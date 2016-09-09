What's new

Indian Coast Guard : News, Pictures and Discussions.

Indian_Coast_Guard_Logo.jpg

Indian Coast Guard Crest
Indian_Coast_Guard_flag.png

Indian Coast Guard Ensign
our-mottos(1)_1.jpg

Indian Coast Guard Mission

coast-guard.jpg

Indian Coast Guard Vessels
image002.jpg

Indian Coast Guard Air Arm

I am starting this dedicated thread to compile everything related to Indian Coast Guard at one place. It will also serve to educate us all on the role , importance and capability addition of our Coast Guard which is today more important as India seeks to safeguard its economic rise.

Contributions are welcomed from All.
Thanks.
 
.
Charter of Duties

1.Safety and Protection of Artificial Islands and Offshore Terminals

Coast Guard ships and aircraft undertake regular patrols to keep the Offshore Development Areas (ODAs), on both the Eastern and Western seaboard under surveillance.

2. Protection of Fishermen

Coast Guard ships and shore establishments conduct regular Community Interaction Programmes (CIPs) to apprise the fisher-folk about safety measures to be adopted at sea. Information regarding upkeep and maintenance of boats and fishing gear is also imparted. Maritime security related aspects are also disseminated to fisherfolk.

3. Assistance to Fishermen in Distress at Sea

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers (MRCCs) co-located with RHQs, coordinate the Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts undertaken by Coast Guard units. Effective liaison is also maintained with the concerned state government departments for expeditious launch of SAR missions and their successful culmination.

4. Preservation and Protection of Marine Environment

The Indian Coast Guard is engaged with environmentalists for preservation and protection of the marine environment, including flora and fauna.

5. Prevention and Control of Marine Pollution

The Indian Coast Guard conducts regular training for all stakeholders and oil agencies, and continuously validates various contingency plans to prevent environmental damage in case of marine oil-spills. It has developed the capability to be the "first-responder" for oil-spills in Indian waters.

6. Assisting the Customs and other authorities in anti-smuggling operations

The Indian Coast Guard, in coordination with the Customs and other enforcement agencies, undertakes operations to prevent ingress and egress of contraband, and other items on the banned list.

7. Enforcement of Maritime Laws in Force

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft undertake regular patrols to enforce maritime laws, and other regulations and international treaties to which India is a signatory.

8. Safety of Life and Property at Sea

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft operations mitigate the effect of maritime accidents, and help in ensuring safety and security from natural or man-made disasters.

9. Collection of Scientific Data

Whilst on patrol, ICG ships collect relevant information regarding meteorological and oceanographic data for analysis and use by the scientific fraternity.

Organisation of Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard organisation is headed by the Director-General (DG ICG) who is located at Coast Guard Headquarters (CGHQ), New Delhi. At CGHQ, he is assisted by four Deputy Director-General's of the rank of Inspector-General, and other senior officers heading various staff divisions. The current Director-General is Rajendra Singh, PTM, TM.

The Indian Coast Guard has recently got its first three-star rank officer ADG Rajendra Singh Additional Director-General, PTM, TM, who has the distinction of being the first regular direct entry officer of the Indian Coast Guard to be promoted to the rank of ADG on 11 Jan 2013. Additional Director-General of Indian Coast Guard is equivalent to Vice Admiral of Indian Navy.

The Indian Coast Guard operates five regions. Each region is headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector-General. Each of the regions is further divided into multiple districts, typically covering a coastal state or a union territory.

Regions
1. Western Region (W) Mumbai
2.Eastern Region (E) Chennai
3.North-East Region (NE) Kolkata
4.Andaman & Nicobar Region (A&N) Port Blair
5.North-West Region (NW) Gandhinagar

Source :- Indian Coast Guard Website.
 
Tagging as many as possible. Positive contributions from everyone appreciated.

Its from the coast guard website only.
 
Guys please shed some light over the coast guard presence in lakshadweep island.....we hardly hear any news regarding this!!
 
what is the role of the DO-228 aircraft in C.G. service serve to do?
 
In Indian Coast Guard Service

(a) Maritime Patrol & Surveillance
(b) Marine Pollution Contingency
(c) Search & Rescue
(d) Medical Evacuation
(e) Light Transport Duties

Indian Coast Guard has a DHQ at Lakshadweep Group of Islands.

It has following bases
ICGS Kavaratti
ICGS Minicoy
ICGS Androth

CoastGuard Air wing ( Present and Future )

1. Do228

Active :- 38
More Planned :- 8-12 More Planned

Dornier 228 is a twin engine turboprop, highly versatile multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by M/s HAL for the Indian Coast Guard. The aircraft is lightweight with wide range of operating speeds and fuel efficient uniqueness.

2.HAL Chetak

Active :- 18

The Chetak (SE 3160 ALOUETTE III) helicopter is a high performance aircraft. It is an improved version of Alouette II, designed and manufacture in France and is now being manufactured under license by M/s HAL Ltd.

3. HAL Dhruv

Active :- 4
On order :- 16

The helicopter can carry troops and can also be utilsed in air ambulance role. The helicopter is capable of carrying external cargo of upto 1500 kg. Dhruv The ICG is utilized in the following roles:-

(a) Causality Evacuation
(b) Search & Rescue
(c) Coastal Security

4.EC725

To be ordered :- 14

Ground Based Medium Weight Multi Role Helicopters. Will support Search and Rescue , emergency evacuation , pollution control and EEZ patrolling. Will operate from ground based coast guard stations.

5. Maritime Patrol Air Craft

Planned :- Upto 20

Medium range high endurance aircrafts to carry on longer duration missions planned. C295, C235 , ATR72 etc are the competitors.

