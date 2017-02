Nawaz and Imran are now engaged in fierce competition to win people’s hearts, not just through empty rhetoric and political jingoism, as used to be the case, but through concrete, tangible steps. Never before has there been such an aggressive rivalry to see who serves the people better, and that is precisely what PTI has enabled. Whether it is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and similar infrastructural projects driven by PML-N, or the educational and healthcare revolution underway in K-P, the common man stands to benefit from it all.