Guard ships and shore establishments conduct regular Community Interaction Programmes (CIPs) to apprise the fisher-folk about safety measures to be adopted at sea. Information regarding upkeep and maintenance of boats and fishing gear is also imparted. Maritime security related aspects are also disseminated to fisherfolk.3. Assistance to Fishermen in Distress at SeaThe Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers (MRCCs) co-located with RHQs, coordinate the Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts undertaken by Coast Guard units. Effective liaison is also maintained with the concerned state government departments for expeditious launch of SAR missions and their successful culmination.4. Preservation and Protection of Marine EnvironmentThe Indian Coast Guard is engaged with environmentalists for preservation and protection of the marine environment, including flora and fauna.5. Prevention and Control of Marine PollutionThe Indian Coast Guard conducts regular training for all stakeholders and oil agencies, and continuously validates various contingency plans to prevent environmental damage in case of marine oil-spills. It has developed the capability to be the "first-responder" for oil-spills in Indian waters.6. Assisting the Customs and other authorities in anti-smuggling operationsThe Indian Coast Guard, in coordination with the Customs and other enforcement agencies, undertakes operations to prevent ingress and egress of contraband, and other items on the banned list.7. Enforcement of Maritime Laws in ForceIndian Coast Guard ships and aircraft undertake regular patrols to enforce maritime laws, and other regulations and international treaties to which India is a signatory.8. Safety of Life and Property at SeaIndian Coast Guard ships and aircraft operations mitigate the effect of maritime accidents, and help in ensuring safety and security from natural or man-made disasters.9. Collection of Scientific DataWhilst on patrol, ICG ships collect relevant information regarding meteorological and oceanographic data for analysis and use by the scientific fraternity.