6. Light Utility Helicopter

Planned :- To replace HAL Chetaks

Planned light helicopters to be procured to replace ageing Chetaks. The winner of NLUH competition will likely be chosen.

PS :- The above data has been gathered from numerous sources , including Coast Guard Website , PIB releases , News Portals , etc . Some of it may not be considered reliable by some. I am not claiming it to be 100% correct.
 
Does CG need vessels of higher tonnage?
Not like 10,000 ton the Chinese are building but something in class of 5000-6000 Tons?
 
samarthcontent.jpg
samarth class opv. 3 in service . 11 planned , built by goa shipyard. Each displaces about 2400 tons


Samudra_class.jpg
samudra class pollution control vessel

3906-coastguardindia.JPG

00_sixteen.jpg


Samarth class offshore patrol vessel are a series of six vessels being built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the Indian Coast Guard. They are an improvement over the earlier Samar-class OPV's. The class is 105 metres long and have a displacement of about 2,400 tonnes. This class is the biggest class to serve in the coast guard fleet.
OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS
(SANKALP CLASS)
Offshore%20Patrol%20Vessels%20(Sankalp%20Class).JPG


Total no. in service 03
Specifications
Make Indian built
Displacement (in tonnes) Light 1830, Deep 2325
Dimensions (LOAxBxD) 105 x 12.9 x 3.6
Armament 2 x 30mm CRN 91 with Stabilised Optronic Pedestal (SOP) & 2 x 12.7 mm HMG
Flight Deck Can operate ALH & Chetak
Main Machinery 2 Diesel, 7700 KW each (SEMT PIELSTICK20 PA6BSTC)
Speed (knots) 23.5
Range (n miles) 6500 at 12 Kn
Complement (crew) 128 (including 15 Officers)


OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS
(VISHWAST CLASS)
Offshore%20Patrol%20Vessels%20(Vishwast%20Class).JPG


Total no. in service 03
Specifications
Make Indian built
Displacement (in tonnes) Light 1500, Deep 1840
Dimensions (LOAxBxD) 94 x 12.2 x 3.6 m
Armament 30 mm CRN91 with SOP & 2x12.7 mm HMG
Flight Deck Can operate ALH
Main Machinery 2 Diesel, 9000 KW each (MTU 20 V 8000 M 90)
Speed (knots) 26
Range (n miles) 4,500 at 14 Kn
Complement (crew) 108 (including 10 officers)

POLUTION CONTROL VESSELS
(SAMUDRAPRAHARI CLASS)
surface1.JPG


Total no. in service 03
Specifications
Make Indian built
Displacement (in tonnes) Light 3196, Deep 3946
Dimensions (LOAxBxD) 94 x 15.5 x 4.5 m
Armament 30 mm CRN91 with SOP & 2x12.7 mm HMG
Flight Deck Can operate ALH
Main Machinery 2 Diesel, 3000 KW each (Bergen B32, 40 L6P) & 883 KW UlsteinAquamaster bow thruster
Speed (knots) 26 (Ship is capable of cruising at 0.2 Kn speed during oil skimming mode with bowthruster)
Range (n miles) 6,000 at 14 Kn
Complement (crew) 102 (including 12 officers)
 
Indian Coast Guard Surface Units [ OPVs] (Will post one by one )

# Vikram Class
Active :- 04
Displacement :- 1180 tons (Fully Loaded )
Weapons :- 1x30mm 2A42, 2x12.7mm MG
Aircraft :-Can operate Chetaks
Equipped with BEL Made Radars/Sensors.

The vessels are equipped with pollution control equipment, two firefighting monitors, a four-tonne crane. They also carry diving equipment, two RIB inspection crafts, a grp launch, and a hangar for a light helicopter. The Vikram-class vessels have an air-conditioned accommodation for a crew of 11 officers and 85 enlisted sailors.

A derivative of this has been exported to Mauritius as the MCGS Barracuda.

04-4096342-icgs-vigraha.jpg

1078791.jpg


#Samar Class
Active :- 04
Displacement :- 1800 tons ( Full )
Weapons:- 1x76mm SRGM , 2x12.7mm MG
Aircraft :- 1xDhruv or Chetak

The Samar class ships feature an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Machinery Control System (IMCS), high power External Fire Fighting System, two Indian-built 30mm gun mounts and one 76mm OTO Melara dual-purpose gun. Besides, the ships are provided with a BEL-made onboard day/night infrared surveillance system to detect elusive targets which can evade radar detection due to their small Radar cross-section (RCS) or higher sea state.

2194264.jpg


ICGS Samar

#Sankalp Block 1
Active :- 02
Displacement:- 2325 Tons (Full )
Weapons :- 2xCRN 91, 2x12.7mm MG
Aircraft :- 1xALH
2194275.jpg


#Vishwat Class

Active :- 03
Displacement:- 1840 Tons (Full )
Weapons:- 1xCRN91 , 2x12.7mm MG
Aircraft :- 1xALH

Their features include an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Machinery Control System (IMCS), Power Management System (PMS), High Power External Fire Fighting System (ABS Fi-Fi Class-1) and one indigenous Close Range Naval Gun (CRN-91) along with an optical fire control system. They carry one helicopter and five high speed boats. The ships are also fitted with advanced Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

img_610.jpg


#Sankalp Batch 2

Active :- 03
Planned :- Total 11
Displacement:-2450 Tons
Weapons:- 1xCRN91, 2x12.7mm MG
Aircraft:- 1xALH

CTbmH0lUsAAmica.jpg:large
 
